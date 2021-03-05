Editor's note: Coverage of the Class A tournaments is here for boys and here for girls.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Ty Huse led the way with 18 points and Bozeman pulled away from a seven-point halftime lead with a 14-6 third quarter and downed Great Falls CMR 54-39 in a tournament play-in game. Ryan Barnes added eight points for the Hawks. Raef Newbrough led the Rustlers with 13 points, and David Botti-Anderson added nine.
CLASS B
Northern B
• Rhett Reynolds had the hot hand with 25 points and nine rebounds, Taylor Parsons had a big afternoon with 21 and Shelby rallied in the fourth quarter to down Rocky Boy 67-64 in a tense semifinal game. Logan Leck scored eight points and grabbed six boards for the Coyotes, who trailed 47-44 entering the final eight minutes. Ben Crebs led the way for the Stars with 23 points and seven rebounds, Joe Demontiney added 15 points and Sean Gibson had 13. Shelby will play for the title against Fairfield.
• Gavin Mills and Daniel Faith shared scoring honors with 11 points apiece as Fairfield won a nip-and-tuck showdown with Malta 47-42 to move into the championship matchup against Shelby. Kaelob Flores added seven for the Eagles, who led by two points entering the fourth quarter. Kooper Oxarart scored 16 and Connor Tuss 13 for the Mustangs.
• Bergen Miller led with 18 points and five assists, and Hunter Collinsworth tallied a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds as Glasgow rallied in the second half for a 46-45 edging of Cut Bank in a loser-out game. Robert Reagan had 14 points and Chevy Burdeau 12 to lead the Wolves, who led by nine at halftime but saw the margin trimmed to three entering the fourth quarter.
• Tyler Cichosz pumped in 23 points and RJ Ramone backed him with 17 as Harlem advanced with a 62-55 win over Conrad in a loser-out matchup. Daniel Lawrence added 12 points and Trent Main pulled down 10 rebounds for the Wildcats, who led 19-10 after one quarter. Kade Harwood scored 18 and hauled in six rebounds, Jarek Shepherd added 15 points and Ethan Wittmier 10 for the Cowboys.
Southern B
• In a wild semifinal game featuring 17 lead changes, Manhattan emerged a 47-41 winner over Colstrip. The Tigers were sparked by the double-figure scoring supplied by Tate Bowler (14), Corban Johnson (12) and Caden Holgate (10). Manhattan also recorded 12 steals and scored 22 points off Colstrip turnovers. The Colts received seven points from Shay Wilkie, Rilee Small-Fisher and Jaren Knows His Gun. Colstrip led 18-17 at halftime, but Manhattan owned the second half by a 30-23 spread. Bowler and Sven Stenberg were credited with three steals apiece for the Tigers.
• Noah Bouchard had the hot hand with 29 points — 14 in the fourth quarter — and Huntley Project poured it on in the final eight minutes for a 75-60 semifinal win over Lodge Grass and its first state berth in six years. Tim Rose added 14, Jake Fox 12 and Brandon Geck 10 for the Red Devils, who trailed by two points entering the final quarter but finished the game on an 27-10 run. Damon Gros Ventre had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Indians, who also received 11 points from DC Stewart.
• Journey Emerson had a big morning with 22 points, nine rebounds and seven steals as Lame Deer advanced with a 41-35 triumph over Columbus. Kendall Russell did his part with 12 rebounds for the Morning Stars, who shot 57.1% from the field. Colby Martinez paced the Cougars with 24 points, five rebounds and four steals.
• Braden Racht scored 14 points grabbed five rebounds, and brother Ryan Racht had his back with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists as Townsend pulled away in the second half for a 52-28 romp over Three Forks in a loser-out game. Gavin Vandenacre added 10 for the Bulldogs, who outscored the Wolves 16-5 in the third quarter for a 17-point lead. Owen Long scored eight and Shane Williams seven for Three Forks.
Western B
• Beau Neal had the hot hand with 29 points and a decisive third quarter pushed Florence-Carlton to a 59-50 victory over Missoula Loyola in a semifinal game. Eli Pedersen added 12 for the Falcons, who trailed by two points at halftime but flipped the lead to seven after three quarters. Will Burns scored 21 and Raef Konzen 14 for the Rams. Florence will face Deer Lodge for the title.
• Ozzie King was high scorer with 19 points and Aidan Thompson helped with 13 as Deer Lodge rebounded from a six-point halftime deficit to down Bigfork 46-40 in a semifinal game. Brodey Freeman scored nine for the Wardens, who trailed by one point entering the fourth quarter and outscored the Vikings 18-11 the rest of the way. Isak Epperly scored 18 and Bryce Gilliard 10 for Bigfork.
• Cody Burk poured in 25 points and Ben Cooper was right behind him with 20 as Thompson Falls rode a huge third quarter to a 71-61 win over Eureka in a loser-out game. Dante Micheli added 14 for the Bluehawks, who trailed by six at halftime but outscored the Lions 30-14 over the next eight minutes to lead by the final margin. Gavin Bates scored 19 and TJ Carr 18 in Eureka's finale.
• Zoran LaFrombois drained 21 points and Ross McPherson tallied 16 as St. Ignatius opened a double-digit lead in the second quarter on the way to a 71-47 thumping of Anaconda in a loser-out game. Isaiah Nasewtewa added nine for the Bulldogs, who led by 14 at halftime and 26 after three quarters. Eli Saltenberger led the Copperheads with 19 points and Braedon Sawyer provided 11.
CLASS C
Eastern C
• Colt Miller had the hot hand with 24 points as Froid-Lake moved into the championship game by outlasting Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 49-41 in a semifinal game. Javonne Nesbit added 13 points for the Redhawks, who led by a point at halftime. Trey Johnson scored 13 and Loden Idler nine for the Mavericks. Froid-Lake will face Scobey for the divisional crown.
• Jayce Tande and Parker Cromwell drained 18 points apiece to lead four players in double figures as unbeaten Scobey overwhelmed Dodson 70-28 in a semifinal game. Aidan Fishell scored 15 and Caden Handran 11 for the Spartans, who led 47-15 at halftime. Michael Jaynes scored eight for the Coyotes.
• Aidian Harbin popped in 21 points, Darian Holecek backed him with 19 and Erik Field chipped in with 18 as Westby-Grenora started strong and kept Richey-Lambert at arm's length for the duration of a 64-53 loser-out win. The Thunder led 16-6 after one quarter and the margin hovered around 10 most of the game. Grady Gonsioroski scored 17 points and Caleb Senner 16 in the Fusion's final game.
• Kanyon Taylor scored 17 points and Kaden Skogas helped with 14 for Fairview, which bolted to a 13-point lead after one quarter and rolled past Plentywood 52-34 in a loser-out matchup. Paul Hardy added 10 for the Warriors, who led by 17 at halftime. Reese Wirtz scored 19 and Chris Hagan eight for the Wildcats.
Girls Basketball
CLASS B
Northern B
• Behind the 14 points of Maddie Williamson and the 12 from Allison Kunze, Malta cruised into the championship game with a 64-22 semifinal victory over Choteau. The M-ettes were ahead 17-8 after one quarter and 28-10 by intermission. Nine Malta players put their names in the scoring column, including Kylie Hunter with nine and Justine Lamb with eight. Christine Funk provided 12 points for Choteau. Malta had a 25-point third quarter, with Kunze scoring 11 points and Williamson seven.
• Fairfield shot 11 of 15 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and the Eagles fought off Glasgow 33-26 in the semifinals. Fairfield led 20-18 heading into the final period. Madison Rosenbaum scored all nine of her points at the foul line, shooting 9 of 11 overall and 6 of 7 in the fourth quarter. Teammate Tori Jones added eight points, making 4 of 5 foul shots overall. Daley Aune led Glasgow with 10 points. Abrianna Nielsen added six.
• Sienna Spotted Bear and Aliyah Cruz combined for 26 points as Cut Bank ousted Harlem 40-34. Spotted Bear scored 15 and Cruz 11 for the winners. Taya Trottier of Harlem led all scorers with 21, including three 3-pointers. Cut Bank didn't make a field goal in the fourth quarter, but shot 11 of 14 at the line. The Wolves were up 29-22 going into the final period.
• Maddison Underdal scored 13 points and Jori Clary 10 as Shelby eliminated Conrad 34-19. The Coyotes scored 15 points in the first quarter and led 22-11 at halftime. Lauren Phillips had six points for Conrad.
Southern B
• Top-ranked Big Timber advanced to the championship game for the second year in a row with a 46-35 semifinal win over No. 3 Roundup. Bailey Finn scored 16 points, Emily Cooley had 12 and Hailee Brandon contributed 10 to help Big Timber methodically pull away. The Herders led 33-29 after three quarters before holding Roundup to just one field goal in the fourth. Three players scored for Roundup, led by Tia Stahl, who had 13. Her 3-pointer with 5:17 left in the third gave the Panthers their final lead at 22-21. Blythe Sealey had 12 points and Meghan Eiselein finished with 10 for Roundup.
• Sawyer Wiggs paved the way with 19 points, Payton West provided 17 and Columbus broke away from a tie at the end of three quarters to topple Whitehall 43-34 in a semifinal game. The Cougars led by one at halftime and the game was knotted 26-all until the 17-8 fourth-quarter barrage. Jada Clarkson scored 14 and Meagan Johnson 12 for the Trojans.
• Makenna Bushman scored 11 points, Merrin Schwend added 10 and Kyelynn Coombe hauled down 12 rebounds as Joliet fended off Forsyth 40-37 to end the season for the defending co-champion Dogies. The J-Hawks led by six entering the fourth quarter. Future Montana State player Lindsey Hein scored 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked three shots in her final game for Forsyth.
• Baily Egan led with 18 points and had nine rebounds, and Canzas Hisbadhorse hada monster game with 15 points, 17 rebounds and four steals as Colstrip shook off a first-round loss to KO Jefferson 66-35 in a loser-out game. Madison Big Back added nine points for the Fillies, who outrebounded the Panthers 51-24 and hounded them for 20 steals. Rachel Van Blaricom had seven points and Izzy Morris five steals for Jefferson.
Western B
• Kyla Bohne was tops with 18 points, Reena Truman added 15 and Eureka pulled away in the fourth quarter to down Anaconda 64-50 to win the divisional crown. Michael Shea added 10 for the Lions, who led by two points before going on an 18-6 tear in the final eight minutes. Mia Sullivan-Sanders scored 12 and Alyssa Peterson nine for the Copperheads, who will join Eureka and Missoula Loyola at the state tournament.
• Natalie Clevenger led the way with 15 points and Missoula Loyola used balance to coast past Bigfork 51-36 for the third-place trophy and a third consecutive state berth. Lani Walker scored 14 points for the Breakers, who led by three at halftime. Scout Nadeau scored 11 and Alexis Saari 10 for the Valkyries.
• Natalie Clevenger scored 17 points and Lani Walker added 12 as Missoula Loyola bounced back from its first-round defeat to eliminate Florence-Carlton 56-33. Kelsey Esh added 11 for the Breakers. Trista Williams scored eight and Kylie Kovatch seven for the Falcons.
• Bigfork's Emma Berreth poured in 33 points as the Valkyries moved into the consolation final with a 52-50 win over Thompson Falls. Megan Baxter scored 21 points and Jody Detlaff 16 for the Bluehawks. The teams were tied after the first, second and third quarters before the Valkyries won the final quarter 15-13.
CLASS C
Eastern C
• Alexis Moline score 13 points, sister Ryann Moline added 10 and Circle rallied in the fourth quarter for a 41-39 loser-out triumph over Westby-Grenora. The Wildcats trailed 32-28 entering the final eight minutes. Elizabeth Field scored 14 and Brynn Folvag 11 for the Thunder.
• Whitley Maher led the way with 15 points and Gracee Lekvold chipped in with 13 to power Scobey past Froid-Lake 50-27 in a loser-out game. The Spartans led by only seven at halftime and 12 after three quarters before pulling away in a 16-5 fourth quarter. Sydney Dethman scored 15 points for the Redhawks, but no other player had more than four.
20-Point Club
31: Emma Berreth, Bigfork
29: Noah Boudhard, Huntley Project
25: Cody Burk, Thompson Falls
25: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
24: Colby Martinez, Columbus
24: Colt Miller, Froid-Lake
23: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
23: Tyler Cichosz, Harlem
23: Ben Crebs, Rocky Boy
22: Journey Emerson, Lame Deer
21: Lindsey Hein, Forsyth
21: Aidian Harbin, Westby-Grenora
21: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
21: Royce Robinson, Lewistown
21: Taylor Parsons, Shelby
21: Megan Baxter, Thompson Falls
21: Taya Trottier, Harlem
20: Ben Cooper, Thompson Falls
20: Jarrett Wilson, Polson
