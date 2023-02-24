Western C Divisional Basketball Tournament (copy)

Jordan Overstreet, the head coach for the Ennis Mustangs, congratulates his team during a time out in the first half of the game at the Western C Divisional Basketball Tournament in Butte on Thursday. Ennis defeated Seeley-Swan 63-50 and advanced to a semifinals showdown with Twin Bridges on Friday night.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors and district managers to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them. 

BOYS

