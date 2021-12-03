Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS A
• East Helena 74, Deer Lodge 42: Colter Charlesworth scored 19 points, Deer Lodge transfer Kaeden Sager added 18 and Kobe Mergenthaler chipped in with 16 as the Vigilantes made their varsity debut with a rout of the Wardens. Colter Corzine helped with 11 for East Helena.
CLASS B
• Wolf Point 55, Glasgow 44: Gaige Bushman and Jason Azure led a balanced attack with nine points apiece and the Wolves used a big second quarter to power past the Scotties. Julian Benson and Kelby Bauer added eight apiece for Wolf Point, which outscored Glasgow 20-8 in the second quarter to lead 32-15 at intermission.
CLASS C
• Malta JV 52, Nashua 39: Stockton Oxarart and Bohdi Brenten each scored 13 points as the Mustangs survived a big night from the Porcupines' Kevan Viste, who led all scorers with 26 points. Malta led 30-19 at halftime.
• Manhattan Christian 86, Lone Peak 21: Logan Leep led the way with 21 points, Tebarek Hill and Ethan Venema added 16 and Seth Amunrud chipped in with 11 as the Eagles began their bid for a state title with a romp over the Bighorns. Venema added seven rebounds for Manhattan Christian, which finished third last season. Michael Romney led Lone Peak with nine points. The Eagles led 29-3 after one quarter and coasted from there.
• Terry 81, Frazer 53: Rodrigo Takano poured in 32 points and Jeremy Ekenobaye added 12 to lead the Terriers and their newest group of exchange students to a rout of the Bearcubs. Victor Delgado added 10 for Terry, which led only 35-29 at halftime.
• Drummond 62, Alberton-Superior 25: Caleb Parke drained 23 points as the Trojans built a 17-2 first-quarter lead and trounced the Bobcats. Trey Phillips, Chase Goldade and Colt Parsons each scored seven for Drummond. Orion Plaake topped Alberton-Superior with 16 and Isaac Miller added eight.
• Plentywood 61, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 38: Reece Wirtz led the way with 23 points as the Wildcats fended off the Mavericks. Easton Tommerup added 11 and Noah Murray 10 for Plentywood, which led only 7-3 after one quarter but upped the margin to 11 by halftime. Trey Johnson did his part for North Country, popping in 20 points.
• Bainville 67, Brockton 37: Jesse Strickland led four players in double figures with 18 points as the Bulldogs thumped the Warriors. Charles Butikofer scored 13 and Samuel Butikofer and Ayden Knudsen 11 apiece for Bainville. Blair Stump pumped in 24 points and QuinnDale Pretty Paint contributed 15 for Brockton. The Bulldogs led by six after one quarter but 16 at halftime and 29 after three quarters.
• Lustre Christian 78, Turner 33: Kolden Hoversland scored 18 points and the Lions put four players in double figures in overwhelming the Tornades. Jesiah Hembire scored 14 points, Elijah Lenihan added 13 and Braden Ewing 10 for Lustre. Carson Maloney scored 16 and Ryan Doyle eight for Turner.
• Froid-Lake 65, Westby-Grenora 28: Patton Bighorn's 14 points led four players in double figures as the RedHawks, fresh from a second straight 6-Man football championship, started their basketball season with a bang by thumping the Thunder. Football stars played a big role: Javonne Nesbit with 12 points, Mason Dethman with 11 and Brett Stentoft with 11. Froid-Lake led by 11 after one quarter and 21 at halftime. Erik Field scored 12 points for the Mon-Dak.
• Bridger 75, Reed Point-Rapelje 14: Baylor Pospisil led a balanced offense with 16 points as the Scouts jumped to a 25-3 lead after one quarter and coasted from there. Jake Buessing added 13 points, Lucius Payovich had 11 and Gage Goltz provided nine.
• Richey-Lambert 53, Culbertson 42: Colin Avance scored 16 points and Maurice Bighorn added 12 for the Cowboys in their season-opening defeat to the Fusion. Richey-Lambert led by two after one quarter and eight at halftime before building the margin to double digits. No scoring statistics were available for Richey-Lambert.
• Broadus 53, Savage 21: Wyatt Gee led with 10 points and his brother Dillon Gee chipped in with 10 as the Bulldogs used a second-half surge to down the Warriors. Johnny Richards and Tytan Hanson added eight apiece for Broadus, which led by 14 at halftime but outscored Savage 17-6 in the third quarter.
Girls Basketball
CLASS A
• East Helena 57, Deer Lodge 47: Latell Goodman and Montana Pierson scored 12 points apiece, and Reagan Fasbender and Dymon Root added 11 apiece as the Vigilantes secured a victory in their varsity debut over the Wardens. Taryn Lamb led all scorers with 23 points for Deer Lodge, 15 in the second half.
CLASS B
• Wolf Point 52, Glasgow 48: JElle Garfield scored 13 points, and Hamyanie Campbell and Sierra Hamilton contributed 10 apiece as the Wolves regrouped from a slow first quarter to edge the Scotties. Wolf Point trailed 12-5 after the first eight minutes and pulled within 24-23 by halftime before taking over with an 18-10 third quarter.
CLASS C
• Turner 41, Lustre Christian 33: Dakota Krass and Cassidy Grabofsky scored 14 points apiece and the Tornadoes opened their season with a win over the Lions at the Class C Showcase in Glasgow. Turner pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Lustre 12-3 after leading by a single point at intermission. Alexa Reddig led all scorers with 22 for the Lions.
• Philipsburg 65, Noxon 22: Asha Comings pumped in 21 points to lead four players in double figures as the Prospectors cruised past the Red Devils. Rachel Ward and Reece Pitcher added 11 apiece and Lucia Lee chipped in with 10 for Philipsburg, which led 42-6 at halftime. Emily Brown topped Noxon with nine points.
• Manhattan Christian 62, Lone Peak 25: Ava Bellach had the hot hand with a career-high 28 points and Sam Veltkamp backed her with 22 as the Eagles shrugged off a slow start to rout the Bighorns. Manhattan Christian led only 6-0 after one quarter but used a 25-5 second-quarter sprint for a 26-point halftime lead. Katelyn VanKirk added nine points for the Eagles. Carly Wilson scored seven for Lone Peak.
• Culbertson 42, Richey-Lambert 23: Megan Granbois had a big night with 21 points and Makena Hauge chipped in with 14 to lift the Cowgirls past the Fusion. Destiny Thompson scored the remaining seven points for Culbertson.
• Drummond 38, Alberton-Superior 34: Holly Hauptman was tops with nine points as the Trojans earned a hard-fought win over the Bobcats. Jessie Struna, Elizabeth Perry and Lexi Nelson backed Hauptman with seven points for Drummond, which led by four at halftime and seven after three quarters. Isabella Perieira led Alberton-Superior with eight points.
• Westby-Grenora 56, Froid-Lake 38: Elizabeth Field was on fire with 24 points and Kiarra Brunelle had her back with 15 as the Thunder rained down on the RedHawks by dominating the first three quarters. Erika Christian added nine for Mon-Dak, which led by 15 at halftime and 24 entering the final eight minutes. Carolyne Christofferson led Froid-Lake with 11.
• Bainville 47, Brockton 32: Elsie Wilson scored 16 points and Tally Berwick added 12 as the Bulldogs outlasted the Warriors. Kaitlyn Atkins provided nine points for Bainville, which led by 11 at halftime and increased the margin to 20 after three quarters.
• Terry 49, Frazer 29: Kierra Chaska popped in 17 points and the Terriers opened by cruising past the Bearcubs. Sarah Dyer, Hatty Eaton and Carmen Lacquement all had eight points for Terry, which led by 11 at halftime. Baily Beston led Frazer with 12 points.
• Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 41, Plentywood 35: Paige Wasson scored 18 points and Teagan Erickson backed her with 11 as the Mavericks outlasted the Wildcats. Jaycee Erickson added eight for North Country.
20-Point Club
32: Rodrigo Takano, Terry
28: Ava Bellach, Manhattan Christian
26: Kevan Viste, Nashua
24: Blair Stump, Brockton
24: Elizabeth Field, Westby-Grenora
23: Caleb Parke, Drummond
23: Reece Wirtz, Plentywood
23: Taryn Lamb, Deer Lodge
22: Lily Herzog, Reed Point-Rapelje
22: Sam Veltkamp, Manhattan Christian
22: Alexa Reddig, Lustre Christian
21: Logan Leep, Manhattan Christian
21: Asha Comings, Philipsburg
21: Megan Granbois, Culbertson
20: Trey Johnson, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
