Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
BOYS
Class A
• East Helena 54, Stevensville 48: Colter Charlesworth drained 19 points and Kobe Mergenthaler had his back with 14 as the Vigilantes rallied from an eight-point hole after one quarter to topple the Yellowjackets. Curtis Corzine added nine points for East Helena, which pulled to within a point at halftime, led by a point after three quarters and finished on an 11-6 run. Tad Tackes scored 14, Kellen Beller 11 and Gracen Trevino eight for Stevi.
Class B
• Rocky Boy 69, Harlem 51: Joe Standing Rock had the hot hand with 29 points and Teague Stump had a big night as well with 20 as the Stars routed the Wildcats. Kellen Colliflower chipped in with 10 for Rocky Boy.
• Townsend 55, Livingston 51: Jesus Garcia drained 17 points and Ryan Racht was right behind with 16 as the Bulldogs slipped past the Class A Rangers on the strength of a 16-6 third quarter. Ryedean Reed added nine for Townsend, which trailed 30-23 at intermission. William Saile scored 15 and Ryan Miller nine for Livingston.
• Huntley Project 51, Roundup 50: Parker Cook was a one-man wrecking crew with 36 points and the Red Devils needed every one to slip past the Panthers. Huntley Project trailed by two at halftime and one entering the final eight minutes before outscoring Roundup 14-12 the rest of the way.
• Missoula Loyola 76, Florence-Carlton 40: Reynolds Johnston, Raef Konzen and Noah Haffey led a balanced attack with 13 points each as the Rams crushed the Falcons to remain perfect. Ethan Stack was right there with 12 points for Missoula Loyola, which led 39-20 at halftime. Tyler Abbott scored nine points to lead Florence-Carlton.
Class C
• Heart Butte 103, Dutton-Brady 55: Thomas Young Running Crane was on fire with 26 points and Lance Morgan produced a big night as well with 21 to lead five players in double figures as the high-flying and unbeaten Warriors pummeled the Diamondbacks. Riley Reevis and Jude Reevis added 13 points apiece, and Cobyn Eagle Speaker had 10 for Heart Butte, which scored 30 points in the first quarter and 31 more in the third. Aidan Reeve did his part for Dutton-Brady with 24 points and Tyson Hemry added 18.
GIRLS
Class A
• Stevensville 60, East Helena 47: Claire Hutchison had the hot hand with 22 points and Shilo Lampi chipped in with 11 for the Yellowjackets, who overcame a four-point halftime deficit to take care of the Vigilantes. Kendahl Plontz added eight for Stevi, which outscored East Helena 37-20 in the second half. Dymon Root scored 15, Montana Pierson 10 and Natell Goodman nine for the Vigilantes.
• Livingston 43, Townsend 38: Veronica Turck and Zoey Payne scored 14 points apiece as the Rangers outlasted the Class B Bulldogs in a game that was close all the way. Briannah Williams led all scorers with 15 points and Ella Begger helped with 12 for Townsend.
Class B
• Shepherd 56, Forsyth 44: Ashley Carroll was tops with 18 points and Aubrey Allison pitched in with 11 to lead the Fillies, who jumped to an 18-6 lead after one quarter and built the gap to 20 at halftime. Jaeleigh Hlad scored 13 and Daley Pinkerton nine for Forsyth.
• Huntley Project 83, Roundup 13: Paige Lofing continued her hot start with 29 points and Maddison Akins dumped in 16 more as the Red Devils (4-1) crushed the Panthers to remain perfect against Class B foes. Hadley Kautz helped with 10 points for Huntley Project. Emalee Vickers scored all but two of Roundup's points.
• Bigfork 69, Columbia Falls 46: Scout Nadeau pumped in 20 points and Braedon Gunlock added 16 as the Valkyries poured it on the Class A Wildkats. Ava Davey chipped in with 14 more for Bigfork, which improved to 5-0.
Class C
• Dutton-Brady 39, Heart Butte 38: Haley May scored 15 points, Jersey Somerfeld added nine and the Pirates outscored the Warriors 14-9 in the fourth quarter to eke out the win. Bobbi Tailfeathers scored 13 points and Kainda Tatsey eight for Heart Butte, which led 10-4 after the first quarter.
• Augusta 51, Simms 42: Sallie Orem had scoring honors with 14 points and Payton Levine provided 13 as the Elk fended off the Tigers. Gracie Hill added 10 for Augusta, which made six 3-pointers to zero for Simms. Macy Herman scored 10 and Kodiann Lynn nine for the Tigers.
• Great Falls Homeschool 60, Cascade 53: Golden Holmquist drained 16 points, Emilia Doyon helped with 11 and Elizabeth Doyon added 10 to lead Great Falls Homeschool over the Badgers. Sophia Mortag led Cascade with 17, Alaina Barger had 12 and Braedyn Johnson eight.
20-Point Club
36: Parker Cook, Huntley Project
29: Paige Lofing, Huntley Project
29: Joe Standing Rock, Rocky Boy
26: Thomas Young Running Crane, Heart Butte
24: Aidan Reeve, Dutton-Brady
22: Claire Hutchison, Stevensville
21: Lance Morgan, Heart Butte
20: Teague Stump, Rocky Boy
20: Scout Nadeau, Bigfork
