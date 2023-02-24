Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors and district managers to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class A
Eastern A
• Havre 62, Laurel 54: Xavier Butler netted 16 points, and Crawford Terry and Shane Patacsil went for 11 apiece as the Blue Ponies kept their hopes alive by stopping the Locomotives. Havre led by four after one quarter and 13 at intermission before Laurel made a late push. Eli Weisenberger scored 16 and Cody Dennis 11 for the Locos.
• Lockwood 65, Miles City 58 (OT): Jey Hofer netted 18 points, Tyce Casterline fashioned a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Weston Means added 11 points as the Lions eliminated the Cowboys. Miles City, which received 17 points and eight rebounds from Dylan Gundlach, led by as many as seven in regulation. Ryder Lee scored 15 points and Logan Muri 11 for the Cowboys.
Western A
• Columbia Falls 66, Polson 61: Jace Hill paced four players in double figures with 18 points and the Wildcats rode a big second quarter to a triumph over the Pirates. Alihn Anderson scored 13, Cody Schweikert 12 and Hunter Goodman 10 for Columbia Falls, which trailed by three before outscoring Polson 17-7 in the second quarter. Espn Fisher scored 20, Trent Wilson 15 and Jarrett Wilson nine for the Pirates.
• Browning 66, Whitefish 44: Maurice Redhorn III drained 21 points and Brayds Vielle had his back with 16 as the Runnin' Indians sent home the Bulldogs on the strength of a dominant third quarter. Robert Reagan added eight for Browning, which pulled away from a 22-all halftime tie to lead 48-32 after three quarters. Mason Kelch scored 17, CJ Thew 11 and Carson Knack 10 for Whitefish.
Class B
Western B
• Thompson Falls 59, Eureka 50: Jacob Britt and Jesse Claridge shared scoring honors with 13 points each for the Bluehawks, who built a 25-point lead after three quarters and held off a late flourish by the Lions. Braxton Dorscher added nine for Thompson Falls. Trent Truman dropped in 19 points, Braden Casazza 14 and Tristan Butts nine for Eureka.
• St. Ignatius 78, Arlee 57: Zoran LaFrombois poured in 29 points and Cederick McDonald chipped in with 13 as the Bulldogs kept their season alive by drubbing the Warriors. Kellen McClure added 10 for Mission, which outscored Arlee 27-11 in the second quarter for a 19-point margin. Ethan Fiddler scored 12 points, Jace Arca 10 and Kaiden Ostby nine for Arlee.
Class C
Northern C
• Great Falls Central 71, Cascade 65 (OT): In a game that featured 18 lead changes and nine ties — including the end of regulation — the Mustangs survived behind 31 points and nine rebounds from Relic Smith, and 15 more points from Brandon Bliss. Max Leray added 11 for Great Falls Central, which rallied from a seven-point deficit entering the fourth quarter then won the extra session 15-9. Tyler Lane scored 21 points and grabbed nine boards, James Lewis had 14 points and Carter Casavant added 11 for Cascade.
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 63, Heart Butte 60: Blake Harmon drained 22 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Hawks brought a stunning end to the Warriors' season. Karson Pulst scored 12 points and Nate Nelson 11 for CJI in a game that saw eight lead changes, seven ties and no lead larger than six for either squad. Lance Morgan scored 15 points and hauled down 17 boards, Jude Reevis had 13 points and Riley Reevis 12 for Heart Butte, which was undefeated entering divisionals.
Western C
• Drummond 59, Charlo 46: Trey Phillips had the hot hand with 25 points and seven rebounds as the Trojans advanced to play again by outlasting the Vikings. Colt Parsons added 15 points and Scott Parke nine for Drummond, which led 22-12 at intermission. Wesley Anderson had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, Hayden Hollow added 12 points and Stetson Reum had 10 for Charlo.
• Darby 51, St. Regis 46: Cullen Duggan topped all scorers with 18 points, and Hooper Reed chipped in with 12 points and seven rebounds as Darby won a battle of Tigers that was nip-and-tuck the entire way. Darby led 24-21 at halftime and 38-32 after three quarters in the loser-out affair. Caleb Ball just missed a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds, Conner Lulis added 13 points and John Pruitt had eight for St. Regis.
GIRLS
Class A
Eastern A
• Lewistown 51, Livingston 48: Aniya Ross had a big morning with 19 points and eight rebounds, and Kiya Foran helped with 11 points as the Golden Eagles stayed alive with a second second half against the Rangers. Lexy Burnham provided eight points and eight rebounds for Lewistown, which trailed 30-21 at the break before pulling within a point by the end of the third quarter. Veronica Turck scored 14 points, grabbed six rebounds and had four steals, and Maria Turck added nine points and four steals for Livingston.
• Miles City 39, Glendive 34: Jillian Kanduch shouldered much of the load with 19 points to lead the Cowgirls past the Red Devils in a loser-out matchup. Alora Baker scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds for Miles City, which led by five after one quarter but only two entering the final eight minutes. Codi Nagel led all scorers with 13 points and Mallory Robinson provided 10 for Glendive.
Western A
• Columbia Falls 58, Stevensville 52: Taryn Borgen had the hot hand with 23 points and Hope McAtee did her share with 13 for the Wildkats, who bounced out of a five-point halftime hole to rally past the Yellowjackets. Lexi Oberholtzer scored eight for Columbia Falls, which won with a 23-13 fourth quarter. Shilo Lampi scored 16, Cambree Praast 12 and Dawsyn Brewer nine for Stevi.
• Polson 35, Ronan 28: Nikki Kendall and Grace Simonich scored seven points each for the Pirates in a grind-it-out loser-out win over the Maidens. Polson trailed 23-21 after three quarters before closing on a 14-5 spurt. Leina Ulutoa scored eight to lead Ronan in its final fame.
Class B
Western B
• Florence-Carlton 69, Eureka 39: Trista Williams led the way with 16 points, Maggie Schneiter backed her with 14 and the Falcons advanced by routing the Lions in a loser-out game. Kenzy Pickering scored an additional 12 points and Olivia Coulter eight for Florence-Carlton, which led by six after the first quarter and 18 at halftime. Remmi Stanger scored 10 in Eureka's finale.
• Anaconda 69, Deer Lodge 52: Meela Mitchell paced four players in double figures and the Copperheads broke open a tight game in the second quarter to send home the Wardens. Hayden Lunceford added 14 points, Larkin Galle 11 and Rain Daniels 10 for Anaconda. Deer Lodge, which was within three after one quarter but trailed by 13 at halftime, received 22 points from Taryn Lamb and 20 from Skyla Pierson.
Class C
Northern C
• Belt 56, Cascade 30: Hattie Bumgarner scored 13 points, and Kylee Permann provided 11 points and seven rebounds as the Huskies burst out of the gate with a 21-4 first quarter and eliminated the Badgers. Dezirae Goodman scored 10 and Aaliyah Gaylord eight for Belt, which led 36-12 at halftime. Harlie Jackson scored seven points to lead Cascade.
• North Star 59, Simms 38: Laynie Sattoriva pumped home 23 points and had four steals, and Kaytlyn Domire came up equally big with 20 and 12 rebounds as the Knights eliminated the Tigers. Rainee Watson scored 14 for the Kremlin-Gildford-Rudyard-Hingham co-op to help jump-start a 31-16 first half. Abigail DeVos scored 11 points for Simms.
Western C
• Seeley-Swan 54, Charlo 46: Emily Maughan had the hot hand with 22 points and rebounds, and Ava Thornsberry backed her with 10 as the Blackhawks built a 15-point halftime lead and held off the Vikings in an elimination game. Kyla Conley added nine for Seeley-Swan. Seeley McDonald scored 20 for Charlo, which also received nine points each from Sheadon Kain and Darcy Coleman.
• Superior 51, Drummond 34: Isabella Pereira was nearly unstoppable with 25 points and Darby Haskins came up big with 18 more as the Bobcats stayed alive by horsing around with the Trojans in an elimination game. Superior won the second quarter 14-3 then sealed the deal with a 19-10 fourth quarter. Elizabeth Perry scored 12 points and Lexi Nelson 10.
20-Point Club
29: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
25: Trey Phillips, Drummond
25: Isabelle Pereira, Superior
23: Taryn Borgen, Columbia Falls
23: Laynie Sattoriva, North Star
22: Taryn Lamb, Deer Lodge
22: Meela Mitchell, Anaconda
22: Emily Maughan, Seeley-Swan
22: Blake Harmon, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
21: Maurice Redhorn III, Browning
20: Kaytlyn Domire, North Star
20: Skyla Pierson, Deer Lodge
20: Seeley McDonald, Charlo
20: Espn Fisher, Polson
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.