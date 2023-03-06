Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors and district managers to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class B
Northern B
Challenge Game
• Wolf Point 67, Fairfield 64:Kelby Bauer's 22-footer just before the buzzer swished through and gave the Wolves the eighth berth at state with a dramatic win over the Eagles. Bauer received a pass from Kraven Silk, took one dribble and let fly from beyond the top of the key. Wolf Point, which lost by four points to Malta for the divisional title Saturday night, led by seven after three quarters. The Wolves advance to the state tournament in Great Falls, where they'll face Columbus at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Class C
Southern C
Challenge Game
• Broadview-Lavina 54, Melstone 46:Connor Glennie netted 15 points and Kade Erickson backed him with 14 as the Pirates survived a one-man late show from Bryce Grebe to take down the Broncs and earn a trip to the state tournament in Billings. Grebe scored 32 points, 22 in the fourth quarter, as Melstone tried to rally from a 14-point deficit entering the final frame. Jace Jansen scored nine points and William Sanguins eight for Broadview-Lavina, which led 18-10 at halftime and held the Broncs to 19 points through three quarters.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.