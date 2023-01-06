Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
BOYS
Class AA
• Butte 60, Kalispell Glacier 55: Trailing by eight at halftime, the Wolfpack used a 20-7 third quarter to take a 42-37 lead entering the final stanza. But the Bulldogs came up with 23 points down the stretch and held Kalispell to just 13 to even their record at 2-2. Hudson Luedtke had a big night for Butte with 24 points, and Cameron Gurnsey drained 18 points. Adam Nikunen and Tyler McDonald tallied 11 points apiece for Kalispell.
Class A
• Miles City 56, Havre 49: The Cowboys pulled away in the second quarter with a 17-8 run and notched their fifth win of the season. Ed Brooks dropped 18 points to lead the offense, with Ryder Lee right behind with 17. Logan Muri tallied 11 points and Dylan Gundlach 10. No scoring results were reported for Havre.
Class B
• Big Timber 41, Joliet 30: The Herders evened their record at 3-3, with Trevor Mosness netting 12 points. Kyker Mehus collected 10 points and Rory Lannen seven. Seth Bailey had 12 points for the J-Hawks with Jake Cook adding six.
• No. 2 Huntley Project 46, Shepherd 37: A 12-5 fourth-quarter surge gave the Red Devils (6-1) the victory in an exciting game. Parker Cook drained 18 points, and Jake Cook and Connor Cook added seven points apiece. No scoring results were reported for Shepherd.
• No. 5 Fairfield 64, Rocky Boy 61: The Eagles (6-1) stormed back from a 30-18 halftime deficit to score 46 second-half points. Tyson Schenk drained 23 points, with Owen Cartwright netting 16 and Cooper Christensen nine. No scoring results were reported for Rocky Boy.
• No. 8 Poplar 66, Froid-Lake 53: Delray Lilley supplied 21 points, seven rebounds, seven steals and three assists in the victory by the Indians. Geordy Medicine Cloud pitched in with 18 points, while Preston Ogle added 10 points and Kaniel Ricker was credited with seven assists. Froid-Lake received 21 points from Mason Dethman, 13 from Patton Big Horn and 11 from Nate Stentoft.
Class C
• Lone Peak 53, Lima 31: Max Romney drained 16 points, Isaac Bedway scored 13 and Gus Hammond 11 for the Bighorns (5-1), who took a 19-7 first-quarter lead and had little resistance the rest of the way. Ebe Grabow added six points and Juliusz Shipman netted five.
• Roy-Winifred 59, Dodson 22: Shad Boyce shot lights out with 25 points, Ethan Carlstrom tallied 17 and Wyatt Wickens 10 as the Outlaws rolled to 6-1. Junior Stiffarm scored seven points and Tanner Ball six for Dodson.
• Charlo 72, Hot Springs 17: The Vikings got their fifth win in a blowout. Eleven players reached the scoring column, led by Keaton Piedalue's 21 points. Tucker Love tallied 11 points, Stetson Reum netted eight and Karson Cox seven. No scoring results were reported for Hot Springs.
• No. 6 Manhattan Christian 51, Townsend 39: Seth Amunrud led the way with 23 points as the reigning state champion Eagles won at home over the Bulldogs. Amunrud also gathered up five rebounds and had three steals. The Eagles were ahead 31-30 heading into the fourth quarter. Then they used a 20-9 surge to take control. Townsend's Jesus Garcia finished with 16 points, five rebounds and three steals. Teammate Ryan Racht collected nine rebounds.
GIRLS
Class AA
• Kalispell Glacier 48, Butte 36: Trailing 22-18 at the half, the Wolfpack (2-3) went on a 19-9 third-quarter run to take control of the game. Noah Fincher led nine players in the scoring column with 12 points. Kenedee Moore added five points. Payton Clary led the Bulldogs with eight points, followed by Laura Rosenleaf with six.
Class A
• No. 5 Laurel 53, Lockwood 48: In a game that was close all the way, Laurel outscored the Lions 14-10 in the fourth quarter to seal the win and remain undefeated. Alyse Aby led a balanced offense with 15 points, followed by Kaitlyn Dantic and Mya Maack with 11. Sannah Windy Boy chipped in with eight points. Dani Jordan dropped 22 points for the Lions, with Tailey Harris netting 12.
Class B
• No. 10 Columbus 54, Roundup 16: The Cougars rolled to their sixth victory, going up 23-4 in the first quarter and placing nine players in the scoring column. Katelyn Hamilton led a balanced offense with 11 points, Natalie Gairrett tallied seven points and Aubrey Winter and Izzy Gurie added six points each. Annabelle Brown and Emalee Vickers netted six points apiece for the Panthers.
• Anaconda 51, Deer Lodge 17: Maniyah Lunceford hit for 15 points as the Copperheads moved to 6-1. Makena Patrick tallied 11 points, Larkin Galle netted 10 and Meela Mitchell eight. Taryn Lamb scored eight points and Ashlynd Brown four for the Wardens, winless in eight games.
Class C
• No. 5 Manhattan Christian 69, Townsend 29: The undefeated Eagles jumped out to a 20-8 first-quarter lead and went up 38-18 at halftime. Grace Aamot scored 14 points, grabbed six rebounds and had six assists. Miranda Wyatt netted 13 points and had six rebounds, Ava Bellach tallied 12 points, and Katelyn Van Kirk had a team-high eight rebounds to go with three assists. Briannah Williams led the Bulldogs with 13 points and three boards.
• No. 5 Circle 51, Savage 32: The Wildcats went up 16-8 in the first quarter and led 30-17 at halftime to register their sixth victory. Madeline Moline dropped 17 points, Emma Murphy and Alexis Moline contributed eight apiece, and Tina Hogan and Laura Guldborg added seven each. Cambry Conradsen carried the Warriors offense with 17 points.
• Roberts 97, Broadview-Lavina 49: Taylee Chirrick put on a show, blazing away for 47 points as the Rockets won their sixth of the season. Hailey Croft netted 16 points, TJ Chirrick scored 13 and Laynee Holdbrook 10. Hailey Fiske was a force for the Pirates, draining 24 points.
• Roy-Winifred 73, Dodson 38: The Outlaws improved to 6-1, seizing a 38-16 halftime lead. Isabella Heggem lead eight players in the scoring column with 20 points. Laynee Elness drained 14 and Hannah Ewen collected 13 points. Emma Killeagle Killeagle was unstoppable for the Coyotes, dropping 27 points to lead all scorers.
• Drummond 57, Seeley-Swan 46: The Trojans (7-1) grabbed a 14-9 first-quarter lead and pulled away for the win. Kimber Parsons netted 15 points, Lizzy Perry drained 13, Lexi Nelson hit for 11 and Remington Cline scored 10 points. Kyla Conley dropped 13 points and Dani Sexton nine for the Blackhawks.
• Melstone 64, Reed Point-Rapelje 22: The Broncs won their sixth game of the season, though no scoring results were available. Lily Herzog tallied 11 points for the Renegades, with Violet Herzog scoring six.
• Hays-Lodgepole 45, Turner 43: The T-Birds (4-3) were one basket better in a wild back-and-forth contest. Alliya Pretty Paint knocked down 19 points and Nina Fox 13 to lead the Thunderbirds. Bridget Reed hit for 18 points, Dakota Kress netted nine and Meridian Snider six for the Tornadoes (1-6).
• Broadus 55, Terry 37: The Hawks got their fourth win of the season behind 20 points from Zeason Schaffer. Kendal Stanley dropped 13 points and Emma Isaacs contributed eight. Carmen Lacquement tallied 15 points to lead the Terriers, with Hatty Eaton netting 11.
• Bridger 57, Park City 22: The Scouts built a 39-8 halftime lead en route to their third win of the season. Shelbee Correa netted eight points for Park City, with Madison Felchle scoring six. No scoring results were reported for Bridger.
• Nashua 44, Frazer 32: The Porcupines (3-4) got a big game from Kaitlyn Miller, who scored 18 points. Allison Greenough netted 11 points and Guinevere Abern chipped in seven. Audrey Smoker drained 11 points for the Bearcubs, with Angelina White scoring seven.