Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors and district managers to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class B
• Bigfork 49, St. Ignatius 47:Nick Walker scored 12 points and Wyatt Johnson was right behind with 11 as the Vikings broke from a halftime tie to lead by nine after three quarters then held on to nip the Bulldogs to snag a spot in the state tournament in Great Falls. Isak Epperly added 10 and Bryce Gilliard nine for Bigfork, which led 42-33 entering the final eight minutes.
• Wolf Point 50, Glasgow 41:KJ St. Marks netted 12 points and Katelyn MacDonald had her back with 11 as the Wolves earned their place at state by outlasting the Scotties behind a decisive fourth quarter. J'Elle Garfield added nine points and Juellz Bauer eight for Wolf Point, which led 30-28 as the final quarter began. Mayzie Yoakam led all scorers with 17 points in Glasgow's season-ender. Daley Aune added 11 points and Carly Nelson contributed eight points and eight rebounds.
Class C
• Lone Peak 49, Harrison-Willow Creek 45:Ebe Grabow led a balanced offense with 13 points and the Bighrons held off the Wildcats in a challenge game after building a nine-point halftime lead. Isaac Bedway added 12 points and Max Romney and Gus Hammond added 11 each for Lone Peak, which qualified for the Class C state tournament next week in Billings. Joe Cima led all scorers with 18 points for Harrison-Willow Creek, which also received 11 points from Aaron DeFrance and eight from Andrew Todd Bacon.
GIRLS
Class B
• Missoula Loyola 58, Anaconda 52;Gio Horner pumped in 20 points, Drew Lamb added 14 and the Breakers secured a spot in the Class B state tournament in Great Falls by building a big first-half lead and fending off the Copperheads. Ora Lindauer scored 11 and Charlotte Cummings added eight for Loyola, which outscored Anaconda 21-8 in the second quarter. Meela Mitchell drained 21 points and Maniyah Lunceford 15 in the Copperheads' seasno finale.
Class C
• Chinook 48, Fort Benton 37:Alexus Seymour led the way with 15 points and the Sugarbeeters parlayed a dominant fourth quarter into a berth in the state tournament in Billings by ousting the Longhorns. Hannah Schoen backed Seymour with 11 points and eight rebounds, and Bree Swanson chipped in with 10 points and eight boards for Chinook. Hailee Wang had team highs of 10 points and six rebounds in Fort Benton's finale. Kylynn Nack added eight points.
