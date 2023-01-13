Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
BOYS
Class A
• No. 4 Frenchtown 77, Polson 49: Connor Michaud and Eli Quinn led eight players in the scoring column with 17 points each for the Broncs (8-2). Kellen Klimpel drained 13 points and Carter Anciaux scored 12. Jarrett Wilson hit for 17 points and Tyler Wenderoth added nine for the Pirates (3-5).
• No. 1 Lewistown 82, Hardin 37: The Golden Eagles went on a 30-9 tear in the opening quarter and notched their seventh straight win. Royce Robinson went on a tear of his own, netting 31 points. Fischer Brown drained 13 and Maxx Ray scored 12. Justin Strait finished with 10 points and Antonio Espinoza five for the winless Bulldogs (0-7).
Class B
• No. 4 Fairfield 48, Havre 40: The 7-1 Eagles seized a 14-3 first-quarter lead which the Blue Ponies couldn't overcome. Tyson Schenk drained 19 points Cooper Christensen scored 11 and Bryden Batson five. No scoring results were reported for Havre (5-3).
• No. 9 Malta 63, No. 7 Poplar 59: The Mustangs (6-3) got 19 points from Stockton Oxarart and 13 from Kaden Bishop in their takedown of the Indians (5-3). Treyton Wilke scored 12 and Bohdi Brenden added nine. Delray Lilley dropped 20 points for Poplar, with Geordy Medicine Cloud hitting for 11 and Kaniel Ricker 10.
CLASS C
• No. 10 Drummond 57, Philipsburg 21: The Trojans improved to 9-1, going on a 17-1 first-quarter run and leading 35-11 at halftime. Colt Parsons netted 15 points, Mike James scored 14 and Scott Parke added eight. Andrew Tallon scored nine for the Prospectors, with Cayhel White adding seven.
• Culbertson 51, Bainville 45: The Cowboys trailed 32-21 at halftime and 42-34 entering the final quarter, then went on a 17-3 run to steal the win, their fourth of the season. Mo Bighorn tallied 14 points, Mark Kirkaldie hit for 11 and Colin Avance 10. Samuel Butikofer scored 14 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Bulldogs (6-3). Alex Strickland scored 11 and Ayden Knudsen 10.
• No. 5 Belt 74, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 19: The Huskies had 12 players reach the scoring column in their demolition of the Bearcats. Reese Paulson led the charge with 13 points. Ethan Triplett and Garett Metrione hit for 11 points apiece. Axel Becker netted 11 points for the Bearcats.
• Froid-Lake 47, Savage 38: Mason Dethman dropped 22 points and Patton Bighorn finished with 13 for the Redhawks. Sayer Erickson and Hunter Sanders knocked down 12 points apiece for the Warriors. Hunter Riding netted eight.
• Custer-Hysham 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 39: The Rebels used an 11-2 fourth quarter to pull away for the win. Landen Bryant hit for 12 points to lead Reed Point-Rapelje, with Blade Blodgett and Dawson Otis netting eight points apiece. No scoring stats were reported for Custer-Hysham.
• Bridger 53, Fromberg 33: Gage Goltz netted 17 points, Jake Buessing was right behind with 16 and Wesley Klaassen tallied 13 as the Scouts cruised to their fourth win of the year. Ciaran McKevitt drained nine points and Clayton Peterson eight for the Falcons.
• Fairview 59, Plentywood 36: Hunter Sharbono hit for 23 points, and Jeff Tjelde and Tyler Loan scored 11 apiece, with Landen Thompson adding eight for the Warriors. Noah Murray tallied 11 for the Wildcats. Easton Tommerup added nine points and Chance Klein six.
• West Yellowstone 76, Lone Peak 52: The Wolverines (5-1) broke away with a 27-7 third quarter run. Taylor Hales buried 25 points, Josh Everest collected 12 and Logan Kingston 11. Max Romney poured in 17 points for Lone Peak, with Isaac Bedway netting 12.
• No. 4 Manhatan Christian 73, Gardiner 30: The Eagles rolled past the Bruins behind Mason Venema's 21 points and 17 points from Seth Amunrud, who also grabbed eight rebounds. Christian Triemstra finished with 12 points on six-for-nine shooting. Preston Roberts netted 10 points to lead Gardiner. Landon Guengerich added five and Parker Wyman four.
• Darby 68, Seeley-Swan 47: Cullen Duggan drained 22 points, Hooper Reed scored 13 and Stevan Gabric hit for 10 as the Tigers took a 20-5 first quarter lead and went up 35-14 at halftime. Ben Haley scored 19 points, and Nic Little and Connor Matthew added 12 and 11 points respectively for the Blackhawks.
• Broadus 83, Jordan 54: Dillon Gee knocked down 29 points and Marcus Mader netted 24 as the Hawks ran away from the Mustangs. Cooper Zimmer added 14 points. Delaney Kamerman hit for 11 points and Jason Murnion added 10 for the Mustangs (2-4).
• Sunburst 58, Power 37: The Refiners roared out of the gate with an 18-2 first-quarter run, and went up 34-8 at halftime. Conlan Kerfoot dropped 24 points and Connor Sullivan 21. John Buckley added 10 points. Trent Sturgill hit for 11 points and Danny Davis 10 for Power.
GIRLS
Class AA
• No. 2 Helena Capital 48, Kalispell Glacier 24: The Bruins outscored the Wolfpack 15-6 in the second quarter and finished with a 15-5 fourth-quarter run. Kathryn Emmert and Jada Clarkson scored nine points each to lead Capital. Megan Swanson and Brooklyn Brisko scored eight points apiece. Noah Fincher tallied five points for Glacier, with Sarah Downs and Reese Ramey adding four points each.
• Billings Senior 62, Bozeman 46: Lauren Cummings pumped in 33 points to help the Broncs win their second straight after opening the season with five consecutive losses. Cummings scored 19 points in the second half as the Broncs pulled away from a 29-20 halftime lead. Piper Jette added 10 points for Senior. Tailyn Black and Ava Epler netted 12 points each to lead the Hawks.
Class A
• No. 5 Hardin 74, Lewistown 51: Aiyanna Big Man poured in 24 points as the Bulldogs improved to 6-1, outscoring the Golden Eagles 44-23 in the first half. Katerena Morrison scored 15 points and Karis Brightwings-Pease hit for 11. No stats were reported for Lewistown (2-5).
• No. 1 Billings Central 64, Laurel 49: The Rams assumed control in the third quarter and never looked back in a battle of top-five and unbeaten teams. Kamryn Reinker scored 16 points, Lauren Dull had 12 and Ruby Gray 11 to help the Rams improve to 7-0. Laurel (7-1) scored the last seven points of the first half to take a 29-22 lead, but the Rams answered with a 25-11 third quarter and didn't trail again. Kaiya Graves scored 12 points and Emma Timm added 11 for the Locomotives.
Class B
• Conrad 55, Heart Butte 38:The Cowgirls went on a 23-3 second quarter run and picked up their fourth win of the season. Trinity VandenBos poured in 18 points.Tala Eneboe dropped 12 and Eleace Shaw chipped in six. Bobbi Tailfeathers netted 18 points for the Warriors, with Talissa Calf Boss Ribs and Shaunessy Nomee scoring five points each.
Class C
• No. 5 Circle 34, Westby-Grenora 29: Madeline Moline scored 12 points, Tina Hogan added seven, and Emma Murphy, Grace Gackle and Kirsten Wagner chipped in with four apiece as the Wildcats (9-1) held off the Thunder. Erika Christian tallied 11 points for W-G, with Katelynn Folvag adding seven and Emma Smart six.
• Scobey 57, Nashua 14: Kennadi Cromwell and Carrie Taylor knocked down 13 points apiece, and Kaytie Aanstad and Dylon Allestad added five apiece. Guinevere Abern netted seven points for Nashua, with Tia Dees adding four.
• Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 45, Shields Valley 41 (OT): The Engineers outscored the Rebels 9-5 in overtime to escape with their fourth victory of the season. Sam Fenley knocked down 17 points, Isa Cabarello netted eight and Mary Mysse added seven. Tyler DeFord carried the Rebels offense with 15 points. Asha Jerke and Shayne Taylor tallied eight points apiece.
• Savage 42, Froid-Lake 30: Teah Conradsen drained 14 points and Cambry Conradsen netted 11, with Taylor Conradsen adding eight. Dasani Nesbit led all scorers with 16 points for the Redhawks. Baylee Davidson chipped in with seven points.
• Custer-Hysham 50, Reed Point-Rapelje 46: The Rebels led 40-27 going into the fourth quarter and a late Renegades rally fell short. Lily Herzog led the Renegades with 14 points. Loli Jarrett dropped 13 and Rylie Tinsley scored 11. No scoring stats were reported for Custer-Hysham.
• No. 1 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 56, Lustre Christian 14: The powerhouse Mavericks rolled to 10-0. Teagan Erickson led nine players in the scoring column with 19 points. Kora LaBrie dropped 11 points and Mattea McColly scored eight, with Paige Wasson adding six. Alexa Reddig had six points for the Lions, with Aubri Holzrichter adding five.
• Bridger 67, Fromberg 8: Mya Goltz sank 18 points, Moray Ankney netted 10 and Sidney Frank nine for the Scouts. Annika Birrer scored four points for Fromberg and Vanessa Hidalgo and Yazmeeh Cech added two apiece.
• Richey-Lambert 43, Brockton 36: Fresh from notching their first school victory in eight years, the Warriors fell just short, as the Fusion won their second game of the season. Ava Lone Bear sank 13 points, Jasalyn Lambert hit for nine and Tamryn Bauer scored eight. No scoring results were reported for Richey-Lambert.
• No. 3 Plentywood 49, Fairview 28: Emma Brensdal drained 19 points and the Wildcats pulled away with a 21-6 second quarter run. Paityn Curtiss tallied 10 points and Annie Kaul and Mallory Tommerup scored eight and seven points respectively. Carly Buxbaum collected nine points for Fairview (2-5).
• West Yellowstone 43, Lone Peak 29: Ari Spence scored 14 points, Trista Finney hit for nine and Tiara Norris added seven for the Wolverines, who won their fifth. Vera Grabow netted 11 points and Maddie Cone eight to lead the Bighorns.
• No. 6 Chinook 57, North Star 35: The Beeters closed out the Knights with a 22-10 run in the final quarter to remain unbeaten at 8-0. Hallie Neibauer drained 25 points, with Alexus Seymour hitting for 11 and Bree Swanson adding eight. No stats were reported for North Star.
• Roberts 63, Absarokee 21: The Rockets won their seventh game of the season in a blowout. Taylee Chirrick burned up the nets for 31 points, with Jozelyn Payovich and TJ Chirrick collecting 10 points apiece. Laynee Holdbrook and Hailey Croft added six points each. Tany Planichek netted 10 points for the Huskies.
• Seeley-Swan 70, Darby 43: Dani Sexton led four players in double figures with 18 points, and the Blackhawks used a 22-9 second-quarter surge to take command of the game. Sexton netted 18, Emily Maughan hit for 17, Kyla Conley scored 14 and Trista Alexander 12. Sierra Reed tallied 16 points for Darby, with Kylie Schlapman collecting 11.
• No. 4 Manhattan Christian 61, Gardiner 37: Bella Triemstra scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Katelyn Van Kirk scored 15 points and hauled in 13 boards, and Grace Aamot netted 14 points for the Eagles. Miranda Wyatt added 10 points and 14 rebounds. Elllie Reinerston hit for 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Bruins. Sophia Darr added eight points.
20-Point Club
45: Madison O'Connor, Baker
33: Lauren Cummings, Billings Senior
31: Taylee Chirrick, Roberts
31: Royce Robinson, Lewistown
29: Dillon Gee, Broadus
25: Hallie Neibauer, Chinook
25: Taylor Hales, West Yellowstone
24: Aiyanna Big Man, Hardin
24: Conlan Kerfoot, Sunburst
24: Marcus Mader, Broadus
23: Hunter Sharbono, Fairview
22: Cullen Duggan, Darby
22: Mason Dethman, Froid-Lake
21: Mason Venema, Manhattan Christian
21: Connor Sullivan, Sunburst
20: Delray Lilley, Poplar
