Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors, managers and even parents to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
Challenge Games
BOYS
Class C
District 2C
• Plentywood 56, Culbertson 47:Easton Tommerup led with 16 points and Carson Solberg had 11 as the Wildcats advanced to the Eastern divisional by holding off the Cowboys. Connor Howard added 10, Noah Murray nine and Caydon Trupe eight for Plentywood, which built a 16-4 lead after one quarter and was up 46-23 entering the final eight minutes. Colin Avance scored 16, Payton Perkins 15 and Mo Bighorn 12 for Culbertson, which finished on a 24-10 flurry to end its season.
District 14C
• Charlo 59, Superior 49:Keaton Piedalue and Stetson Reum shared scoring honors with 20 points apiece to lift the Vikings into the Western divisional tournament with a win over the Bobcats. Hayden Hollow added nine for Charlo, which built a 29-16 lead and hung on. Orion Plakke scored 18 points, Landon Richards nine and Gannon Quinlan eight in Superior's finale.
GIRLS
Class C
District 2C
• Froid-Lake 47, Fairview 19:Baylee Davidson was tops with 14 points and Dasani Nesbit backed her with nine as the Redhawks cruised into the Eastern divisional with a romp over the Warriors. Froid-Lake led 14-1 after the first quarter. Macy Tjelde scored 15 of Fairview's 19 points.
District 13C
• Drummond 61, Philipsburg 55:Remington Cline led four players in double figures with 18 points and the Trojans rode a big fourth quarter to a triumph over the Prospectors and a berth in the Western divisional. Lizzy Perry scored 16, Kimber Parsons 11 and Bailey Parke 10 for Drummond, which trailed 43-39 entering the final eight minutes. Rachel Ward led all scorers with 22 points for Philipsburg, which also received 14 from Montannah Piar and 13 from Ramsey Smith.
District 14C
• Charlo 52, St. Regis 42:Hayleigh Smith poured in 22 points and Seeley McDonald added 11 as the Vikings rode a big fourth quarter to a triumph over the Tigers and spot in the Western divisional. Sheadon Kain scored eight for Charlo, which finished the game on a 21-8 run after starting the final quarter down 34-31. Macy Hill scored 17 points and Emma Gillette nine for St. Regis.
