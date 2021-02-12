Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Ty Huse led the way with 17 points and Bozeman had too much firepower for Bozeman Gallatin in a 79-55 romp in the second crosstown meeting between the two teams. Jackson Basye added 13, Trent Rogers 12 and Tucker Macbeth nine for the fifth-ranked Hawks. Eli Hunter's 23 points led all scorers for the Raptors, who also received nine points from Tyler Nansel.
Class A
• Bryce Graham connected for 14 points and Fischer Brown was close behind with 10 as Lewistown defeated visiting Sidney 57-24. The Golden Eagles led 12-3 after one quarter and 31-10 at halftime. Parker Sinks led Sidney with 11 points.
• Tanner Jessop paved the way with 15 points and three other players scored in double figures for Corvallis in a 61-48 triumph over Frenchtown. Cole Trexler and Mitchell Spinetta added 12 apiece, and Luke Wolsky had 11 for the Blue Devils. Carson Shepard scored 14 and Devin Shelton 12 for the Broncs.
Class B
• The dynamic duo was at it again for No. 4 Shelby, with Logan Leep scoring 27 points and Montana Griz commit Rhett Reynolds adding 23 in the Coyotes' 73-28 rout of Cut Bank. Trenton Emerson added nine for Shelby, which led by 15 after one quarter and blew it open with a 28-5 third quarter. Robert Reagan led the Wolves with seven points.
• Rex Williamson pumped in 20 points and Connor Tuss was right behind with 18 as Malta jumped to a 10-point lead after one quarter and rolled past Poplar 65-44. Kooper Oxarart added eight for the Mustangs. Wilfred Lambert had 15 points and Joe Bear provided 10 for the Indians.
• Joe Visser rallied Jefferson with 32 points and the Panthers recovered from a six-point fourth-quarter hole to nip Whitehall 64-63. Trent McMaster scored 16 and Tyler Harrington 10 for Jefferson. Brendan Wagner led all scorers with 35 points for the Trojans, who received 13 from Dylan Smith.
• Anaconda raced to an 11-point lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 76-45 home win over Arlee. Braedon Sawyer paced the Copperheads with 22 points. Levi Fullerton led the Warriors with 10 points, followed by Trey Malatare with eight.
• Paxton McQuillan scored 17 points and Kelly Lind provided 16 more to lead Joliet past Roundup 54-31. Seth Bailey scored nine for the J-Hawks, who outscored the Panthers 18-3 in the second quarter. Michael McHenry scored 11 points and Jace Lemmel 10 for Roundup.
• Daniel Faith paced Fairfield's balanced attack with 12 points and the Eagles pulled away in the middle two quarters for a 77-42 rout of Choteau. Conor Murray, Owen Cartwright-Gines and Cooper Christensen all had 10 for Fairfield, which outscored the Bulldogs by 31 points in the second and third quarters. Tony Daley scored 12 and Henry Bieler 11 for Choteau.
• Ethan Wittmeir popped in 19 points to lead four players in double figures as Conrad built an early lead and held off a late rush from Great Falls Central for a 62-55 win. Brady Bokma had 14 points, Kade Harwood 11 and Jarek Shepherd 10 for the Cowboys. Relic Smith scored 14, Brandon Bliss 12 and Eli Vincent 11 for the Mustangs.
Class C
• Kody Strutz led three players in double figures and Big Sandy used a decisive third quarter to fend off Turner 59-52. Kade Strutz and Brayden Cline added 11 apiece for the Pioneers, who outscored the Tornadoes 14-4 after halftime to take an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter. Austin Welsh scored 16, and Trever Kimmel and Shane Kimmel added 12 apiece for Turner.
• Kade Erickson poured in 24 points and Broadview-Lavina pitched a 22-0 shutout in the second quarter en route to a 69-15 romp over Fromberg. William Sanguins scored 15 and Hunter Brown 11 for the Pirates. Ciaran McKevitt and Kamden Carr scored four apiece for the Falcons.
• Irvin Crow led four players in double figures with 20 points and Plenty Coups was blistering hot from the field in toppling Absarokee 90-50. Cyrus Caufield added 19, and Zane Plainfeather and Toko Stops each provided 18 for the Warriors, who led 53-24 at halftime. Colton Young scored 23 and Tysen Young 14 for the Huskies.
With his 25 points tonight, @ethaanbell1 crossed the 1,000 career points mark for the Sugarbeeters #MTScores pic.twitter.com/ChhKNTnHul— Josh Margolis (@MargolisNews) February 13, 2021
• Jace Weimer had the hot hand with 20 points, Cooper Frank added 12 and Brandon Klaassen chipped in with 11 for No. 7 Bridger, which raced to a 29-2 first-quarter lead and pounded Roberts 65-15. Baylor Pospisil added nine for the Scouts. Joe Allen's five points led the Rockets.
• Conlan Kerfoot scored 23 points to lead four players in double figures as Sunburst overcame Spencer Lehnerz's one-man 36-point show for a 69-47 win over Power. Stanley Jarvis added 18, Josh Kearns 17 and Cade Hansen 14 for the Refiners. Lehnerz had 20 of Power's 26 first-half points. Sunburst led 23-14 after one quarter and 44-26 at halftime.
• The one-two punch of Kayden Duran and Tyrus LaMere, each with 21 points, and the overall balance of Box Elder was too much for Tyshawn Shambo (36 points) and Hays-Lodgepole in a 90-67 Bears victory. Gabe Saddler added 16 points and Jayden Jilot 14 for Box Elder, which led 29-19 after one quarter and put up 53 first-half points. Estevan Granados backed Shambo with 16 points.
• No. 2-ranked Manhattan Christian finished the regular season undefeated for the second time in three years after winning at Harrison-Willow Creek 66-42. The 17-0 Eagles were spurred by the 18 points of Seth Amunrud. Logan Leep added 14 and Tebarek Hill had 10. Manhattan Christian went on a 22-6 run in the second quarter to lead 41-17 at intermission. The Eagles hit eight 3-pointers, with Amunrud accounting for three of them. Sage Buus led Harrison-Willow Creek with 11 points.
• Carlson Varner poured in 23 points in leading Victor to a 65-29 win at Lincoln. Canyon Parks, Caleb Rosen and Jordan McLane each added 10 points for the Pirates. Bradley Howard led the Lynx with 11 points.
• No. 6 Twin Bridges elevated its offensive play in the second half led by Charlie Kruer’s 14 points as the Falcons trounced Philipsburg 58-18. Matt Kaiser also added 11 points for the Falcons. Philipsburg had five players in books led by Mayson Palen’s six.
• Zarek Jones poured in 27 points and visiting Dodson downed Frazer 79-26. Jones had 19 points by halftime as Dodson led 49-17. Julian Benson provided a scoring assist with his 15 points. John Hotomanie scored 12 points and Kevin Ackerman 11 for Frazer.
• Andrew Sanford scored 19 points, and Tanner Day and Caleb Ball provided 18 apiece to help St. Regis coast past Charlo 71-52. The Tigers led by 13 after one quarter and 20 at halftime.
• Kyle Lawson led with 16 points and Hot Springs held off a late push by Plains for a 40-37 victory. Gabe Gamboa scored 12 and Parker Flock nine for the Horsemen, who led 11-7 after one quarter but saw the Savage Heat rebound for a 21-7 halftime lead.
• No. 9 Chinook won at home over North Star 75-32 behind the game-high 25 points from Ethan Bell. The Sugarbeeters also received 16 points from Reese Elliott, 14 from Ethan MacLeod and 10 from Oskar Pula. Chinook was in command 41-14 by intermission. Bell collected 17 of his points in the first half.
• Colt Miller and Mason Dethman shared scoring honors with 14 points each and No. 4 Froid-Lake led from start to finish in trouncing Plentywood 70-32. Bode Miller scored 13 and Javonne Nesbit 10 for the Redhawks. Reese Wirtz topped Plentywood with eight.
• Bryce Grebe had the hot hand with 33 points and Tyler Kombol backed him with 11 in Melstone's 53-42 victory over Broadus.
• Reese Paulson and Aidan McDaniel each scored 13 points and No. 3 Belt raced to a 12-1 first-quarter margin and bounced Denton-Geyser-Stanford 49-17 to remain perfect on the season. Ace Becker led the Bearcats with six.
• Fifth-ranked Valley Christian bounced back from its first loss with a 77-48 home with over Helena Christian. Billy Boone poured in 25 points for the unbeaten Eagles (15-1) and Riley Reimer added 16.
• Colt Parsons' 15 points led the way as Drummond won at Darby 41-33. The visitors used a big fourth quarter in breaking away. Darby's Preston Smith finished with 13 points.
• Tucker Johnstone was high man with 22 points and Park City bolted to a 22-3 first-quarter lead before settling in for a 37-20 win over Reed Point-Rapelje. Chase Keating, who has three 35-point outings this season, was held to a team-high seven for the Renegades.
• Carter Derks and Carson Stevenson shared scoring honors with 19 points apiece, and Max Tyler pitched in with 10 to lead Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap over Centerville 69-30.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Taylee Chirrick scored 19 points and Kaitlin Grossman 10 as No. 3-ranked Billings West remained undefeated with a 67-43 win over No. 4 Billings Skyview. Playing at home, the Golden Bears (9-0) scored 17 points in each of the first two quarters to hold a 34-16 advantage at halftime. Chirrick scored 13 of her points during the second half as the Bears maintained the upper hand. Grossman tallied eight of her points during the third quarter. Brooke Berry wound up with 15 points for the Falcons (6-3). Breanna Williams notched 13 and Cami Harris 10.
Class A
• No. 3 Hardin earned a 51-38 home win over Eastern A rival and top-ranked Billings Central. Hardin’s Kamber Good Luck led all players with 18 points, and Aiyana Big Man added 11. Mya Hansen led Central (11-1) with 17 points. The Bulldogs (9-3) snapped a 22-game winning streak for the Rams.
• Hannah Schweikert had another big night with 23 points and Maddie Robison dropped 11 points as No. 4 Columbia Falls remained perfect on the seaosn with a 73-27 dispatching of Polson. Grace Gedlaman provided 10 more for the Wildkats. Jaivin Bad Bear scored eight for the Pirates.
Class B
• Blythe Sealey scored 13 points and Roundup used a 7-0 first-quarter start to keep Joliet at arm's length for a 29-25 win. Skyler Wright scored 13 for the J-Hawks, who closed an eight-point gap after three quarters.
• Payton West led all scorers with 17 points and Hannah Obert helped with 11 in leading Columbus past Red Lodge 53-37. Sawyer Wiggs added eight for the Cougars, who led 17-5 after the first quarter. Brayli Reimer scored 11 and Liddia Fontaine eight for the Rams.
• Dakota Edmisten led all scorers with 25 points and Jefferson staged a fourth-quarter rally to down Whitehall 67-63. Rachel Van Blaricom added 17 points and Cia Stuber 15 for the Panthers, who trailed by six points entering the fourth quarter. Jada Clarkson topped Whitehall with 22 points and Brynna Wolfe provided 17.
• Megan Reich paced four Anaconda players in double figures with 17 points and the No. 9 Copperheads ran away from Arlee 76-41. Kora Kelly scored 15, and Mia Sullivan-Sanders and Sami Johnson added 11 apiece for Anaconda, which led 42-12 at halftime. Raven Parson scored 16 and Princess Bolen 11 for the Scarlets.
• Maddison Underdal was unstoppable with 33 points and Jori Clary backed her with 14 as Shelby broke from a one-point halftime lead and downed Cut Bank 66-53. Kendra Spotted Bear led the Wolves with 13 points, Aliya Cruz added 12, and Jackie Waller and Sienna Spotted Bear provided 10 apiece.
• Anika Ploeger led the way with 25 points and Emily Shumaker provided 13 as Baker shrugged off a slow start and dispatched Lame Deer 73-35. Eve Uecker added eight for the Spartans, who had a five-point lead after one quarter and upped it to 13 by halftime.
• Brae Eneboe scored 18 points, Riley Larson added 12 and Maggie Bender had 10 for Conrad in its 48-37 win over Great Falls Central. Sareya Hicks scored 16 points and Michaela Hawk provided 12 for the Mustangs.
• Emma Woods scored 17 points and Tori Jones backed her with 12 in Fairfield's 44-43 nipping of Choteau.
Class C
• Brandy Calbert led with 13 points and Shyann Krass helped with 12 to lead Turner over Big Sandy 64-30. Dakota Krass added nine for the Tornadoes, who led by 14 points after one quarter and put nine players in the scoring column.
• Teah Conradsen paced Savage with 18 points and the Warriors gradually pulled away from Richey-Lambert for a 40-27 win. Savage led by eight at halftime and 10 through three quarters.
• Mila Hawk scored 12 points and No. 5 Charlo stayed unbeaten with a 49-25 romp over St. Regis. Kassidi Cox and Liev Smith scored eight points apiece for the Vikings, who led by 12 after one quarter and 24 at halftime. Averie Burnham led the Tigers with seven.
• Gracee Lekvold poured in 32 points, had seven rebounds and added five steals to propel Scobey over Nashua 64-20. Lekvold was 13-for-20 from the floor. She had plenty of help from Carrie Taylor, who scored 18 points. The Spartans led 19-3 after one quarter.
• Kayla Momberg carried the scoring load with 21 points and Breanna Bacon added 11 as Box Elder outlasted Hays-Lodgepole 50-38. The Bears won each quarter but by no more than five points. Kassi Perez scored 10 and Sierra Chandler nine for the Thunderbirds.
• Hailey Fiske paced Broadview-Lavina with 18 points and Adeline Tuszynski helped with 12 in the Pirates' 49-22 conquest of Fromberg.
• Kia Wasson scored 13 points and No. 2 Saco-Whitewater Hinsdale put nine players in the scoring column in a 65-14 rout of Lustre Christian. Kaitlyn McColly added 11, and Paige Wasson and Kora LaBrie added 10 apiece for the unbeaten Mavericks, who led 40-6 at halftime. Alexa Reddig scored eight points for Lustre.
• Victor posted a 39-15 home win over Lincoln as Bella Schicholone paced the Pirates with nine points and Haylie Tolley added eight.
• Makena Hauge paved the way with 21 points and Destiney Thompson chipped in with 12 as Culbertson bolted to a 16-2 first-quarter lead and overwhelmed Brockton 53-14. Megan Granbois added nine points for the Cowgirls. Princess Russell and Povee Youngman had four apiece for Brockton.
• Allie Dale scored 13 points and Lexie Stockett added 11 as Twin Bridges downed Philipsburg 48-39. Asha Comings scored 21 points for the Prospectors.
• Shantel Bertelsen led the way with 19 points and Wibaux led 14-0 after one quarter on the way to a 45-21 triumph over Plevna. Annika Lunde added 11 for the Longhorns. Jenna Paul scored seven for Plevna.
• Sophia Darr had the hot hand with 27 points and and Alexis McDonald contributed 17 as Gardiner pulled away from a tight halftime game to down Lima 58-35. The Bruins led by nine at halftime but outscored the Bears 26-6 in the third quarter. Gracie Bravo topped Lima with 15 points and Taryn Martinelli added eight.
• Melony Fetter led with 17 points and Kataya KillEagle added 14 as Dodson ran away from Frazer 47-14. The Bearcubs were led by Justine Smoker’s five points.
• Kinsey May and Hailey May combined for 26 points as visiting Power fought off Sunburst 43-40. Power led 35-20 going into the fourth quarter, but the Refiners made things interesting with a late 20-8 run. Kinsey scored 14 points and Hailey 12. Sunburst received 17 points from Claire Bucklin and 12 from Jeena Alborano.
• Augusta’s Dayna Mills led with 12 points and Olivia Isakson and Payton Levine each had 11 points as the Elk dominated Dutton-Brady 69-9. Dutton-Brady’s Chloe Sealy had five points.
• Liv Wangerin was a one-person show with 25 points to help Plentywood hold off Froid-Lake 37-33 in a 32-minute nail-biter. Emma Brensdal added eight for the Wildcats. Sydney Dethman scored 14 and Dasani Nesbit seven for the Redhawks.
• Lindsey Paulson was the big gun with 19 points and No. 7 Belt pitched two shutout quarters in handling Denton-Geyser-Stanford 40-24. Kylee Permann had nine points for the Huskies, who led 9-0 after one quarter and outscored the Bearcats 13-0 in the third quarter. Adie Woodhall, Sydney Von Bergen and Allie Skelton all had six for D-G-S.
• Makayla Harper paced a balanced Park City offense with 12 points and the Panthers coasted past Reed Point-Rapelje 50-27. Abby Hoffman scored 12, Leigha Grabowska 11 and Isabelle Adams nine for the Park City. Lily Herzog's 14 points led the Renegades.
• Emily Adkins had her way with 32 points and Dylann Pospisil provided support with 13 as Bridger ran away from Roberts 66-33. Hailey Croft had 10 points for the Rockets.
• Jade Wendland led four players in double figures with 18 points and North Star took control with a 17-6 second quarter en route to a 61-41 triumph over Chinook. Kenidee Wolery added 16 points, Shayla Borlaug 14 and Laynie Sattoriva 10 for the Knights. Hallie Neubauer's 14 points led the Sugarbeeters.
• Dakota Auck drained 23 points, Elizabeth Hickey backed her with 15 and Rabecca Lynn popped in 13 for Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap in its 75-37 trouncing of Centerville.
• Kayla Kombol was tops with 16 points, Avery Eike added 14 and Leni Krehbiel had nine to lead No. 6 Melstone over Broadus 47-27. Abi Krantz paced Broadus with eight points.
20-Point Club
38: Tyshawn Shambo, Hays-Lodgepole
36: Spencer Lehnerz, Power
35: Brendan Wagner, Whitehall
33: Maddison Underdal, Shelby
33: Bryce Grebe, Melstone
32: Gracee Lekvold, Scobey
32: Joe Visser, Jefferson
32: Emily Adkins, Bridger
27: Logan Leck, Shelby
27: Zarek Jones, Dodson
27: Sophia Darr, Gardiner
25: Dakota Edmiston, Jefferson
25: Treydyn Bauer, Brockton
25: Billy Boone, Valley Christian
25: Ethan Bell, Chinook
25: Anika Ploeger, Baker
25: Liv Wangerin, Plentywood
24: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
23: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
23: Colton Young, Absarokee
23: Conlan Kerfoot, Sunburst
23: Carson Varner, Victor
23: Eli Hunter, Bozeman Gallatin
23: Dakota Auck, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap
23: Hannah Schweikert, Columbia Falls
22: Braedon Sawyer, Anaconda
22: Jada Clarkson, Whitehall
22: Tucker Johnstone, Park City
21: Kody Strutz, Big Sandy
21: Kayla Momberg, Box Elder
21: Tyrus LaMere, Box Elder
21: Kayden Duran, Box Elder
21: Makena Hauge, Culbertson
21: Asha Comings, Philipsburg
20: Rex Williamson, Malta
20: Irvin Crow, Plenty Coups
20: Jace Weimer, Bridger
