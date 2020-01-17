Editor's note: Full Court Press will be continually updated through the night as results arrive.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Julius Mims scored 19 points and Cam Ketchum 17 in helping highlight Billings Skyview's 69-53 triumph at Sheridan, Wyoming. The visiting Falcons were leading 29-19 at halftime before outscoring the Broncs 24-22 during a wild third quarter to lead 53-41. Both Mims and Ketchum had three 3-pointers apiece. Sheridan's Gus Wright led all scorers with 24 points, including five 3-pointers.
• Rollie Worster scored 24 points, Cam LaRance had 20 and Missoula Hellgate rolled past Kalispell Glacier 70-42. The Knights led at halftime by 11 and a flurry of fourth quarter baskets helped push out the Hellgate lead. Drew Engellant led the Wolfpack with 11 points.
• Jake Olson scored 22 points and scored a rebound basket at the buzzer to life Butte over Kalispell Flathead 57-55 in a Western AA showdown. Olson scored 14 points in the third quarter alone as the Bulldogs rallied from a 12-point deficit. Blake Drakos added 20 points for Butte. Joston Cripe scored 16 points and Gabe Adams added 14 for Flathead.
Class A
• Mason Rimson poured in 22 points, and Jake Huston and Kellen Detrick added 18 apiece as Havre roared back from a five-point halftime deficit with a 26-10 third quarter for a 79-71 upset victory over No. 4 Browning. Josh Warp added 16 points for the Blue Ponies. Rylee Spoonhunter pumped in 17 points, and Blayne Deroche and Luke Juneau added 10 apiece for the Runnin' Indians.
• Ronan topped St. Ignatius 60-40 in a nonconference battle. Girma Detwiler paced the Chiefs with 16 points, Leonard Burke had 15 and Payton Cates 14. Zarec Couture had 11 points and Trey Don't Mix added 10 for Ronan. Jedi Christy led the Class C Bulldogs with 11 points.
• Marcus Wittman's 15 points and Malachi Stewart's 13 helped spur visiting Billings Central to a 60-53 victory at Lewistown. The Rams were ahead 39-26 by halftime and 50-40 heading into the final quarter. Nine Ram players tallied points overall. Gage Clinton led Lewistown with 17 points and Grayden Sanders tossed in 14.
• Corvallis received 21 points from Caleb Warnken and 20 from Tanner Jessop in a 66-60 win over Florence. The Falcons were led by 22 points from Beau Neal.
• Ryker Wenderoth led all scorers with 21 points and Colton Graham helped with 12 as Polson slipped past Whitefish 53-52. Sam Menicke topped the Bulldogs with 18 points, and Justin Conklin added 14. Polson led by seven points entering the fourth quarter.
• Brendan Johnson was a one-man show with 33 points to lead Livingston over Class B Manhattan 61-54. The Rangers led by 12 points entering the fourth quarter. Finn Tesoro scored 17 points, Caden Holgate added 13 and Kyle Hotvedt provided 10.
Class B
• Gavin Vandenacre scored 12 points and Ryan Racht grabbed 10 rebounds as Townsend beat visiting Jefferson 45-44 in overtime. The game was knotted at 38-all at the end of regulation play. Avery Stiles scored a game-high 22 points for Jefferson. The winning Bulldogs received eight rebounds and four steals from Devon Zeadow.
• No. 2-ranked Huntley Project rallied for a 55-48 Southern B win over No. 3 Colstrip in Worden. The Red Devils (9-1) finished the game on a 14-2 run. Five Project players scored, and each one reached double digits — Tim Rose scored 13 points, Noah Bouchard and Jake Fox each had 11 and Isaiah Bouchard and Rylan DeVries each added 10. Colstrip’s JT Baer tallied a game-high 19 points, and Corbin Fisher added 15 for the Colts (9-2).
• Blake Cantrell poured in 30 points, Benji Crebs added 16 and Joe Demontiney contributed 12 to carry Rocky Boy past Conrad 69-52. The Stars led 22-11 after one quarter.
• Eli Saltenberger scored 17 points and Braedon Sawyer added 16 to lead Anaconda to a nonconference win over visiting Philipsburg. The Copperheads led by 10 at halftime and steadily pulled away in the second half. Kade Cutler scored 12 points and Daniel Brabender added 10 for the Prospectors.
• Brad Cichosz had the hot hand with 36 points and teammate RJ Ramone was right behind with 25 for Harlem in a 92-59 romp over Box Elder. The Wildcats shrugged off a slow start by scoring 34 points in the third quarter and 27 in the fourth to break open a game they led by four at halftime. Tyler Cichosz added 15 points for Harlem. Tyrus LaMere topped the Bears with 16 points, followed by Zander Parisian with 11 and Chris Burns at 10.
• AJ Pacella led with 15 points and Gavin Bates added 10 as Eureka pummeled Troy 65-28. Moxley Resler-Begalke topped the Trojans with eight points.
• Logan Leck was on fire with 34 points and Rhett Reynolds backed him with 14 for Shelby in a 70-46 trouncing of Cut Bank. The Coyotes trailed by three points after one quarter but rallied for a four-point halftime lead and blew it open with an 18-5 third quarter.
• Colby Martinez scored 16 points and Ricky Preece chipped in with 10 as Columbus coasted past Shepherd 58-38. Nine players scored for the Cougars, who led by seven points after one quarter and got separation with a 16-2 second quarter.
• Kooper Oxarart led three players in double figures with 15 points as Malta fended off Glasgow 54-41. Conner Tuss added 13 points and Tanner Smith scored 11 for the Mustangs. Keigan Skolrud led the Scotties with 18 points.
Class C
• Reigning state champion Manhattan Christian, ranked No. 1 this season, remained undefeated with a 68-47 victory at Gardiner. The Eagles had four players score points in double digits: Sam Leep 15, Tebarek Hill 13, Matt Kenney 12 and Devan Walhof 11. Teammate Caidin Hill was credited with 13 rebounds, 12 assists and three assists. Manhattan Christian raced ahead 19-8 in the first quarter and led 36-23 at halftime. Gardiner received 15 points from Evan Guengerich, 12 from Elijah Byrd and 11 from Jackson Brendenberg.
• Parker Young led with 20 points and Mac Hauck contributed 19 as West Yellowstone raced past Lone Peak 72-55. The Wolverines led 32-25 at halftime and doubled the margin by the end of three quarters. Frankie Starz led all scorers with 21 points for Lone Peak, which also got 11 points each from Austin Samuels and Michael Romney.
• Big Sandy’s Ryan Roth topped all scorers with 31 points and teammate Clint Darlinton chipped in with 12 points to defeat Turner 82-48. Turner’s Shane Kimmel paced the Tornadoes with 24 points.
• Caleb VanDoren led all scorers with 17 points, and Austin Dennis and James Wetmore added 10 apiece as Park City overpowered Fromberg 63-25. The Panthers scored 19 points in each of the first three quarters en route to a 57-21 lead. Brandon Dobson topped Fromberg with 12 points.
• Jack Solberg scored 12 points and Keegan Nelson added 10 as Westby-Grenora had no trouble with Richey-Lambert 55-30.
• Kolden Hoversland scored 17 points and Terry Allmer 14 as Lustre Christian won at home 53-43 over Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale. Kaleb Hoversland added 11 points. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale received 16 points from Loden Idler and 12 from Beau Simonson. Lustre Christian led 44-27 going into the fourth quarter.
• Bryan Mask was on fire with 29 points and Danner Haskins added 19 to power Alberton-Superior over Valley Christian 72-48. The MountainCats broke open a close game with a 22-13 third quarter and piled on by outscored the Eagles by 12 more points in the third. Orion Plaake added 12 for Clark Fork. Eyan Becker topped Valley Christian with 15 points, and Riley Reimer added 10.
• St. Regis had no issue with Lincoln, downing the Lynx 77-41 behind a 50-point first half. Nicholas Day led the Tigers with 22 points, and Caleb Ball tacked on 17.
• Alex Schriver pumped in 21 points and Josh Herron added 14 to power Fairview over Froid-Lake 58-32. The Warriors trailed by one point after one quarter but outscored the Redhawks by 19 in the second for a 33-15 lead. Cody Asbeck added 10 points for Fairview.
• Matthew Eike led all scorers with 20 points and Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap sped to an 11-point first-quarter lead and outlasted Centerville 56-39. Carson McGinness topped the Miners with 17 points.
• Kyelie Marquis scored 17 points and Brooke Schraner had 12 to carry No. 3 Belt to an easy 70-18 romp over Denton-Geyser-Stanford. The Huskies dominated the first three quarters, outscoring the Bearcats 29-0 in the third. Shelby Paulson and Kolby Pimperton each scored 11 points for Belt. Sydney Von Bergen topped D-G-S with six points.
• Charlo outscored Hot Springs by seven in the fourth quarter and that was enough for the Vikings to get past the Savage Heat 61-57. Nate Clark led Charlo with 14 points and Phil Marquez had 11. Brandon Knudsen led all scorers with 22 points for the Savage Heat.
• Seeley-Swan downed Darby 65-43 as Quinlan Ream had 24 points for the Blackhawks. Owen Mercado added 18 more. Nelson Smith led Darby with 23 points.
• Plains steamrolled to a 59-18 win at Noxon. Treydon Brouillette piled up 20 points for the Horsemen. Rylan Weltz scored 10 for the Red Devils.
• Jade Wendland led four players in double figures with 19 points to lead North Star to a 71-21 rout of Chinook. Shayla Borlaug scored 18 points, Kaytlyn Domire added 15 and Kenidee Wolery 13 for the Knights, who led 22-5 after one quarter and outscored the Sugarbeeters 17-1 in the first eight minutes after halftime. Allison Powell topped Chinook with eight points.
• Reese Elliot led Chinook with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and six blocks in an 86-57 rout of North Star. Elliot was 11-for-11 from the field. Hunter Neibauer scored 23 points and had 15 rebounds for the Sugarbeeters. Caden Rettig had 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Knights.
• Kellan Doheny poured in 27 points and Tyce Erickson added 14 as Dutton-Brady coasted past Augusta 61-20. The Diamondbacks led 16-0 after one quarter and 37-6 at halftime.
• Tayden Gee scored 16 points, Johnny Richards added 14 and Broadus rallied in the second half for a 56-47 win over Wibaux. Colten Miske put down 21 points and Tel Lunde chipped in with 11 for Wibaux. The Hawks led by four points after one quarter, trailed by five at halftime and took over with a 21-9 third quarter.
• Jackson Widhalm led with 15 points and Nick Widhalm added 10 as Power held off Sunburst 41-37. Cade Hanson led the way for the Refiners with 12 points.
• Baylor Pospisil was tops with 18 points, Jake Kallevig had 15 and Kalen Pospisil chipped in with 11 to lead Bridger to its 69-35 conquest of Reed Point-Rapelje. The Scouts led only by seven points at halftime but a 22-9 third quarter was the difference.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Laiten Lantis hit a game-tying 3-pointer just before the final buzzer and No. 5 Billings West shut out Billings Senior in overtime for a 71-59 Eastern AA win. Mackenzie Rask made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Maddie Albrecht added 19 for the Golden Bears, who scored 29 points through the first three quarters and 42 in the fourth quarter and overtime. Cass Venner scored 14 points to lead Senior, which led 40-23 late in the third quarter.
• Makenna Carpenter knocked down 20 points, Mackenzie Tulty added 14 and Haley Herron contributed 11 as Butte overpowered Kalispell Flathead 67-39. Clare Converse, Kenedy Kanter and Akilah Kubi all had seven points for the Bravettes.
• Bailee Sayler and Alex Covill each scored 18 points and Missoula Hellgate cruised past Kalispell Glacier 61-37. Aubrie Rademacher topped the Wolfpack with 17 points.
Class A
• Skylar Higgs scored 11 points, Kodie Vondra had 10 and Livingston received points from nine players in a 50-30 victory over Class B Manhattan. The Rangers led 26-8 after the first quarter and cruised from there. Ella Halverson scored eight points to lead the Tigers, who also had nine players in the scoring column.
• Gracie Smiley topped all scorers with 17 points and Jadi Walburn added 11 points to lift Whitefish over Polson 39-22. Mossy Kauley led the Pirates with 11 points.
Class B
• Kenna Pitcher led with 22 points and Cheyenne Madison and Madison Rosenbaum added 12 apiece to lead Fairfield over arch-rival Choteau 56-32.
• Payton West came away with 12 points, four steals and four assists in leading No. 8-ranked Columbus to a 59-23 victory over visiting Shepherd. The Cougars jumped ahead 19-9 in the first quarter and put the game away with an 18-0 spurt during the third quarter. Shepherd received eight points from Aubrey Allison and seven rebounds from Lyndsey Kale.
• Anaconda jumped out to a 45-12 halftime lead en route to the nonconference win over visiting Philipsburg. Megan Reich scored 16 points to lead the Copperheads, Logan Stetzner had 13 and Sami Johnson 11. Rachel Ward led P-burg with 10.
• Jenna Sanders was the only player in double figures (13 points), but 10 Colstrip players scored and the Fillies rolled over Huntley Project 69-31. Kya Egan and Canzas HisBadHorse each scored nine and Addison Casterline added eight for Colstrip.
• MiShayne Bearchum pumped in 25 points to lead four players in double figures as Lame Deer toppled Poplar 70-54. Iesha Eaeglefeathers scored 13, Paris McLean 12 and Madison Doney 11 for the Morning Stars. Riley MacDonald led with 20 points, Keandra Martell added 12 and Sasha Youngman 11 for the Indians.
• Karlee Frost led with 12 points, and Maggie Graves and Katie Schmidt had nine apiece for Eureka in a 60-7 victory over Troy. The Trojans received five points from Talise Becquart.
• Bailey Johnson was tops with 20 points and Maddison Underdal added 16 to lead Shelby past Cut Bank 56-42. The Coyotes opened the game with a 23-5 burst in the first eight minutes.
• Taylor Peterson led three players in double figures with 16 points and Glasgow outlasted Malta 56-40. Tyann Graham scored 14 points and Anika Peters added 10 for the Scotties. Addy Anderson topped the M-ettes with 10 points. Glasgow led by three points entering the final eight minutes but pulled away with a 16-3 fourth quarter.
• Kailee Henry scored 18 points, and L'Tia Lawrence and Taya Trottier each had 12 to lead Harlem over Class C Box Elder 57-38. The Wildcats took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter. The two-time defending state champion Bears received 13 points from Sarah Parisian and eight from Zayna Henderson.
Class C
• Zoe Kelsey and Sorren Reese scored 10 points apiece and a balanced Alberton-Superior offense was too much for Valley Christian in a 53-22 victory. Maggie Harvey scored seven for the Eagles.
• Emily Adkins was tops with 11 points and Jenna Kallevig chipped in with 10 for Bridger in a 36-18 toppling of Reed Point-Rapelje. The Scouts led 15-4 after one quarter. Carlee Blodgett had 10 points for the Renegades.
• Jenna Rust led with 15 points, Brynn Folvag added 11 and No. 6 Westby-Grenora built a big early lead and then held on in the fourth quarter for a 32-29 win over Richey-Lambert. The Thunder bolted to a 12-3 first quarter lead and led by 11 points entering the final eight minutes before the Fusion scored 16 points --three more than in their three previous quarters combined.
• Kenzie Pitts scored 11 points and Kimberly Bear added 10 for Roberts to offset 18 by Absarokee's Lexie Feddes in the Rockets' 47-43 win over the Huskies. Roberts used a 17-4 second quarter to lead by 13 points at the break and then held on late.
• Kaitlyn McColly topped all scorers with 15 points and Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale opened with a 19-0 lead and trounced Lustre Christian 52-14. Ten players scored for the Mavericks. Tiana Whitmus led Lustre with eight points.
• No. 10 Manhattan Christian had four players score in double figures during a 71-38 win at Gardiner. Kiersten Van Kirk helped lead the charge with 11 points and nine rebounds. Taylor Devries contributed 10 points, four assists, four steals and three blocked shots. Eliana Kuperus scored a game-high 14 points for the Eagles and Anna Keith added 12. Manhattan Christian led all the way, opening up a 36-17 advantage by intermission. Kayla Foster's 15 points was high for Gardiner.
• Klaire Kovatch scored 12 points and Terra Bertsch pitched in with 10 to power Seeley-Swan past Darby 39-25. A 10-2 second quarter was the difference for the Blackhawks.
• Layni Schieffer pumped in 18 points, sister Marni Schieffer added 16 and Ceara Miske contributed 14 as Wibaux rolled over Broadus 60-20. The Longhorns outscored the Hawks 17-3 in the second quarter to pull away. Lacey Robinson's six points topped Broadus.
• Sydney Dethman scored 21 points, Sydney Labatte added 15 and Froid-Lake held off a second-half rally by Fairview for a 53-51 win. The Redhawks led 29-14 at intermission before the Warriors got back into it with a 21-13 third quarter before outscoring Froid-Lake by five over the final eight minutes. Montana Zevenberger scored a game-high 22 points and Jadyn Gackle added 16 for Fairview.
• Kelsie Williams scored 13 points and Makena Hauge had 11 as Culbertson won a nip-and-tuck 35-34 game over Circle. Their combined efforts helped offset the 27-point night of the Wildcats' Ryann Moline.
• St. Ignatius downed Class A Ronan 58-41 behind 13 points from Azia Umphrey and 10 from Sydney Brander. A 19-point second quarter helped the Bulldogs overcome an early deficit and ride to the win. Jaylea Lunceford led the Maidens with 13 points.
• In a battle of 10-0 teams, No. 4 Charlo pulled out a 43-40 win over No. 7 Hot Springs. Charlo led 19-12 at the half and 30-24 after three quarters. Charlo remains atop the Western 14-C at 5-0 and Hot Springs drops to 4-1.
• Sarah Billmayer had the hot hand with 30 points and Turner sprinted to a 42-11 halftime lead en route to a 68-30 romp over Big Sandy. Shyann Krass added 17 and Brooke Reed nine for the Tornadoes.
• Alyvia Blotkamp scored seven points and Sage Kamps and Alexis Cannon had six apiece as Lincoln squeaked past St. Regis 23-21. Kylie Thompson led all scorers with eight points for the Tigers. Lincoln outscored St. Regis 13-6 in the second half.
20-Point Club
36: Brad Cichosz, Harlem
34: Logan Leck, Shelby
33: Brendon Johnson, Livingston
33: Treydyn Bauer, Brockton
31: Ryan Roth, Big Sandy
30: Blake Cantrell, Rocky Boy
30: Sarah Billmayer, Turner
29: Bryan Mask, Alberton-Superior
28: Jesiah Stutts, Billings Homeschool
27: Ryann Molnie, Circle
27: Kellan Doheny, Dutton-Brady
25: R.J. Ramone, Harlem
25: MiShayne Bearchum, Lame Deer
24: Shane Kimmel, Turner
24: Rollie Worster, Missoula Hellgate
24: Aiden McDaniel, Belt
24: Quinlan Ream, Seeley-Swan
23: Nelson Smith, Darby
23: Hunter Neibauer, Chinook
22: Rese Elliot, Chinook
22: Kenna Pitcher, Fairfield
22: Avery Stiles, Jefferson
22: Nicholas Day, St. Regis
22: Montana Zevenberger, Fairview
22: Parker Donaldson, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
22: Brandon Knudsen, Hot Springs
22: Beau Neal, Florence
22: Reese Elliot, Chinook
22: Jake Olson, Butte
21: Frankie Starz, Lone Peak
21: Sydney Dethman, Froid-Lake
21: Alex Schriver, Fairview
21: Caleb Warnken, Corvallis
21: Ryker Wenderoth, Polson
21: Colten Miske, Wibaux
20: Parker Young, West Yellowstone
20: Mackenzie Rask, Billings West
20: Cam LaRance, Missoula Hellgate
20: Matthew Eike, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap
20: Tanner Jessop, Corvallis
20: Treydon Brouillette, Plains
20: Riley MacDonald, Poplar
20: Blake Drakos, Butte
20: Makenna Carpenter, Butte
20: Bailey Johnson, Shelby
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.