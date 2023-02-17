Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors, managers and even parents to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class B
District 1B
• Fairfield 59, Shelby 45: Tyson Schenk scored 23 points and Cole Neal backed him with 10 as the Eagles started and finished fast in holding off the Coyotes. Cooper Christensen added eight for Fairfield, which led 16-7 after one quarter but needed a 17-6 finish to seal it. Trenton Emerson scored 23 and Randon Richman 13 for Shelby.
• Cut Bank 62, Rocky Boy 61: Tate Monroe pumped in 22 points and the Wolves rallied in the fourth quarter to nip the Stars. Peyton St. Goddard added 14 points and Jaydas Runningwolf 10 for Cut Bank, which trailed by four points entering the final eight minutes. Teague Stump scored 15, Willis Morsette 14 and Joe Standing Rock and Domitri Standing Rock 10 apiece for Rocky Boy.
District 2B
• Wolf Point 68, Glasgow 55: Juliun Benson netted 23 points and Gaige Bushman was right behind as the Wolves opened district play by downing the Scotties with a big third quarter. Kraven Silk added 10 for Wolf Point, which trailed by four at halftime but outscored Glasgow 24-9 in the third quarter. Cade Hudyma scored 19, Wyatt Babb 11 and KJ Ingram nine for the Scotties.
District 3B
• Baker 56, Colstrip 42: Cooper O'Connor scored 19 points and hauled in 11 rebounds as the Spartans ran away from the Colts. Nathan Schallenberger drained 15 points and grabbed four boards, and Bryant O'Connor followed with 10 points and seven rebounds. Zayne Hert poured in a game-high 22 points for Colstrip.
• St. Labre 70, Forsyth 53: Solan Medicine Bull (21 points) and Tytan Hanson (20) provided a potent one-two punch to lead the Braves past the Dogies. Seth Hill added 11 for St. Labre, which jumped to a 16-2 lead after one quarter but needed a 21-11 final eight minutes to put the game away. Connor Stahl scored 11, Cannon Hubbard 10 and Michael Sorenson eight for Forsyth.
District 4B
• Huntley Project 57, Joliet 42: Connor Cook was high man with 17 points and Parker Cook was right behind with 16 as the Red Devils broke open a close game in the second half to down the J-Hawks. David Wohlfeil added 11 and Jeffrey Thomas added eight for Huntley Project, which won the final 16 minutes 36-24. Paxton McQuillan scored 15, Seth Bailey 14 and Jake Cook eight for Joliet.
• Roundup 59, Shepherd 55 (OT): Kylen Wolff scored 14 points, and Braeden Bilden and Jace Lemmel went for 12 each as the balanced Panthers overcame a 28-point night by Kolby Kring to nip the Mustangs in overtime. Morgan Sanner and Jordan Olson scored eight each from Roundup, which took a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter. Evan Bellmontez backed Kring with 11 points.
District 5B
• Three Forks 49, Big Timber 46: Hunter Feddes scored 12 points and Caleb Van Vleet drained 11 as the Wolves edged the Herders. Shane Williams tallied nine points and Dylan Swenson eight. Rory Lannen scored a game-high 18 points for Big Timber. Trevor Mosness contributed nine points.
District 6B
• Missoula Loyola 74, Arlee 41: The Rams overpowered the Warriors, with nine players in the scoring column and three in double figures. Ethan Stack poured in 19 points, Raef Konzen netted 16 and Reynolds Johnson 15. Noah Haffey added eight points.
District 7B
• Eureka 58, St. Ignatius 56: In a hard-fought contest, the Lions' 19-13 third-quarter rally made the difference. Tristan Butts led the way with 20 points. Braden Casazza collected 13 points, and Trent Truman and Jake Lane added eight and seven points respectively. Zoran LaFrombois drained a game-high 22 points for the Bulldogs.
• Bigfork 48, Thompson Falls 33: Isak Epperly went for 15 points and Nick Walker backed him with 12 as the Vikings handled the Blue Hawks. Bryce Gilliard added eight for Bigfork, which led by eight after one quarter and 12 entering the final eight minutes. Bryson LeCoure scored nine to lead Thompson Falls.
Class C
District 2C
• Fairview 67, Bainville 38: The Warriors built a 34-13 halftime lead and went on to close out the Bulldogs. Hunter Sharbono led three players in double figures with 22 points. Tyler Loan drained 19 points and Jeff Tjelde 13. Ayden Knudsen netted 10 points to lead Bainville.
• Froid-Lake 61, Plentywood 48: Mason Dethman shot the lights out with 30 points, Patton Bighorn dropped 21 and the Redhawks rolled past the Wildcats. Joey Boyd and Caden Kelm chipped in with five points apiece. Carson Solberg led three players in double figures for the Wildcats with 14 points. Easton Tommerup had 12 and Chance Klein 11.
• Culbertson 53, Circle 50 (OT): Mo Bighorn's 14 points paved the way as the Cowboys advanced with an overtime win over the Wildcats. Colin Avance added 12 and Payton Perkins nine for Culbertson in a game that was tied at halftime, after three quarters and at the end of regulation. Beau Beery scored 18 points, and Owen Beery and Donnovan Gibbs added eight each for Circle.
• Savage 62, Richey-Lambert 51: Cade Tombre paced four players in double figures with 19 points for the Warriors, who led 20-12 after one quarter and outlasted the Fusion. Sayer Erickson chipped in with 15 points, and Hunter Riding and Zane Pilgeram added 10 each for Savage. Josh Sponheim scored 17, Austin Lein 15 and Lane Herman eight for Richey-Lambert.
District 4C
• Broadus 78, Wibaux 37: Dillon Gee was the leader with 22 points and Marcus Mader was right with him at 20 as the Hawks flew past the Longhorns. Josh Rasmussen scored 11 and Eli Heacock eight for Broadus, which led 19-3 after one quarter. Wyatt Ree scored 12 for Wibaux.
District 5C
• Broadview-Lavina 59, Custer-Hysham 22: Kade Erickson was tops with 16 points, Connor Glennie hit for 12, and the Pirates cruised past the Rebels. William Sanguins tallied 10 points and Hank Tuszynski contributed eight. The Rebels were led by Alex Russell with nine points.
District 8C
• Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 64, Highwood 55: Axel Becker spearheaded a balanced attack with 17 points and Tyce Smith had 16 as the Bearcats KO'd the Mountaineers. Ace Becker added 13 and Clay Harwood eight for DGSG. Bryson Bahnmiller and Cole Noble paced Highwood with 15 apiece, Ryder Zanto added 11 and Bentley Fief eight.
• Winnett-Grass Range 59, Hobson-Moore 44: Brady Bantz drained 23 points and the Rams broke open a tight game in the fourth quarter to eliminate the Titans. Jace Bantz added 12 points and Layton Geary 10 for Winnett-Grass Range. Kaleb Morris scored 13 and Heath Drivdahl added 10 for Hobson-Moore.
District 9C
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 60, Big Sandy 53: The Hawks fought off the Pioneers in the final stanza, outscoring them 22-14 to pull away for the win. Blake Harmon led four players in double figures with 17 points. Nate Nelson drained 14, and Braden Mattson and Karson Pulst scored 12 and 11 points respectively. Kody Strutz knocked down 20 points and Braydon Cline 13 for the Pioneers.
• Box Elder 64, Fort Benton 62: Tracen Jilot knocked down 20 points, Matthias Blackbird netted 16, and the Bears prevailed in a gritty match with the Longhorns that went down to the wire. Landis Arganbright hit for 21 points to lead the Longhorns. Cody Evans scored 11 points.
• Turner 49, Hays-Lodgepole 38: Ryan Doyle scored 17 points, Trent Billmayer added 14 and the Tornadoes swept away the Thunderbirds in the fourth quarter to stay alive. Caleb Zellmer added 12 points for Turner, which trailed 33-32 entering the final eight minutes. Haiden Grant scored 13 for Hays-Lodgepole.
• North Star 53, Chinook 48: Garrett Spicher had the hot hand with 23 points and brother Gavin Spicher added 13 to help the Knights rally from an 11-point halftime deficit to oust the Sugarbeeters. Gavin Clawson scored 10 for North Star, which trailed by four as the fourth quarter started. Brenden Fetter scored 18 and Flint Annis 16 for Chinook.
District 10C
• Dutton-Brady 49, Simms 48: Aidan Reeve had the hot hand with 23 points and Preston Tyler contributed 10 for the Diamond Backs, who rallied from an eight-point deficit entering the final quarter to nip the Tigers. Dutton-Brady won the final eight minutes 20-11. Ezra Leach scored 19 points, Kyler Smerker 15 and Trenton Sheldon 10 for Simms.
• Power 33, Sunburst 30: Trey Stengrimson was tops with 12 points and Jaxson Parkinson added eight as the Pirates ground out a win over the Refiners. Conlan Kerfoot led all scorers with 19 for Sunburst.
District 12C
• West Yellowstone 58, Ennis 35: Ben Hales scored 17 points and brother Taylor Hales provided 14 as the once-beaten Wolverines thumped the Mustangs in a semifinal. Josh Everest added nine and Cody Gould eight for West Yellowstone, which led by 13 points at halftime and upped the ante to 24 after three quarters. Clinton Buyan scored 10 and Jeremya Mauch nine for Ennis.
• Manhattan Christian 75, Harrison-Willow Creek 65: Seth Amunrud and Tebarek Hill shared scoring honors with 20 points each and the Eagles soared to a 47-25 halftime lead on the way to declawing the Wildcats in the second semifinal. Mason Venema added 11 points, Christian Triemstra 10 and Austin Kriebel nine for Manhattan Christian. Joe Cima led all scorers with 23 points, Campbell Smith had 14, Andrew Todd Bacon nine and Aaron DeFrance eight for Harrison-Willow Creek.
• Shields Valley 59, Gardiner 53: Kyle Jerke led the way with 17 points and Nate Hogenson provided 15 as the Rebels jumped to a nine-point lead after one quarter and fended off the Bruins. Jace Page added nine for Shields Valley, which led by 11 at intermission. John McDonald had 15 points, Preston Roberts 14, Parker Wyman 12 and Tyler Stermitz 10 for Gardiner.
• Lone Peak 66, Sheridan 50: Gus Hammond and Max Romney led four players in double figures with 14 points each and the balanced Big Horns overcame Cade Cathey's hot hand to down the Panthers. Isaac Bedway added 13 points and Juliusz Shipman 12 for Lone Peak. Cathey's 26 points led all scorers, and Trey Schrank helped with 12.
District 13C
• Drummond 50, Seeley-Swan 31: Colt Parsons knocked down 15 points, and the Trojans ran away from the Blackhawks in the second half, outscoring them 32-12. Scott Parke tallied 13 points, Brody Rasor added nine and Trey Phillips eight. Klayton Kovitch netted 10 points for the Blackhawks. Connor Matthew added eight.
• Lincoln 57, Victor 44: Teegan Riddle had the hot hand with 23 points and Roegun Dietz backed him with 17 as the Lynx outlasted the Pirates. Kayden Riddle netted 10 for Lincoln, which led by five at halftime. Jordan Mclane scored 19 and Roan Jackson nine for Victor.
• Darby 69, Philipsburg 46: Stevan Gabric (21 points) and Nolan Lenny (20) each cracked the 20-point barrier and the Tigers pounced on an 18-4 lead after one quarter on the way to toppling the Prospectors. Hooper Reed added 13 points and Devyn Hundley nine for Darby. Andrew Tallon led with 19 points for Philipsburg, followed by Cavan Babbitt with 10 and Cayhel White at nine.
District 14C
• St. Regis 54, Two Eagle River 38: Caleb Ball scored 19 points, and Conner Lulis and John Pruitt added 13 apiece for the Tigers, who led by six after three quarters over the Eagles. Cai Burke scored 15 and Thomas Spotted Eagle eight for Two Eagle River.
• Charlo 72, Noxon 48: Stetson Reum paced four players in double figures with 19 points and the Vikings blew open a close game in the third quarter to rout the Red Devils. Wesley Anderson added 15 points, Tucker Love 13 and Keaton Piedalue 11 fo Charl, which led by eight at the break but won the third quarter 29-8. Ricky Williams poured in 25 points and Shane Murray 12 for Noxon.
GIRLS
Class B
District 1B
• Shelby 30, Fairfield 29: Jori Clary netted 13 points, Cameron Blevins tallied nine and grabbed six rebounds, and the Coyotes edged the Eagles in a defensive battle collecting 13 steals in the win. Addison Richman contributed six points. Paige Christensen scored 10 points for Fairfield, with Toryn Martinez chipping in with seven.
District 2B
• Malta 70, Glasgow 26: Allison Kunze netted 14 points and 11 M-ettes scored in a trouncing of the Scotties. Madison Williamson added 12 and Kelbie Nelson 10 for Malta, which led by 18 at halftime and held Glasgow to five points in the second half. Mayzie Yoakum scored 10 and Daley Aune nine for the Scotties.
District 3B
• Colstrip 72, St. Labre 29: The Fillies wasted no time, sprinting to a 29-9 first-quarter lead in their rout of the Lady Braves. Malea Egan hit three of five 3-pointers and shot 6-of-8 from the line, finishing with 31 points. Paige Neiman snared a team-high 11 rebounds, blocked two shots and scored two points. Mykal Anderson netted 12 points and Kyla Kerzmann 11, including a pair of 3-pointers. Taylor Hanson drained 13 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds for the Lady Braves
District 4B
• Shepherd 54, Joliet 42: Molly Gilbert hit for 16 points, Aubrey Allison and Wilhelmina Wenz collected 12 points each, and Hailey Dennison and Madi Kruzich added five apiece for the Fillies. Kinley Erickson tallied 10 points and Caitlin Miller seven for the J-Hawks.
District 5B
• Big Timber 64, Townsend 18: Bailey Finn and Kameryn Ketcham teamed up for 23 points each and the Herders held the Bulldogs to a single second-half point in a semifinal. Big Timber led 39-17 at halftime and won the third quarter 19-0. Ella Begger, Holly Newman and Emmalin Fischer all scored four points for Townsend.
• Manhattan 38, Jefferson 33: Camdyn Holgate had a big night with 20 points as the Tigers knocked the defending state runnerup Panthers on the strength of a 14-8 third quarter. Esther Halverson added 11 for Manhattan, which trailed 14-13 at halftime. Izzy Morris scored 11 for Jefferson.
District 7B
• Bigfork 68, Eureka 8: The undefeated Valkryies marched on, with Braedon Gunlock draining 19 points in their demolition of the Lions. Scout Nadeau tallied nine points, Paeten Gunlock added eight and Elli Jordt seven. Dylan Sharp had six points for Eureka.
District 2C
• Circle 46, Bainville 36: Madeline Moline drained 16 points and sister Alexis Moline helped with 11 as the Wildcats overcame a one-point halftime deficit to pull away from the Bulldogs. Elsie Wilson scored 19 points and Hailey Berwick 15 for Bainville.
• Fairview 45, Richey-Lambert 37: Carly Buxbaum was the game's only double-figure scorer with 15 and she was the difference in the Warriors' win over the Fusion. Fairview led 26-25 after three quarters. Kiera Rains scored nine points and Brie Mullin eight for Richey-Lambert.
District 4C
• Ekalaka 61, Jordan 38: Heidi LaBree scored 16 points and nine Bulldogs scored in a rout of the Mustangs. Tyra O'Connor scored 12, Nasya O'Connor 11 and Codi Melton 10 for Ekalaka, which led by five after one quarter but put a 22-5 hurt on Jordan in the second quarter. Lindsay Lawrence led all scorers with 22 for the Mustangs.
District 5C
• Melstone 53, Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 39: Emma Myhre was tops with 19 points and Koye Rindal had her back with 13 as the Broncs put the brakes on the Engineers. Melstone led 31-18 at halftime. Grace Anderson scored 11 points, AshLynn McKeever nine and Sam Fenley eight for Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap.
• Custer-Hysham 37, Broadview-Lavina 33 (OT): Tavee Duncan went for 17 points and seven rebounds, and Olivia Yochum chipped in with 11 points as the Rebels eked out a win over the Pirates in overtime. Custer-Hysham overcame a huge game by the Pirates' Hailey Fiske, who had a whopping double-double with 20 points and 22 rebounds.
District 6C
• Absarokee 46, Plenty Coups 34: Tandy Planichek scored 13 points, and Avery Gates and Amber Peterson provided eight each to lead the Huskies past the Warriors. Absarokee led 19-18 at halftime but blew it open with a 21-3 third quarter. Brynecia Hugs scored 17, Anessa Gutierrez nine and Caroline Monroy eight for Plenty Coups.
District 8C
• Highwood 49, Belt 44: Trailing 25-19 at halftime, the Mountaineers erupted in the third quarter, tearing off a 17-4 run and holding off the Huskies down the stretch. Trinity Tinsen did the heavy lifting on offense, pouring in 23 points. Lydia Nelson and Olivia Laws netted eight points each. Aaliyah Gaylord and Addison Urick scored 16 and 12 points respectively for Belt.
• Roy-Winifred 60, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 39: Isabelle Heggem led with 19 points, Laynee Elness added 18 and the one-loss Outlaws erupted from a 16-16 halftime tie to trounce the Bearcats. Jayda Southworth added 11 for Roy-Winifred, which won the third quarter 17-6 and the fourth 17-7. BriElla Becker scored 13 for DGSG.
• Centerville 50, Hobson-Moore 41: Mollie Kerkes paved the way with 17 points for the Miners, who jumped to a 16-6 lead after one quarter and maintained the margin from there. Maddy Burgess scored nine points and Laynie Drew eight for Centerville. Kate Martin scored 12, Peyton French nine and Jenna Hodik eight for Hobson-Moore.
• Great Falls Central 33, Winnett-Grass Range 32: Mari Anderson had the biggest afternoon with 15 points and the Mustangs rallied from a four-point halftime hole to slip past the Rams. Shani Browning scored 12 points and Zurry Moore eight for Winnett-Grass Range.
District 9C
• Fort Benton 44, Big Sandy 36: Emerson Giese topped the Longhorns with 14 points Casha Corder helped with nine in a slugfest win over the Pioneers. Eva Yeadon scored 11 and Jaihaven Baumann nine for Big Sandy.
• Hays-Lodgepole 46, Box Elder 43: Nashone Shambo and Alliya Pretty Paint shared scoring honors with 16 points each and the Thunderbirds held off a fourth-quarter comeback to edge the Bears. Tayleigh Sunchild scored 14, Melyah Oats 13 and Wapan Blackbird eight for Box Elder, which trailed by 10 entering the final eight minutes.
District 12C
• Twin Bridges 58, Lone Peak 17: The powerhouse Falcons ran away in the second half, outscoring the Bighorns 34-6. Allie Dale paced the winners with 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and grabbed three rebounds. Kyle Pancost scored 11 points and dominated the boards with 13 rebounds. Ruby Waller chipped in with nine points. Jessie Bough and Maddie Cone netted six points apiece for Lone Peak.
• Gardiner 46, White Sulphur Springs 44: Sophia Darr scored 19 points and the Bruins needed every last one in toppling the Hornets. Kenzie Hereim scored 16, Natalie Fisher 14 and Kendra Manger nine for White Sulphur Springs.
District 13C
• Drummond 56, Darby 17: Lexi Nelson was tops among four players in double figures with 17 points as the Trojans romped past the Tigers. Remington Cline and Lizzy Perry scored 12 points each, and Kimber Parsons had 11 for Drummond. Kylie Schlapman scored six for Darby.
• Lincoln 60, Victor 28: Makena Copenhaver led the way with 22 points to lead the Lynx past the Pirates. Krymzen Dempster added 13 and Kylee Copenhaver 11 for Lincoln. Kyla Tacker scored seven for Victor.
District 14C
• Superior 67, St. Regis 26: The Bobcats broke away in the second quarter, going on a 25-4 run to take command of the game. Isabella Pereira knocked down 17 points, with Darby Haskins hitting 16 and Payton Milender 15. Macy Hill scored 17 of her team's 26 points to lead St. Regis.
• Two Eagle River 26, Alberton 11: Sarah Gardipe outscored the opposition by herself with 12 points in the Eagles' win over the Panthers. Kim Turner scored five for Alberton.
20-Point Club
31: Malea Egan, Colstrip
30: Mason Dethman, Froid-Lake
28: Kolby Kring, Shepherd
26: Cade Cathey, Sheridan
25: Ricky Williams, Noxon
23: Quincy Style-Depoe, Hot Springs
23: Garrett Spicher, North Star
23: Tyson Schenk, Fairfield
23: Brady Bantz, Winnett-Grass Range
23: Teegan Riddle, Lincoln
23: Trinity Tinsen, Highwood
23: Bailey Finn, Big Timber
23: Kameryn Ketcham, Big Timber
23: Juliun Benson, Wolf Point
23: Aidan Reeve, Dutton-Brady
23: Joe Cima, Harrison-Willow Creek
22: Makena Copenhaver, Lincoln
22: Tate Monroe, Cut Bank
22: Hunter Sharbono, Fairview
22: Dillon Gee, Broadus
22: Zayne Hert, Colstrip
22: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
22: Lindsay Lawrence, Jordan
21: Stevan Gabric, Darby
21: Landis Arganbright, Fort Benton
21: Solan Medicine Bull, St. Labre
21: Patton Bighorn, Froid-Lake
20: Nolan Lenny, Darby
20: Tytan Hanson, St. Labre
20: Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian
20: Tebarek Hill, Manhattan Christian
20: Marcus Mader, Broadus
20: Tristan Butts, Eureka
20: Kody Strutz, Big Sandy
20: Tracen Jilot, Box Elder
20: Camdyn Holgate, Manhattan
