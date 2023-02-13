Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors, managers and even parents to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class A
• Hardin 64, Lodge Grass 61:Elias Stops At Pretty Places poured in 25 points and Houston LittleLight did his part with 14 as the Bulldogs won their rivalry game with the Class B Indians. Chance ThreeIrons scored 13 and Kingston Hugs 11 for Hardin. Myron LittleLight scored 16 and Sean Turns Plenty 14 for Lodge Grass.
Class C
District 2C
• Culbertson 49, Westby-Grenora 35:Colin Avance led a balanced attack with 13 points to lead the Cowboys past the Thunder in a first-round playoff game. Bridger Salvevold added 12 points and Payton Perkins 11 for Culbertson. Adam Paine scored 13 to lead Mon-Dak.
GIRLS
Class A
• Hardin 60, Lodge Grass 46:Diamond Ayotte led with 15 points and Aiyanna Big Man added 10 as the Bulldogs used a huge fourth quarter to pull away from the Indians. Karis Brightwings-Pease added nine points and Carlei Plainfeather eight for Hardin. Kevee Rogers scored 23 points for Lodge Grass.
Class B
District 6B
• Deer Lodge 61, Arlee 36:Taryn Lamb poured in 27 points and Ashlynd Brown had her back with 10 as the Wardens knocked off the Scarlets in a play-in game. Deer Lodge went 3-0 against Arlee on the season, winning by seven points and then one point before running away with Monday's game.
