Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 4 Billings Senior 60, Helena 54: Chazz Haws dropped in 17 points, Melo Pine added 15 and Cactus Runsabove 14 as the Broncs improved to 3-0 by jumping to a 14-6 lead after one quarter and holding on against the Bengals. Liam Romei provided eight points for Senior. Colter Petre scored 14, and Kaden Huot and Dylan Chrisman added 10 each for Helena.
• Helena Capital 60, No. 1 Billings West 49: Brayden Koch scored 23 points and the Bruins ran away from the Golden Bears after halftime. The teams were tied 27-27 at the break. Billy Carlson had 18 points for West, which scored 20 points in the first quarter but just 29 the rest of the way. Jacob Curry added 15 points for Capital.
CLASS A
• No. 2 Lewistown 70, No. 1 Billings Central 53: Royce Robinson scored 25 points, Bryce Graham added 15 and the Golden Eagles staked their claim to a No. 1 ranking by turning a one-point halftime deficit into a 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter against the Rams. Fischer Brown scored 14 points for Lewistown, which outscored Billings Central 24-9 in the third quarter. Quentin McEvoy scored 13 and Cayden Merchant nine for the Rams.
CLASS B
• St. Ignatius 69, Troy 27: Zoran LaFrombois had the hot hand with 25 points and teammate Cedrick McDonald did his part with 20 as the Bulldogs horsed around with the Trojans. Kellen McClure added nine for Mission, which led by 23 at halftime and then ran away with it behind a 25-2 third quarter.
• Shelby 72, Conrad 19: Taylor Parsons led four players in double figures with 14 points and the Coyotes bolted to a 43-6 halftime lead on their way to a rout of the Cowboys. Trenton Emerson scored 13, Kyle McDermott 12 and Rhett Reynolds 11 for Shelby. Teagen Arnold led Conrad with 11.
• Missoula Loyola 68, Arlee 27: Ethan Stack's 13 points were tops and the Rams built a 14-point lead after one quarter and cruised from there against the Warriors. Bryce Lapham added 12 points, Raef Konzen 10 and Kaylor Hall eight for Sacred Heart. Benny Harlow scored eight for Arlee.
• Jefferson 69, Anaconda 25: Trent McMaster and Wade Rykal paced a balanced Panthers offense with 11 points each and Tom Meyer had 10 in a taming of the Copperheads. Luke Eckmann scored eight for Jefferson, which jumped to a 15-4 lead. Gabe Galle scored 14 for Anaconda.
• Deer Lodge 70, No. 8 Drummond 59: Logan Nicholson was unstoppable with 43 points as the Wardens outscored the Class C Trojans by racing to a 25-13 first-quarter lead and holding on. Ripley Ford added 12 for Deer Lodge. Colt Parsons scored 23, Caleb Parke 14, Trey Phillips 10 and Cooper Bradshaw eight for Drummond.
• Malta 58, Harlem 46: Connor Tuss scored 19 points, Rex Williamson chipped in with 16 and the Mustangs pulled away in the second half to down the Wildcats. Jared Eggebrecht provided 12 for Malta, which trailed 23-22 at halftime. RJ Ramone led Harlem with 19 points, followed by Tyler Cichose with 10.
• Glasgow 59, Sidney 42: Wyatt Babb popped in 19 points, Keigan Ingram added 16 and the Scotties roared away from the Class A Eagles in the third quarter. Bergan Miller scored 14 for Glasgow in a game that was tied at halftime but entered the fourth quarter with the Scotties up 15. Austin Taylor scored 12 and Jerome Entz 10 for Sidney.
CLASS C
• Gardiner 46, Lone Peak 44: John McDonald tallied 18 points and the Bruins built a nine-point first-quarter lead then held off a late push to nip the Bighorns. Landon Guengerich added 11 and Zeb Huelva eight for Gardiner, which led by eight points heading into the fourth quarter. Gus Hammond scored 19 and Max Romney eight for Lone Peak.
• Ennis 57, Sheridan 45: Brand Ostler led with 17 points and Clintin Buyan chipped in with 14 as the Mustangs rallied from a five-point first-quarter deficit and pulled away in the second half to defeat the Panthers. Jaxson Kloote scored 11 for Ennis, which trailed 26-25 at halftime. Cade Cathey scored 18 points and Kaidon Batzler nine for Sheridan.
• Broadus 77, Plevna 24: Dillon Gee had 17 points and brother Wyatt Gee was right behind with 13 as the Hawks took care of the Cougars. Josh Rasmussen scored nine for Broadus.
• Terry 60, Wibaux 34: Rodrigo Takano continued his torrid scoring with 29 points and Jeremy Ekenobaye provided 11 as the Terriers shut out the Longhorns in the first quarter en route to their win. Kreed Eskew and Garrett Johnson scored eight each for Wibaux.
• Shields Valley 49, West Yellowstone 44: Kaden Acosta (16 points), Dylan Flatt (12) and Cole Flatt (12) accounted for all but five of the team's points as the Rebels survived a fourth-quarter push by the Wolverines. Shields Valley jumped to a 22-7 lead after one quarter and still led by 11 after three.
• Plentywood 55, Brockton 14: Reece Wirtz etched his name in the 20-point club with 21 and Conner Howard provided eight as the Wildcats, who led by three after one quarter, pulled away from the Warriors with a 19-0 second quarter.
• No. 1 Manhattan Christian 52, Manhattan 36: Seth Amunrud had 19 points and nine rebounds, and Logan Leep chipped in with 18 points as the Eagles improved to 6-0 by gritting their way past their Class B arch-rival Tigers. Manhattan led 14-12 after one quarter, but the Eagles turned it around with a 14-5 second stanza. Markus Fenno scored 13 points, and Evan Duoma provided 10 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers.
• Dutton-Brady 50, Sunburst 41: Kellan Doheny was the Diamond Backs' scoring leader again, pumping home 20 points in a win over the Refiners. John Barringer scored 14 and Tyler Ellsworth nine for Dutton-Brady. Cade Hanson scored 11 and Josh Kearns 10 for Sunburst.
• Scobey 50, Westby-Grenora 35: The defending state champion Spartans used a 20-6 third quarter to pull away and win their 56th consecutive game to tie the all-class state record set by Missoula Sentinel from 1962-65. Scobey will have a chance to shatter the mark against Dodson at home on Saturday afternoon. The girls record is 120 straight wins by Fairfield from 2010-15.
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 73, Box Elder 49: Blake Harmon kept up his torrid scoring with 30 points and Karson Pulst had 15 to guide the Hawks past the Bears. Kyle Harmon added 11 for C-J-I, which led by 16 at halftime and 28 after three quarters.
• White Sulphur Springs 69, Harrison-Willow Creek 61: Shaw Davis paced four players in double figures with 19 points and the Hornets built an 11-point halftime lead on the way to toppling the Wildcats. Tyson Hanson scored 15 points, and Sam Davis and Alex Novark 12 each for White Sulphur Springs. Aaron DeFrance scored 17, Martin Ore 14 and Cambell Smith 11 for Harrison-Willow Creek.
• Winnett-Grass Range 85, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 62: In a game where points came fast and furious, Brady Bantz lit it up for 33 points and teammate Walker Doman had a hot hand with 29 as the Rams took care of the Bearcats. Ace Becker had a big night for D-G-S with 27 points, Axel Becker added 15 and Colter Howell nine.
• St. Regis 71, Charlo 56: Caleb Ball scored 23 points, John Pruitt added 18 and Tanner Day helped with 17 as the Tigers did a number on the Vikings. St. Regis led by eight at halftime and built the margin to 14 after three quarters.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 1 Billings West 55, Helena Capital 27: The Golden Bears used a 20-0 run through the third quarter and into the fourth, and Layla Baumann was 6 for 6 from the 3-point line to help the Golden Bears improve to 3-0. Baumann finished with 18 points and Sydney Pierce added 10 for West, which led 26-17 at the half before shutting out the defending state champion Bruins in the third quarter and for nearly half of the fourth. Jada Clarkson led Capital (1-1) with nine points.
• Butte 49, Belgrade 41: Kodie Hoagland scored 12 points, and Ashley Olson provided nine points and nine rebounds as the Bulldogs built an eight-point halftime lead and held on against the Panthers. Tyler Clary and Emmarie Richards scored eight points apiece for Butte. McKenna Morris scored 10, and Naomi Reanier and Leila Mamamgon added nine each for Belgrade.
• Helena 51, Billings Senior 49 (OT): Avery Kraft scored 18 points and Alex Bullock added 14 for the Bengals, who squeezed by the Broncs for the road win. Senior went into the fourth quarter trailing by three, but managed to send the game to OT where Helena outscored Senior 6-4 for the win. Three players scored in double figures for the Broncs: Brenna Linse (13), Allie Cummings (12) and Kennedy Venner (10).
CLASS A
• Browning 50, No. 5 Columbia Falls 49: Mecca Bullchild and Jerel WhiteGrass scored 14 points and the Runnin' Indians rallied in the second half to surprise the Wildkats in a nail-biter. Browning trailed 22-16 at halftime but pulled into a 34-all tie after three quarters. Maddie Robison scored 19 points and Grace Gedlman 10 for Columbia Falls.
• Whitefish 33, Corvallis 29: Bailey Smith scored 12 points and the Bulldogs ground out a win over the Blue Devils. Tylin Sorenson scored 10 points and Erika Jessop nine for Corvallis.
CLASS B
• Conrad 59, Shelby 39: Brae Eneboe had the hot hand with 33 points and the Cowgirls rode a strong second quarter to a rout of the Coyotes. Cierra Kulpas provided eight points for Conrad, which led by four after one quarter and 13 at halftime. Vivi McDermott scored 20 points and Jori Clary 10 for Shelby.
• Missoula Loyola 81, Arlee 20: Kennedy McCorkle drained 23 points and the Breakers built a 56-13 halftime lead on the way to thumping the Scarlets. Natalie Clevenger and Jami Janetski added 12 apiece for Sacred Heart. Raven Payson scored eight for Arlee.
• Red Lodge 64, Forsyth 44: Isabelle Singer led the Rams with 16 points and Brayli Reimer scored 14 in a romp over the Dogies. Angelina Jean backed them with 12 as Red Lodge surged from an eight-point halftime lead to a 23-point gap after three quarters. Jaeleigh Hlad and Madeline Montgomery scored 10 each for Forsyth, and Becky Melcher had eight.
• No. 3 Big Timber 55, Townsend 28: Bailey Finn pumped in 20 points, and Kameryn Ketcham and Emily Cooley had 11 apiece as the Herders won their third straight by trouncing the Bulldogs. Big Timber led 32-4 at halftime. Emily Bird and Bailey Taves scored eight apiece for Townsend, and Bird added seven rebounds.
• Shepherd 61, Roundup 19: Aubrey Allison hit for 18 points and Hailey Dennison 10 to lead the Fillies to an easy win over the Panthers. Shepherd led 24-3 after one quarter and put away the game with a 16-1 third quarter. Cate Cota scored 17 of Roundup's 19 points.
• No. 5 Thompson Falls 76, Plains 24: Ellie Baxter was on fire with 24 points and Chesney Lowe helped with 16 as the Bluehawks reined in the Trotters after a modest start in which they led 20-14 after one quarter. Natalie Roberts added 13 points and Maliyah LeCoure 10 for Thompson Falls, which outscored Plains 43-3 over the middle two quarters.
• No. 1 Jefferson 62, No. 7 Anaconda 47: Rachel Van Blaricom poured in 21 points and Brynna Wolfe backed her with 14 as the Panthers kept rolling against the Copperheads in an early showdown of ranked teams. Jefferson led 13-5 after one quarter and pulled away with a 21-12 fourth quarter. Makena Patrick scored 19, Sami Johnson 10 and Maniyah Lunceford nine for Anaconda.
• No. 4 Malta 61, Harlem 36: Allison Kunze paved the way with 17 points and Justine Lamb did her thing with 14 as the M-ettes sprinted to a 35-11 halftime lead and downed a solid Wildcats outfit. Aubri Werk scored eight for Malta. Chloe Messerly scored 13 and Taya Trottier 11 for Harlem.
• Glasgow 53, Sidney 57 (OT): In a game that featured 30 overtime points, Daley Aune fired in 23 points and Abrianna Nielsen scored eight of her 10 in the extra session to lift the Scotties over the Class A Eagles. Tyann Graham scored 13 points and Carly Nelson added 10 for Glasgow, which outscored Sidney 18-12 in overtime. Taylen Hensen and Sophie Peters scored 13 apiece for the Eagles.
CLASS C
• No. 8 Shields Valley 45, West Yellowstone 29: Aspen Sanderson scored 17 points, and Haven Sager and Jaeli Jenkins added 10 apiece as the Rebels broke from a one-point halftime lead to a 17-point margin entering the fourth quarter. Shields Valley outscored West Yellowstone 21-5 after intermission.
• Fort Benton 57, Turner 27: Ashlee Wang poured in 22 points and the Longhorns raced to a 24-8 lead after one quarter on the way to trouncing the Tornadoes. Hailee Wang added nine points and Casha Corder eight for Fort Benton. Cassidy Grabofsky led Turner with 14 points, and Dakota Krass had nine.
• Culbertson 61, Bainville 31: Megan Granbois was tops with 20 points and Makena Hauge backed her with 17 as the Cowgirls, who built a 17-4 first-quarter lead, coasted past the Bulldogs. Destiny Thompson tallied 13 points for Culbertson. Kaitlyn Atkins scored nine for Bainville.
• Seeley-Swan 65, Lincoln 21: Emily Maughan scored 18 points, Tegan Mauldin 13, and Sariah Maughan and Trista Alexander produced eight apiece as the Blackhawks thumped the Lynx. Seeley-Swan led 18-3 after one quarter and 36-7 at halftime.
• Savage 49, Fairview 19: Brooke Reuter and Teah Conradsen shared scoring honors with 14 points, and Cambry Conradsen helped with 13 as Savage crushed Fairview in a battle of Warriors. Savage led 18-17 at halftime but outscored Plentywood 31-2 after the break.
• Sunburst 32, Dutton-Brady 20: Led by Claire Bucklin's 13 points, the Refiners jumped rolled past the Diamond Backs after jumping to an 8-1 first-quarter lead. Chloe Sealey and Leslie Ostberg scored six apiece for Dutton-Brady.
• No. 10 Plentywood 62, Brockton 16: Emma Brensdal dumped in 15 points, and Annie Kaul and Liv Wangerin added 10 each as the Wildcats took care of the Warriors. Plentywood jumped to a 27-3 first-quarter lead and built the margin to 40 by halftime.
• Gardiner 50, Lone Peak 39: Sophia Darr poured in 23 points and Ellie Reinertson had her back with 17 as the Bruins slipped past the Bighorns. Maddie Cone scored 11 points to lead Lone Peak.
• Geraldine-Highwood 50, Great Falls Central 36: Azzia Rowland was high scorer with 13 points and Ellie Aron had 11 for the Rivals, who led by five at halftime and upped the margin to 13 after three quarters. Lauren Crowder provided eight points for Geraldine-Highwood.
• No. 1 Manhattan Christian 52, Manhattan 38: Katelyn Van Kirk had 16 points and five rebounds, and Grace Aamot added 13 points, five rebounds and seven steals as the unbeaten Eagles survived their sternest test of the young season against their Class B arch-rival Tigers. Ava Bellach chipped in with nine points, six rebounds and five steals for Manhattan Christian, which led by 10 at halftime and held on. Sophie Duffin scored nine points for Manhattan.
• Wibaux 53, Terry 12: Rylee Smith led with 23 points as the Longhorns toyed with the Terriers. Annika Lunde scored 11 and Rylee Pedersen 10 for Wibaux, which pulled away with a 15-1 third quarter.
• Drummond 36, Deer Lodge 34: Holly Hauptman scored 13 points and the Trojans rallied from a seven-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to topple the Class B Wardens. Elizabeth Perry scored eight for Drummond, which trailed 17-5 at halftime. Nia McClanahan scored 10, and Natalie Spring and Taryn Lamb offered nine apiece for Deer Lodge.
• Chinook 52, Big Sandy 36: Hallie Neibauer was a force with 27 points and Alexus Seymour backed her with 10 as the Sugarbeeters opened a double-digit lead in the second quarter and held on to down the Pioneers. Chinook outscored Big Sandy 16-5 over the second eight minutes after trailing by two after a quarter. Lainey Terry scored 13 and Jaihven Baumann 10 for the Pioneers.
• Augusta 63, Cascade 27: Payton Levine had the hot hand with 28 points and Kodee Shalz provided 13 as the Elk ran away with a second straight game by pounding the Badgers. Dayna Mills added 10 for Augusta, which led 21-4 after one quarter. Makaela Pribyl scored seven for Cascade.
• Denton-Geyser-Stanford 34, Winnett-Grass Range 33: Kara Reed scored 13 points and Makayla Bossen had 11 as the Bearcats tripped the Rams in a game that was close all the way. Zurry Moore scored 14 points for Winnett-Grass Range.
20-Point Club
43: Logan Nicholson, Deer Lodge
33: Brae Eneboe, Conrad
33: Brady Bantz, Winnett-Grass Range
30: Blake Harmon, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
29: Rodrigo Takano, Terry
29: Walker Doman, Winnett-Grass Range
28: Payton Levine, Augusta
27: Ace Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
27: Hallie Neibauer, Chinook
25: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
25: Royce Robinson, Lewistown
24: Ellie Baxter, Thompson Falls
23: Kennedy McCorkle, Missoula Loyola
23: Sophia Darr, Gardiner
23: Jacob Stewart, Red Lodge
23: Rylee Smith, Wibaux
23: Colt Parsons, Drummond
23: Brayden Koch, Helena Capital
23: Daley Aune, Glasgow
23: Caleb Ball, St. Regis
22: Ashlee Wang, Fort Benton
22: Michael Sorenson, Forsyth
22: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
21: Reece Wirtz, Plentywood
21: Spencer Lehnerz, Power
20: Vivi McDermott, Shelby
20: Megan Granbois, Culbertson
20: Bailey Finn, Big Timber
20: Kellan Doheny, Dutton-Brady
