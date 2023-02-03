Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors, managers and even parents to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class AA
• Great Falls CMR 69, Billings Skyview 65 (OT): The Rustlers rallied from four points down to start the fourth quarter to force overtime, then won the extra frame 16-12 to take the road victory. Trigg Mapes scored 29 points and Tyler Moore had 12 for the Rustlers, who have won back to back games following a three-game losing streak. Lane Love pumped in 32 points, Anthony Schacht had 14 and Ryhse Owens added 10 for the Falcons, who lost their previous game to Billings Senior on a buzzer-beater.
Class A
• Havre 82, Miles City 79 (2OT): The Blue Ponies won a marathon match with the Cowboys (5-2, 10-4), winning the second overtime period 10-7 and picking up their fifth conference win (10-5 overall). Ryder Lee scored 21 points to lead Miles City. Logan Muri dropped 18 points, Dylan Gundlach hit for 17 and Ed Brooks netted 15. No stats were reported for Havre.
• No. 2 Butte Central 58, Frenchtown 46: Kyle Holter went off for 27 points, Dougie Peoples scored 11 and Joshua Sutton added six, and the Maroons powered their way to 13-1 overall. Connor Michaud drained 20 points for the Broncs (10-5), with Eli Quinn netting 13 points.
Class B
• No. 2 Fairfield 66, No. 9 Rocky Boy 55: The Eagles remained perfect in conference play at 9-0 (14-1 overall), seizing a 24-9 first-quarter advantage and holding off the Stars the rest of the way. Tyson Schenk netted 20 points and Owen Cartwright drained 16. Cooper Christensen scored 12 points and Cole Neal added six points. No stats were reported for Rocky Boy (4-4, 10-6).
Class C
• No. 3 Manhattan Christian 64, Sheridan 30: The Eagles rolled on, improving to 7-1 in conference play and 14-1 overall. Mason Venema scored 16 points and swept up a team-high eight rebounds, Christian Triemstra hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, and Seth Amunrud collected eight points, including two 3-pointers. Trey Schrank led the Panthers with seven points and three rebounds. Cade Cathey and Abram Miller added six points apiece.
• Shields Valley 64, Twin Bridges 40: The Rebels won their fifth conference game and sixth overall, running past the winless Falcons. Nate Hogenson poured in 22 points, Robbie Anderson dropped 14 and Kyle Jerke scored 10. Jace Page added eight points. No stats were reported for Twin Bridges.
• No. 5 Heart Butte 69, Sunburst 25: The unbeaten Warriors (14-0), playing on the road, received a game-high 24 points from Riley Reevis in beating the Refiners. Reevis connected on four 3-pointers. He had 11 of his points during the first quarter as Heart Butte built a 22-1 lead. It was 45-11 by halftime. Jude Reevis, Riley's brother, finished with 10 points for the Warriors. Conlan Kerfoot led Sunburst with nine points.
• Park City 46, Roberts 35: The Panthers upped their conference mark to 8-0 (12-3 overall), pushing past the Rockets. Gage Witt led nine players in the scoring column with 14 points. Garrett Harper added seven, with Zach Downing and Tilzey Aiden netting six points each. Joe Allen scored 11 points for the Rockets (3-5, 5-9).
• Seeley-Swan 54, Darby 53: Down 32-16 at halftime, the Tigers reeled off a 19-9 run in the third quarter and outscored the Blackhawks 18-13 in the fourth, but came up just short. Connor Matthew tallied 13 points for Seeley (8-3, 10-4), with Ben Haley scoring 11 and Klayton Kovatch 10. Hooper Reed led all scorers with 17 points for Darby (9-2, 12-4). Stevan Gabric added 11 points.
• No. 7 Roy-Winifred 64, Dodson 46: The Outlaws took a quick 24-5 first-quarter lead and cruised to the win, their tenth in conference play and 14th overall. Ethan Carlstrom led the charge with 16 points. Dylan Heble scored 11, and Wyatt Wickens, Shad Boyce and Gunner Knox all hit for eight points apiece. Mikey Jaynes poured in 22 points for Dodson, with Junior Stiffarm netting 10 points.
GIRLS
Class AA
• Billings Senior 56, Great Falls 55: The Broncs overcame a five-point deficit to start the fourth quarter and put three players into double figures to win for the fifth time in seven games. Piper Jette scored 15 points and Lauren Cummings and Kienna Gillespie both had 13 points for the Broncs. Dani Senger had 23 points for Great Falls, which had a two-game winning streak snapped.
• Billings Skyview 60, Great Falls CMR 31: Breanna Williams poured in 24 points, and the Falcons outscored the Rustlers 36-11 in the second half to claim their sixth conference win (9-3 overall). Alexis Brauer added eight points, with Charlize Davis and Angel Martin contributing seven points apiece. Macie Wheeler scored eight points for CMR (2-6, 3-8).
Class B
• Townsend 51, Lone Peak 35: The Bulldogs opened a 7-point lead in the second quarter, and closed out the Bighorns with a 15-7 run in the fourth quarter. Ella Begger dropped 16 points, Briannah Williams scored nine and Cassidy Flynn six. Maddie Cone netted 13 points for Lone Peak. Jessie Bough scored 11.
Class C
• No. 1 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 46, Scobey 21: The top-ranked Mavericks dispatched the Spartans to remain perfect on the season at 8-0 in conference play and 16-0 overall. Paige Wasson hit for 16 points to lead all scorers. Teagan Erickson netted eight points, and Shelbi LaBrie and Kora LaBrie contributed seven points apiece. Kaytie Aanstad scored nine points to lead Scobey (5-2, 9-2).
• No. 4 Chinook 54, Harlem 32: Hallie Neibauer hit for 19 points and Alexus Seymour scored 16 as the Sugarbeeters extended their unbeaten streak to 11-0 in conference games and 15-0 overall. Hannah Schoen and Anna Terry contributed six points each, and Jenna Liddle chipped in with five. No stats were reported for Harlem.
• No. 7 Manhattan Christian 58, Sheridan 17: The Eagles blew past the Panthers and upped their conference mark to 7-2 (14-2 overall). Bella Triemstra and Ava Bellach led the offense with 15 points each. Bellach led the team in rebounds with six. Katelyn Van Kirk added eight points. Catherine Gronning scored 11 points for the Panthers.
• No. 5 Twin Bridges 48, Shields Valley 17: The Falcons exploded in the opening quarter, running up a 24-0 lead. Allie Dale led nine players in the scoring column with 10 points. Emma Konen drained nine points and Callie Kaiser scored six. The Falcons upped their record to 11-0 in conference play and 15-1 overall. Shayne Taylor led the Rebels with 11 points.
• Bainville 63, Richey-Lambert 48: The Bulldogs won their fourth conference game and ninth overall. Elsie Wilson poured in 22 points and Hailey Berwick tallied 16 points. Brecklyn Pippenger added seven points. ShaeLyn Williams knocked down 15 points for the Fusion. Lauren Prevost scored nine points, and Kiera Rains and Jolee Klempel added eight points apiece.
• Bridger 53, Fromberg 19: The Scouts rolled past the winless Falcons, upping their record to 6-2 in conference play and 9-6 overall. Mya Goltz scored 11 points and Delaney Klaasen added nine, with Destiny Anguiano and Nikki Roberts chipping in with eight points. Cali Gonzales scored nine points for Fromberg.
• Drummond 47, Philipsburg 33: The Trojans improved to 10-1 in conference games and 13-2 overall, with Lizzy Perry draining 22 points and Remington Cline scoring 10. Kimber Parsons added seven points. Rachel Ward and Lucia Lee scored nine and eight points respectively for the Prospectors.
• No. 2 Roy-Winifred 61, Dodson 13: The Outlaws rolled on, running their conference record to 12-0 and 15-1 overall. Isabelle Heggem led four players in double figures with 19 points. Jayda Southworth dropped 14 points, Laynee Elness 13 and Hannah Ewen 11. Kataya KillEagle scored seven points for Dodson.
• Belt 59, Winnett-Grass Range 18: The Huskies grabbed a 16-2 first-quarter lead and faced little resistance the rest of the way in posting their ninth conference win (11-5 overall). Kylee Permann knocked down 25 points and Hattie Bumgarner scored 15. Shelby Schweers scored eight points to lead the Rams (2-8, 3-10).
• No. 10 Seeley-Swan 49, Darby 37: Dani Sexton buried 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Ava Thornsberry netted 11 points for the Blackhawks as they moved to 10-1 in conference games and 13-1 overall. Kyleigh Flux scored 12 points for the Tigers (6-5, 7-8). Lillian Boyd and Kylie Schlapman added eight points each.
• Sunburst 45, Heart Butte 33: Playing at home, the Refiners used the 13 points from Claire Bucklin to beat the Warriors. Bucklin shot 9 of 10 on free throws. Sunburst went 19 of 25 from the line. Ella Samsal added 10 points to the Refiners' balanced attack. Ali Nau contributed nine. Sunburst led 25-13 by halftime. Bobbi Tailfeathers had eight points for Heart Butte. The Warriors knocked down six 3-pointers.
• Melstone 73, Broadview-Lavina 59: Maggie Eike led five players in double figures with 18 points and the Broncs remained unbeaten in conference play at 8-0 (14-1 overall). Emma Myhre dropped 15 points, Avery Eike scored 14, and Belle Collins and Koye Rindal netted 10 points apiece. Hailey Fiske had a monster game for the Pirates (5-2, 8-7) with 33 points. Callie Beckett scored 11 points.
• Westby-Grenora 53, Savage 41: Cambry Conradsen poured in 21 points and Teah Conradsen added seven for the Warriors (3-4, 6-5). Brooke Reuter and Karley McPherson chipped in with four points each. No stats were reported for Westby-Grenora (3-4, 7-9).
• No. 6 Roberts 65, Park City 27: The Rockets overpowered the Panthers, cruising to 8-0 in conference play and 13-1 overall. Taylee Chirrick went off for 30 points and Laynee Holdbrook tallied 15. Hailey Croft pitched in with six points. Addie Baker netted 10 points for Park City.
• Circle 59, Brockton 26: The Wildcats went up 17-5 in the first quarter and led 38-10 at halftime en route to their eighth conference win (12-4 overall). Madeline Moline drained 15 points and Tina Hogan scored 14. Alexis Moline added nine points and Grace Gackle added seven. No stats were reported for Brockton.
20-Point Club
33: Hailey Fiske, Broadview-Lavina
32: Lane Love, Billings Skyview
30: Taylee Chirrick, Roberts
29: Trigg Mapes, Great Falls CMR
27: Kyle Holter, Butte Central
25: Kylee Permann, Belt
24: Riley Reevis, Heart Butte
24: Breanna Williams, Billings Skyview
23: Dani Senger, Great Falls
22: Nate Hogenson, Shields Valley
22: Mikey Jaynes, Dodson
22: Lizzy Perry, Drummond
22: Elsie Wilson, Bainville
21: Ryder Lee, Miles City
21: Cambry Conradsen, Savage
20: Tyson Schenk, Fairfield
20: Connor Michaud, Frenchtown
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.