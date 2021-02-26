Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
Eastern A
• No. 4 Laurel handled Glendive 52-37 in the semifinals to clinch its third straight state tournament berth. Laurel's Colter Bales and Konnor Gregerson each scored 11 points. Bales grabbed seven rebounds and Gregerson had six. Glendive's Riley Basta scored 13 points, and Parker Buckley added nine for the Red Devils (11-6).
• Royce Robinson went off for 31 points and 10 rebounds, and Bryce Graham had a solid afternoon with 16 points as Lewistown kept its season alive by throttling Livingston 78-55 in a loser-out matchup. Jalen Robinson added nine for the Golden Eagles. They led by 10 at halftime and expanded the margin to 18 after three quarters. Payton Kokot and Kaden McMinn scored 13 apiece and Wyatt Saile 11 for the Rangers.
Western A
• Leonard Burke scored 14 points, Elijah Tonasket provided 12 and Ronan rallied from a double-digit deficit after three quarters to send the game into overtime, where the Chiefs went on to a 57-49 semifinal win over Columbia Falls. Marlo Tonasket added 10 points for Ronan, which outscored the Wildcats 20-10 in the fourth quarter. Alihn Anderson scored 17, Cade Morgan 12 and Jace Hill and Allec Knapton nine each for C-Falls. Ronan will meet Polson for the championship.
• Colton Graham drained 22 points as No. 2 Polson staved off a big challenge from Frenchtown, finally pulling away in overtime for a 51-45 semifinal victory. Darian Williams added 14 points for the Pirates, who outscored the Broncs 10-4 in the extra session in a game that was tied at halftime as well. Brandon Finley scored 16 points and Carson Shepard 13 for Frenchtown.
• Austin Drake scored 13 points, and Liam O'Connell and Tyler Burrows backed him with 12 each as Hamilton rolled to a big early lead and kept Libby at bay for a 53-35 win in an elimination game. Colter Kirkland added eight for the Broncs, who bolted to a 19-5 first-quarter lead. Caden Williams scored 10 for the Loggers.
CLASS B
District 4B
• Trey Allen led all scorers with 16 points, Jay Jetmore added 14 points and seven rebounds, and No. 6 Red Lodge shook off the disappointment of an opening-round loss to thump Shepherd in a loser-out matchup. Hayes Nydegger score seven points and Colt Hando hauled down nine rebounds for the Mustangs.
• Paxton McQuillan scored 14 points and hauled down six rebounds, Seth Bailey backed him with 13 points, six boards and four steals as Joliet kept its season moving along with a 58-52 triumph over Roundup in a game that was close the entire way. Hayden Ward scored 12 points for the J-Hawks. Jace Lemmel produced a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Panthers, who also received 11 points from Kaide Griffith.
CLASS C
Northern C
• Cameron Falcon pumped in 22 points — including five 3-pointers — and Jordan Calf Looking provided 16 as Heart Butte rode a big second quarter to a 56-49 win over Dutton-Brady in a loser-out matchup. Dillon Kipp added eight for the Warriors, who trailed by three after one quarter but outscored the DiamondBacks 21-7 over the next eight minutes. Jake Feldmann scored 12 — on four 3-pointers — and Kellan Doheny and Rylan Doheny provided eight apiece for Dutton-Brady.
• Justin Stulc scored 12 points, Blake Donsbach helped with 11 and Anthony DeMars tallied all nine of his points in the fourth quarter as Roy-Winifred staved off elimination by downing Chester-Joplin-Inverness 50-38. The Outlaws outscored the Hawks in each quarter, including 15-6 in a dominant third. Blake Harmon scored 17 points for the Hawks.
Southern C
• Colten Miske scored 22 points and Wibaux regrouped in overtime to eliminate Broadview-Lavina 46-43 after watching a 10-point fourth-quarter lead evaporate. Trey Knight scored eight for the Longhorns. Wibaux led 29-19 entering the fourth quarter. Kade Erickson had a game-high 24 points and William Sanguins added 17 to account for all but two of the Pirates' points.
• Irvin Crow scored 16 points and hauled down nine rebounds, and three other Plenty Coups players scored in double figures as the Warriors lived to play another day with a 67-52 toppling of Ekalaka in a loser-out game. Cyrus Caufield provided 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists, Toko Stops helped with 13 points and Zane Plain Feather did his part with 10 points for Plenty Coups, which led by 20 at halftime. Tucker Tooke led the Bulldogs with 18 points, and Turner Tooke added 14 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots.
Western C
• Charlie Kruer pumped in 18 points and No. 4 Twin Bridges set up a championship rematch with No. 3 Manhattan Christian by fending off Shields Valley 46-41 in a semifinal game. Matt Kaiser added 13 points and Tate Smith nine for the Falcons, who led by eight after one quarter and nine entering the final eight minutes. Kaden Acosta led the Rebels with 18 points.
• Kade Cutler was tops with 17 points, Preston Metesh chipped in with 12 and Philipsburg rallied past St. Regis in the fourth quarter for a 43-40 loser-out victory. Brian Ward scored eight for the Prospectors, who trailed by 16 at one point and outscored the Tigers 17-8 over the final eight minutes. Caleb Ball scored 16 and John Pruitt 10 for St. Regis.
• Brennan Cox scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures and No. 6 Valley Christian rebounded from its first Class C loss of the season to drub Alberton-Superior 62-41 in a loser-out game. Billy Boone scored 12, Eyan Becker 11 and Riley Reimer 10 for the Eagles, who led by a point after one quarter but increased the margin to 12 by halftime. Carson Callison led the Mountain Cats with 17 points and Bryan Mask added nine.
Girls Basketball
CLASS A
Eastern A
• Mya Hansen popped in 18 points to surpass 1,000 for her career and Solei Erickson contributed 11 to help propel top-ranked Billings Central past Glendive 60-33 in a divisional semifinal game. Isabelle Erickson scored nine for the Rams, who led by eight at halftime and pulled away with a 16-3 fourth quarter to secure a berth in next week's state tournament. Codi Nagle scored 12 points and hauled down 12 rebounds for the Red Devils, who shot 29% from the floor.
• Taylor Young scored 14 points, Skylar Higgs added 13 and Livingston took control in overtime for a 50-45 loser-out triumph over Sidney after the Eagles rallied from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit. The Rangers led by 12 at halftime and nine after three quarters. Jenna Anderson led Sidney with 11 points and Ali Merritt had 10.
Western A
• Ainsley Shipman led with 11 points and Lauryn Petersen provided 10 to lead Dillon over Frenchtown 38-33 in an elimination game. The two teams were tied at 21-all entering the fourth quarter. Lauren Demmons and Sadie Smith each scored eight for the Broncs in their finale.
CLASS C
Northern C
• Mariah Arkinson led three players with 15 points and Box Elder win a nip-and-tuck battle with Belt 46-44 in a loser-out game to send the seventh-ranked Huskies home. Kayla Momberg contributed 11 points and Angela Gopher 10 for the Bears, who led by five points entering the fourth quarter. Sabrina Wing topped Belt with 17, and Lindsey Paulson and Raily Gliko added 11 apiece.
• Trinity Edwards scored 16 points, Isabelle Heggem provided 15 and No. 6 Roy-Winifred recovered from its Thursday loss to trounce Geraldine-Highwood 53-21 in a loser-out game. The Outlaws led by five after one quarter but outscored the Rivals 17-2 over the next eight minutes. Jonna McCullough led Geraldine-Highwood with nine points.
Southern C
• Leni Krehbiel drained 19 points, Koye Rindal added 11 and eighth-ranked Melstone rode a 16-0 second quarter to a 53-27 rout of Custer-Hysham in a semifinal. Avery Eike and Kayla Kombol each scored eight for the Broncs to help build a 20-point halftime lead. Brooklyn Ragland scored 16 to lead the Rebels' cause.
20-Point Club
31: Royce Robinson, Lewistown
24: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
22: Cameron Falcon, Heart Butte
22: Colten Miske, Wibaux
22: Colton Graham, Polson
20: Jace Lemmel, Roundup
20: Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian
