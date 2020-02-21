Editor's note: Full Court Press will be continually updated through the night as results arrive.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Reece Connolly didn’t miss a shot – from the field or from the foul line – on his way to a game-high 25 points, and Nick Eliason had a double-double to help Billings Senior win its fourth straight game 83-68 over Great Falls CMR. Eliason finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds and Jacksen Burckley added 13 points as the Broncs improved to 7-8. Connolly was 3 for 3 on 2-pointers, 4 for 4 on 3-pointers and 7 for 7 on free throws, with all the foul shots coming in the fourth quarter. Burckley also made four 3-pointers for the Broncs, who sank 11 overall. Keegan Barnes led CMR (4-11) with 19 points.
• Drew Wyman scored 25 points and Levi Torgerson added 18 for Great Falls in an Eastern AA victory at No. 5 Billings Skyview. The Bison (12-3, 7-2) outscored the Falcons 17-9 in the first quarter and weathered a 15-4 Skyview run to begin the third quarter. Cameron Ketchum and Julius Mims each scored 10 points for the Falcons (9-6, 5-4).
• Missoula Big Sky posted a 49-45 shocker at third-ranked Missoula Sentinel as Ben Maehl and Everett Fred each scored 14 points. Alex Germer scored a game-high 17 points for the Spartans.
• Trevor Swanson popped in 18 points and Brayden Koch added 11 to propel Helena Capital past Helena 56-46 in their second crosstown showdown of the year. The Bruins trailed by eight points at halftime and knotted the game at 33-all entering the final eight minues. Capital outscored the Bengals 23-13 in the fourth quarter. Hayden Ferguson scored 15 points and Kaden Huot added 14 for Helena.
Class A
• Corvallis slipped by Dillon in a barnburner 41-39 as Caleb Warmken led with a game-high 17 points and Tanner Jessop chipped in 13. Justus Peterson and Callahan Hoffman had eight points apiece to lead Dillon.
• Royce Robinson drilled four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 23 points as Lewistown won at home 74-66 over Havre. Teammates Gage Clinton and Grayden Sanders contributed 12 points apiece. Lewistown trailed 45-37 at halftime. The Golden Eagles outscored the Blue Ponies 37-21 in the final two quarters. Kellen Detrick was Havre's top scorer with 22 points. Mason Rismon nailed five 3-pointers en route to 16 points.
• Landon Palmer scored 19 points, Riley Basta added 18 and Taven Coon chipped in with 16 to lead Glendive past Sidney 77-52.
District 1B
• Keeley Bake had the hot hand with 32 points but Daniel Faith helped with 15 and Kaelob Flores scored 10 to lead Fairfield over Rocky Boy 74-65. The Eagles took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter before gradually pulling away. Benji Crebs had a big night with 31 points for the Stars, who also received 12 points from Blake Cantrell.
• Shane Girres pumped in 22 points and Eli Vincent backed him with 10 as Great Falls Central rode a big third quarter to a 56-46 triumph over Conrad. The game was knotted at 18-all at halftime, but the Mustangs went on a 17-8 spree in the next eight minutes. Kade Harwood scored 15 points to lead the Cowboys.
District 2B
• RJ Ramone poured in 24 points and four Harlem players scored in double figures in a 75-60 romp over Glasgow. Brad Cichosz -- who set a state record with 68 points in a game against Poplar last week -- tacked on 16, Daniel Lawrence added 15 and Tyler Cichosz 12 for the Wildcats. Keigan Skolrud led the Scotties with 25 points and Tim Wageman added nine.
• Tade Wallette led with 15 points and Lance St. Germaine provided nine to help Wolf Point fend off Malta 43-35 after rallying from a four-point halftime deficit. The Wolves outscored the Mustangs 27-14 after intermission. Kooper Oxarart's 13 points paced Malta.
District 3B
• Riley O'Donnell was tops with 13 points, and Caleb Ploeger cleaned up the glass with 10 rebounds to help Baker stave off St. Labre 41-31 in loser-out play. Kevin Shane and Donovan Plain Bull had 13 points apiece for the Braves.
District 5B
• Micaiah Hauser poured in 32 points, Owen Long added 14 points and six rebounds, and Austin Allen had 10 ponits and 12 rebounds to lift Three Forks over Big Timber 67-56. Hauser was fouled 11 times and made 15 of 19 free throws. Tristan Matzick had a big afternoon for the Herders, scoring 17 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Codee Mehus had 15 points and six rebounds, and Dawson Leverell added 11 points for Big Timber.
District 6B
• Isaiah Bouchard's 16 points paved the way, and he had help from David Wohlfiel with 13 and Rylan DeVries with 10 as top-ranked Huntley Project cruised past Roundup 62-41 and into the championship game against Red Lodge. Tanner Rae scored 12 points to lead the Panthers.
• Austin Heimer poured in 22 points, Corby Mann added 17 and Jay Jetmore pitched in with 16 as Red Lodge downed Columbus 74-59. The Rams led by 12 at halftime and built the lead in the third quarter. Colby Martinez scored 13 points for the Cougars, and Trey Stampfel and Caden Meier had 11 each.
District 2C
• Jack Solberg and Ridge Sargent scored 12 points apiece to offset a big afternoon from Sloan McPherson as Westby-Grenora fended off Savage 48-36. McPherson poured in 25 points and hauled down 17 rebounds for the Warriors, 12 on the defensive end.
• Payton Hauge scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Gabe Granada added 12 points, three steals, three assists and two blocked shots to fuel Culbertson past Circle 56-45. The Cowboys led only 19-17 at halftime but pulled with with a 21-14 fourth quarter. Blayne Hubing had 13 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats, who also received 13 points from Hayden Lockie and 10 points and nine rebounds from Caleb Gackle. No player scored more than four points for the Falcons.
District 3C
• Dustin Ostrom led with 14 points and Trey Johnson added 11 as Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale raced to a 30-9 halftime lead and trounced Frazer 54-25. Randy Gairrett added nine points for the Mavericks. John Hotomanse topped the Bearcubs with 11 points.
District 6C
• Zacc Degele led the way with 18 points and Ashton Campbell had 14 to lead Absarokee into the third-place game with its 53-48 victory over Park City. Garrett McMillen scored 17 points and Tucker Johnstone added 12 for the Panthers. The Huskies will face Reed Point-Rapelje on Saturday.
• Daynon Bear (30 points) and Ty Herzog (22) were a two-man show and carried Reed Point-Rapelje into the third-place game against Absarokee with a 71-63 overtime triumph over Harlowton-Ryegate. Lane Lode scored 17 points, Tayt Hansen had 15 and Johnny Mysse 12 for the Engineers.
• Tayt Hansen and Ryan Fenley each scored 14 points to lead four players in double figures and Harlowton-Ryegate romped past Fromberg 76-16. Johnny Mysse added 12 points and Jason Todhunter 10 for the Engineers.
• Tucker Johnstone scored 15 points and Austin Dennis contributed 12 to lead Park City past Broadview-Lavina 59-35. Ten players scored for the Panthers, who held the Pirates to single digits in each quarter. Kade Erickson led all scorers with 17 points for Broadview-Lavina.
District 8C
• Aiden McDaniel scored 15 points, and Hunter Vogl and Kaimen Evans added 12 apiece as Belt rolled into the championship game with a 57-46 triumph over Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap. Matthew Eike scored 11 points and Garrett Haynie chipped in with 10 for the Titans.
• Jacob Jessen pumped in 23 points and Walker Doman added 14 as Winnett-Grass Range rode big second and third quarters to a 63-37 thumping of Geraldine-Highwood. The Rams trailed by two points after the first quarter but took control with a 21-10 run over the next eight minutes. It was still only 35-30 after three quarters. Orrin Harris scored 13 points to lead Geraldine-Highwood.
• Tyler Fordyce led three players in double figures with 18 points and Roy-Winifred cruised past Centerville 58-29. Brody Geer added 14 points and Justin Stulc 11 for the Outlaws. Carson McGinness' 13 points topped the Miners.
District 9C
• Unbeaten and No. 3-ranked Fort Benton, powered by the 21 points and 15 rebounds of Garett Diekhans, defeated Chinook 49-38 in the championship game. Diekhans also blocked three shots and had three steals. The Longhorns led 22-18 at halftime. They took a nine-point lead, 39-30, into the fourth quarter. Logan Giles added 11 points to the Fort Benton attack. Chinook was spurred by the double-double of Reese Elliot (13 points, 17 rebounds).
• Clint Darlington capped a huge day with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Kade Strutz contributed 17 points and four assists as Big Sandy took third place with a 45-30 triumph over Chester-Joplin-Inverness. Darlington finished his Friday with 39 points and 18 rebounds. Kyle Harmon led CJI with 12 points.
• Andrew Woods scored 17 points and Spencer Richter provided 11 points, five rebounds and three steals as Chester-Joplin-Inverness lived for another day with a 48-42 win over North Star. Gavin Spicher's 13 points and six rebounds led the Knights.
• Clint Darlington pumped in 25 points and hauled down 17 rebounds, Ryan Roth added 16 points and Kade Strutz chipped in with 15 points and seven assists to carry Big Sandy over Box Elder 74-65 in overtime in a loser-out game. Tyrus LaMere came up big for the Bears with 23 points. Malique Rosette had 15 points and six rebounds, Chris Burns added 13 points for Box Elder.
District 10C
• Dallin Nelson had the hot hand with23 points and Caden Smerker added 13 to lead Simms into the championship game Saturday with a 61-38 romp over Power. The Tigers trailed by a point after one quarter and led by four at intermission, but put the game away with a 17-2 third quarter. Spencher Lehnerz scored 15 points and Nick Widhalm 12 for Power.
• Tristan Kipp scored 18 points and Heart Butte was just too tough in the second half for Valier in a 58-42 victory. Marcus Rutherford added 11 points and Leo Kipp nine for the Warriors, who led 30-28 at halftime. Brett Stoltz had 17 points and Brody Connelly 10 for Valier.
• Stanley Jarvis scored 14 points, Cade Hanson added 12 and Sunburst started fast in rolling over Augusta 54-28 in a loser-out matchup. Connor Sullivan and Jaden Koon added eight apiece for the Refiners. Hunter Rapp led the Elk with 15 points.
• Kellan Doheny led with nine points, and Tyler Ellsworth and Tyce Erickson each had eight to help Dutton-Brady rally from a four-point halftime deficit to down Cascade 37-34. James Lewis' 11 points led the way for the Badgers.
District 11C
• Reigning state champion Manhattan Christian shot a sizzling 61% and recorded 23 steals in beating White Sulphur Springs 85-28 in the opening semifinal game. Josiah Amunrud provided 26 points and three steals for the Eagles. Sam Leep came through with 16 points, six steals and four assists, and Charlie Keith delivered 13 points and five rebounds.Manhattan Christian led 50-22 at halftime, and went on a 35-6 tear after intermission. Sam Davis had seven points for WSS.
• Luke Stermitz came up with a double-double of 19 points and 13 rebounds as Gardiner defeated West Yellowstone 68-62 in overtime in a semifinal game. Gardiner, which outscored West Yellowstone 15-9 in OT, will face top-seeded Manhattan Christian for the championship. Besides the big game by Stermitz, the Bruins also received double-digit scoring from Elijah Bryd (16), Evan Guengerich (15) and Taylor Rose (13). Guengerich emerged with a double-double after grabbing 11 rebounds. Mac Hauck of West Yellowstone led all scorers with 25 points., including three 3-pointers.
District 12C
• Charlie Kruer led four players in double figures with 14 points and Twin Bridges powered into the title game with a 75-24 trouncing of Sheridan. Jake Hughes, Tate Smith and Bryce Nye scored 10 points apiece for the Falcons. Cade McFarland's seven points topped Sheridan.
• Brand Ostler led all scorers with 19 points and Ian Swanson chipped in with 16 to guide Ennis past Lima 53-43 in a loser-out game. Peyton Haws and Walker Nygien each scored 15 for the Bears.
District 13C
• Nelson Smith pumped in a game-high 20 points to lead Darby past Seeley Swan 47-34 for the championship. Jordan Anderson also contributed 12 points for the Tigers. Walker McDonald and Quinlan Ream led Seeley Swan with 14 and 10 points.
• Orion Plaake pumped in 21 points, Danner Haskins added 18 and Bryan Mask 13 as Alberton-Superior outlasted Lincoln 71-58 for third place. Aaron Waddle added 10 points and Carson Callison nine to complete the scoring for the MountainCats. Nathan Brown continued his hot hand with 29 points -- giving him 53 for the day -- to lead the Lynx, who also received 14 points from Brodi Henderson.
• Nathan Brown scored 24 points and Brodi Henderson added 17 as Lincoln staved off elimination with a 61-47 triumph over Victor to earn a shot at third place against Alberton-Superior. Ryan Greenwood added 10 points for the Lynx, who pulled away with a 21-4 third quarter. Carson Varner's 21 points led the way for the Pirates. Skyler Webberson added 15.
• Bryan Mask scored 18 points, and Carson Callison and Aaron Waddle added 17 apiece as Alberton-Superior stayed alive with a 63-51 win over Valley Christian. The MountainCats led only 53-50 entering the fourth quarter but scored 12 of their 20 points from the free-throw line, including 6 of 8 by Mask. Riley Reimer scored 17 points and Brennan Cox pitched in with 10 for the Eagles.
District 14C
• St. Regis punched its ticket into the final with a 77-44 win over Two Eagle River as Nicholas Day scored 15 points and Caleb Ball 14. Michael Brown piled up a game-high 28 points for the Eagles, hitting seven 3-point goals.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Missoula Sentinel steamrolled to a 65-22 win over crosstown rival Big Sky as Lexi Deden poured in 22 points and CC Size added 12. Erin Murphy scored 13 points for the Eagles.
• Brooke Berry scored 22 points as Billings Skyview downed Great Falls 59-58 in Eastern AA play. The Falcons (6-9) also received 14 points from Cami Harris, who knocked down three 3-pointers. Berry and Harris had key free throws in the last 30 seconds to seal the win. Skyview led 38-19 at halftime, but Great Falls outscored the Falcons 39-21 in the second half. Great Falls was led by the 24 points of Alison Harris.
• Jensen Keller made 4 of 6 free throws in overtime and finished with a team-high 13 points to help Billings Senior edge No. 5 Great Falls CMR 51-47. Brenna Linse added nine points and Bailey King eight for the Broncs (6-9), who outscored CMR 6-2 in the OT. Lauren Lindseth scored 13 points to lead the Rustlers (8-7), who hit a free throw 20 seconds left in regulation to tie the score and eventually send the game to OT.
District 1B
• Maddison Underdal led the way with 16 points and Bailey Johnson helped with nine to lead Shelby over Conrad 35-26 and a berth in the title game Saturday against Fairfield. The Coyotes jumped to a 15-6 first-quarter lead and were up 16 entering the final eight minutes. Lauren Phipps led Conrad with 15 points.
• Kenna Pitcher had the hot hand with 32 points and Taylor Simmons helped with 11 as Fairfield rolled past Cut Bank 55-44. The Eagles led by a point at halftime but pulled away in a 15-7 third quarter. Jada Rides at the Door scored 12 points and Sienna Spotted Bear added 11 for the Wolves.
• Kristen LaMere pumped in 21 points and Rocky Boy won a barn-burner with Great Falls Central 44-42. Angela Gopher added nine for the Stars, who trailed by two at halftime and led by two after three quarters. Mackenzy Leray scored 11 points for the Mustangs.
District 3B
• Allie Kunze scored 12 points, Kelbe Denham and Erica Smith added 11 apiece, and Malta rallied past Glasgow in the fourth quarter for a 50-44 triumph. The M-ettes trailed 34-29 entering the final eight minutes, but outscored the Scotties 21-10. Taylor Pederson's 11 points paced Glasgow.
District 4B
• Brooklyn Wyllie scored 13 points and Brenna Rouane added 12 as Columbus coasted past Shepherd 50-14 as the Cougars opened district play. Sawyer Wiggs added nine points for Columbus. The Fillies received six points from Lyndsey Kale.
• Blythe Sealey led with 17 ponts and Brennan Larson added 11 for Roundup in a 53-29 romp over Red Lodge. The Panthers broke to a 17-5 lead and were never threatened. Liddia Fontaine's 11 points paced the Rams.
District 5B
• Bailey Finn pumped in 26 points and unbeaten Big Timber survived a scare from Jefferson with a fourth quarter rally for a 52-47 win over the Panthers. The Herders trailed by eight points after one quarter, led by four at intermission, then watched Jefferson take over with a 17-10 third quarter. Big Timber finished on a 17-9 run. Emily Cooley added 11 points for the Herders. Rachel Van Blaricom topped Jefferson with 19 points.
District 7B
• Thompson Falls advanced to finals with a 63-51 win over St. Ignatius as Jody Detlaff scored 18 points and Ellie Baxter added 17. Azia Umphrey tallied 21 points for the Bulldogs.
District 2C
• Astyn Curtiss scored 13 points and Liv Wangerin provided a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds as Plentywood advanced to the title game with a 40-33 semifinal victory over Froid-Lake. Plentywood led 12-11 at halftime, but pulled the game out by outscoring Froid-Lake 28-22 in the second half. Curtiss was responsible for three of the Wildcats' five 3-pointers. Sydney Dethman had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Froid-Lake.
• Jenna Rust Led Westby-Grenora with 16 points along and teammate Kiarra Brunelle added 13 to help beat Fairview 51-17. Montana Zevenbergen’s six points led the Warriors. The Thunder will take on Plentywood for the championship Saturday.
• Jaylyn Klempel's 15 points were the difference as Richey-Lambert held off Circle 36-32. Courtney Herman added nine points and five rebounds for the Fusion. Alexis Moline topped the Wildcats with nine points and nine rebounds. Richey-Lambert trailed by two points entering the final quarter. Hailey Fiske led the Pirates with five points.
District 6C
• Sydney Kluth's 13 markers led the way and Hayley Story chipped in with nine points to lead Park City past Broadview-Lavina 45-16. The Panthers led 13-0 aftger one quarter.
• Carlee Blodgett popped in 13 points and Lily Herzog added 11 as Reed Point-Rapelje slipped past Absarokee 32-24. The Renegades trailed by six points after one quarter but took a one-point lead at halftime. Lexi Feddes scored 10 points to lead the Huskies.
District 8C
• Olivia Geer’s 15 points led Roy-Winifred over Denton-Geyser-Stanford 64-19. The Outlaws also received 14 points from Dyauni Boyce. Mariah Schott led the DGS Outlaws with seven points. The second-ranked Outlaws will face third-ranked Belt for the district championship on Saturday.
• Mollie Kerkes scored 12 points and Kaitlyn Dow added 11 as Centerville had no trouble getting past Winnett-Grass Range 61-30 in a loser-out game. Shani Browning led the Rams with 16 points. High-scoring guard Tia Stahl of Winnett-Grass Range -- the 406mtsports.com Athlete of the Month for January -- was held to three points.
District 9C
• Sarah Billmayer poured in 23 points and had six assists, and Shyann Krass was right behind with 21 points and 17 rebounds as Turner outlasted North Star 57-53 in a game that turned into a fourth-quarter shootout. The Tornades led 33-29 entering the final eight minutes and the teams played to a 24-all deadlock after that. Kenidee Wolery scored 19 points and Jade Wendland added 16 for the Knights. The Tornadoes will face Fort Benton for the championship.
• Unbeaten and top-ranked Fort Benton cruised past Hays-Lodgepole 71-31 as Aspen Giese 22 points and teammate McKenzie Clark added 19 points. Nashone Shambo led the Thunderbirds with eight points, half coming on free throws.
• Sarah Parisian had 11 points and six steals, and Breanna Bacon added eight points, 10 rebounds and three assists to power two-time defending state champion Box Elder over Big Sandy 61-30 in a loser-out game. Amanda Cline had seven points and 11 rebounds for the Pioneers, who also received 12 points from Lainey Gregory.
• Tatum Hull was a one-person wrecking crew with 30 points, eight steals and five assists as Chester-Joplin-Inverness overpowed Chinook 59-34. Haddie Woods helped the cause with 10 points and seven steals. Lily Surber's seven points and five assists paced the Sugarbeeters. Allison Powell added nine points for Chinook.
District 10C
• Amara Bodkins led with 11 points and Kinsey May added eight to lift Power over Heart Butte 41-31. Taquoya Racine scored nine points for the Warriors. Power will face Cascade for third place on Saturday.
• Grae Gould scored 13 points, Shelbie Jackson added 12 and Mattison McKame contributed 10 as Cascade moved into the third-place game against Power by whipping Valier 48-33. Erica Ramsey paced the Panthers with 13 points. The Badgers outscored Valier 18-10 in the second quarter to earn some breathing room.
District 11C
• Danna Ochoa had 14 points and seven rebounds, Rebekah Everest added 13 points and Emmie Collins provided 11 as West Yellowstone fended off Gardiner 55-49 in overtime to move into the championship game against Manhattan Christian. Averi Parker helped the Wolverines' cause with 12 rebounds. Josie Thomas led the way for the Bruins with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Kyndra Long provided 11 points.
• Kiersten Van Kirk scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds as Manhattan Christian cruised past Shields Valley 41-12. Eliana Kuperus added six points and six rebounds for the Eagles, who advanced to Saturday's championship game. Three players scored three points for the Rebels.
District 12C
• Asha Comings was up to the task for Philipsburg in defeating Drummond 45-38 to advance to the final as the sophomore racked up 25 points. Philipsburg freshman Rachel Ward took six shots from the free-throw line in the final minute, making five. Drummond was led by Sidney Phillips’ 12 points and Rylee Hilmo added 10
District 13C
• Seeley-Swan captured the crown defeating by Alberton-Superior 59-38 as Kyla Conley led the Blackhawks with 16 points. Klaire Kovatch added nine points. Darby Haskins had the game high of 19 points to lead the Mountain Cats.
• Amber Anderson capped a big day with 17 points and Darby used balance to roll over Valley Christian in the third-place game. Anderson, who scored 15 points in a morning win over Lincoln, had 10 in the second half. In all, nine Tigers scored. Mackenzie Dierking led the Eagles with five points.
• Mackenzie Dierking's 12 points led the way as Valley Christian advanced to play another day by downing Victor 31-28. Bella Scichilone topped the Pirates with eight points.
• Amber Anderson led a balanced Darby offense with 15 points and the Tigers stayed alive with a 41-29 victory over Lincoln. Gracie Lang added eight points for Darby, which put seven players in the scoring column. Alexis Cannon led all scorers with 19 points for the Lynx.
District 14C
• Hot Springs punched its ticket into finals with a 53-42 win over Plains. Sydney Jackson led the Savage Heat with 15 points. Kylee Altmiller collected 14 points for the Trotters.
• Charlo earned a berth in finals with a 51-18 win over Noxon as Liev Smith scored 16 points, had three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Destiny Manuel added 15 points and four steals. Avery Burgess paced the Red Devils with 11 points and four rebounds.
20-Point Club
32: Micaiah Hauser, Three Forks
32: Keeley Bake, Fairfield
32: Kenna Pitcher, Fairfield
31: Benji Crebs, Rocky Boy
30: Tatum Hull, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
30: Daynon Bear, Reed Point-Rapelje
29: Nathan Brown, Lincoln
28: Michael Brown, Two Eagle River
26: Josiah Amunrud, Manhattan Christian
26: Bailey Finn, Big Timber
25: Clint Darlington, Big Sandy
25: Sloan McPherson, Savage
25: Reece Connolly, Billings Senior
25: Mac Hauck, West Yellowstone
25: Asha Comings, Philipsburg
25: Drew Wyman, Great Falls
25: Keigan Skolrud, Glasgow
24: Nathan Brown, Lincoln
24: Alison Harris, Great Falls
24: RJ Ramone, Harlem
24: Savannah Toms, Glendive
23: Jacob Jessen, Winnett-Grass Range
23: Tyrus LaMere, Box Elder
23: Sarah Billmayer, Turner
23: Royce Robinson, Lewistown
23: Dallin Nelson, Simms
22: Kellen Detrick, Havre
22: Aspen Giese, Fort Benton
22: Shane Girres, Great Falls Central
22: Austin Heimer, Red Lodge
22: Ty Herzog, Reed Point-Rapelje
22: Lexi Deden, Missoula Sentinel
22: Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview
21: Carson Varner, Victor
21: Kristen LaMere, Box Elder
21: Orion Plaake, Alberton-Superior
21: Shyann Krass, Turner
21: Azia Umphrey, Thompson Falls
21: Garett Diekhans, Fort Benton
20: Nick Eliason, Billings Senior
20: Nelson Smith, Darby
