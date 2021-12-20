Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS A
• Ronan 75, Browning 70: The Tonaskets did it all for the Chiefs, Elijah Tonasket and Marlo Tonasket both scoring 20 points in a triumph over the Indians. Dillon Pretty On Top added 12 and Ted Coffman nine for Ronan, which led by eight at halftime and 10 entering the final quarter. Justice Johnson scored 13, Joe Bullshoe 12 and Tommy Running Rabbit 10 for Browning.
• Columbia Falls 63, Bigfork 57 (OT): Jace Hill scored 19 points, Alihn Anderson added 13 and Chance Miner 10 as the Wildcats slipped past the Vikings in overtime. Columbia Falls outscored Bigfork 10-4 in the extra session. Bryce Gilliard led all scorers with 21 points for the Vikings, and Wyatt Johnson added 12.
CLASS B
• Shelby 55, Fairfield 51: Kyle McDermott scored 16 points and Rhett Reynolds added 15 as the Coyotes outlasted the Eagles in a game that was close the entire way. Randon Richmon scored 10 for Shelby, which won the second quarter by two points, and the third and fourth by one apiece. Kaelob Flores led Fairfield with 14 points and Owen Cartwright-Gines added 13.
• Shepherd 64, Forsyth 30: Jaydin MacGillivray led with 18 points, and Colton Zubach and Connor Hash added 14 apiece as the Mustangs clobbered the Dogies. Shepherd outscored Forsyth by nine in the first quarter and extended to margin to 21 by halftime. Joey McDermott scored 13 for Forsyth.
CLASS C
• Lustre Christian 59, Bainville 51: Kaden Hoversland had the hot hand with 22 points and Jasiah Hambira added 13 as the Lions rallied in the fourth quarter for a win over the Bulldogs. Elijah Lenihan added nine for Lustre, which trailed by two entering the final eight minutes. Jesse Strickland and Braedon Romo scored 17 apiece for Bainville, and Ayden Knudsen added 11.
• Heart Butte 81, Dutton-Brady 56: Thomas Running Crane pumped in 18 points to lead four players in double figures as the Warriors built an 18-5 lead after one quarter and coasted past the Diamond Backs. Riley Reevis scored 17, Jude Reevis 15 and Joe Murray 11 for Heart Butte. Kellan Doheny led all scorers with 22 points for Dutton-Brady, and Jake Feldman and John Baringer added 11 apiece.
• Turner 54, Dodson 49: Ryan Doyle drained 18 points and Trever Kimmel was right behind with 17 as the Tornadoes slipped past the Coyotes behind a 15-7 fourth quarter. Carson Maloney scored eight for Turner. Alex Werk topped all scorers with 21 for Dodson, Kadin Racine added 11 and Michael Jaynes 10.
• Great Falls Central 64, Winnett-Grass Range 42: Brandon Bliss paced a balanced Mustangs attack with 16 points, Kaiden Horner added 15 and Dillon Wasson 13 in a romp over the Rams. Relic Smith scored nine for Great Falls Central, which pulled away from a six-point lead with a 22-8 third quarter. Walker Doman scored 15 and Brady Bantz eight for Winnett-Grass Range.
• Broadview-Lavina 45, Park City 29: Kade Erickson was tops with 19 points and William Sanguins provided 11 as the Pirates toppled the Panthers. Jake Gauthier scored 10 for Park City. Broadview-Lavina led by six at halftime but upped the lead to 15 after three quarters.
• Big Sandy 82, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 48: Lane Demontiney (29 points) and Brayden Cline (26) both had big nights as the Pioneers crushed the Bearcats. Wylee Snapp added 16 and Kody Strutz 10 for Big Sandy, which led by 14 after one quarter and 35 at halftime. Ace Becker scored 20, Axel Becker 13 and Tyce Smith 11 for D-G-S.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• Billings Skyview 67, Billings Central 39: Cami Harris paced four players in double figures as the Falcons rode a 25-7 second quarter to a crosstown rout of the Class A Rams. Breanna Williams scored 17, Alexis Bauer 13 and Brooke Berry 11 for Skyview. Jessa Larson had nine and Maria Stewart eight for Billings Central.
CLASS A
• Browning 65, Ronan 47: Mecca Bullchild paved the way with 14 points and Lish Spoonhunter added 12 as the Runnin' Indians bolted to a 19-3 first-quarter lead, saw the Maidens pull within two after three quarters, and then blew it open with a 26-10 run over the final eight minutes. Amari CalfRobe scored nine and Natalee St. Goddard eight for Browning. LaReina Cordova scored 11, Leina Ulutoa 10, and Olivia Heiner and Dani Coffman nine apiece for Ronan.
• Polson 55, Missoula Loyola 53: Jazlyn Dalbey popped in 12 points and Areanna Burke 10 for the Pirates, who recovered from a five-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to down the Class B Breakers. McKenna Hanson scored nine for Polson, which trailed by six at halftime. Natalie Clevenger led all scorers with 21 points and Kennedy McCorkle added 14 for Loyola.
• Hardin 72, Lockwood 20: Kamber Good Luck scored 17 points, Breanna Old Elk 14 and Aiyanna Big Man 10 as the Bulldogs sprinted to a 19-2 first-quarter lead and drubbed the Lions. Evelyn Old Coyote added eight for Hardin.
CLASS B
• Bigfork 55, Columbia Falls 31: Emma Berreth drained 19 points, Scout Nadeau 12 and Braeden Gunlock 10 to lead the Valkyries to their big win over the Class A Wildkats. Bigfork outscored Columbia Falls 16-2 in the fourth quarter. Hope McAtee scored 14 for the Wildkats.
• Forsyth 63, Shepherd 34: Becky Melcher led the way with 20 points and Jaeleigh Hlad added 14 as the Dogies bolted to a 17-3 first-quarter lead and coasted past the Fillies. Daley Pinkerton added 12 for Forsyth, which outscored Shepherd 13-2 in the third quarter. Hailey Dennison scored nine for the Fillies.
CLASS C
• Bainville 51, Lustre Christian 48: Elsie Wilson scored 20 points and Lakyn Rabbe added 14 to offset 27 from Alexa Reddig as the Bulldogs nipped the Lions. Tally Berwick scored nine for Bainville, which trailed by three entering the fourth quarter. Grace Brown added 11 and Aubri Hulzrichter eight for Lustre Christian.
• Turner 43, Dodson 39: Dakota Krass was tops with 14 points and Bridget Reed added 13 as the Tornadoes rallied in the fourth quarter to down the Coyotes. Turner trailed 32-29 after three quarters. Kataya Kill Eagle scored 19 for Dodson.
• Twin Bridges 66, Sheridan 19: Emma Konen hit for 17 points and Allie Dale added 12 as the Falcons drubbed the Panthers. Ayla Janzen scored nine for Twin Bridges, which led by 25 at halftime and outscored Sheridan 19-0 in the third quarter.
• Fort Benton 50, Hays-Lodgepole 45: Ashlee Wang had 14 points, sister Hailee Wang added 13 and the Longhorns held on after watching the Thunderbirds rally from a 16-point halftime deficit. Cloe Kalanick scored 10 and Casha Corder nine for Fort Benton.
• Big Sandy 52, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 39: Jaihven Baumann was the leader with 14 points, and Eva Wagoner, Eva Yeadon and Lainey Terry chipped in with 10 apiece as the Pioneers held off the Bearcats. Big Sandy led by 15 after the first quarter. Kara Reed and Reese Von Bergen scored eight each for D-G-S.
• Heart Butte 40, Dutton-Brady 29: Bobbi Tailfeathers was the difference with 17 points as the Warriors took care of the Diamond Backs. Chloe Sealey, Leslie Ostberg and Nadely Chapman-Roberts all had six for Dutton-Brady.
• Simms 60, Augusta 46: Laura Zietzke had the hot had with 29 points and Taylee Sawyer backed her with 11 as the Tigers built a 16-point lead after one quarter and held off the Elk. Payton Levine scored 14 and Dayna Mills 13 for Augusta.
• Great Falls Central 48, Winnett-Grass Range 25: Mackenzie Hauk led with 13 points and sister Michaela Hawk added 12 as the Mustangs fended off the Rams. Mari Anderson added 11 for GFCC, which led by 10 after one quarter. Erika Benes and Kaitlyn Carter scored six each for Winnett-Grass Range.
20-Point Club
29: Lane Demontiney, Big Sandy
29: Laura Zietzke, Simms
27: Alexa Reddig, Lustre Christian
26: Brayden Cline, Big Sandy
22: Kellan Doheny, Dutton-Brady
22: Kaden Hoversland, Lustre Christian
21: Natalie Clevenger, Missoula Loyola
21: Alex Werk, Dodson
21: Bryce Gilliard, Bigfork
20: Ace Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
20: Elijah Tonasket, Ronan
20: Marlo Tonasket, Ronan
20: Elsie Wilson, Bainville
20: Becky Melcher, Forsyth
