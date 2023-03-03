Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors and district managers to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
GIRLS
Class AA
Eastern AA
• Billings Senior 61, Belgrade 37: Lauren Cummings was the dominant player with 20 points and Piper Jette had her back with 12 as the Broncs stayed alive in the morning loser-out round by drubbing the Panthers. Kienna Gillespie added nine points and Octavia Meyer and Viennah Meyer produced eight apiece for the Broncs, who dominated the middle two quarters 32-12. Olivia Wegner and Abbie Morin scored 12 apiece, and Isabelle Blossom eight in Belgrade's final game.
• Bozeman 38, Great Falls CMR 35: Avery Burkhart was the game's only double-figure scorer with 11 points and the Hawks broke from a tie after three quarters to eliminate the Rustlers. Tyra Opperman and Tailyn Black added eight points each for Bozeman, which rallied from an 11-3 deficit after one quarter. Macie Wheeler led CMR with nine points, and Sophie Madsen added eight.
Western AA
• Helena 54, Kalispell Glacier 50: Alex Bullock was dominant with 15 points, 13 rebounds and four assists as the Bengals continued their march by fending off the pesky Wolfpack in morning loser-out action. Kylee Guardipee had nine points and eight rebounds, and McKenna Morris added nine points for Helena, which led by 12 at halftime and nine entering the final eight minutes. Reese Ramey scored 15 points, Cazzland Rankosky 12 and Sarah Downs 10 for Glacier. Downs also had seven rebounds and five steals.
• Butte 67, Helena Capital 59: Brityn Stewart had a career day with 36 points and 10 rebounds as the Bulldogs surprised the Bruins in a loser-out morning game. Stewart was 11-for-15 from the floor, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range, and 11-for-12 from the free-throw line. Cadence Graham backed her with 15 points and 10 rebounds as Butte surged from a 49-all tie after three quarters to win the final eight minutes 18-10. Gracie Mockel scored 17 points and hauled down nine boards, Jada Clarkson had 13 points, and Taylor Sayers nabbed 13 rebounds for Capital.
Class B
Southern B
• Manhattan 44, Jefferson 37: Camdyn Holgate scored 17 points, and Haley Halvorsen and Gracie Millimen each produced 12 as the Tigers advanced and eliminated the defending state runnerup Panthers by pulling away in the fourth quarter. Manhattan led 29-28 entering the final eight minutes. Cameron Toney scored 15, Izzy Morris 10 and MacKenzie Layng eight for Jefferson.
• Shepherd 53, Forsyth 35: Aubrey Allison led a balanced offense with 12 points and the Fillies lived to see another day by dominating the middle two quarters against the Dogies in an elimination game. Four players scored six points each for Shepherd, which trailed by three after one quarter but outscored Forsyth by eight in the second quarter and 10 over the ensuing eight minutes. Remi Pederson scored nine for the Dogies.
Class C
Eastern C
• Culbertson 47, Circle 42: In the first morning elimination game, the Cowgirls kept moving behind 16 points from Destiny Thompson and 10 points and seven rebounds from Makena Hauge. Perla Burciaga added eight as Culbertson built a 10-point lead after three quarters and held off a late push. Alexis Moline scored 11 points, Madeline Moline nine and Grace Gackle eight points and nine rebounds in Circle's finale.
Southern C
• Jordan 55, Custer-Hysham 41: Skyler Lawrence led the way with 11 points, Krystan Hafla provided 10 and the Mustangs advanced by eliminating the Rebels with a strong second half. Brooke Murnion scored nine points and hauled down 10 rebounds, and Lindsay Lawrence chipped in with nine more points for Jordan, which turned a three-point halftime lead into an eight-point gap heading into the fourth quarter. Olivia Yochum scored 13 points and Tavee Duncan was right behind with 12 for Custer-Hysham.
• Broadview-Lavina 42, Absarokee 38: Hailey Fiske was a one-person wrecking crew again with 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Pirates moved on by outlasting the Huskies with a decisive fourth quarter. Broadview-Lavina trailed 30-28 entering the final eight minutes after a 9-4 third quarter. Julianna Feddes went toe-to-toe with Fiske with 17 points and 17 rebounds of her own for Absarokee.
20-Point Club
20: Lauren Cummings, Billings Senior
