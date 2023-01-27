Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors, managers and even parents to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class B
• Red Lodge 61, Roundup 60: The Rams broke away with a 23-13 run in the third quarter, then survived a fierce Panthers rally in the final period to escape with their fourth conference win. Walker Boos led a balanced offense with four players in double figures, scoring 16 points. Landen Tomlin netted 15 and Calvin Garmin 14. Jace Lemmel poured in 23 points for Roundup (3-6, 5-9). Kylen Wolff tallied 14 points.
• No. 4 Wolf Point 58, Glasgow 52: The Wolves continued to roll as they improved to 13-0 this season and at 7-0 atop the 2B standings with a victory over the Scotties (5-9). Juliun Benson led Wolf Point with 13 points and Gaige Bushman scored 12. Glasgow's Wyatt Babb scored 16 to lead all scorers and KJ Ingram and Cade Hudyma chipped in 10 points apiece.
• Joliet 60, Shepherd 34: The J-Hawks pulled away with a 21-10 second-quarter run and evened their conference record at 4-4 (8-6 overall). Seth Bailey hit for 23 points. Bryce Williams tallied 15 and Brody Gebhardt contributed eight. Kolby Kring drained 14 points for the Mustangs.
• No. 7 Poplar 53, Plentywood 45: Four Indians scored in double digits in fueling Poplar's victory at home. William Youngman led the way with 12 points, followed by Geordy Medicine Cloud, Delray Lilley and Allen Russell with 10 points apiece. Plentywood led 17-12 after the opening quarter, but the Wildcats were blanked 13-0 in the second period and trailed at halftime. Carson Solberg led Plentywood with 10 points.
Class C
• No. 3 Manhattan Christian 72, Twin Bridges 21: Mason Venema dropped 21 points and grabbed six rebounds, leading the third-ranked Eagles to their thirteenth victory against a single loss. Seth Amunrud netted 14 points and collected a team-high seven boards. Tebarek Hill tallied 13 points. EJ Puckett scored nine points for the winless Falcons (0-13).
• Superior 59, Alberton 26: Orion Plakke scored 13 points as the Bobcats cruised to their third conference win and fourth overall. Tucker Donaldson and Landon Richards hit for seven points each, and Gannon Quinlan added six points. Shea Fredette netted eight points for the Panthers (0-8, 0-13).
• Seeley-Swan 51, Drummond 49: The Blackhawks (6-3, 8-4) built a 32-21 halftime lead and survived a second-half rally to hand the Trojans their third loss of the season. Trey Phillips poured in 21 points for Drummond, with Colt Parsons and Brody Rasor scoring 11 points apiece. No stats were reported for Seeley-Swan.
• Shields Valley 49, White Sulphur Springs 23: The Rebels upped their conference mark to 4-5 (5-8 overall) with a takedown of the Hornets (1-9, 1-12). Jace Page knocked down 17 points. Daniel Hogenson and Nate Hogenson netted nine points apiece. Kyle Jerke chipped in with eight points. No stats were reported for White Sulphur Springs.
GIRLS
Class A
• Ronan 45, Libby 23: The Maidens evened their conference record at 3-3, building a 23-7 halftime lead. Olivia Heiner hit for 13 points to led all scorers. Lauryn Buhr netted eight points and Ally Luedtke seven. Madison Vincent had seven points for Libby.
Class B
• No. 4 Big Timber 61, No. 10 Columbus 52: The Herders rolled past the Cougars in a meeting of ranked Class B teams, improving to 6-1 in conference play and 12-1 overall. Kameryn Ketcham buried 18 points to lead all scorers. Abby Laverell tallied 15 points and Bailey Finn hit for 11. Natalie Gairrett scored 15 points for the Cougars (6-1, 8-5), with Izzy Gurie and Aubrey Winter collecting 14 points apiece.
• No. 6 Thompson Falls 68, Troy 10: The Blue Hawks won their sixth conference game and ran their record to 10-1 overall. Ellie Baxter drained 15 points, Natalie Roberts 14 and Gabi Hannum 12. Chesney Lowe tallied 11 points. No stats were reported for Troy (0-6, 0-9).
Class C
• Darby 43, Lincoln 21: The Tigers (5-4, 6-7) jumped all over the Lynx, going up 14-2 in the first quarter and building a 26-7 halftime lead. Makena Hawkinson scored 11 points, with Kylie Schlapman and Sierra Reed netting eight points apiece. Kylee Copenhaver drained nine points for Lincoln (1-11, 2-12). Jaylin Lewenight added five.
• No. 1 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 61, Nashua 21: The top-ranked Mavericks extended their unbeaten streak to 14, blowing past the Porcupines (2-4, 5-7). Paige Wasson and Teagan Erickson scored 18 and 12 points respectively. Kora LaBrie netted 11 points and Mattea McColly added seven. Tia Dees dropped 10 points for the Porcupines.
• Scobey 51, Westby-Grenora 31: Kaytie Aanstad poured in 18 points, Camrie Holum netted 13 and Carrie Taylor eight for the Spartans (5-1, 9-1). Emma Smart scored 10 points for the Thunder.
• No. 5 Twin Bridges 41, No 7 Manhattan Christian 31: The Falcons used a 17-7 fourth-quarter run to finish off the Eagles and extend their unbeaten streak in conference play to 10-0 (14-1 overall). Allie Dale scored 12 points and Emma Konen tallied 11. Ayla Janzen contributed nine. Grace Aamot led the Eagles (6-2, 13-2) with 11 points. Ava Bellach added seven.
• Ekalaka 52, Wibaux 34: The Bulldogs ran their conference mark to 6-0 (12-1 overall), going on an 18-4 third-quarter run to take command of the game. Nasaya O'Connor knocked down 16 points, with Heidi Labree adding 15 and Tyra O'Connor eight. Elorah Amsler and Annika Lunde netted nine points apiece to lead the Longhorns (2-3, 6-6).
• No. 4 Chinook 64, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 33: The Sugarbeeters remained unbeaten on the season (10-0, 13-0), powering past the Hawks. Hallie Neibauer led the way with 19 points. Bree Swanson hit for 16 points and Hannah Schoen added nine. Aaliyah Standiford and Jayla Ramberg led the Hawks with eight points each.
• Winnett-Grass Range 41, Hobson-Moore 27: Shaylie Ahlgren and McKenzie Smith hit for 10 points each to lead the Rams (2-7, 3-9). Zurry Moore chipped in with eight points. No stats were reported for Hobson-Moore.
• Bainville 55, Lustre Christian 39: Hailey Berwick poured in 18 points, Lila Butikofer netted 10 and Elsie Wilson added eight points for the Bulldogs. Alexa Reddig buried 18 points for the Lions, with Abby Olfert contributing six points.
• No. 10 Ennis 56, West Yellowstone 30: The Mustangs went up 18-0 in the first quarter and faced little resistance the rest of the way. Marisa Snider led a balanced offense with 14 points. Marlyssa Ledgerwood scored 10 points, and Megan Knack and Payton Mallett added nine points apiece. Grace Dawkins tallied 11 points for West Yellowstone.
• Bridger 34, Park City 20: Mya Goltz scored 12 points and the Scouts picked up their fifth conference win (8-4 overall). MackKenzie Griffin and Dylann Pospisil tallied nine points apiece, and Cassidy Schwend added four. Leigha Grabowska netted eight points for the Panthers (1-5, 3-10).
• Turner 50, Dodson 41: Dakota Krass tallied 13 points, Cassidy Grabofsky netted 12 and Meridian Snider 10 for the Tornadoes. Bridget Reed contributed seven points. Kataya KillEagle had a big game for Dodson, dropping 24 points to lead all scorers.
20-Point Club
24: Kataya KillEagle, Dodson
23: Jace Lemmel, Roundup
23: Seth Bailey, Joliet
21: Mason Venema, Manhattan Christian
21: Trey Phillips, Drummond
