Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors, managers and even parents to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class AA
• Missoula Sentinel 51, Missoula Big Sky 50: The Spartans won their second conference game of the season (3-12 overall), edging the Eagles behind 14 points from Riley Allen and 10 from Patrick Sale. Josiah Cuaresma led the Eagles (6-5, 7-8) with 15 points.
• No. 4 Helena Capital 60, Kalispell Flathead 27: The Bruins (6-4, 9-5) built a 35-14 halftime lead and then finished with a 19-3 fourth-quarter run to dismantle the Braves. Joey Michelotti and Nick Michelotti scored 12 and 11 points respectively for Capital, with Hudsen Grovom and Hayden Opitz adding seven points apiece. Slate Burrington led the Braves with nine points.
Class A
• No. 1 Lewistown 73, Sidney 35: The Eagles remained perfect at 16-0, blowing out the Eagles. Royce Robinson hit for 21 points, Fischer Brown scored 18 and Maxx Ray 13. Brody Jenness and Trajan Sparks added seven points apiece. No stats were reported for Sidney (0-6, 2-14).
Class B
• Malta 62, Poplar 35: The Mustangs improved to 6-2 in conference play and 12-5 overall, building a 34-23 halftime lead and holding off the Indians down the stretch. Stockton Oxarart hit for 21 points, Treyton Wilke scored 13 and Jared Eggebrecht 10. Delray Lilley netted 14 points for Poplar. William Youngman added eight points.
Class C
• Valley Christian 43, St. Regis 41: The Eagles (3-9, 4-13) took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter and a late rally by the Tigers came up short. Daniel Stoltz hit for 13 points and Zeke Gildewell scored 12. Matt McKethan added nine points. Caleb Ball and Conner Lulis scored 16 points each to lead St. Regis (10-2, 14-3).
• Ennis 65, Shields Valley 62: The combined efforts of Robbie Anderson (22 points) and Nate Hogenson (20 points) couldn't overcome a big lead by the Mustangs, and the Rebels' 28-15 rally in the fourth quarter came up short. Kyle Jerke added 13 points for the Rebels (5-7, 7-10). No stats were reported for Ennis.
• Seeley-Swan 51, Charlo 49: The Blackhawks held of the Vikings (11-1, 13-4) in a nail-biter, outscoring them 20-15 in the final quarter for the win. Ben Haley and Nic Little hit for 12 points each, Dylan Wilkinson scored 10 and Klayton Kovatch eight. Tucker Love scored a game-high 17 points for the Vikings. Keaton Piedalue added nine points.
• Lone Peak 62, Sheridan 49: Max Romney knocked down 19 points and the Bighorns pulled away with a 21-6 run in the third quarter. Gus Hammond drained 14 points, Isaac Bedway 12 and Ebe Grabow 11. Cade Cathey led all scorers with 21 points for the Panthers. Trey Schrank and Mike Galiger added nine points each.
• Sunburst 48, Power 44: Conlan Kerfoot scored 33 of his team's 48 points in a standout performance, and the Refiners improved to 7-5 in conference play and 7-9 overall. Connor Sullivan added nine points. Trey Stengrimson led the Pirates with 14 points. Danny Davis scored 10 and Jaxson Parkinson contributed eight.
• Park City 52, Fromberg 40: Zach Downing netted 15 points, Aiden Tilzey scored 12 and Gage Witt 10 as the Panthers (9-0, 13-4) bounced back from last week's loss to Shields Valley. Garrett Harper chipped in with six points and Wyatt Story added four. No stats were reported for Fromberg.
• Melstone 75, Northern Cheyenne 31: Bryce Grebe led 11 players in the scoring column with 20 points, and the Broncs (7-2, 12-5) ran away from the Eagles. Gage Smith scored 13 points, Michael Bergin dropped 11 and Tucker Keller added nine points. Nate Longsioux led the Eagles with nine points.
• Big Sandy 64, Turner 35: Braydon Cline knocked down 26 points, Cooper Taylor scored 13 and Kody Strutz 10, and the Pioneers (10-3, 14-3) blew past the Tornadoes. Trent Billmayer led Turner with 11 points. Charlie Calvert added 10 and Ryan Doyle eight.
GIRLS
Class A
• Whitefish 40, Libby 28: The Bulldogs picked up their fifth win of the season, taking a 21-12 halftime lead and pulling away in the third quarter. Bailey Smith netted 15 points, Jude Perry scored 11 and Ainsley Scott added four points. Rylee Boltz led the Loggers with 11 points.
Class B
• No. 2 Baker 81, Lame Deer 22: The Spartans seized a 31-5 lead in the first quarter and cruised to the win to go 9-0 in conference play and 15-2 overall. Madison O'Connor knocked down 36 points to lead all scorers. Hope Gonsioroski scored eight points, with Jocelyn Graham and Avery O'Connor netting seven points each. Paris Not Afraid led the Morning Stars with eight points. Asia Two Moons added seven.
• Florence-Carlton 65, No. 6 Anaconda 53: The Falcons broke away with a 20-8 run in the second quarter, picking up their sixth conference win (10-8 overall). Maggie Schneiter knocked down 21 points, Kenzy Pickering scored 14 and Josie Lewis 14. Maniyah Lunceford drained 17 points for the Copperheads (6-1, 11-3). Hayden Lunceford scored 13 points and Meela Mitchell had 10.
• No. 7 St. Ignatius 54, Thompson Falls 53: The Bulldogs used a 13-4 run in the third quarter to break open a close game, then held on as the Blue Hawks rallied in the fourth period. Kason Page led four players in double figures with 12 points. Elannah Flat Lip, Cora Matt and Kooper Page all scored 11 points each. Izzy Evans chipped in with nine points. No stats were reported for Thompson Falls.
• No. 4 Big Timber 73, Red Lodge 63: The 16-1 Herders took command with a 21-8 second-quarter surge and held off the Rams in the final period. Bailey Finn led four players in double figures with 22 points. RaeAnna King drained 20 points, Kameryn Ketcham had 11 and Laney Ketcham 10. Ellis Mastel put on a show for the Rams with 28 points. Abigail DeRennaux dropped 11 points and Brayli Reimer 10.
Class C
• St. Regis 63, Valley Christian 37: The Tigers upped their record to 9-7 overall, getting 22 points from Averie Burnham and 18 from Macy Hill. Shylah Dalka added 14 points. Lanaya Gedney scored 13 points for the Eagles (4-8, 5-12). Carmandee Coghlan netted eight points, with Margaret Harvey and Sydney Schneider adding six points apiece.
• No. 6 Roberts 74, Plenty Coups 30: The Rockets powered their way to 10-0 in conference play and 17-1 overall, getting another monster game from Taylee Chirrick, who scored 37 points, breaking the 1,000-point mark for her career. Hailey Croft scored 19 points and TJ Chirrick added ten. Brynecia Hugs drained 14 points for the Warriors, with Anessa Gutierrez contributing eight points.
• No. 3 Plentywood 51, Bainville 34: Annie Kaul dropped 15 points, Emma Brensdal scored 14 and Mallory Tommerup 12, and the Wildcats remained perfect on the season at 9-0 and 16-0. Paityn Curtiss chipped in with six points. Elsie Wilson led the Bulldogs with 14 points. Miah Pippenger contributed eight points.
• Broadview-Lavina 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 23: The Pirates improved to 7-2 in conference play and 10-7 overall with a takedown of the Renegades. Loli Jarrett scored 10 points for RPR, with Violet Herzog adding six and Rylie Tinsley four. No stats were reported for Broadview-Lavina.
• Westby-Grenora 45, Fairview 43: The Thunder won their third straight, outscoring the Warriors 15-12 in the final quarter. Erika Christian sank three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Emma Smart buried four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points. Macy Tjelde led all scorers with 17 points for the Warriors (3-7, 5-10). Kalle Hopes added seven points.
• Drummond 63, Hot Springs 17: Lizzy Perry shot the lights out, draining 30 points, Remington Cline scored 14 and Kimber Parsons 11 as the Trojans moved to 11-1 in conference play and 16-2 overall. Josie Uski tallied nine points for the Savage Heat.
• No. 1 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 55, Lustre Christian 10: The unbeaten Mavericks ran out to a 22-0 first-quarter lead and rolled to their 17th straight victory. Mattea McColly led 12 players in the scoring column with 11 points. Paige Wasson scored nine points and Teagan Erickson and Kendall Scheffelmear six apiece. Alexa Reddig scored four points for the Lions (4-5, 5-10).
• Savage 73, Brockton 30: Teah Conradsen led three players in double figures with 24 points as the Warriors cruised past Brockton. Brooke Reuter scored 17 points and Cambry Conradsen 12. Karley McPherson added nine points. Ava Lone Bear and Tamryn Bauer netted seven points apiece for Brockton.
• Power-Dutton-Brady 51, Valier 22: Violet Rhem led the DiamondBacks with 14 points, Quinci Newman scored 11 and Chloe Sealey added six points. Katelyn Lamere led the Panthers with seven points. Kinley Kovatch and Kristin Boumans added four points apiece.
• Bridger 53, Absarokee 38: Sidney Frank led three players in double figures with 16 points, and the Scouts upped their record to 10-6. Dylann Pospisil scored 15 and Mya Goltz 13, with Cassidy Schwend adding seven points. Tandy Planichek netted 10 points for the Huskies. Julianna Feddes contributed eight points.
• Froid-Lake 55, Culbertson 48: Dasani Nesbit had a monster game with 29 points, Baylee Davidson scored 11, including two 3-pointers, and Mara Salvevold nine as the Redhawks won their sixth game of the season, holding off the Cowgirls in the final quarter. Megan Granbois drained 15 points for Culbertson. Makena Hauge and Destiny Thompson netted 13 points apiece.
• Big Sandy 52, Turner 42: The Pioneers ran out to a 23-10 first-quarter lead and improved to 11-6 on the season. Eva Wagoner drained 16 points, with Eva Yeadon collecting 11 points and Jaihaven Baumann nine. Bridget Reed scored 16 points for the Tornadoes (2-11, 4-13). Abby Grabofsky added seven points.
• Jordan 66, Plevna 22: Skylar Lawrence drained 15 points to lead four players in double figures for the Mustangs (5-4, 11-6). Lindsay Lawrence tallied 14 points, Sarah Murnion 12 and Brooke Murnion 11. Jaeda Paul netted 10 points for Plevna.
20-Point Club
47: Kataya KillEagle, Dodson
37: Taylee Chirrick, Roberts
36: Madison O'Connor, Baker
33: Conlan Kerfoot, Sunburst
30: Lizzy Perry, Drummond
29: Dasani Nesbit, Froid-Lake
28: Ellis Mastel, Red Lodge
26: Braydon Cline, Big Sandy
24: Teah Conradsen, Savage
22: Averie Burnham, St. Regis
22: Bailey Finn, Big Timber
22: Robbie Anderson, Shields Valley
21: Royce Robinson, Lewistown
21: Cade Cathey, Sheridan
21: Maggie Schneiter, Florence-Carlton
21: Stockton Oxarart, Malta
20: Nate Hogenson, Shields Valley
20: Bryce Grebe, Melstone
