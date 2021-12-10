Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Billings Senior 56, Missoula Hellgate 54: Liam Romei scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half, helping the Broncs get past the Knights in the season opener. Chazz Haws added 15 points for the Broncs, who trailed 24-19 at the half.
• Billings West 62, Missoula Sentinel 52: Sam Phillips scored 21 points and Cooper Tyson added 13 to lead the Golden Bears in their season-opening victory. Phillips scored 18 of his points in the second half. Kaden Sheridan connected on five 3-pointers and scored 28 points for Sentinel.
CLASS A
• Butte Central 66, Polson 45: Kyle Holter led four players in double figures with 18 points and the Maroons sprinted to a 28-11 first-quarter lead on the way to a romp over the Pirates in Frenchtown. Dougie Peoples scored 15, Bryson Sestrich 13 and Eric Loos 10 for Butte Central. Colton Graham led with 15 points and Trent Wilson provided 11 for Polson.
• Whitefish 70, East Helena 46: Bodie Smith and Talon Holmquist scored 16 points apiece as the Bulldogs cruised past the Vigilantes in the Frenchtown tournament. Logan Conklin added nine points for Whitefish. Kaeden Sager topped all scorers with 20 points for East Helena, and Colter Charlesworth added 12.
• Libby 52, Stevensville 19: Caden Williams scored 15 points and Tyler Andersen backed him with 11 as the Loggers stifled the Yellowjackets in Frenchtown. Libby led 29-8 at halftime. Lorenzo Grazzani scored 13 points for Stevi.
• Glendive 64, Sidney 47: Michael Murphy had the hot hand with 20 points and Riley Basta contributed 12 as the Red Devils won every quarter on the way past the Eagles. Max Eaton and Taven Coon added eight apiece for Glendive.
• Ronan 59, Corvallis 51: Elijah Tonasket pumped in 23 points and Marlo Tonasket added nine as the Chiefs slipped past the Blue Devils in the Western A Tip-Off in Frenchtown. Corvallis, which received 20 points from Donovan Potter, led 28-27 at halftime. Aaron Powell added 12 for the Blue Devils.
• Hamilton 72, Columbia Falls 67 (OT): Eli Taylor led the Broncs with 23 points in an overtime win over the Wildcats. Asher Magness had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyson Rostad also had a double-double for Hamilton with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Jace Hill had 20 points and seven assists for the Wildcats.
CLASS B
• Malta 54, Missoula Loyola 48: Rex Williamson had the hot hand with 23 points and Connor Tuss provided 14 as the Mustangs corralled the Rams by building a big early lead and fending off a late challenge in Shelby. Reynolds Johnston and Declan Harrington had nine points for Loyola, which used a 20-13 third-quarter surge to pull within two points after Malta led by 10 entering the second quarter. The Mustangs outscored the Rams 13-9 in the final eight minutes.
• Three Forks 72, Fairfield 69: Owen Long scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures as the Wolves opened their season by nipping the Eagles in the Shelby tournament. Michael O'Dell added 15 points, Austin Allen added 12, and Shane Williams and Finley Tesoro 10 each for Three Forks, which trailed by five after one quarter but rallied for a two-point halftime lead and hung on from there. Kaelob Flores led all scorers with 27 points for Fairfield, Daniel Faith added 16 and Cooper Christensen had 13.
• Lame Deer 65, Huntley Project 43: Journey Emerson was a one-man wrecking crew with 45 points as the Morning Stars whipped the Red Devils. Parker Cook had 21 points, and Cade Sorlie and Connor Cook added nine apiece for Huntley Project in a losing cause. The teams were tied after one quarter but Lame Deer outscored the Red Devils by 11 in the second quarter and 11 in the fourth quarter for the final margin.
• Roundup 62, Lockwood JV 20: Jace Lemmel poured in 26 points and AJ Gray and Dustin Gairrett added nine apiece as the Panthers downed the Lions. Roundup outscored Lockwood 22-1 in the second quarter after leading by six.
• Kellogg (ID) 51, Bigfork 42: Wyatt Johnson and Colin Wade scored eight points each for the Vikings in their loss at the Western A Tip-Off in Frenchtown. Isak Epperly added seven points.
CLASS C
• Lone Peak 45, Whitehall 36: Gus Hammond and Max Romney scored 12 points apiece and the Bighorns pulled away in the fourth quarter to down the Class B Trojans in Manhattan. Ben Saad added 11 points for Lone Peak, which led by two entering the final eight minutes. Brendan Wagner scored 13 points for Whitehall.
• Belt 54, Florence-Carlton 46: Bridger Vogl pumped in 22 points and Keaghn McDaniel added 12 as the Huskies upened the Class B Falcons. Reece Paulson added eight for Belt, which trailed by a point at halftime but used a 17-8 third-quarter surge to lead by eight. Beau Neal scored 14 for Florence-Carlton.
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 62, Helena Christian 42: Blake Harmon drained 22 points and Kyle Harmon backed him with 19 as the Hawks turned around a three-point deficit after one quarter and pulled away by outscoring Helena Christian 36-17 over the middle two quarters. Bryce Kammerzell added eight for C-J-I.
• Big Sandy 52, Sunburst 51 (OT): Wylee Snapp led with 16 points and Brayden Cline added 14 as the Pioneers nipped the Refiners in the season's first overtime game. Cade Hanson scored 16, Josh Kearns 12 and Conlan Kerfoot 10 for Sunburst. Big Sandy trailed by seven after one quarter and slowly crept back.
• Froid-Lake 63, Shelby 57: Tyler Vivholm scored 19 points, Javonne Nesbit added 18 and the Redhawks used a dominant second quarter to down the Class B Coyotes. Brent Stentoft scored 12 for Froid-Lake, which outscored Shelby 19-8 in the second quarter and led by five entering the final eight minutes. Rhett Reynolds scored 24 points and Trenton Emerson 16 for Shelby.
• Broadus 61, Jordan 45: Dillon Gee scored 22 points and Wyatt Gee added 10 as the Hawks jumped to a 17-4 lead after one quarter and coasted past the Mustangs.
• White Sulphur Springs 54, North Star 48: Shaw Davis' 24 points were the difference as the Hornets built a 17-7 lead after a quarter and held on to defeat the Knights. Tyler Hanson added nine for White Sulphur Springs.
• Winnett-Grass Range 52, Reed Point-Rapelje 12: Brady Bantz and Walker Doman scored 13 points apiece to lead the Rams over the Renegades. Layton Tucek added eight for Winnett-Grass Range. WGR jumped ahead 31-7 by halftime. Chance Keating led Reed Point-Rapelje with six points.
• Ennis 48, Geraldine-Highwood 39: Jeremy Mauch scored 15 points and Clintin Buyan helped with 11 as the Mustangs toppled the Rivals. Andrew Beardsley added eight points for Ennis.
• Lustre Christian 86, Wolf Point JV 25: Lustre Christian used a 35-point first quarter en route to a win over the Wolf Point JV at the Wolf Point Tip Off Tournament. Kolden Hoversland and Clay Reddig scored 18 points each for the victors. Teammates Elijah Lenihan and Josiah Hambira added 11 points apiece. Lustre Christian knocked down a dozen 3-pointers.
• Broadview-Lavina 66, Custer-Hysham 37: Kade Erickson had the hot hand with 24 points and William Sanguins helped with 16 as the Pirates trounced the Rebels. Hunter Brown added 13 for Broadview-Lavina.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• Missoula Hellgate 63, Billings Senior 24: Alex Covill scored scored 14 points and Perry Paffhausen and Bailee Sayler scored 11 points each as Missoula Hellgate opened the season with an easy win over Billings Senior. The Knights had a 41-15 lead by halftime. Brenna Linse had nine points for the Broncs.
• Billings Skyview 63, Missoula Big Sky 18: Breanna Williams had 15 points and Cami Harris finished with 12 as the Falcons rolled to victory in the teams’ season-opener. Alexis Brauer and Brooke Berry had nine points each for Skyview.
• Billings West 70, Missoula Sentinel 60: Layla Baumann led four players into double figures with 20 points to help the Golden Bears rally and open with the win. Sentinel led 49-42 after three quarters, but Baumann scored 11 of her points in the fourth to kickstart the Bears. Kaitlyn Grossman and Bella Murphy added 12 points for West, and Sydney Pierce finished with 11. Olivia Huntsinger, Brooke Stayner and Kassidy Kirgan all had 11 points for Sentinel.
• Helena 33, Bozeman 25: Logan Todorovich led the way with 12 points and the Bengals outlasted the Hawks. Helena led 9-8 at halftime. Avery Burkart scored six for Bozeman.
CLASS A
• Butte Central 47, Polson 29: Brooke Badinovac had a big afternoon with 20 points and Ella Moodry chipped in with 14 as the Maroons shrugged off a slow start to down the Pirates at the Frenchtown tournament. Sofee Thatcher added 12 points for Butte Central, which trailed by two points after one quarter but outscored Polson 31-12 over the middle two quarters. Turquoise Pierre scored seven for the Pirates.
• Whitefish 40, East Helena 29: Bailey Smith scored 11 points and the Bulldogs broke from a tie after three quarters to whip the Vigilantes in Frenchtown. Erin Wilde added seven for Whitefish, which outscored East Helena 19-8 over the final eight minutes. Dymon Root scored 15 points and Ella Pickett eight for the Vigilantes.
• Dillon 54, Lewistown 34: Ainsley Shipman pumped in 16 points and Lauryn Peterson helped with 14 as the Beavers jumped to a 20-8 first-quarter lead on the way to taking care of the Golden Eagles. Aniya Ross scored nine points and Elsie Crouse eight for Lewistown.
• Columbia Falls 41, Hamilton 36: Maddie Robison drained 25 points and Grace Gedlaman added 10 as the Wildkats toppled the Broncs. Taryn Searle had 13 points and Layne Kearns provided 10 for Hamilton. The teams were tied 25-all after three quarters.
CLASS B
• Malta 76, Missoula Loyola 63: Allison Kunze led five players in double figures with 23 points and the M-ettes built a 19-point halftime lead on the way to thumping the Breakers in Shelby. Addy Anderson scored 14 points, Kylee Nelson 13, and Justine Lamb and Maddie Williamson 11 apiece for Malta. Kennedy McCorkle and Natalie Clevenger paced Loyola with 19 points each.
• Three Forks 35, Fairfield 26: Ashlyn Swenson scored 13 points and the Wolves held off the Eagles in Manhattan. Three Forks led by three at halftime but outscored Fairfield 15-7 in the third quarter. Emma Woods led the Eagles with 10 points.
• Colstrip 74, Big Timber 68: Malea Egan scored 23 points and Baily Egan added 18 as the Fillies stunned the defending state champion Herders. Canzas Hisbadhorse scored 18 and Madison Bigback 11 for Colstrip, which led by 12 at halftime, saw Big Timber rally to tie after three quarters and pulled away 26-20 over the final eight minutes. Kameryn Ketchum had 21 points to lead four players in double figures for Big Timber. Bailey Finn scored 16, Emily Cooley 15 and Alyssa Boshart 10 for Big Timber.
• Anaconda 72, Choteau 40: Makena Patrick was tops with 18 points to lead four players in double figures as the Copperheads crushed the Bulldogs. Maniyah Lunceford scored 15, and Cali Pesanti and Sami Johnson provided 13 apiece for Anaconda. Emma Gunderson and Ada Bieler scored 14 each for Choteau.
• Red Lodge 42, Glasgow 41: Ellis Mastel scored 13 points and Brayli Reimer 11 for the Rams in nipping the Scotties. Red Lodge trailed by two points entering the fourth quarter.
CLASS C
• Lone Peak 44, Whitehall 35: Carly Wilson and Maddie Cone scored 15 points apiece as the Bighorns surprised the Class B Trojans at the Manhattan tournament. Jessie Bough added seven points for Lone Peak, which led 13-6 after one quarter. Maxine Hoagland scored nine points, and Kari Ellison and Julia Hoagland added seven apiece for Whitehall.
• West Yellowstone 40, Townsend 26: Emmie Collins was unstoppable with 26 points as the Wolverines outlasted the Class B Bulldogs at the Manhattan tournament. Kennedy Vogl scored nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Townsend, which also received eight points from Ella Begger.
• Ennis 41, Geraldine-Highwood 28: Megan Knack scored 13 points and the Mustangs survived a one-point third quarter to fend off the Rivals. Ennis led 29-12 at halftime but despite scoring the lone third-quarter point still held Geraldine-Highwood to five. Shae Lovett scored eight for the Mustangs. Lizzie Summers scored seven for the Rivals.
• Twin Bridges 58, Deer Lodge 29: Emma Konen led a balanced Falcons attack with 12 points in their trouncing of the Wardens at Manhattan. Callie Kaiser added 10 points and Kyle Pancost eight for Twin Bridges, which jumped to a 13-2 lead after one quarter and led 26-7 at intermission. Taryn Lamb led all scorers with 21 points for Deer Lodge.
• Roy-Winifred 49, Melstone 33: Isabelle Heggem scored 16 points, Madeline Heggem added 11 and Laynee Elness 11 as the Outlaws began their season by bucking the Broncs. Montana Griz commit Draya Wacker, back from a knee injury that cost her much of last season, led Melstone with 10.
• Belt 45, Florence-Carlton 36: Lindsey Paulson was high scorer with 18 points, Kylee Permann added 13 and Hattie Baumgarner chipped in with 10 as the Huskies held off the Class B Falcons. The teams were tied at halftime, but Belt took over with a 15-7 third-quarter run. Kasidy Yeoman scored 13 for Florence-Carlton.
• Manhattan Christian 65, Conrad 41: Ava Bellach scored 17 points, had eight steals and hauled down six rebounds, and Grace Aamot added 14 points and six boards as the Eagles improved to 3-0 by routing the Cowgirls in the Manhattan tournament. Bella Tiemstra added nine points for Manhattan Christian. Brae Eneboe scored 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Tala Eneboe added 10 points for Conrad.
• Big Sandy 47, Sunburst 40: Eva Yeadon led all scorers with 16 points and Eva Wagoner added 11 as the Pioneers held off the Refiners. Claire Bucklin scored 15 points and Nikki Nau helped with 12 for Sunburst.
• Reed Point-Rapelje 34, Winnett-Grass Range 25: Lily Herzog scored 15 points and Loli Jarrett added eight as the Renegades toppled the Rams.
• Westby-Grenora 36, Fairview 31: Elizabeth Field led with 16 points and Kiarra Brunelle added nine as the Thunder held off a fourth-quarter surge by the Warriors. Westby-Grenora led 15-2 after one quarter and had a 15-point halftime lead, but Fairview outscored the Thunder 17-10 in the fourth quarter to make it close. Megan Asbeck scored 11 points and Emily Johnson nine for the Warriors.
• Circle 54, Savage 32: Tina Hogan scored 12 points and Alexis Moline backed her with 10 as the Wildcats broke from a 17-17 first-quarter tie to roll over the Warriors.
• Froid-Lake 50, Shelby 29: Dasani Nesbit and Carolyne Christoffersen scored 17 points apiece and the Redhawks pitched a second-quarter shutout on the way to pounding the Coyotes. Froid-Lake led 14-3 after one quarter and 27-3 at halftime. Vivi McDermott scored 13 points for Shelby.
• Dillon JV 39, Gardiner 37: Kylie Konen scored 13 points and Kenleigh Graham added 10 as the Beavers held off a strong challenge from the Class C Bruins. Sophia Darr scored 22 points and Ellie Reinertson nine for Gardiner, which led 12-4 after one quarter.
• Lustre Christian 40, Wolf Point JV 24: Alex Reddig tallied 18 points, shooting 12 of 18 from the foul line, in the Lustre Christian win at the Wolf Point Tip Off Tournament. Teammate Grace Brown contributed 13 points. Lustre Christian broke open a four-point contest with a 17-4 spurt during the third quarter.
• Salmon (ID) 51, Darby 34: Amber Anderson scored 12 points for the Tigers in their loss to the Savages. Darby trailed only 24-23 at halftime but Salmon went on a 17-4 run in the third quarter. Hailey Pilkerton scored 17 for the Savages.
20-Point Club
45: Journey Emerson, Lame Deer
38: Jesiah Stutts, Yellowstone County Homeschool
28: Kaden Sheridan, Missoula Sentinel
27: Kaelob Flores, Fairfield
26: Emmie Collins, West Yellowstone
26: Jace Lemmel, Roundup
25: Maddie Robison, Columbia Falls
24: Shaw Davis, White Sulphur Springs
24: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
24: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
23: Rex Williamson, Malta
23: Allison Kunze, Malta
23: Elijah Tonasket, Ronan
23: Eli Taylor, Hamilton
22: Blake Harmon, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
22: Sophia Darr, Gardiner
22: Dillon Gee, Broadus
22: Kameryn Ketcham, Big Timber
22: Quin Gillespie, Bridger
22: Malea Egan, Colstrip
21: Parker Cook, Huntley Project
21: Taryn Lamb, Deer Lodge
21: Sam Phillips, Billings West
20: Brooke Badinovac, Butte Central
20: Kaeden Sager, East Helena
20: Michael Murphy, Glendive
20: Layla Baumann, Billings West
20: Donovan Potter, Corvallis
20: Jace Hill, Columbia Falls
