BOYS
Class AA
• Butte 67, Missoula Sentinel 56: The Bulldogs improved to 3-2 in conference play, getting 21 points from Hudson Luedtke and 12 from Dylan Bache. Casey Merrifield hit for 10 points and Tocher Lee contributed eight. Eli Iverson led the Spartans with 12 points. Riley Allen scored 11.
Class B
• No. 1 Missoula Loyola 73, Arlee 36: Ethan Stack scored 20 points, Raef Konzen hit for 13 and Reynolds Johnson 10 as the top-ranked Rams pushed their unbeaten streak to 11 straight, with nine players hitting the scoring column. Jamo Kendrick added nine points and Noah Haffey seven.
• Roundup 61, Shepherd 35: Kylen Wolff dropped 23 points and Jace Lemmel netted 21 for the Panthers (3-4 in conference play, 3-7 overall). Braden Bilden tallied 11 points. Evan Bellmontez scored 15 points for Shepherd, with Kolby Kring contributing nine.
• Glasgow 55, Sidney 45: The Scotties fell behind early, then peeled off a 20-8 run in the second quarter to take command of the game. Wyatt Babb poured in 19 points. Riley Smith tallied 15 and Keigan Ingram hit for 12. Chase Waters netted 15 points for the Eagles. Braylon DiFonzo added 11 points.
• No. 5 Wolf Point 72, Poplar 49: The Wolves pushed their record to a perfect 10-0 overall and 5-0 in the 2B behind a trio of players in double figures. They were led by Gaige Bushman with 18 points, Juliun Benson with 16 and Kelby Bauer with 15. The Indians (5-6, 1-4) also had a trio in double figures with Kaniel Ricker's 13, Allen Russell's 12 and Geordy Medicine Cloud's 11.
• No. 8 Lodge Grass 66, Baker 63: Sean TurnsPlenty led nine players in the scoring column for the Indians, who upped their conference record to 5-1. TurnsPlenty scored 14 points, with Toby Stewart and Myron Little Light netting 10 points apiece. Cooper O'Connor buried 22 points for Baker. Bryant O'Connor chipped in with nine.
• No. 3 Fairfield 60, Cut Bank 44: The Eagles poured it on in the second half, outscoring the Wolves 28-19 to remain unbeaten in conference play at 6-0. Tyson Schenk and Owen Cartwright collected 14 points apiece. Cole Neal tallied 13 and Bryden Batson added seven.
Class C
• Lone Peak 54, Sheridan 43: The Bighorns used a 20-9 second-quarter run to break away for their fifth win in conference play (7-4 overall). Max Romney netted 18 points, with Isaac Bedway scoring 15 and Gus Hammond 10. Sheridan got 21 points from Cade Cathey, with Trey Schrank and Caden Theis contributing seven points each.
• Winnett-Grass Range 57, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 53: The Rams used a 23-12 first-quarter run to go up 34-32 at halftime, then outscored the Bearcats 23-21 in the second half. Axel Becker drained 16 points for the Bearcats, with Clay Harwood netting 11. Kain Vincent chipped in with nine points.
• No. 4 Manhattan Christian 49, Manhattan 44: In a game that was close throughout, the Eagles limited the Tigers to nine points in the fourth quarter to take the crosstown match. Seth Amunrud dropped 18 points and snagged 11 rebounds. Tebarek Hill scored 10 points and grabbed five boards. Callin Fenno tallied nine points for the Tigers, including three 3-pointers. Jace Deming hit for eight points and Michael Stewart added seven.
• Noxon 41, Hot Springs 38: The Red Devils trailed at halftime 23-12, and completed a wild fourth-quarter rally for the win, outscoring the Savage Heat 17-7. The Red Devils improved to 3-4 in conference play. Hot Springs dropped to 2-7 in conference play and 3-9 overall.
• No. 5 Belt 41, No. 6 Roy-Winifred 34: In a clash of ranked teams, the Huskies grabbed a 20-9 first-quarter lead and held off the Outlaws the rest of the way to remain perfect in conference play at 8-0. Reese Paulson and Bridger Vogl scored 16 and 11 points respectively for the Huskies. Ethan Carlstrom drained 12 points for the Outlaws, with Wyatt Wickens chipping in with nine.
• No. 10 Charlo 68, Alberton 19: The Vikings went up 23-4 in the opening quarter and led 42-12 at halftime. Keaton Piedalue led nine players in the scoring column with 16 points. Stetson Reum tallied 13 points and Wesley Anderson drained 12 for Charlo, now 7-0 in conference play. Jonah Renaud scored 15 points for the Panthers (0-12).
GIRLS
Class AA
• No. 4 Billings Skyview 69, Belgrade 19: Breanna Williams scored a game-high 20 points as the Falcons won at home against the Panthers. Taryn Salveson contributed 11 points to the Skyview (7-3, 4-2) win. Charlize Daniels added 10. The Falcons led 8-3 after the first quarter and used a 22-1 uprising in the second to own a 30-4 advantage by intermission. Olivia Wegner had five points for Belgrade.
• Helena 43, No. 1 Helena Capital 28: The Bengals used defense and a fourth-quarter run to close out their win over the top-ranked Bruins in a crosstown match. Malloree English and Alex Bullock sank 10 points apiece. Logan Todorovich added five points. Gracie Mockel tallied 11 points to lead Capital (3-2 in conference play, 6-2 overall).
Class A
• Sidney 54, Glasgow 49: The Class A Eagles trailed 40-36 going into the fourth quarter, then put together an 18-9 run to overtake the Class B Scotties for the win. Savonra Anderson and Sophie Peters drained 14 points each, with Leah Entz and Kendyl Wacha netting seven apiece. Daley Aune had 14 points for Glasgow. Carly Nelson tallied 10 points.
Class B
• Missoula Loyola 71, Arlee 31: Gio Horner poured in 23 points to lead 10 players in the scoring column, and the Breakers upped their record to 8-3 overall. Charlotte Cummings tallied 11 points and Addie Nault chipped in with nine.
• Shepherd 61, Roundup 10: Aubrey Allison led 10 players in the scoring column with 14 points as the Fillies routed the Panthers to even their conference record at 3-3. Allison netted 14 points and Molly Gilbert hit for 11. Grace Jelle scored six points for Roundup, with Emalee Vickers contributing four.
• No. 4 Baker 82, Lodge Grass 54: The Spartans remained unbeaten in conference play at 5-0, breaking away in the third quarter with a 23-8 run. Madison O'Connor knocked down 24 points. Hope Gonsioroski drained 19 points and Kyal Hadley hit for 15. Jazmine Half led the Indians with 13 points. Lahna Good Luck tallied 10 points.
• Jefferson 64, Whitehall 42: The Panthers broke away with a 22-5 third quarter surge. Izzy Morris collected 23 points, Austie May hit for 13 and Cameron Toney netted 12. Maxine Hoagland tallied 13 points for the Trojans. Hope Nieskens and Lindsay Briggs added eight points apiece.
• Red Lodge 53, Forsyth 38: The Rams notched their second conference win and improved to 7-4 overall. Brayli Reimer went off for 24 points. Ellis Mastel dropped nine and Shaylee Quenzer and Olivia Heimer chipped in with six points apiece. Daley Pinkerton and Jaeleigh Hlad hit for 11 points apiece to lead the Dogies (2-2 in conference, 4-6 overall).
Class C
• Culbertson 48, Westby-Grenora 39: Makena Hauge netted 17 points, Megan Granbois dropped 13 and Destiny Thompson scored nine points as the Cowgirls improved to 9-3 overall. Erika Christian scored 13 points for the Thunder, including a pair of 3-pointers. Reign Ledahl hit a pair of 3-pointers and Kiarra Brunelle added seven points.
• No. 2 Roy-Winifred 54, Belt 31: The Outlaws raced to a 30-14 lead at halftime and pulled away to stay atop the 8C at 10-1 overall, 8-0 in district with their road victory over the Huskies (7-5, 6-3). Isabella Heggem led the Outlaws with 18 points. Laynee Elness and Jayda Southworth hit for 15 and 13 points respectively. Addison Urick led the Huskies with 10 points.
• No. 1 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 63, Dodson 26: The Mavericks rolled to 12-0 overall and 6-0 in the conference behind 24 points from Paige Wasson. Teagan Erickson knocked down 12 points and Mattea McColly contributed six. Kataya KillEagle drained 16 points for Dodson.
• Bridger 38, Absarokee 32: The Scouts ran out to a 14-2 first-quarter lead and held off the Huskies down the stretch for their third conference win and sixth overall. Mya Goltz led the way with 14 points. Sidney Frank scored 10 points and Dylann Pospisil added nine. Tandy Planichek drained 18 points for the Huskies (2-4 in conference play, 4-8 overall).
• No. 3 Plentywood 74, Brockton 37: Audrey Sampsen drained 19 points to lead four players in double figures as the Wildcats remained unbeaten in conference play (4-0). Mallory Tommerup knocked down 16 points and Annie Kaul scored 15. Emma Brensdal tallied 11 points. KayJay First That Walks scored 14 points for the Warriors.
• Wibaux 49, Broadus 45: The Longhorns evened their conference record at 4-4. Annika Lunde scored 15 points, Elorah Amsler dropped 12 and Ashlynn Varner contributed 10. Mia Mader drained 12 points for the Hawks (3-1 in conference play), and Abi Krantz netted 10 points.
• No. 8 Circle 41, Fairview 25: The Wildcats shook off a slow start to outscore the Warriors 27-14 in the second half and improve to 6-1 in conference play (10-2 overall). Madeline Moline led the Cats with 12 points. Tina Hogan tallied nine and Alexis Moline hit for eight points. Macy Tjelde finished with 10 points to lead the Warriors.
• No. 7 Roberts 90, Plenty Coups 52: The Rockets cruised to their tenth win and six straight in conference play. Taylee Chirrick shot the lights out, finishing with 28 points. Hailey Croft knocked down 20 points. TJ Chirrick netted 17 and Laynee Holdbrook scored 15. Brynecia Hugs dropped 23 points for the Warriors (2-1 in conference play, 3-4 overall).
• Broadview-Lavina 52, Reed Point-Rapelje 36: The Pirates closed out the game with a 15-6 fourth-quarter to clinch their third conference win (6-4 overall). Hailey Fiske poured in 20 points, with Adi Tuszynski netting 10. Liella Monson hit for eight points. Violet Herzog netted 10 points for the Renegades, with Kamille Herzog adding seven.
• Fort Benton 50, Turner 28: The Longhorns broke away with a 23-6 third-quarter run to take control of the game and notch their fifth win. Casha Corder netted 16 points. Emmerson Giese hit for 12 points and Kaydyn LeFurgey scored 10. Hailee Wang contributed eight points. Dakota Krass led the Tornadoes with 11 points. Bridget Reed added five.
• Jordan 68, Hobson-Moore 28: The Mustangs improved to 3-1 in conference play and 8-2 overall, routing the Titans. Brooke Murnion went off for 26 points. Lindsay Lawrence collected 16, with Delaney Kammerman and Krystan Hafla adding six points apiece. Riley Obert netted eight points for the Titans.
• Savage 65, Bainville 58: The Warriors held off the Bulldogs and improved to 2-1 in conference play and 5-1 overall. Teah Conradsen knocked down 19 points. Taylor Conradsen netted 14, Brooke Reuter hit for 12 and Cambry Conradsen scored 11 poins. Hailey Berwick scored 17 points and Elsie Wilson 14 for the Bulldogs (5-6 overall).
20-Point Club
28: Taylee Chirrick, Roberts
26: Brooke Murnion, Jordan
24: Paige Wasson, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
24: Brayli Reimer, Red Lodge
24: Madison O'Connor, Baker
23: Kylen Wolff, Roundup
23: Izzy Morris, Jefferson
23: Gio Horner, Missoula Loyola
23: Brynecia Hugs, Plenty Coups
22: Cooper O'Connor, Baker
21: Jace Lemmel, Roundup
21: Hudson Luedtke, Butte
21: Cade Cathey, Sheridan
20: Hailey Fisk, Broadview-Lavina
20: Ethan Stack, Missoula Loyola
20: Hailey Croft, Roberts
20: Breanna Williams, Billings Skyview
