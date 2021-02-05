Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Payton Sanders scored 14 points, Ky Kouba added 13 and No. 5 Billings Skyview also clamped down defensively in winning at home 53-25 over No. 2 Bozeman. Kouba nailed three 3-pointers and Sanders two. The Falcons, who had seven 3-pointers overall, led 13-4 after the first quarter and 23-9 by halftime. Ten Falcons scored. Tucker MacBeth's eigtht points were high for the visiting Hawks.
• Billings West bolted ahead early and turned away visiting Bozeman Gallatin by a 61-49 count. The Golden Bears were up 21-7 after the first quarter and 34-19 at halftime. Neil Daly was West's big gun with 16 points, followed by Sam Phillips and Zach Erbacher with 10 apiece. Tyler Nansel scored 14 points for Gallatin. Ryan Schlepp chipped in with 12.
Class A
• Colter Bales had the hot hand with 24 points as Laurel coasted past Sidney 64-21. Dalton Boehler and Konnor Gregorson backed Bales with seven apiece for the Locomotives, who led by 18 at halftime and coasted from there. Bales scored 13 of his points in the third quarter as the Locomotives went on a 24-4 tear. Ten Laurel players scored.
• Fischer Brown scored 22 points and Bryce Graham added 14 to help Lewistown hold off Glendive 54-51 in a game that was close the entire way. Jalen Robinson added 10 for the Golden Eagles, who led by three after one quarter.
• Dalton Polesky pumped in 27 points and Ryder Lee had 10 for Miles City in a 63-51 loss to Havre. Jayden Venable added nine points for the Cowboys, who trailed by 12 at halftime and played even the rest of the way. No statistics were available for the Blue Ponies.
Class B
• Daniel Faith scored 14 points, Kaelob Flores 13 and No. 6 Fairfield broke open a close game in the fourth quarter for a 69-53 win over Rocky Boy. Brayden Kolwyck added 10 for the Eagles, who led by a point entering the fourth quarter and then outscored Rocky Boy 22-7. Joe Demontiney scored 17 and Ben Crebs 16 for the Stars, who were playing their first game since walking off the floor in the fourth quarter at Malta on Tuesday. They were unhappy with five technical fouls called against them.
• Beau Neal (25 points) and JP Briney (23) proved a potent one-two punch as Florence-Carlton pulled away in the second quarter for an 87-56 rout of Arlee. Eli Pedersen added 16 points for the Falcons, who outscored the Warriors 28-10 in the eight minutes before halftime. Levi Fullerton scored 17 points and Trey Malatare 12 for Arlee.
• Malachi Little Nest scored 17 points and Ty Moccasin added 10 to power No. 1 Lodge Grass past Joliet 70-46. An 18-5 second quarter did the trick for the Indians, who played again without injured leading scorer Damon Gros Ventre. Paxton McQuillan and Seth Bailey led Joliet with 12 points apiece.
• Cormac Benn led with 10 points and No. 10 Bigfork put 10 players in the scoring column in a 76-34 romp over Troy. Bryce Guillard added nine for the Vikings. Michael Foote topped the Trojans with 11 points.
• Aidan Thompson scored 15 points and had the game-winning put-back just before the buzzer, and Logan Nicholson and Hunter Steinbach backed him with 11 apiece as Deer Lodge withstood a 31-point outburst by Eli Saltenberger to nip upset-minded Anaconda 54-52. The Wardens trailed by four points at halftime before knotting the score at 42-all after three quarters. Braedon Sawyer backed Saltenberger with 12 points for the Copperheads.
• Zander Ackerman scored 26 points and Antone Manning added 18 in Wolf Point's 63-52 victory over visiting Baker. Kraven Silk chipped in with 11 points for the Wolves. Ackerman accounted for three of Wolf Point's seven 3-pointers. The Wolves led 40-35 heading into the fourth quarter. Ackerman tallied 11 of Wolf Point's final 23 points. Manning had nine. Baker's Logan Graham wound up with 19 points.
• Recent Montana Griz commit Rhett Reynolds pumped in 22 points and Logan Leck had his back with 19 to fuel No. 5 Shelby to an 82-29 rout of Choteau. Taylor Parsons added 10 for the Coyotes, who jumped to a 26-5 lead. Tony Daley's 12 points paced Choteau.
• Trey Allen scored 18 points, Jay Jetmore added 16 and Red Lodge pulled away from Big Timber in the second half for a 51-27 triumph. The Rams led by seven at halftime but upped the margin to 13 after three quarters. Connor Gisecke scored six to lead the Herders.
• Colby Martinez was tops with 20 points and Columbus opened up a 10-point halftime lead and held on to down Roundup 50-41. Caden Meier added 12 for the Cougars, who outscored the Panthers 13-4 in the second quarter. Kade Griffith scored 14 and Michael McHenry 11 for Roundup.
Class C
• Colton Young continued his high-scoring ways with 21 points and brother Taytin Young chipped in with nine as Absarokee built a 12-point lead after one quarter and held on to defeat Fromberg 52-43. The Falcons, who received 10 points from Kamden Carr and nine from Sal Palacios, chipped away at the deficit to pull within five after three quarter.
• Quin Gillespie and Baylor Pospisil shared scoring honors with 16 points apiece and No. 8 Bridger pulled away late for a 56-39 triumph over Broadview-Lavina. Cooper Frank added 10 points for the Scouts (9-0), who led by only four entering the final quarter. Kade Erickson had 16 points and Williami Sanguins 14 for the Pirates.
• Caleb Ball scored 16 points, Andrew Sanford backed him with 15 and Tanner Day had 13 to fuel St. Regis' 61-24 romp over Noxon. The Tigers led 19-2 after one quarter and rolled from there.
• Colter Woldstad led the way with 15 points and Harlowton-Ryegate started fast and pulled away late for a 51-31 win over Park City. Joe Alvarez added nine for the Engineers, who led 10-1 after one quarter. Jake Gauthier scored nine points and Tucker Johnstone eight for the Panthers.
• Seth Amunrud again led No. 2 Manhattan Christian in scoring with 19 points and the Eagles remained perfect with an 85-52 romp over Ennis. Tebarek Hill scored 17 and Jackson Leep 15 for Manhattan Christian (13-0), which scored 51 points in the first half alone. Brand Ostler scored 17 points, Ian Swanson 15 and Jaxson Kloote 12 for the Mustangs.
• No. 9 Fort Benton received a game-high 26 points from Hayden Diekhans in beating visiting Turner 75-37. Diekhans tallied all of his points in the first three quarters. He knocked down three 3-pointers. Teammate Devin Bird pitched in with 12 points. Fort Benton led 45-18 by halftime. Shane Kimmel finished with 13 points for Turner. Austin Welsh tossed in 10.
• Parker Cromwell pumped in 21 points, Jayce Tande added 14 and Aidan Fishell chipped in with 12 as No. 1 Scobey overwhelmed No. 7 Dodson 81-21. It's the first defeat for the Coyotes, who defeated Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale on Thursday night after a two-week hiatus due to COVID-19.
• Tyler Ellsworth paved the way with 22 points and Dutton-Brady went wire to wire with Cascade before prevailing 62-58. Rylan Doheny scored 12 and Jake Feldmann 10 for the Diamond Backs, who led by a point entering the fourth quarter. Tim Achte led Cascade with 20 points, Gabe Waters added 13 and James Lewis 10.
• Darby downed Seeley-Swan 40-35 behind 12 points from Preston Smith and nine from Hooper Reed. Sawyer Schelmedine had 14 points for the Blackhawks, and Jason James had 11 more.
• Sloan McPherson had the hottest hand with 25 points to send Savage past Circle 57-49. Logan Nelson added 10 for the Warriors.
• Jon Rey Taylor led with 16 points and Loden Idler added 14 to lead Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale over Class B Glasgow 56-39. Beau Simonson added 10 for the Mavericks, who led by a point at halftime but broke it open with a 26-11 fourth quarter. Keigan Skolrud had 18 points and Trevor Klind 10 for the Scotties.
• Brennan Cox pumped in 25 points to lead four players in double figures and No. 5 Valley Christian stayed perfect with an 83-13 romp over outmanned Lincoln. Riley Reimer scored 18, Asher Beaudin 14 and Eyan Becker 10 for the Eagles. Andrew Brown had seven for the Lynx, who have five players.
• Four Sunburst players scored in double figures as the Refiners won 53-34 at Centerville. Cade Hanson topped the scoring parade with 17. He was followed by teammates Jaden Koon (12), Josh Kearns (12) and Stanley Jarvis (10). Sunburst was in control, 26-15, by halftime and outscored the Miners, 27-19, in the second half. The Miners received 13 points from Keegan Klasner.
• Chase Keating scored more than half of his team's points with 26 and Reed Point-Rapelje regrouped from an early deficit to topple Roberts 44-33. Chance Keating provided nine more points for the Renegades, who trailed by four points after the first quarter but flipped the lead to six by halftime. Joe Allen's 12 points led the Roberts.
• Bryce Grebe led with 21 points, Tyler Kombol helped with 14 and Karem Kutluk was right behind with 12 as Melstone outscored Terry by 16 points in the fourth quarter for a 55-41 win.
• Paul Hardy and Hunter Sharbono shared scoring honors for Fairview with 16 points each and the Warriors outlasted Plentywood 61-42. Kaden Skogas added 12 points and Kanyon Taylor nine for Fairview. Reese Wirtz led all scorers with 21 points and Caydon Trupe provided 13 for the Wildcats.
• Kaidin Thibert scored 19 points to lead four players in double figures and Simms routed Valier 82-43. Stephen Links added 14 points, Dallin Nelson 12 and Carter McDowell 10 for the Tigers. Brody Connelly pumped in 30 points to lead all scorers for Valier, which also received nine from Brett Stoltz.
• Gavin Spicher led with 19 points and North Star had too much balance for Hays-Lodgepole in a 72-56 triumph. Jaden Sargent had 14, Colton Spicher 12 and Payne Ditmar 10 for the Knights, who led 22-10 after one quarter. Daniel Henry led all scorers with 25 for the Thunderbirds, who also received 18 points from Estevan Granados and 10 from Tyshawn Shambo.
• Orrin Harris led the way with 20 points, Bryson Bahnmiller backed him with 15 and Cole Noble provided 11 for Geraldine-Highwood in a 63-41 toppling of Denton-Geyser-Stanford.
• Bridger Vogl scored 25 points, Aiden McDaniel scored 17 and No. 3 Belt remained unbeaten by pulling away in the second half for a 64=49 win over Winnett-Grass Range. Kaimen Evans added 14 for the Huskies, who led by a point at halftime and four after three quarters. Derrik Zimmerman scored 17, and Walker Doman and Cy Nunn added 11 apiece for the Rams.
• Toby Niederegger (22 points) and Reese Elliot (20) were a 1-2 punch for high-scoring Chinook in an 81-42 rout of Chester-Joplin-Inverness. Benton Elliot had nine for the Sugarbeeters, who scored 30 first-quarter points. Kyle Harmon scored 12 and Trevin Grammar 10 for the Hawks.
• Treydyn Bauer scored 11 points and Allen Russell had nine for Brockton in a 62-28 loss to Westby-Grenora. No statistics were available for the Thunder, who outscored the Warriors 28-0 in the second quarter after leading by one after the first eight minutes.
• Colt Miller led with 14 points and Mason Dethman provided eight as No. 4 Froid-Lake moved up a level to down Class B Malta 47-44. Javonne Nesbit added eight for the Redhawks, who were behind by two points at halftime. Rex Williamson scored 13 and Kooper Oxarart 12 for the Mustangs.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• No. 5 Billings Skyview had four players score points in double figures en route to a 59-41 victory at Bozeman. The Falcons were led by the 16 points of Cami Harris. Brooke Berry and Breanna Williams added 12 points apiece, and Morning Grace Spotted Bear checked in with 11. Bozeman's Macy Mayer was the game's leading scorer with 22. Skyview led 20-10 after one quarter and 27-24 at halftime. The Falcons broke the game open with a 19-8 third-quarter scoring spree.
• Kaitlin Grossman led all scorers with 17 points and Kendell Ellis had 12 for Billings West in a 71-30 dispatching of Bozeman Gallatin. Taylee Chirrick and Bella Murphy added 10 points each for the Golden Bears, who led by 13 after the first quarter and 29 by halftime. Aspen Evenson and Averi Smith scored nine apiece to lead the Raptors.
Class A
• Kamber Good Luck poured in 21 points and Nevaeh Alden backed her with 14 to lift No. 2 Hardin to a 67-41 conquest of Livingston. The game was tied 16-all after one quarter before the Bulldogs embarked on a 20-5 scoring spree before halftime.
• Glendive got 19 points from Jillian Litwiller and 12 more from Madison Wahl in a 38-26 road victory over Lewistown. The Red Devils outscored Lewistown 13-1 in the third quarter. Aniya Ross led the Eagles with 12 points.
• Emma Timm and Becky Melcher scored 13 points apiece as Laurel defeated Sidney 65-26. Ten Locomotives cracked the scoring column. Melcher's output included three 3-pointers. Laurel led 13-10 after one quarter, then went on a 23-3 uprising in the second quarter and an 18-4 scoring spree in the third to lead 54-17. Sophie Peters provided 12 points for Sidney.
Class B
• Addy Anderson scored 12 points and Justine Lamb helped with 10 to guide Malta past Class C Froid-Lake 48-39. Allison Kunze scored nine for the M-ettes, who led by 10 at halftime and held on. Sydney Dethman led all scorers with 22 points for Froid-Lake, and Carolyne Christoffersen added 10.
• Canzas Hisbadhorse pumped in 16 points, Malea Egan added 12 and Baily Egan provided 11 to propel No. 1 Colstrip past Shepherd 71-26. The Fillies led by 22 at halftime and pitched an 11-0 shutout in the third quarter.
• Jada Clarkson paved the way with 18 points and Whitehall jumped to a 17-point lead halftime lead en route to downing Manhattan 68-51. Maxine Hoagland added 13 points and Meagan Johnson 12 for the Trojans. Four Tigers had seven points: Ella Halverson, Hallie Hemingway, Adele Didriksen and Olleca Severson.
• Mia Sullivan-Sanders led three players in double figures with 15 points and No. 9 Anaconda got back on the winning track by drubbing Deer Lodge 62-30. Sami Johnson added 11 points and Megan Reich 10 for the Copperheads. Taryn Lamb and Courtney Boese paced the Wardens with 11 points each.
• Bigfork scored a big 67-9 win over Troy behind a 40-point first half. Scout Nadeau scored 15 points, Emma Berreth added 13 and Alexis Saari scored 11. Izzy Tunison had four points to lead the Trojans.
• Bailey Finn led four players in double figures with 18 points and top-ranked Big Timber remained perfect with a 71-26 romp over Red Lodge. Emily Cooley added 15 points, Hailee Brandon 11 and Alyssa Boshart 10 for the Herders, who led by 23 at halftime. Alice Fouts had eight points for the Rams.
• J'Elle Garfield drained 15 points and Josie Kolstad helped with 12 as Wolf Point built a nine-point first-quarter lead and outlasted Baker 43-32. Peyton Janeway scored 16 points and Anika Ploeger 10 for the Spartans.
• Jordan Jefferson had a big night with 23 points and Lodge Grass used a 19-6 second-quarter surge to down Joliet 59-48. The Indians, who trailed by six after one quarter, also received 13 points from Shantell Pretty On Top and 10 from Saraya Lefthand. Merrin Schwend scored 18 points and Skyler Wright had 16 for the J-Hawks.
• Sawyer Wiggs scored 10 points, Payton West had nine and Columbus took a 36-34 overtime nail-biter from No. 7 Roundup. Kennah Jensen scored 10 points and Blythe Sealey nine for the Panthers.
• Kylie Kovatch led all scorers with 14 points, Kolbi Wood added 11 and Elise Schneiter provided 10 for Florence-Carlton to an easy 66-22 win over Arlee. Lark Thomas led the Scarlets with eight points.
Class C
• Ashlee Wang led a balanced offense with 15 points and No. 1 Fort Benton broke open a close game early and throttled No. 9 Turner 67-24. Emerson Giese added 13 and Aspen Giese 12 for the Longhorns, who led by one point after one quarter but upped it to 12 at halftime then blew it open with a 23-1 third quarter. Shyan Krass had 17 points for the Tornadoes, but no other player had more than two points.
• Brenna Murnion paved the way with 11 points and Jordan rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to topple Wibaux 40-29. Lindsay Lawrence had nine for the Mustangs, who took a two-point lead into a fourth quarter they won by nine. Shantel Bertelsen's nine points paced the Longhorns.
• Kayla Kombol scored 16 points, Leni Krehbiel added 14 and No. 3 Melstone, in its first game without the state's top scorer Draya Wacker, thumped Terry 54-10. Avery Eike and Koye Rindal had eight points apiece for the Broncs, who led 20-2 after one quarter. Wacker, who was averaging 25.1 points per game, is out for the season with a torn ACL. Rachel Ehinger's four points led Terry.
• Gracee Lekvold took control with 25 points and No. 10 Scobey broke from a 10-point halftime lead to trounce Dodson 51-20. Emily Anderson scored 12 for the Spartans, who led by 17 after three quarters and then ran away in a 19-5 fourth quarter.
• Brynn Folvag scored 19 points and Elizabeth Field added 16 as Westby-Grenora rolled past Brockton 44-9. The Thunder led by 15 after one quarter and 40-4 at halftime. Kyra Stormy had five points for the Warriors.
• Taylor DeVries led with 16 points and Eliana Kuperus did her part with 12 as No. 6 Manhattan Christian overcame a big early hole to down Ennis 50-41. Landri Paladichuk had 11 points and Shelby Klein eight points and 15 rebounds for the Mustangs, who led 29-17 at halftime but saw the Eagles win the third quarter by 16 points to lead by four.
• Harlie Jackson scored 11 points and Mattison McKamey contributed as Cascade bolted to a 25-3 first-quarter lead and drilled Dutton-Brady 55-14. Mackaela Pulver scored seven for the Diamond Backs.
• Erica Ramsey scored 18 points, Loni Orcutt 14 and Hannah Monroe 13 as Valier won at home 72-46 against Simms. Valier outscored Simms 35-16 in the second half to break open a tight game. Ramsey scored 16 of her 18 points in the first half to help Vallier to a 37-30 halftime advantage. Orcutt had 12 second-half points and Monroe 10. Laura Zeitzke led Simms with 14 points.
• Jaycee Erickson popped in 16 points, Teagan Erickson added nine and No. 2 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale remained undefeated with a 43-25 victory over Class B Glasgow. Riley Norser led the Scotties with eight points.
• Seeley-Swan took down Darby 61-16 to remain undefeated at 10-0. Klaire Kovatch had 13 points to lead the the Blackhawks, who led 42-4 at halftime. Emily Maughan had 12 points and Sariah Maughan added on 11.
• Hailey Croft paced a balanced Roberts offense with 15 points and the Rockets roared past Reed Point-Rapelje 62-20. Jozelyn Payovich scored 13, Kenzie Pitts 12 and Brighid Doll nine for Roberts. Riley Tinsley led the Renegades with eight points.
• Makenzie Walton scored nine points, and Mekayla Walton and Tandy Planichek added eight each to lead Absarokee over Fromberg 53-11. Siera Guffey's five points led the Falcons.
• Ellie Reinertson popped in 18 points and Sophia Darr pitched in with 10 as Gardiner rode an 18-1 second quarter to a 51-29 romp over White Sulphur Springs. Natalie Fisher scored 12 points and Kendra Manger 11 for the Hornets.
• Liv Wangerin had a big night with 21 points, Ashtyn Curtiss added 12 and Emma Brensdal did her share with 11 to lead Plentywood to a 50-27 conquest of Fairview. Megan Asbeck scored 11 and Emily Sundheim eight for the Warriors.
• Karli Lane led all scorers with 17 points and Harlowton-Ryegate toppled Park City 46-28. Teagan Oliva added eight for the Engineers. Isabelle Adams had 16 points for the Panthers.
• Elsie Wilson scored 10 points, Sadie Ullmer added nine and Bainville's big fourth quarter was the difference in a 36-35 nipping of Richey-Lambert. Bainville trailed 32-22 entering the final eight minutes. Jaylyn Klempel scored 12 points and Shaelyn Williams nine for the Fusion.
• Jade Wendland had the hot hand with 23 points and Kenidee Wolery backed her with 17 in North Star's 70-32 trouncing of Hays-Lodgepole. Laynie Sattoriva and Shayla Borlaug scored 13 apiece for the Knights. Sierra Chandler's seven points paced the Thunderbirds.
• Lindsey Paulson paced No. 7 Belt with 20 points and Railey Gliko added 10 as the Huskies rolled past Winnett-Grass Range 56-13. Maddison Osterman added nine for Belt. Erika Benes led the Rams with four points.
• Emily Adkins scored 14 points and Mya Goltz had 10 to lead Bridger past Broadview-Lavina 51-29. Dylann Pospisil added nine points and Hope Buessing eight for the Scouts.
20-Point Club
31: Eli Saltenberger, Anaconda
30: Brody Connelly, Valier
27: Dalton Polasky, Miles City
26: Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton
26: Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point
26: Chase Keating, Reed Point-Rapelje
25: Beau Neal, Florence-Carlton
25: Gracee Lekvold, Scobey
25: Sloan McPherson, Savage
25: Brennan Cox, Valley Christian
25: Daniel Hardy, Hays-Lodgepole
25: Bridger Vogl, Belt
24: Colter Bales, Laurel
23: JP Briney, Florence-Carlton
23: Jordan Jefferson, Lodge Grass
23: Jade Wendland, North Star
22: Sydney Dethman, Froid-Lake
22: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
22: Macy Mayer, Bozeman
22: Tyler Ellsworth, Dutton-Brady
22: Fischer Brown, Lewistown
22: Toby Niederegger, Chinook
21: Colton Young, Absarokee
21: Parker Cromwell, Scobey
21: Kamber Good Luck, Hardin
21: Bryce Grebe, Melstone
21: Reese Wirtz, Plentywood
21: Liv Wangerin, Plentywood
20: Tim Achte, Cascade
20: Colby Martinez, Columbus
20: Orrin Harris, Geraldine-Highwood
20: Lindsey Paulson, Belt
20: Reese Elliot, Chinook
20: Brayden Cline, Box Elder
