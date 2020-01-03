Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Top-ranked Missoula Hellgate boosted its record to 4-0 with a dominating 63-30 road win over Great Falls CMR. The Knights raced to a 14-3 lead in the first quarter and that set the tone. Cam LaRance paced Hellgate with 16 points and Rollie Worster added 14.
Class B
• JT Baer had a big 20-point night to power Colstrip past Baker 51-44. The Colts led only 43-41 after three quarters but outscored the Spartans by five over the final eight minutes.
• Logan Nicholson and Ben Anderson shared team scoring honors with 12 points apiece as Deer Lodge used a strong second half to upend Manhattan 53-44. The Wardens led by a point at halftime but outscored the Tigers 12-6 in the third quarter. Finn Tesoro had 18 points and Caden Holgate 14 for Manhattan. Nicholson accounted for seven points in the fourth quarter. Tesoro knocked down three 3-pointers during the closing period.
• Keeley Bake led all scorers with 23 points and Gaice Blackwell added 15 to lead Fairfield past Shelby 71-57. Kaelob Flores contributed 12 points for the Eagles. Tanner Parsons pumped in 22 points and Rhett Reynolds added 13 for the Coyotes.
• Dusette Gourneau scored 22 points to lead four players in double figures as Poplar pummeled Class C Frazer 85-44. Inyan Growing Thunder added 12 points and Dennis Red Eagle and Hudson Atkinson added 11 apiece for the Indians. Klein Ackerman and Kayo Jackson had 14 apiece for Frazer, and John Hotomanse added 10.
Class C
• Corbin Lonebear had the hot hand with 24 points and Dodson jumped to a fast start for a 70-37 trouncing of Turner. Lonebear had eight points in the first quarter and 10 in the final eight minutes for the Coyotes, who led 24-7 after the first eight minutes. Jerimiah Benson added 12 points and Zack Jones 10 for Dodson. Austin Welsh had 16 points and Shane Kimmel 11 for Turner.
• Davon Meredith scored 19 points, Shayden Cooke added 14 and Bryce Grebe contributed 13 as Melstone overpowered Wibaux 69-12. The Broncs roared to a 20-0 lead after one quarter and 53-3 at halftime.
• Kaimen Evans pumped in 18 points, Aiden McDaniel added 15 and Hunter Vogl chipped in with 13 for Belt in a 59-41 win over neighboring Centerville. The Huskies used a 19-8 second quarter to pull away. Carson McGinness scored 14 points for the Miners.
• Plenty Coups handled Broadview-Lavina 76-49 at home. All 10 Warriors scored, led by Brendan Falls Down with 18 points. Broadview-Lavina’s Kade Erickson led all players with 25 points.
• St. Regis rolled to a 66-42 win at Noxon. John Pruitt poured in 20 points and Caleb Ball and Andrew Sanford added 12 for the Tigers. Rylan Weltz scored 15 points for Noxon.
• Bridger earned a 54-47 road win over Reed Point-Rapelje. The Scouts led 24-23 at halftime and outscored the Renegades 30-24 in the second half. Jake Kallevig and Jace Weimer each scored 14 points for Bridger, Baylor Pospisil had 12 and Kalen Pospisil added 10. Reed Point-Rapelje’s Ty Herzog scored a game-high 16 points, Bud Ullery had 12 and Daynon Bear added 11.
• Jesse Strickland and Derek Bowker each scored 15 points and Braeden Romo added 13 for Bainville in a 50-44 win over Lustre Christian. The Bulldogs used a 13-7 third quarter to create separation.
• Blayne Hubing scored 11 points and Caleb Gackle and Beau Beery had nine apiece as Circle downed Brockton 42-33.
Girls Basketball
Class A
• Mya Hansen led three players in double figures with 17 points as Billings Central outlasted Class AA Billings Senior 53-34. The Rams led 14-4 after the first quarter. Olivia Moten-Schell added 13 points and Solei Elletson 10 for Billings Central. Cassidy Venner's 10 points topped the Broncs, who also received nine from Jensen Keller.
Class B
• Kenna Pitcher had the hot hand with 28 points and Fairfield needed every one in fending off rival Shelby 55-50. The Eagles led 28-18 at halftime but had to hold off a Coyotes rally led by Bailey Johnson, who finished with 21 points. Madison Rosenbaum backed Pitcher with nine points for Fairfield. Brogan McAllister had 15 points and Maddison Underdal 10 for Shelby.
• Amy Grevious led a balanced Manhattan offense with 13 points and the Tigers had little trouble with Deer Lodge 57-11. Manhattan held the Wardens to two points in the middle two quarters, both on free throws. Ella Halverson had nine points, and Ariah Carter and Olleca Severson eight each for the Tigers. Rachel Nicholson had nine of Deer Lodge's 11 points.
• Kya Egan's 15 points were tops and Addison Casterline chipped in with 11 for Colstrip in a 67-46 victory over Baker. Jenna Sanders added 10 points for the Fillies.
• Kendall Lynn led a balanced Three Forks offense with nine points in a 33-27 win over Jefferson. Laurynn Armstrong and Dakota Edmisten each scored six for Jefferson.
• Justine Lamb scored 12 points and Kylee Nelson added 11 to lead Malta past Wolf Point 70-52. The M-ettes led 22-13 after one quarter and then put away the game with a 20-6 second quarter.
Class C
• Sophomore Draya Wacker's 21 points pushed her over 1,000 for her career and led the way as Melstone built a big early lead and cruised to a 51-21 win over Wibaux. Koye Rindal added 15 points and Kayla Kombol 10 for the Broncs, who pitched a second-quarter shutout and led 27-3 at halftime. Wacker now has 1,020 career points with still 2 1/2 seasons remaining.
• Bethany Hoag led all scorers with 12 points and Terra Bertsch added 10 to lift Seeley-Swan over Alberton-Superior 48-26. The Blackhawks led 13-2 after one quarter and were never threatened. Isabella Pereira had nine points and Cassie Green for Clark Fork.
• Visiting Denton-Geyser-Stanford received a game-high 22 points from Sydney Von Bergen in beating Big Sandy 47-32. Von Bergen accounted for 13 D-G-S points in the first half. Jessica Ayers also contributed 12 points to the win. Big Sandy was led by the 12 points of Lainey Gregory.
• Sarah Billmayer popped in 17 points and Shyan Krass added 12 as Turner had an easy time with Dodson in a 59-24 rout. The Tornadoes led 16-3 after one quarter and 32-8 at the half. Melony Ferrer led the Coyotes with eight points.
• Lakyn Rabbe and Kaitlyn Adkins each had eight points as Bainville took a nip-and-tuck 34-29 game from Lustre Christian. Aubrey Picard added seven points for the Bulldogs.
• Courtney Herman scored 18 points in helping Richey-Lambert win at Fairview 47-45. The Fusion shot 6 of 14 from the foul line in the fourth quarter in escaping. Ella Robbins also knocked down a key 3-pointer for the visitors. The contest was tied at 34-all heading into the fourth quarter. Fairview's Jadyn Gackle finished with 15 points. Teammate Montana Zevenbergen added 14. Fairview was 1 of 3 at the foul line during the pivotal fourth quarter.
• Katelyn Christensen's 19 points led the way for Hot Springs as the Savage Heat cruised past Valley Christian 56-15. Irene Martin added 11 points for Hot Springs.
• Kyelie Marquis scored 22 points, Kolby Pimperton added 13 and Belt ran all over arch-rival Centerville 70-13. The Huskies shut out the Miners in the first and fourth quarters. Kalyn Dow scored six points for Centerville.
• Emma DeVries paved the way with 15 points and Kenzie Pitts added 11 as Roberts ralllied for a 42-39 win over Shields Valley. The Rockets trailed by four points entering the final quarter.
• Anonda Goes scored 14 points and Sylvie Stewart had 10 as Plenty Coups rolled over Broadview-Lavina 77-18. The Warriors led 33-2 after one quarter.
• Drummond used a big surge in the fourth quarter to beat visiting Twin Bridges 46-36. The Trojans went on a 15-7 run in the final frame. Hannah Bradshaw led the hosts with 14 points.
• Kaitlyn McColly led with 14 points and Jaycee Erickson and Kia Wasson added 12 apiece to lead Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale over Nashua-Opheim 59-18. The Mavericks led 21-2 after one quarter. Tia Dees' 12 points topped the Porcupines.
• Ryann Moline was tops with 16 points and Sierra Nagle chipped in with 11 as Circle toppled Brockton 58-16. The Wildcats bolted to a 26-5 first-quarter lead.
20-Point Club
28: Kenna Pitcher, Fairfield
25: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
24: Corbin Lonebear, Dodson
24: Tyson Flickinger, Plentywood
23: Dylan Taylor, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
22: Ryan Roth, Big Sandy
22: Sydney Von Bergen, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
22: Kyelie Marquis, Belt
22: Dusette Gourneau, Poplar
22: Tanner Parsons, Shelby
22: Edward Murnion, Jordan
21: Draya Wacker, Melstone
21: Bailey Johnson, Shelby
20: JT Baer, Colstrip
20: John Pruitt, St. Regis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.