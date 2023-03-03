Broadus vs. Custer-Hysham

Broadus' head coach Ashley Emmons talks to her players during the Broadus Lady Hawks' game against the Custer-Hysham Lady Rebels in the first round of the Southern C Divisional tournament at Lockwood High School on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors and district managers to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them. 

GIRLS

Tags

Load comments