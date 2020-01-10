Editor's note: Full Court Press will be continually updated through the night as results arrive.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• No. 5-ranked Billings West earned a 60-47 road win over crosstown rival Billings Skyview. West’s Logan Meyer scored a game-high 19 points, including 15 (all on 3-pointers) in a 24-12 first quarter. Neil Daily and Teagan Mullowney each added 12 for the Golden Bears. Trent Moseman led the Falcons with 15 points, and Cam Ketchum added 10.
Class A
• Polson used a big third quarter to get past Ronan 63-48 in Western A play after leading by just two at halftime. Braunson Henricksen led the Pirates charge with 13 points. Trevor Lake added 12 and Anton Lefthand 11 points for Polson. Leonard Burke tallied 16 for the Chiefs.
• Jake Huston dumped in 26 points and Kellen Detrick added 19 to power Havre to a 69-55 victory over Lewistown. Gage Clinton scored 16 points and Grayden Sanders punched in 12 for the Golden Eagles.
• Brendon Johnson led all scorers with 27 points and teammate Nick Battrick had a hot hand with 21 as Livingston outlasted Laurel 68-62. The Rangers led by five at halftime. Colter Bales topped the Locomotives with 20 points. Teammate Wylee Schnetter had 15 and Nick Pasquarello 12.
• Braden Harrington scored 15 points and second-ranked Butte Central needed every one to fend off an upset by Dillon and remain unbeaten with a 41-37 win. Jared Simkins scored 10 for the Maroons (8-0). Jace Fitzgerald scored 15 for the Beavers and Cole Truman had 12.
• Riley Spoonhunter led five scores in double figures with 20 points and Browning dumped Class B rival Cut Bank 90-39. The Indians ran out to a 25-7 lead after one quarter and never letup, outscoring the Wolves 21-1 in the final eight minutes after two relatively competitive middle quarters. Justin Bird scored 14, Deion Madplume 12, and Jordan Calflooking and Chris Reevis 10 for Browning. For Cut Bank, Devon Gobert scored 12 points.
• Braunson Henriksen led three players in double figures with 13 points and Polson outlasted Ronan 63-48. Anton Lefthand had 11 and Colton Graham 10 for the Pirates. Leonard Burke's 16 points topped all scorers for the Chiefs.
Class B
• Damon Gros Ventre pumped in 26 points and the showdown between the top two teams in the 406mtsports.com rankings wasn't much of a battle at all as No. 2 Lodge Grass pummeled No. 1 Huntley Project 66-35. Bobby Pease added 11 points for the Indians, who led by six points after one quarter, 14 at halftime and blew open the game with a 19-7 third quarter.
• Micaiah Hauser had a game-high 24 points and teammate Trenton Nimmick chipped in 16 points to lead No. 6 Three Forks over Manhattan 70-62. Caden Holgate and Evan Douma both had 15 points apiece to pace Manhattan.
• Dawson Laverell led the way with 24 points and Tristin Matzik helped with 13 as Big Timber rallied past Joliet 67-63. The J-Hawks used a 22-12 third quarter to take a six-point lead, but the Herders outscored Joliet 21-11 over the final eight minutes for the win. Austin Nevin added 12 points for Big Timber.
• JP Briney had 27 points and Florence got past Arlee 74-63. Levi Posey added on 17 points for the Falcons. Tapit Haynes led the Warriors with 13 points. Florence led 44-23 at halftime and had seven 3-pointers in the first two quarters.
• Michael Galle had 18 points, and Braedon Sawyer and Eli Saltenberger added 10 apiece to lead Anaconda over Deer Lodge 63-53. An 18-10 second quarter was the difference for the Copperheads. Aiden Thompson scored 18, Logan Nicholson 13 and Ben Anderson 10 for the Wardens.
• Avery Stiles led with 19 points and Trent McMaster added 14 to carry Jefferson past Class C White Sulphur Springs 65-49.
Class C
• Josiah Amunrud and Sam Leep combined for 40 points, 13 rebounds and six steals as defending state champion Manhattan Christian won at home against Townsend, 65-33. Amunrud finished with 21 points, five rebounds and three steals. Leep's line was 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals. It was 26-8 after one quarter in favor of top-ranked Manhattan Christian and 37-12 by halftime. The Eagles shot 54 percent in the first two quarters.
• Alberton-Superior's balance was too much for the Rylan Weltz show as the Mountain Cats put four players in double figures in a 59-41 win over Noxon. Weltz had a game-high 23 points, but he was more than offset by 14 points apiece from Carson Callison and Aaron Waddle, 13 from Bryan Mask and 10 by Orien Plaake. Aiden Galloway added 14 for the Red Devils, but the rest of the team combined for only four. Alberton-Superior led 21-20 at halftime but ran away from Noxon in the second half with a 19-7 third quarter.
• Wyatt Rigby scored 20 points and Drummond sailed past Sheridan 48-28 at home. Caleb and Ethan Parke combined to add on 15 more for the Trojans. Kaiden Batzler led the Panthers with 10 points.
• Brayden Cromwell led with 21 points and Aidan Fishell was right behind with 19 as No. 7 Scobey coasted to a 63-28 romp over Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale. The Spartans led 16-6 after one quarter and 34-12 at halftime. Caden Handran added 11 for Scobey.
• Edward Murnion scored 17 points and cousin Keenan Murnion added 16 as Jordan downed Wibaux 73-57 in a rematch of the state 6-Man football championship, won by the Mustangs. Douglas Murnion popped in 13 points for Jordan, which received 71 of its 73 points from Murnions.
• Owen Mercado had a huge night with 36 points -- 22 in the first half -- and Seeley-Swan raced past Charlo 77-49. Sawyer Shelmerdine added 14 points and Quinlan Ream 12 for the Blackhawks. For Charlo, Roper Edwards scored 15 points and Levi Gaustad added 11.
• Aiden McDaniel's 19 points led the way and 12 from Kaimen Evans helped as Belt slipped past Winnett-Grass Range 52-41. W-GR received 12 points from Walker Doman, 11 from Jacob Jessen and 10 from Cy Nunn.
• Five Box Elder players scored points in double figures as the Bears won at home over Big Sandy 81-76. Gabe Saddler led with 18 points, followed closely by Tyrus LaMere 16, Malique Rosette 11, Kadyn Duran 10 and Tayce St. Pierre 10. Ryan Roth of Big Sandy finished with 36 points, including six 3-pointers. Teammate Clint Darlington tossed in 18. Box Elder scored 25 second-quarter points to lead 41-32 at halftime.
• Plenty Coups’ Brendan Falls Down had 20 points to lead the Warriors over Absarokee 61-52. Teammate Clarence Stewart contributed 18 points. Ashton Campbell led Absarokee with 17.
• Shayden Cooke led three players in double figures and Melstone started fast against Broadus and held on for a 74-58 win. The Broncs led 23-6 after one quarter. Davon Meredith scored 16 points and Bryce Grebe added 15 for Melstone.
• Valley Christian topped Lincoln 57-29 as Riley Reimer had 18 points and Eyan Becker added 14.
• Dillon Kipp's 18 points led a balanced Heart Butte attack en route to a 67-58 win at Sunburst. Thomas Young Running Crane provided 16 points, followed by Ethan Grant 14 and Marcos Rutherford 11. The Warriors scored 40 second-half points in breaking away from a 27-27 first-half deadlock. Sunburst junior Stanley Jarvis led all scorers with 28 points, including four 3-pointers.
• Andrew Sanford had a big night with 21 points as St. Regis raced past Two Eagle River 82-41 after building a 17-point first quarter lead. Nicholas Day had 17 points, Caleb Ball 15 and Ian Ferris 10 for the Tigers.
• Caleb Gackle scored 23 points and Circle used a fourth-quarter rally to edge Bainville 53-52 in a back-and-forth game. The Wildcats led by a point at halftime but Bainville took a 41-37 lead entering the final eight minutes. Blayne Hubing helped with 13 points for Circle and Rhett Bailey added nine. Derek Bowker's 20 points powered the Bulldogs, who also received 10 from Kaden Hansen.
• Nicholas Waldhelm scored 16 points and Spencer Lehnertz scored 15 to lead Power over Dutton-Brady 48-44. The teams were tied 17-all at halftime and the Pirates led by one after three quarters. Rylan Doheny and Tyce Erickson each had 12 points for the Diamondbacks.
• Brody Connelly's 21 points were a big difference for Valier in its 58-41 win over Augusta. Brett Stoltz had 11 points and Rylee Gabbard 10 for the Panthers.
Girls Basketball
Class A
• Navaeh Alden led 10 players in the scoring column for No. 3 Hardin (8-1) in a 72-15 romp over Class B Shepherd. Marie Five added five points and Julianna Takes Horse nine for the Bulldogs, who led 44-10 at halftime. Lyndsey Kale's five points led Shepherd.
• Senior guard Kyndall Keller scored 21 of her game-high 23 points during the first half of Havre's 72-13 victory over visiting Lewistown. The reigning two-time state champions led 28-1 after one quarter and 46-4 at intermission. Sadie Filius added 14 points to the second-ranked Blue Ponies' attack.
• Ainsley Shipman scored 14 points, Josey Jones added 11 and Kylie Pittman contributed 10 too lift Dillon over Butte Central 51-29. Delaney Hasquet scored eight for the Maroons, who were without ailing Sofee Thatcher, their top scorer at 10.6 points per game.
• Ronan led by 32 points at halftime as the Maidens downed Polson 61-11. Regan Clairmont had 15 points for Ronan, and Jaykea Lunceford tacked on 10.
• Maddie Peters had 16 points and Sidney held off Class B Poplar in a nip-and-tuck game 45-39. Karissa Martinez added nine points for the Eagles. Poplar's Chloe Shields led all scorers with 22 points.
• Gracey Wills was tops with 14 points and Maeson Cotter pitched in with 12 to help Laurel keep Livingston at bay 53-34. Shania Johnson and Ryleah Ford each had seven for the Rangers.
Class B
• Kendal Anderson's 17 points led the way as Shelby rolled past Choteau 54-32 behind a big second quarter. The Coyotes outscored the Bulldogs 17-5 in the second eight minutes after leading 10-8. Brielle Aklestad contributed 10 points and Maddison Underdal nine for Shelby.
• Logan Stetzner pumped in 21 points and Isabel Saltenberger added 14 as Anaconda started fast and cruised past Deer Lodge 63-33. The Copperheads led 33-12 at halftime. Megan Reich contributed 10 points for Anaconda. Rachel Nicholson topped the Wardens with 21 points.
• Bailey Finn drained 27 points and No. 7 Big Timber started fast in a 61-39 win at Joliet. The Herders led 17-5 after one quarter. Emily Cooley added nine points for Big Timber.
• Breanna Bloch scored 16 points and Ashlyn Swenson 12 in Three Forks' 54-42 win over visiting Manhattan. The Wolves led 38-26 heading into the fourth quarter. Bloch had six points in the final period. All of Swenson's points came on four 3-pointers. Manhattan's Olleca Severson tallied 12 points.
• Rhett Reynolds was unstoppable with 41 points and Shelby blew open a close game in the second half in routing previously unbeaten and third-ranked Choteau 71-47. Tanner Parsons abetted Reynolds with 11 points for the Coyotes, who led 33-29 at intermission.
Class C
• Macy Hill, Kylie Simpson and Sunny Shoupe all scored 13 points as St. Regis coasted to a 59-16 win over Two Eagle River. The Tigers led 21-2 after one quarter and cruised from there.
• Draya Wacker poured in 25 points and No. 6 Melstone improved to 7-0 with a 63-23 romp over Broadus. Kaigea Raskelley chipped in with 16 points for the Broncs, who led 15-2 after one quarter.
• Mesa Butler led with 16 points and Karli Lane added 13 as Harlowton-Ryegate rolled past Park City 44-26. Isabelle Adams topped the Panthers with 12 points.
• Mya Goltz had the hot hand with 23 points and Emily Adkins helped with 12 for Bridger in a 56-25 win over Fromberg. The Scouts led 18-2 after one quarter.
• Veronica Smelser and Sierra Sievers led a balanced Power offense with nine points apiece and the Pirates outlasted Dutton-Brady 49-30. Hailey May added eight points for Power, which saw nine players score. MacKaela Pulver's 10 points led the Diamondbacks.
• McKenzie Cannon had a game-high 16 points and nine Hot Springs players scored in a 58-42 win over Plains. The Savage Heat led by eight points at halftime and pushed the lead to 20 after three quarters.
• Makena Hauge and Kelsie Williams each had 14 points and Culbertson toppled Plentywood 54-46 behind a dominant second quarter. The Cowgirls broke from a one-point lead after the first eight minutes to a 10-point margin at halftime. They built the lead to 14 after three quarters and then held on. Faith Bowland added 12 points for Culbertson.
• Jeena Albarano had 19 points, Clarie Bucklin added 11 and Sunburst pulled away in overtime for a 55-49 win over Heart Butte. The teams were tied at 46-all after regulation. Taquoya Racine scored 22 points and Alaina Spoon Hunter added 13 for the Warriors.
• Liev Smith had 11 points in a balanced scoring effort as No. 4 Charlo topped Seeley-Swan 49-30. Hayleigh Smith and Carlee Fryberger each had 10 for the Vikings. Aspen Conley led the Blackhawks with 11 points.
• Sarah Billmayer and Shyan Krass had the hot hands with 26 and 23 points to power Turner over Hays-Lodgepole 73-52. The Tornadoes, who also received 11 points from Brooke Reed and 10 from Laci Maloney, led by 14 points after one quarter only to see the Thunderbirds storm back to make it a five-point game at halftime. Turner built the lead back to 13 after three quarters. Mulleeuh Stiffarm scored 15 points and Nashone Shambo added 12 for Hays-Lodgepole.
• Eliana Kuperus put together a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds as Manhattan Christian won at home 40-35 over Townsend. Teammate Kiersten Van Kirk grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked three shots. Townsend received nine points from Peyton Vogl.
• Haylie Conradsen scored 18 points and Reghan Prevost added 14 as Savage clipped Richey-Lambert 46-28.
• Kortney Nelson and Grace Lekvold each had 13 points and No. 9 Scobey nipped Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 38-36.
• Desani Nesbit paved the way with 16 points and Froid-Lake rolled over Brockton 47-15. The Redhawks bolted to a 20-4 lead after one quarter and pitched a 6-0 shutout in the second.
• Kolby Pimperton dominated with 23 points and Brooke Schraner chipped in with 15 for No. 3 Belt in its 72-15 romp over Winnett-Grass Range. Lindsay Paulson scored 10 for the Huskies. High-scoring Tia Stahl was held to six points for W-GR, still a team-high.
• Brooklyn Ragland was high scorer with nine points and Custer-Hysham tipped Terry 30-16. The Rebels led by a point at halftime but put the game away with a 9-0 shutout in the third quarter.
• Sorren Reese pumped in 18 points, Zoe Kelsey contributed 12 and Darby Haskins was next with 11 for Alberton-Superior in a 60-36 trouncing of Noxon. The Mountain Cats led 25-8 after one quarter and rolled from there. Avery Burgess' 14 points topped the Red Devils.
• Ellie Aron led a balanced offense with 10 points and Geraldine-Highwood snuck past Denton-Geyser-Stanford 43-38. Azzia Rowland and Jonna McCullough each had nine for the Rivals, who led by 12 points entering the fourth quarter and held off a late Bearcats rush.
20-Point Club
41: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
36: Owen Mercado, Seeley-Swan
36: Ryan Roth, Big Sandy
30: Austin Welsh, Turner
28: Stanley Jarvis, Sunburst
29: Erica Ramsey, Valier
27: Brandon Knudsen, Hot Springs
27: Bailey Finn, Big Timber
27: Brendon Johnson, Livingston
27: JP Briney, Florence
26: Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass
26: Sarah Billmayer, Turner
26: Jake Huston, Havre
25: Draya Wacker, Melstone
24: Micaiah Hauser, Three Forks
24: Dawson Laverell, Big Timber
23: Kyndall Keller, Havre
23: Mya Goltz, Bridger
23: Rylan Weltz, Noxon
23: Shyan Krass, Turner
23: Kolby Pimperton, Belt
23: Shayden Cooke, Melstone
23: Caleb Gackle, Circle
22: Taquoya Racine, Heart Butte
22: Chloe Shields, Poplar
21: Josiah Amunrud, Manhattan Christian
21: Logan Stetzner, Anaconda
21: Rachel Nicholson, Deer Lodge
21: Brayden Cromwell, Scobey
21: Nick Battrick, Livingston
21: Andrew Sanford, St. Regis
20: Colter Bales, Laurel
20: Dallin Nelson, Simms
20: Brendan Falls Down, Plenty Coups
20: Brody Connelly, Valier
20: Riley Spoonhunter, Browning
20: Hannah Monroe, Valier
20: Wyatt Rigby, Drummond
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.