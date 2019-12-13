Boys Basketball
Class AA
• A game-high 23 points from senior Abe Johnson helped Missoula Hellgate earn a 62-53 season-opening win at Billings Skyview. Johnson, a future Army player, shot 10 of 14 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds. Senior teammate Rollie Worster added 21 points and eight rebounds, and senior Cam LaRance added 10. Senior Julius Mims led Skyview with 22 points and nine rebounds, and Abe Seybert scored 13 points.
• Tony Frohlich-Fair pumped in 28 points and Alex Germer was right behind at 27 to lead Missoula Sentinel to an 82-78 win over Billings Senior in the opener for both teams. Hayden Kolb added 14 for the Spartans. Junior Bergen led all scorers with 33 points for Senior, which also received 17 from Jackson Burckley.
Class A
• Colter Bales scored 22 points, Nick Pasquarello added 14 and Wylee Schnetter 12 as Laurel cruised to a 73-51 win over Havre. Twelve players scored for the Locomotives. Kellen Detrick scored 18 and Mason Risman 17 for the Blue Ponies.
Class B
• Jarek Sheperd scored 20 points, Blaise Arrowtopknot added 16 and Kade Harwood had 11 to lead Conrad to a 66-48 victory over Thompson Falls. Cody Burk led T-Falls with 13 points, followed by Ethan Brown with 10.
Class C
• Sam Leep knocked down four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 22 points in Manhattan Christian's 64-41 victory over Class B Deer Lodge. The reigning state-champion Eagles also benefited from the 14 points of Josiah Amunrud and the 12 assists of Caidin Hill. Manhattan Christian, which had 10 3-pointers overall, led 41-19 by halftime. Ben Anderson and Ozzie King tallied eight points apiece for Deer Lodge.
• Bill Black scored 22 points, Treydyn Bauer added 19 and Malcolm Yellow contributed 13 as Brockton rolled past Lustre Christian 59-50.
• Luke Stermitz and Jackson Brendenberg teamed up to provide 32 points as Gardiner slipped past Townsend 48-46. Stermitz finished with 18 points, six rebounds and three steals. Brendenberg contributed 14 points, four rebounds and three assists. The Bruins trailed 34-30 heading into the fourth quarter. Gardiner shot 41% on the night. Townsend hit just 29%. The Bulldogs were led by Tyler Christensen's 12 points, five rebounds and five steals.
• Belt downed defending Class B champion Bigfork 41-28 in each team's opening game of the Shelby Tipoff. The Vikings led by two at halftime, but scored just seven points in the final two quarters. Isak Epperly led Bigfork with 10 points.
• Baylor Pospisil scored 16 points, eight in the fourth quarter, as Bridger rallied to beat Ekalaka 47-44 in Lavina. The Scouts also received 10 points from Kalen Pospisil and Jace Weimer. Bridger trailed 34-33 going into the fourth quarter. Mick O'Connor had 16 points and Jared Pardee 14 for Ekalaka.
• Junior Sloan McPherson, who plays center and strong forward, scored 28 points in Savage's 51-24 conquest of Wibaux at Lambert. Savage led 31-15 at halftime in its season opener.
• Hayden Masser's 16 points led the way for North Star and 13 players scored in a 73-33 romp over Augusta. Payne Ditmar scored 13 points for North Star. Cade Anderson's 12 points topped the Elks.
• Kaidin Thibert had 18 points, Caden Smerker added 15 and Simms used an overpowering second half for a 56-38 win over Centerville. Carson McGinness had nine points for the Miners, who led 22-16 at halftime. Dallin Nelson added 11 points for Simms.
• Javonne Nesbit scored 25 points, 16 in the fourth quarter, as Froid-Lake beat Richey-Lambert 63-55 in Lambert. Froid-Lake used a 26-13 scoring spree in the fourth quarter in notching the win. Bode Miller added 20 points to the winning cause. Caleb Senner led Richey-Lambert with 17 points. Grady Gonsioroski added 12.
• Brothers Garrett and Hayden Diekhans combined for 52 points in Big Sandy's 75-63 win over Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap. Garrett Diekhans had 29 points, shooting 11 of 14 from the foul line. He had 22 of his points during the second and third quarters. Hayden Diekhans connected on three 3-pointers en route to his 23 points. Matt Eike finished with 17 points for H-M-JG. Zack Thomas had 16 and Carson Stevenson 15.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Missoula Hellgate fended off a determined Billings Skyview run in the fourth quarter to beat the Falcons 50-48. Skyview hit three 3-pointers in the final quarter but five different players scored in the fourth frame for the Knights. Bailee Sayler led the Knights with 12 points as nine Hellgate players scored.
• Lexi Deden, who has signed to play at Montana State, finished with 21 points and Brooke Stayner added 10 to lead Missoula Sentinel to a 49-46 lead over Billings Senior in the teams’ openers. A steal-and-three-point play from Stayner gave the Spartans their biggest cushion, 38-31, with 5:12 to play. Cassidy Venner led the Broncs with 18 points (11 in the fourth quarter) and Bailey King pitched in 13.
• Willa Albrecht scored 12 points and Mackenzie Rask added 10 to lead nine Billings West players in the scoring column in a 62-14 win over Missoula Big Sky. Maddie Albrecht finished with nine points for the Golden Bears, who led 21-0 after the first quarter. Erin Murphy led Big Sky with seven points.
Class A
• Frenchtown got 12 points from Shelby Smith and another 10 from Lauren Demmons as the Broncs rallied past Whitefish 36-30 in overtime. Mikenna Ells had 11 to lead the Bulldogs.
• Senior Kyndall Keller scored a game-high 25 points and two-time reigning State A champion Havre defeated visiting Laurel, 66-49. Keller, who has committed to the University of Montana, knocked down three 3-pointers. She had 15 points in the first half as the Blue Ponies bolted to a 34-14 lead. Teammate Kadia Miller added 16 points for Havre. Laurel received 11 points from Maeson Cotter and 10 from Grace Timm.
Class B
• Defending state champion Wolf Point shut out Florence in the fourth quarter for a 43-36 win at the Shelby Tipoff. Mya Fourstar had 12 points to lead the Wolves and J'Elle Garfield had 10. Tristian Williams and Kasidy Yeoman each had eight to lead Florence.
• Lane Walker scored 16 points and Sam Clevenger chipped in with 15 as Missoula Loyola had little trouble with Cut Bank 71-26. The Rams led 25-6 after one quarter and 41-16 at halftime. Aryana Black scored 12 points to lead Cut Bank..
Class C
• Peyton Vogl's 18 points led the way and Mel Woodward added eight as Townsend downed Class C Gardiner 44-31 in the Manhattan tournament. Sophia Darr's 12 points led Gardiner.
• Heather LaBree paced a balanced Ekalaka attack with 11 points in the Bulldogs' 45-32 triumph over Bridger. Seven Ekalaka girls scored. Kari Kittlemann added eight points. Bridger's Emily Adkins scored 16 points.
• Jenna Rusk tallied 27 points, 14 during the second half, in Westby-Grenora's 67-31 victory at Fairview. Elizabeth Field added 14 points and Samantha Ledahl 13 for the victors. Westby-Grenora raced ahead 39-22 in the first half. Jadyn Gackle scored 11 for Fairview.
• Janessa Willekes had the hot hand with 30 points to carry Simms past Centerville 45-39. The Tigers led 20-6 after one victory. Hailey Konesky topped Centerville with 13 points.
• Plains posted a home win over Valley Christian 48-20 behind 21 points by Kylee Altmiller. Bella Ross scored five points for the Eagles.
• Carlee Fryberger scored 15 points and Connor Fryberger assisted with 14 as Charlo held off St. Ignatius 48-42. Sydney Brander was the game's top scorer with 21 points. Emily Hawkins added nine for Mission.
20-Point Club
33: Junior Bergen, Billings Senior
30: Ian Swanson, Ennis
30: Janessa Willekes, Simms
29: Garrett Diekhans, Fort Benton
28: Sloan McPherson, Savage
28: Tony Frohlick-Fair, Missoula Sentinel
27: Alex Germer, Missoula Sentinel
25: Lindsey Hein, Forsyth
25: Priscilla Flatmouth, St. Labre
25: Kyndall Keller, Havre
25: Javonne Nesbit, Froid-Lake
24: Brandon Finley, Frenchtown
23: Abe Johnson, Missoula Hellgate
23: Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton
22: Braedon Sawyer, Anaconda
22: Sam Leep, Manhattan Christian
22: Billy Black, Brockton
22: Julius Mims, Billings Skyview
22: Kolby Kovatch, Choteau
22: Destiny Two Moons, St. Labre
22: Colter Bales, Laurel
22: JT Baer, Colstrip
21: Lexi Deden, Missoula Sentinel
21: Rollie Worster, Missoula Hellgate
21: Ashlee McConell, Northern Cheyenne
21: Kylee Altmiller, Plains
21: Ryan Roth, Big Sandy
21: Sydney Brander, St. Ignatius
20: Jarek Sheperd, Conrad
20: Bode Miller, Froid-Lake
20: Jada Clarkson, Whitehall
20: Trey Stampfel, Columbus
