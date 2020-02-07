Editor's note: Full Court Press will be continually updated through the night as results arrive.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Four Bozeman players scored in double figures as the Hawks defeated Great Falls CMR 74-35 in an Eastern AA game. Jackson Coles led the way for the Hawks with 17 points and Hudson Willett added 12. Bozeman made 12 of 21 3-point attempts, including a 4-for-5 performance from Willett.
• Ky Kouba led four players into double figures with 15 points as No. 5 Billings Skyview won its seventh consecutive game with a 70-37 Eastern AA win over Belgrade. Cam Ketchum had 13 points, Payton Sanders 12 and Julius Mims 10 for the Falcons. Kade Schlauch had 10 points for Belgrade.
Class A
• Hardin stayed undefeated with a 79-17 win over Class B Shepherd. Hardin, Class A’s No. 1-ranked team, led 54-11 by halftime. Famous Lefthand scored 18 points, Kevion Ladson had 12 and Trae Hugs 11 for the Bulldogs, who improved to 15-0. Hardin was credited with 27 steals.
• Whitefish ignited for 15 unanswered points in the second quarter on the way to a 50-34 home win over Corvallis. Caleb Warnken paced the Blue Devils (8-7) with 13 points. Bodie Smith scored 11 points and Sam Menicke 10 for the Bulldogs.
Class B
• Keeley Bake led three players in double figures with 14 points and No. 5 Fairfield had no trouble with Conrad, 59-33. Daniel Faith added 13 points and Kaelob Flores 10 for the Eagles.
• Tanner Smith scored 15 points and Connor Tuss contributed 10 as Malta rallied in the second half to trip Rocky Boy 42-39. The Mustangs trailed 27-11 at intermission by outscored the Stars 18-2 in the third quarter to tie it entering the last eight minutes. Blake Cantrell scored 15 points and Joe Demontiney added 11 for Rocky Boy.
• Finn Tesoro was tops with 21 points and three other Manhattan players scored in double figures in the Tigers' 65-55 triumph over rival Three Forks. Caden Holgate had 17, Kyle Hotvedt 11 and Sven Stenberg 10 for Manhattan. Three Forks received 23 points from Dustin Dalke and 20 from Micaiah Hauser.
• AJ Pacella scored 15 points, Alex Lowe added 11 and Jake Kindel provided 10 points and 10 rebounds as Eureka broke away from a 26-26 halftime score to down Missoula Loyola 56-47. Pacella scored five points, all on free throws, in the fourth quarter. Nick Mitzel led the Rams with 10 points, followed by Liam Haffey with nine.
• Dawson Laverell led the way with 21 points, Connor Giesecke added 12 and Tristin Matzik 10 as Big Timber held off Joliet 63-55. The Herders led by only two points at halftime. Caleb Bailey scored 21 points and Zayne Songstad helped with 11 for the J-Hawks.
• Trey Stampfel led a balanced Columbus offense with 12 points, and Colby Martinez and Weston Mitchum had 10 each, as the eighth-ranked Cougars dumped Roundup 53-41. MaKale Kembel had 15 points and Tanner Rae 12 for the Panthers.
• Deer Lodge used balanced scoring to win at Anaconda, 67-53. Aidan Thompson paced the Wardens with 15 points.
• Rhett Reynolds was on fire with 30 points, and he had plenty of help from Logan Leck (17) and Tanner Parsons (17) as Shelby raced past Choteau 79-60. Kolby Kovatch tickled the twine for 25 points and Kyler Crabtree added 14 for Choteau.
• Zoran LaFrambois' 25 points paced St. Ignatius to a breezy 77-72 victory over Arlee. Isaiah Nasewytewa added 14 points for Mission, which raced to a 43-32 halftime lead. Cody Tanner led all scorers with 32 points and Billy Fisher chipped in with 19 for the Warriors.
Class C
• Bryan Mask pumped in 21 points and three other Alberton-Superior players scored in double figures in the MountainCats' 70-47 triumph over Victor. Aaron Waddle scored 18, Orion Plaake 16 and Anthony Mueller 11 for Clark Fork, which led by a point after one quarter but built the margin to 16 by halftime. Carson Varner's 21 points toppe the Pirates, and Skyler Webberson added 13.
• Wyman Bringing Good led with 15 points and Derrick Shambo as Hays-Lodgepole used balanced scoring to knock off Turner 73-67. Eight players scored at least five points for the Thunderbirds. The Tornadoes got their offense from Shane Kimmel (31 points) and Austin Welsh (24). Hays-Lodgepole outscored Turner by 11 in the second half.
• Tyson Flickinger's 18 points led the way for Plentywood in a 49-30 whipping of Culbertson. Chris Hagan had 12 points and Reese Wirtz 10 for the Wildcats. The Cowboys received seven points each from Michael Pederson and Payton Hauge.
• Five Nashua players scored points in double figures as the Porcupines won at Frazer 68-32. Mack Winchester topped the balanced Nashua attack with 17 points, followed by 13 points by Trace Laumeyer and Fletcher Clampit. Teammates Ethan Viste and Sawyer Sibley added 10 apiece.The Porcupines led 13-4 after one quarter and 37-9 at intermission. Kayo Jackson finished with 13 points for Frazer.
• Ryan Roth poured in 29 points and Clint Darlington added 11 to power Big Sandy past Box Elder 60-51. The difference was the Pioneer's dominant 24-11 second quarter. Kadyn Doran scored 12 and Tyrus LaMere 11 for the Bears.
• Bode Miller, Colt Miller and Jovonne Nesbit pulled off the 20-point trifecta for Froid-Lake in the Red Hawks' 78-64 victory over Bainville. Bode scored 24, Colt 21 and Nesbit 20 as Froid-Lake took a seven-point lead after one quarter and built it to 15 after three. Jesse Strickland led all scorers with 24 for Bainville.
• Josh Herron led four players in double figures and Fairview overwhelmed Class B Poplar 78-21 after building a 34-point halftime lead. Alex Schriver scored 16 and Hunter Sharbono and Gabe Schipman 10 apiece for the Warriors.
• Philipsburg jumped to a four-point halftime lead and then turned on the afterburners in beating visiting Ennis 64-50. Daniel Brabender scored 21 points for the Prospectors (10-5).
• Charlo held Two Eagle River to just three points in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 58-37 win. Dawson DuMont led Charlo with 26 points. Shaedon Croft scored 15 points to lead Two Eagle.
• Grady Gonsioroski had 16 points, and Gabe Gonsioroski and Blake Lien 12 apiece as it was all Richey-Lambert in a 66-47 romp over Savage. Caleb Senner added nine for the Fusion.
• Carson McGinness scored 12 points to lead Centerville past Sunburst 52-29. Cade Hanson scored 13 for the Refiners to lop all scorers. The Miners outscored Sunburst 31-6 in the second half.
• Parker Donaldson poured in 21 points, Dylan Taylor chipped in with 16 and Kein Carpenter did his part with 10 to carry Denton-Geyser-Stanford past Geraldine-Highwood 53-34. The Bearcats actually trailed 11-10 after one quarter but poured it on by outscoring the Rivals 25-2 over the next eight minutes. It was the only quarter D-G-S outscored Geraldine-Highwood.
• Zacc Degele had 17 points, Colton Young 15 and Tucker Sullivan 14 as Absarokee overwhelmed Fromberg 83-18. Nine players scored for the Huskies.
• Frankie Starz had the hot hand with 23 points and Michael Romney added 14 to lead Lone Peak over White Sulphur Springs 56-48. The Big Horns trailed by a point at halftime but outscored the Hornets 20-12 in the third quarter. Alex Novark's 14 points led White Sulphur.
• Nathan Brown took scoring honors for the state with 43 points and Ryan Greenwood chipped in with 11 to carry Lincoln past Valley Christian 64-57. Ty Messner led four players in double figures with 16 points for the Eagles, followed by Eyan Becker and Brennan Cox with 12 each and Micah McCloy at 10.
• Aiden McDaniel was tops with 19 points and Belt rolled past Winnett-Grass Range 54-34, breaking it open in the second half after leading by only one at intermission. Bridger Vogl scored nine points and Kaimen Evans eight for the Huskies. Derrick Zimmerman's 14 points led the Rams.
Class AA
• Cami Harris and Brooke Berry combined for 42 points in Billings Skyview’s 59-32 Eastern AA win over Belgrade. Harris finished with 22 points and Berry 20. Belgrade was led by Gracie Carter’s 10 points. The game marked the return to action of Belgrade’s Gabby Weber, who has required two leg surgeries after having being diagnosed with a disorder that caused pain in her right leg. She played just eight games last season and has been out since.
• No. 4 Billings West pulled away from No. 5 Great Falls in the fourth quarter for a 56-48 Eastern AA win. The game was tied 38-38 after three quarters. Mackenzie Rask hit three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 18 points for the Golden Bears (9-3), who won their seventh game in a row. Morgan Sunchild led Great Falls (8-4) with 14 points.
Class A
• Savannah Toms scored 18 points, Karsen Murphy added 14 and Madison Wahl contributed 10 as Glendive pounded Lewistown 64-25. The Red Devils led 19-3 after one quarter and built the gap to 29 by halftime.
• Marie Five's 21 points led the way, and Nevaeh Alden and Ivery Fritzler had 16 apiece for Hardin in a 73-29 romp over Class B Shepherd. The Bulldogs led only 33-16 at halftime but ran away with a 21-3 fourth quarter. Aubrey Allison's 13 points led the Fillies.
Class B
• Cheyenne Maddox led the way with 17 points and Fairfield coasted past Conrad 57-29. Kenna Pitcher helped with 14 points and Kyler Bake added 11 for the Eagles.
• Brenna Rouane led with 10 points and No. 9 Columbus won a low-scoring slugfest with Roundup 36-18. Brooklyn Wyllie added eight for the Cougars, who held Roundup to two second-half points. Blythe Sealey's eight points topped the Panthers.
• Sasha Youngman scored 15 points and Macey Stump contributed 10 to lead Poplar over Class C Fairview 40-29 behind a big fourth quarter. The Indians led 32-30 entering the final eight minutes. Jadyn Gackle led the Warriors with 11 points.
• Top-ranked Missoula Loyola trailed by four points at halftime but rallied to win at Eureka 50-39. Syd Koppang led the Breakers (16-0) with 18 points. Teammate Natalie Clevenger added 15 points. Maggie Graves led the Lions with 13 points.
• Anaconda, leading by just three at halftime, pulled away from Deer Lodge in the second half for a 57-42 win. Logan Stetzner led the Copperheads with 18 points and Isabel Saltenberger added 12. Makenzi Meagher led Deer Lodge with 18 points and Rachel Nicholson added 15.
• Liddia Fontaine popped in 18 points and Alice Fouts chipped in with 15 for Red Lodge in a 55-45 win over Class C Park City. Hayley Story's 20 points led all scorers for the Panthers, and Abby Hoffman added 10.
• Maddison Underdal and Bailey Johnson each scored 15 points to lead Shelby over Choteau 63-49. Brook Luly added 10 for the Coyotes, who led 20-7 after the first eight minutes. Emma Gunderson led all scorers with 19 for Choteau, which also received 11 from Ada Bieler.
• Charlotte Watson scored nine points, Taylor Noyes eight and Townsend slogged past Class C Shields Valley 33-22. The Bulldogs trailed by a point after the first quarter but outscored the Rebels 9-0 in the second frame. Aspen Sanderson led all scorers with 10 points for Shields Valley.
• Amy Grevious and Jasmine Grossman each had 10 points as Manhattan slipped past Three Forks 46-35. The Tigers started quickly, leading 15-9 after one quarter and 33-23 at halftime. Kendall Lynn's seven points led the Wolves.
Class C
• Dyauni Boyce pumped in 19 points and Laynee Elness chipped in with 15 as No. 3 Roy-Winifred improved to 14-1 with a 57-24 win over Dodson. Kataya Killeagle did her part for the Coyotes, scoring 14 points, and Christina Jaynes added eight.
• Philipsburg handed Ennis its first conference loss in a clash of Western 12-C frontrunners. Asha Comings and Reece Pitcher paced the Prospectors (9-2, 9-6) with nine points apiece. Shelby Klein scored nine for the Mustangs (9-1, 10-6).
• Lexi Feddes led all scorers with 21 and Absarokee broke it open in the second quarter for a 66-19 victory over Fromberg. Tandy Planichek added 10 points for the Huskies, who outscored Fromberg 22-1 in the second quarter. Siera Guffey scored 15 points to lead the Falcons.
• Lone Peak scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter to pull away from White Sulphur Springs 49-26. Down 16-10 at the end of the first quarter, freshmen Maddie Cone and Jessie Bough scored 12 of the 17. Cone led the Big Horns with 16 points and Bough chipped in with 12. Callie Menard led the Hornets with eight.
• Hailey Konesky and Abbie Whitney scored 13 points apiece to lead balanced Centerville past Sunburst 60-32. Bailey Postma and Mackenzie Wilson topped the Refiners with six points apiece.
• Shyann Krass scored 29 points, Sarah Billmayer added 13 and Turner squeaked past Hays-Lodgepole 58-57 by outscoring the Thunderbirds 20-12 in the fourth quarter. The game was knotted at 12-all after one quarter and 26-all at halftime. Mulleah Stiffarm scored 16, Ella Messerly 13 and Judemia Gray 12 for Hays-Lodgepole.
• Jenna Rust poured in 21 points, Samantha Ledahl and Elizabeth Field added 16 apiece, and Brynn Folvag helped with 15 to lead No. 8 Westby-Grenora over Brockton 71-14. The Thunder (14-1) led 37-0 after one quarter and 60-5 at hafltime.
• Liv Wangerin popped in 16 points and Ashtyn Curtiss had 11 to carry Plentywood over Culbertson 58-33. The Wildcats trailed by a point after one quarter but went on an 18-5 spree over the next eight minutes and held the Cowgirls to a single point in the third quarter. Faith Bowland had 11 points and Kelsie Williams and Makena Hauge 10 each for Culbertson.
• Emily Adkins led the way with 13 points, Serena Oyler added 12 and Bridger put 12 players in the scoring column in a 65-36 romp over Broadview-Lavina.
• Zoe Kelsey scored 15 points, Emmah Baughman and Sorren Reese added 10 apiece, and Alberton-Superior got off to a fast start and trounced Victor 66-15. The MountainCats led 24-3 after one quarter and 49-10 at halftime.
• Kimberly Bear scored 13 points, Emma DeVries added 12 and Roberts cruised past Reed Point-Rapelje 47-33 behind an 11-0 fourth quarter. Carlee Blodgett and Ciara Fagone had 10 points apiece for the Renegades.
• Kortney Nelson pumped in 22 points, Gracee Lekvold added 11 and No. 9 Scobey held off a frantic rally to down Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 38-36 and improve to 14-1. The Spartans led 31-19 entering the fourth quarter. Kia Wasson's 20 points led the way for the Mavericks.
• Sydney Labatte was high scorer with 15 points and Sydney Dethman contributed 13 to lift Froid-Lake over Bainville 52-19. Aubrey Picard's nine points were tops for the Bulldogs.
• Draya Wacker had the hot hand with 35 points, Kaigea Raskelley added 12 and No. 5 Melstone improved to 15-0 and pitched the first shutout in the state in three years by whitewashing Terry 75-0. The last time a team was held scoreless was in Froid-Lake's 102-0 win over Brockton in 2017. The Broncs have outscored Terry 140-3 in their two meetings this season.
• Kaylandra St. Marks was tops with 19 points and Kaydin Sibley added 13 to carry Frazer over Nashua 57-45 after outscoring the Porcupines 18-2 in the fourth quarter. Tia Dees scored 14 points and Devin Fromdahl added 11 for Nashua.
• Kylee Altmiller scored 14 points and Plains pulled away from St. Regis in the second half for a 48-36 win. The Trotters trailed by five points after one quarter and evened the score at 26-all at halftime. A 13-5 fourth quarter was the difference. Sunny Shoupe led all scorers with 16 points for the Tigers.
• Sydney Von paced Denton-Geyser-Stanford with 18 points and Mariah Schott provided a boost with 13 in the Bearcats' 49-29 victory over Geraldine-Highwood. Ellie Meeks' 11 points led the Rivals.
• Klaire Kovatch had 14 points and Bethany Hoag 13 as Seeley-Swan cruised past Drummond 62-28. The Blackhawks led 16-5 after one quarter and upped the margin to 18 by halftime. Emily Maughan added 10 for Seeley-Swan. Rylee Hilmo's eight points led the Trojans.
• Peyton Levine dumped in 22 points to lead five players in double figures and the Elk walloped Valier 79-41. Olivia Isakson added 16 for Augusta. Erica Ramsey's 19 points led the Panthers.
• Kolby Pimperton had the hot hand with 28 points and five Belt players reached double figures as the second-ranked Huskies improved to 14-1 by thumping Winnett-Grass Range 87-33. Kyelie Marquis had 17 points, Brooke Schraner 13, Abby Gliko 12 and Adelle Meissner 11 for the Huskies.
20-Point Club
43: Nathan Brown, Lincoln
35: Draya Wacker, Melstone
32: Cody Tanner, Arlee
31: Shane Kimmel, Turner
30: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
29: Shyann Krass, Turner
29: Ryan Roth, Big Sandy
28: Kolby Pimperton, Belt
26: Dawson DuMont, Charlo
25: Kolby Kovatch, Choteau
25: Zoran LaFrambois, St. Ignatius
24: Tia Stahl, Winnett-Grass Range
24: Austin Welsh, Turner
24: Bode Miller, Froid-Lake
24: Jesse Strickland, Bainville
23: Dustin Dalke, Three Forks
23: Frankie Starz, Lone Peak
22: Cami Harris, Billings Skyview
22: Kortney Nelson, Scobey
22: Peyton Levine, Augusta
21: Bryan Mask, Alberton-Superior
21: Carson Varner, Victor
21: Lexi Feddes, Absarokee
21: Finn Tesoro, Manhattan
21: Jenna Rust, Westby-Grenora
21: Colt Miller, Froid-Lake
21: Marie Five, Hardin
21: Dawson Laverell, Big Timber
21: Caleb Bailey, Joliet
21: Parker Donaldson, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
21: Daniel Brabender, Philipsburg
20: Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview
20: Micaiah Hauser, Three Forks
20: Kia Wasson, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
20: Jovonne Nesbit, Froid-Lake
20: Hayley Story, Park City
