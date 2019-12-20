Editor's note: Full Court Press will be continually updated through the night as results arrive.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• With the Billings Senior student section chanting “We love Batman!”, the Broncs’ Reece Connolly scored a career-high 18 points in a 52-42 win over Helena. Nick Eliason added 13 points and Junior Bergen 11 for fifth-ranked Senior. Logan Brown led Helena with 15 points. Connolly took an elbow in practice Thursday night that broke his nose and the right eye socket in three places. Connolly said he spent four hours at the emergency room Thursday and saw another doctor Friday, who told him he was “dumb” to try and play. But Connolly borrowed a face mask worn by Broncs girls player Brenna Linse last season, had it fitted and padded, and had the game of his life. Connolly said he even had to adjust his shot because the ball would hit the mask when he started his motion, so he had to extend his arms away from his body. Connolly said his right nostril continued to fill with blood that caused breathing problems, and that he’ll have to wear the mask for 6 to 9 weeks. “I guess I’ll have to own the Batman thing, huh?” Connolly deadpanned.
Class A
• Four players scored at least 14 points for top-ranked Hardin in an 88-61 Eastern A win over rival Billings Central. Hardin’s Peyton Good Luck, Kidd Little Light and Famous Lefthand each scored 17 points, and fellow senior Trae Hugs added 14. Central junior Marcus Wittman led all players with 22 points.
• Hamilton used a 21-point third quarter to pull away from Missoula Loyola in a 55-36 road win. Montana football signee Carson Rostad scored a game-high 16 points and teammate Trey Searle added 14 points. Jaden Job paced Loyola with 12 points.
• Braden Harrington scored 13 points for Butte Central in a 44-31 win over Frenchtown, which was coming off a dramatic buzzer-beating 82-80 overtime win over Dillon the previous night.
Class B
• Dawson Laverell scored 16 ponits and Codee Mehus contributed 14 as Big Timber used a strong second half to rally past Townsend 56-53. The Herders trailed 30-24 at intermission despite 12 points from Laverell in the second quarter. Big Timber outscored the Bulldogs 14-9 in the fourth quarter to overcome a three-point deficit. Tyler Christensen led Townsend with 12 points.
• Finn Tesoro led with 21 points and Caden Holgate helped with 11 as Manhattan downed rival Jefferson 58-48 with the help of 12-for-14 free-throw shooting in a 20-13 fourth quarter.
Class C
• Garrett Diekhans topped four players in double figures with 19 points and Jace Thompson added 15 as No. 4 Fort Benton withstood a 29-point outburst from Shane Kimmel for a 91-55 rout of Turner. Devin Bird and Logan Giles each scored 12 points for the Longhorns, who led 44-21 at halftime. Austin Welsh's 14 points were next for Turner.
• Sam Leep scored 19 points and Josiah Amunrud added 18 as top-ranked Manhattan Christian bolted to a 19-point first-quarter lead and coasted past Lone Peak 81-27. The Eagles led 45-16 at halftime. Frankie Starz led Lone Peak with eight points.
• Parker Donaldson and Dylan Taylor pumped in 21 points apiece and Denton-Geyser-Stanford handled Winnett-Grass Range 77-49. D-G-S poured in 30 first-quarter points and led 52-27 at halftime. Arik Ayers had 14 points and Ace Becker 10 more for the Bearcats.
• Keenan Murnion and Douglas Murnion each scored 19 points and Edward Murnion dropped in 15 to lead Jordan to its 63-46 win over Custer-Hysham. With Cole Murnion adding four points, a Murnion scored all but six of the Mustangs' points -- those by Dalton Bliss.
• Jack Solberg had 19 points and Ridge Sargent 10 as Westby-Grenora topped Plentywood 44-31. The Thunder led by three points at the end of three quarters but outscored the Wildcats 16-6 over the final eight minutes.
• Jace Weimer led four players in double figures as Bridger outlasted Broadview-Lavina 57-19. Kalen Pospisil had 13, and Baylor Pospisil and Jake Kallevig 10 apiece for the Scouts. Bridger led 50-16 after three quarters.
• Rylan Weltz , fresh from a 42-point and 13-rebound effort against Clark Fork (Idaho) on Tuesday, scored a game-high 29 for Noxon to go with 15 rebounds, two steals and an assist in the Red Devils' 46-42 home win over Two Eagle River. Two Eagle River was led by 13 points from Michael Brown.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Billings Senior held three-time defending champ Helena to just one point in the first quarter on the way to a 41-31 win over the No. 1 Bengals. Senior had 14 steals – five from Jensen Keller -- and limited Helena to 25 percent shooting from the floor. Lily Johnson scored 12 points to lead the Broncs, who closed the game on a 9-0 run.
• Missoula Hellgate used a balanced effort to cruise to a 61-29 road win over Belgrade. Sophomore Bailee Sayler led the Knight with 13 points, freshman Alex Covill scored nine and sophomore Lauren Dick added eight.
Class A
• Olivia Moten-Schell scored four crucial points, and 21 total, in Billings Central’s 60-56 overtime win at Eastern A rival Hardin. Moten-Schell sank two free throws with eight seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 52-52, which was the score going into OT. The 6-foot-1 senior also hit a jumper with 25 seconds left in overtime to put the top-ranked Rams ahead 58-56. Central’s Mya Hansen added 16 points, and fellow sophomore Maria Stewart scored 10. Hardin senior Marie Five led all players with 28 points, and sophomore Kamber Good Luck added 10 for the No. 3 Bulldogs.
• Despite trailing 41-26 at halftime, Browning rallied for a 63-58 win led by Mecca Bullchild's 15 points. Browning outscored Ronan 17-2 in the fourth quarter. Regan Clairmont paced Ronan with 15 points, and Jaylea Lunceford added 12 points. Browning had three other players score in double figures.
• Kiya Shelton scored 15 points and Frenchtown made 8 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter to hang on for a 42-36 win over Butte Central. Faith Rebich added nine points for the Broncs, who survived a 21-point fourth-quarter onslaught by the Maroons after holding them to six first-half points. Delaney Hasquet and Sofee Thatcher topped Butte Central with 10 points apiece, with Thatcher scoring all 10 of hers in the fourth quarter.
Class B
• Maddison Underdal popped in 22 ponits and Brogan McAllister added 11 as Shelby coasted past Conrad 65-45. The Coyotes outscored the Cowgirls 16-8 in the first quarter and out-pointed Conrad in all four frames.
• Kenna Pitcher led all scorers with 23 points and Madison Rosenbaum chipped in with nine to help Fairfield hold off Cut Bank 43-40 in a game that was tight the whole way. Jada Doore had 16 points and Aryana Black 11 for the Wolves.
• Izzy Santistevan led with 17 points, Ansleigh Edgerton added 13 and Emma Bereth contributed 12 as Bigfork held off St. Ignatius 64-60 after leading by 17 points after the first quarter. Azia Umphrey had 17 for Mission, which trailed 41-30 at halftime. Mady Currie added 14 points and Courtney Mitchell 11 for St. Ignatius.
• Missoula Loyola improved to 5-0 with a 64-43 road win over Class A Hamilton as sophomore Lani Walker led the Breakers with 19 points. Sam Clevenger followed with 17 points and Syd Koppang chipped in 14 points. Hamilton was led by a 12-point outing from Taryn Searle.
Class C
• McKenzie Clark led with 19 points and Aspen Giese and Megan Clark contributed 12 apiece to lead a balanced Fort Benton team to a 72-43 romp over Turner. Nine players scored for the Longhorns, who led 31-18 at halftime. Brook Reed had 14 points and Sarah Billmayer 10 for Turner.
• Emily Adkins scored 15 points, Jenna Kallevig added seven and 12 Bridger players scored in a 58-19 romp over Broadview-Lavina. The Scouts led 16-2 after one quarter.
• Jenna Rust scored 22 points and Westby-Grenora held off Plentywood 47-44 in overtime after watching a six-point fourth-quarter lead slip away. The Thunder led 35-29 entering the final eight minutes.
• Katelyn Christensen scored 11 points and Hot Springs used a huge second half to rally past Seeley-Swan 48-47. The Blackhawks rode a 20-4 second quarter to a 37-23 halftime lead, but the Savage Heat chipped away in the third quarter and then won the scoring battle 16-4 in the final eight minutes. Terra Berten led Seeley-Swan with 14 points.
• Darby Haskins was top scorer with 12 points and Sorren Reese chipped in with eight as Alberton-Superior held off St. Regis 44-27. Clark Fork secured the win with a 15-4 fourth quarter run.
• Ceara Miske led the way with 10 points and Marni Schieffer had nine as Wibaux held Terry without a field goal in a 46-2 win over the Terriers. Terry had single free throws in the second and third quarters. Wibaux led 24-0 after one quarter and 40-1 at halftime before putting on the brakes.
• Sydney Von Bergen pumped in 21 points and Mariah Schott was right behind with 20 as Denton-Geyser-Stanford slipped past Winnett-Grass Range despite 30 points from Tia Stahl. D-G-S led 21-7 after one quarter and withstood a Rams push in the third to hang on. Stahl was backed by Shani Browning's 11 points.
20-Point Club
30: Tia Stahl, Winnett-Grass Range
29: Shane Kimmel, Turner
28: Marie Five, Hardin
24: Makena Hauge, Culbertson
23: Kenna Pitcher, Fairfield
22: Jenna Rust, Westby-Grenora
22: Madidison Underdal, Shelby
22: Marcus Wittman, Billings Central
21: Dylan Taylor, Denton-Geyster-Stanford
21: Parker Donaldson, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
21: Sydney Van Bergen, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
21: Finn Tesoro, Manhattan
20: Mariah Schott, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
20: Rachel Van Blaricom, Jefferson
Wrestling
• Kalispell Flathead took second place in the Best of the West Dual Meet tournament in Pasco, Washington. In dual meets, the Braves won 68-6 over Wenatchee (Wash.), 81-0 over Newberg (Ore.) No. 2, 56-16 over Camas (Wash.), 57-21 over Selah (Wash.) and 33-39 Newberg's No. 1 team. Flathead is 15-3 in dual meets. Undefeated Flathead wresterswere Cade Troupe (126), Brendan Barnes (138), Noah Poe-Hatten (152), Tanner Russell (170) and Paxton Boyce (182). The Braves will compete in the Best of the West Individual Tournament on Saturday.
