Editor's note: Full Court Press will be continually updated through the night as results arrive.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Cam Ketchum’s 25 points led Billings Skyview to an 81-54 win at Great Falls CMR. Sam Tranel added 14 for the Falcons. Keegan Barnes had 16 points to lead the Rustlers.
• Kalispell Glacier posted a 45-40 win at crosstown rival Flathead. Drew Engellant scored 15 points and Weston Price 14 for the Wolfpack. Joston Cripe had 14 points for the Braves.
• Brayden Koch led four players in double figures as No. 3 Helena Capital fended off crosstown rival Helena 56-43. Malachi Syvrud scored 13, Bridger Grovom 11 and Shane Haller 10 for the Bruins. Helena's Hayden Ferguson led all scorers with 20 points, and Dexter Tedesco added nine.
Class A
• Famous Lefthand poured in 41 points as Hardin -- No. 1 in the lastest 406mtsports.com rankings -- staved off Billings Central 97-95 in double overtime at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings. The Rams, led by Gabriel Penha Dos Santos’ 24 points, overcame an 11-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to force OT. But Lefthand scored 11 of the Bulldogs' 22 OT points to preserve the victory.
• Mason Rismon, Kellen Detrick and Jake Huston teamed for 54 points in Havre's 77-73 triumph over visiting Glendive. Rismon led the way with 19 points, followed by Detrick 18 and Huston 17. The Blue Ponies were in control 56-44 going into the fourth quarter. The Red Devils made things interesting with a 29-point outburst in the closing period. Riley Basta's 20 helped spur Glendive. He tallied 10 points in the fourth quarter. Michael Murphy finished with 15 points and Max Eaton 14.
• Second-ranked Butte Central breezed past Stevensville 60-15, boosting its record to 12-0 while keeping the Yellowjackets winless. Braden Harrington poured in a game high 18 points for the Maroons.
• Rylee Spoonhunter was the top scorer with 16 points and Blayne Deroche was next with 11 as No. 5 Browning fended off Ronan 60-49. The Runnin' Indians led by six at halftime and doubled the margin after three quarters. Latrell Bullchild added nine for Browning. Zarec Couture scored 17 and Girma Detwiler contributed 13 points for the Chiefs.
• Fourth-ranked Frenchtown pushed its record to 8-3 with a 60-47 win at Polson as Devin Shelton led a balanced Bronc attack with 13 points, followed by Ben Larson with 11, and Zack Baker and Brandon Finley at 10 apiece. Colton Graham scored 19 points for the Pirates.
Class B
• Trent McMaster's 14 points helped Jefferson outlast visiting Whitehall 50-47 in overtime. McMaster and Braden Morris combined to hit four key free throws in OT. Tyler Harrington also finished with 13 points for the victors. Brendan Wagner had 24 points for Whitehall and Hayden Hoagland added 10. The Trojans led 30-22 after three quarters but Jefferson rallied to knot the game at 40-all at the end of regulation play.
• No. 4 Three Forks pulled away from Big Timber early and defeated the Herders 67-42. Micaiah Hauser and Dustin Dalke led the Wolves with 19 and 17 points. Tristin Matzik led Big Timber with 12 points.
• Bigfork boosted its record to 8-4 with a win at St. Ignatius 64-43. Isaac Bjorge scored 18 points for the Vikings. Kolten Guardipee and Isaiah Nasewytewa each had nine for the Bulldogs.
• Wolf Point’s Lance St. Germaine and Tade Wallette led with 19 and 18 points as the Wolves defeated 2B rival Poplar 78-54. Andrew Azure-Youpee and Dusette Gourneau had 14 points apiece for the Indians.
• Keigan Skolrud was a one-man wrecking crew with 35 points to power Glasgow over Class C Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 58-43. Vincent Chappell added eight for the Scotties. Loden Idler and Jon Rey Taylor each scored 12 for the Mavericks.
• RJ Ramone and Brad Cichosz each pumped in 18 points and No. 7 Harlem used big second and fourth quarters to pull away from Malta 70-43. Daniel Lawrence did his part with 13 points for the Wildcats, who led by only five points after one quarter but built the margin to 18 by halftime. Harlem outscored the Mustangs 18-8 in the fourth quarter. Kooper Oxarart scored 11 points and Conner Tuss added 10 for Malta.
• J.P. Briney had 17 points and Blake Shoupe chipped in with nine as Florence won a 48-46 overtime slugfest with Deer Lodge. The Falcons led by six at halftime before the Wardens began chipping away, tying it at 40-all after regulation play. Ben Anderson scored 15 points and Aiden Thompson had nine for Deer Lodge.
• Rhett Reynolds led four players in double figures with 22 points and No. 10 Shelby cruised past Conrad 74-43. Tanner Parsons scored 19 points, Logan Leck offered 14 and Tanner Watson had 11 for the Coyotes. Brady Bokma's 17 points topped the Cowboys.
• Keeley Bake scored 12 points and No. 5 Fairfield toppled Cut Bank 42-38.
• Jay Jetmore was tops with 21 points and Austin Heimer contributed 14 for Red Lodge in a 59-44 victory over Forsyth. Elijah Reynolds added nine points for the Rams.
Class C
• Hayden Diekhans led three players in double figures and No. 3 Fort Benton raced to a 30-point first quarter lead en route to a 66-30 pounding of Turner to remain unbeaten. Devin Bird scored 13 points and Jace Thompson added 10 for the Longhorns, who had 10 players score. Shane Kimmel's 17 points led the Tornadoes.
• Philipsburg boosted its record to 7-3 with a 69-27 home win over Lima. Kade Cutler scored 19 points and Andrew Tallon added 14 for the Prospectors, who led 28-4 after one quarter. Peyton Haws scored 14 points and Walker Nygien added nine for the Bears.
• Andrew Davis pumped in 25 points and White Sulphur Springs rode big first and third quarters to an 81-61 triumph over Lincoln and hot shooting Nathan Brown. Shane Ogle scored 16 points and Alex Novark added 13 for the Hornets, who scored 31 points in the first quarter and again in the third. Brown was a one-man wrecking crew for the Lynx with 38 points, though Ryan Greenwood added 10.
• Brandon Knudsen was on fire with 30 points and Hot Springs powered past Troy 67-49. The Savage Heat led by seven points after one quarter and built a 17-point lead by halftime. Jack McAllister scored 12 points and Kyle Lawson added 11 for Hot Springs.
• Kellen Doheny had a big night with 24 points to lead Dutton-Brady over Sunburst 38-34. Rylan Doheny scored eight points to back his brother. Cade Hanson scored 10 and Josh Kearns nine for the Refiners, who took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter.
• Shayden Cooke pumped in 30 points and No. 4 Melstone kept rolling with a 63-51 win over Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap. Davon Meredith contributed 12 points and Bryce Grebe 10 for the Broncs, who led 17-9 after one quarter and kept the Titans at arm's length from there.
• Connor Huft led three players in double figures with 14 points and Froid-Lake rolled past Frazer 71-20. The Redhawks led 46-12 at halftime. Tyler Wivholm scored 13 points and Bode Miller 11 for Froid-Lake. Frazer received six points apiece from Ty Fourstar and John Hotomanse.
• Sam Leep poured in 26 points, Josiah Amunrud added 14 and top-ranked Manhattan Christian rolled on with a 71-53 romp over Class B Manhattan. The Eagles led by five points after one quarter but went on a 21-6 run over the next eight minutes. Caidin Hill helped with 10 points for MC. Manhattan received 15 points from Caden Holgate and 11 from Evan Douma.
• Kade Erickson knocked down six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 26 points in Broadview-Lavina's 60-15 win at Fromberg. Hal Brown added 13 points and William Hanser 12. Broadview-Lavina was in control 26-5 by halftime.
• Balance was the key for Park City in its 54-32 win over Reed Point-Rapelje. Nobody scored in double figures, but Austin Daniels, Tucker Johnstone and Jake Gauthier all had nine points and Garrett McMillen and Caleb VanDoren added eight apiece for the Panthers, who raced to a 20-7 lead after one quarter and put nine players in the scoring column. The Renegades' Ty Herzog was the only player in double figures, scoring 10.
• Clarence Stewart had the hot hand with 30 points, Brendan Falls Down added 16 and Zane Plainfeather pitched in with 14 to lead Plenty Coups to an 88-39 romp over Harlowton-Ryegate. The Warriors jumped to a 27-15 first-quarter lead and never let up. Lane Lode's 13 points led the Engineers.
• Cayden Klatt had 12 points for the Lustre Christian Lions as they defeated Nashua 62-34. Caden Laumeyer had 10 points the Porcupines.
• Jake Kallevig scored 19 points, Baylor Pospisil had 16 and Jace Weimer added 14 for Bridger in a 61-48 conquest of Absarokee. The Scouts trailed by seven points at halftime but knotted the game at 40-all after three quarters and ran away with it in the final eight minutes.
• Tanner Day's 26 points led the way and St. Regis ran away from Charlo 72-31 on the strength of a 23-2 second quarter. Ian Ferris scored 12 points and Nicholas Day had 10 for the Tigers, who had eight players in the scoring column.
• Alex Schriver scored 20 points and Josh Herron added 18 to lead No. 6 Fairview's 64-36 romp over Culbertson. The Warriors' lead was only eight at halftime but they outscored the Cowboys by 10 in each of the final two quarters.
• Edward Murnion pumped in 28 points and Dawson Murnion was right behind with 21 as Jordan built a 20-point halftime lead and rolled to a 75-35 win over Northern Cheyenne. The Mustangs led 43-11 by halftime. Douglas Murnion added 13 points for Jordan.
• Charlie Kruer was the top scorer with 20 points and Matt Kaiser helped with 13 to lead No. 2 Twin Bridges over Lone Peak 57-31. The Falcons led by only four points after one quarter but ran away with a 23-7 second eight minutes to remain perfect on the season. Kruer also had nine rebounds and four assists, and Kaiser added eight boards.
• Owen Mercado scored 29 points as No. 10 Seeley-Swan downed Valley Christian 69-40. Sawyer Shelmerdine added 16 for the Blackhawks. Riley Reimer led the Eagles with 18 points.
• Vern Homner scored 12 points and Luke Cima added 10 as Harrison-Willow Creek handled Drummond 59-24. Caleb Parke's 11 points led the Trojans.
• Garrett Spicher had 14 points, Jaden Sargent 13 and Rhett Wolery for North Star in a 70-48 trouncing of Hays-Lodgepole. Wyman Bringing Good scored 13 points, and Lane Kirkaldie and Estevan Granados had 10 apiece.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Brooke Berry and Cami Harris combined for 30 points in Billings Skyview’s 61-43 victory over No. 5-ranked Great Falls CMR. Berry led the way with 20 points, including 13 in the first half. Lauren Lindseth and Allie Olsen each had 11 for the Rustlers.
• Jorgie Hawthorne led three Great Falls players into double figures in scoring with 15 points as the Bison defeated Billings Senior 52-42 in an Eastern AA game. Ryen Palmer and Grace Lins added 10 points each for the Bison, who got back into the win column after last week’s loss to crosstown rival CMR. Great Falls hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter and one more the rest of the game. Jensen Keller and Kara Conway scored nine points each to lead the Broncs.
• Lexi Deden scored 16 points, Brooke Stayner had 12 and No. 3 Missoula Sentinel sprinted to a 22-point first-quarter lead and coasted past crosstown rival Missoula Big Sky 58-21. Erin Murphy scored 10 for the Eagles.
Class A
• Marie Five had 14 points and Nevaeh Alden and Julianna Takes Horse each had 13 as No. 3 Hardin knocked off top-ranked Billings Central 65-55. Though Hardin led by nine points on a couple occasions in the first half, the game was still close most of the way until the final minutes. Ivery Fritzler hit two 3-pointers in the fourth, the first to put Hardin ahead 51-48 and the second for a 56-50 lead, and Alden scored 11 points in the quarter as the Bulldogs (11-1, 3-1 Southeast A) pulled away. Mya Hansen scored 25 points and Olivia Moten-Schell added 13 points for the Rams (10-1, 3-1). Hansen went 14 of 16 from the foul line.
• Reigning two-time state champion Havre, No. 2 in the latest 406mtsports.com rankings, used 30 points from Kyndall Keller to beat visiting Glendive 69-36. Keller scored 15 points in each half. She had three 3-pointers and shot 9 of 11 from the foul line. Havre was in command 23-10 after one quarter. The Blue Ponies also received 15 points from Sadie Filius. Karsen Murphy accounted for 18 of Glendive's points. Savannah Toms tossed in 11.
• Stevensville posted a comeback win at Butte Central 40-37. A late 3-pointer by Kennedy Praast put the Yellowjackets up to stay. A desperation 3-point shot by Butte Central's Sofee Thatcher missed the mark. Syd Paul tallied 14 points to lead the Yellowjackets. Evynne Alexander added 12 points.
• Frenchtown earned a home win over Polson 48-20 as Claire Bagnell scored 12 points and Shelby Smith 11. Turquoise Pierre paced the Pirates with 12 points.
Class B
• Emma Stensrud led the way with 18 points and Florence boosted its record to 7-4 with a 50-24 home win over Deer Lodge.
• Kendall Anderson scored 19 points and Shelby's balanced offense was too much for Kate Murack and Conrad in a 63-48 victory. Bailey Johnson scored 11 points, Maddison Underdal 10 and Brielle Aklestad nine for the Coyotes. Murack led all scorers with 27 and Brae Eneboe had nine for the Cowgirls.
• No. 5 Whitehall flourished behind the 27 points of Brynna Wolfe in winning at Jefferson 56-41. Wolfe connected on five 3-pointers and shot 8 of 10 from the foul line. Sixteen of her points came during the first half as Whitehall constructed a 28-20 cushion. Whitehall shot 10 of 12 at the line during the fourth period. Jefferson received 10 points from Grace Jones and Rachel Van Blaricom.
• Anika Peters led the way with 13 points and Taylor Pederson had 11 in support as Glasgow dropped down a class and downed Class C Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 51-33. The Scotties led 19-16 at halftime and then pulled away with a 17-5 third quarter. Jaycee Erickson's 13 points led the Mavericks.
• Kylee Nelson and Erica Smith each scored 12 points to lead Malta to an upset over No. 2 and previously unbeaten Harlem 49-40. Allie Kunze added nine points for the M-ettes, who led by 11 points at halftime. Taya Trottier's 15 points led the Wildcats, who also received 11 from L'Tia Lawrence and eight from Kailee Henry.
• Merrin' Schwend topped all scorers with 20 points and Shayla Webber added 16 to lead Joliet past Huntley Project 49-35. The J-Hawks trailed by five points after one quarter and two at halftime, but took the lead in the third quarter and ran away with it in a 17-7 final eight minutes.
• Bailey Finn scored 20 points, Alyssa Boshart added 12 and No. 3 Big Timber broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter for a 55-31 rout of Three Forks.
Class C
• Aspen Giese led with 23 points and McKenzie Clark contributed 19 as top-ranked Fort Benton rallied in the second half for a 57-54 win over Turner. The Longhorns trailed 22-16 at halftime and knotted the score at 38-all entering the final eight minutes. Shyann Krass was high scorer for the Tornadoes with 22 points, and Laci Maloney added 13.
• Sydney Kluth scored 12 points and Hayley Story 11 as Park City won at home over Reed Point-Rapelje 35-13. The Panthers led 18-8 at halftime, then went on a 10-2 third-quarter surge to put the contest away. Lily Herzog led Reed Point-Rapelje with five points.
• Draya Wacker scored 25 points, Kaigea Raskelley added 17 and Koye Rindal chipped in with 12 to lead No. 5 Melstone to an easy 62-29 victory over Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap.
• Jenna Kallevig was the big gun with 19 points and Bridger pushed past Absarokee 41-23. The Scouts led 14-6 after one quarter and led by seven at halftime but put the game away with a 9-1 third quarter.
• Manhattan Christian survived a late Manhattan fourth quarter surge, taming the Class B Tigers 50-42. Eliana Kuperus led the 10th-ranked Eagles with 12 points and teammate Kiersten Van Kirk scored eight. Jasmine Grossman led all scorers with 14 points for the Tigers.
• Jenna Rust scored 19 points, Elizabeth Field had 14 and the twin threats were enough to offset a big night for Plentywood's Liv Wangerin for a 50-40 win for No. 6 Westby-Grenora. Wangerin scored 26 points for the Wildcats but was the only player in double figures and one of four to score. Emma Brensdal added nine points. The Thunder bolte to a 10-point lead after one quarter, saw the margin cut to six at halftime, and built it back to 13 entering the final eight minutes.
• Claire Bucklin topped all scorers with 18 points in Sunburst's 48-21 romp over Dutton-Brady. Annika Furr added 13 points and Jeena Albarano contributed 11 for the Refiners. Jazmyn Coffman's 12 points led the Diamondbacks.
• Katelyn Christensen led a balanced Hot Springs attack with 12 points and McKenzie Cannon helped with 10 as the seventh-ranked Savage Heat overpowered Troy 50-21. Hot Springs led 25-4 at halftime before easing up on the gas.
• Kelsie Williams scored 17 points, Makena Hauge added 11 and Culbertson jumped to an early lead and rolled past Fairview 50-37. The Cowgirls took a 10-point lead after one quarter and led 42-21 after a 9-0 third quarter before the Warriors trimmed the margin late. Jadyn Gackle had 19 points for the Warriors.
• Avery Burgess dropped in 21 points, and Emily Brown and Vanessa Horner added 10 apiece, as Noxon ran off eight unanswered points in the fourth quarter and won a border war game against Clark Fork (Idaho) 49-45. Jaedyn Murray scored the Red Devils' other eight points.
• Philipsburg used a balanced scoring attack with whip visiting Lima 48-24. Audrey Radtke led the Prospectors with 10 points, followed by Asha Comings with eight and Shelby Struna with seven. Gracie Bravo and Macie Martinell led the Bears with eight points apiece.
• Drummond drubbed visiting Harrison-Willow Creek 74-36 as Sydney Phillips scored 22 points and Holly Hauptman added 17 for the Trojans. Lauren Cima scored 14 points, Dana Lerum 12 and Ruth Crabtree nine for the Wildcats.
• Klaire Kovatch scored 21 ponits and Seeley-Swan coasted past Valley Christian 59-13. The Blackhawks led by only 12 points at halftime but outscored the Eagles 38-4 after intermission.
• Haylie Conradsen nearly went point-for-point with Circle and her 24 points helped lift Savage over the Wildcats 39-30. The Warriors built a 10-point lead after one quarter, saw Circle rally to tie it at halftime, then eased away in the second half. Reghan Prevost backed Conradsen with 10 points.
• Sydney Dethman provided a game-high 27 points in Froid-Lake's 66-48 win at Frazer. She received plenty of help, with teammates Sydney Labatte (17) and BayLee Davidson (12) also scoring points in double figures. Froid-Lake was ahead 34-23 at intermission. Frazer's KayLandra St. Marks nailed four 3-pointers en route to her 24 points. Teammate Kaydin Sibley added 12 points.
• Siera Guffy and Jaycie Lowery each scored 22 points and Fromberg built a big early lead then held on to topple Broadview-Lavina 52-50. The Falcons led 19-6 after one quarter but saw the lead whittled to two entering the final eight minutes. The Pirates' Hailey Fiske led all scorers with 26 points, and Callie Beckett added 12.
• Sylvie Stewart led the way with 20 points and Serena Flat Lip chipped in with 14 to power No. 9 Plenty Coups past Harlowton-Ryegate 63-36 in a game that saw the Warriors bolt to a 14-point first quarter lead. Kodi Big Lake with nine points and Anonda Goes Ahead with eight helped for Plenty Coups. Mesa Butler's 15 points topped the Engineers.
• Liev Smith topped all scorers with 19 points and Carlee Fryberger contributed 10 as No. 4 Charlo kept up its winning ways with a 50-26 thumping of St. Regis. The Vikings led 14-1 after one quarter and upped the gap to 21 points by halftime.
• Mulleah Stiffarm pumped in 22 points and Tahtianna Morgan added 10 as Hays-Lodgepole tipped North Star 55-53 in a game where neither team led by more than two points at the end of a quarter. Jade Wendland accumulated 25 points to lead all scorers for the Knights, and Kaytlyn Domire added 11.
20-Point Club
41: Famous Left Hand, Hardin
38: Nathan Brown, Lincoln
35: Keigan Skolrud, Glasgow
30: Brandon Knudsen, Hot Springs
30: Shayden Cooke, Melstone
30: Kyndall Keller, Havre
30: Tia Stahl, Winnett-Grass Range
29: Owen Mercado, Seeley-Swan
28: Derrick Zimmerman, Winnett-Grass Range
28: Edward Murnion, Jordan
27: Kate Murack, Conrad
27: Sydney Dethman, Froid-Lake
27: Baynna Wolfe, Whitehall
26: Liv Wangerin, Plentywood
26: Sam Leep, Manhattan Christian
26: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
26: Hailey Fiske, Broadview-Lavina
26: Tanner Day, St. Regis
25: Draya Wacker, Melstone
25: Mya Hansen, Billings Central
25: Andrew Davis, White Sulphur Springs
25: Cam Ketchum, Billings Skyview
25: Jade Wendland, North Star
24: Brendan Wagner, Whitehall
24: Haylie Conradsen, Savage
24: Kellen Doheny, Dutton-Brady
24: KayLandra St. Marks, Frazer
24: Gabriel Penha Dos Santos, Billings Central
23: Aspen Giese, Fort Benton
22: Shyann Krass, Turner
22: Sydney Phillips, Drummond
22: Siera Guffey, Fromberg
22: Jaycie Lowery, Fromberg
22: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
22: Mulleah Stiffarm, Hays-Lodgepole
21: Klaire Kovatch, Seeley-Swan
21: Dawson Murnion, Jordan
20: Riley Basta, Glendive
20: Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview
20: Bailey Finn, Big Timber
20: Sylvie Stewart, Plenty Coups
20: Merrin' Schwend, Joliet
20: Alex Schriver, Fairview
20: Charlie Kruer, Twin Bridges
20: Derek Bowker, Bainville
20: Hayden Ferguson, Helena
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.