Editor's note: Full Court Press will be continually updated through the night as results arrive.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Logan Meyer nailed six 3-pionters and Billings West connected on nine overall in a 63-37 win over Helena. Meyer finished with 26 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter. Teagan Mullowney and Josh Erbacher both had nine points for the Golden Bears (3-1), who had eight player score. Logan Brown had 16 points for Helena.
• Junior Bergen’s contested layup near the buzzer rimmed out and No. 3 Helena Capital hung on for a 65-63 win over No. 5 Billings Senior. Capital erased a three-point deficit at the end of the third quarter and was led by Trevor Swanson’s 17 points. Three others were in double figures: Brayden Koch (14), Bridger Grovom (12) and Shane Haller (12). Two players, Swanson and Gravon, shot all of Capital’s free throws and went a combined 15 for 17. Jacksen Burckley hit six 3-pointers for Senior and led all scorers with 26 points. Bergen finished with 14 points and Reece Connolly had 13. Burckley, Connolly and Bergen combined to go 10 for 11 from the line for Senior.
• Four players scored at least eight points in Billings Skyview’s 53-32 win over Class A Laurel. The Locomotives started out with an 8-7 lead after the first quarter, but the Falcons quickly turned that around and led by 14 going into the fourth. Julius Mims had 10 points to lead Skyview. Laurel’s Colter Bales led all scorers with 17 points.
• Carter Ash was tops with 15 points and Brett Clark added 12 as defending state champion Bozeman returned to its winning ways with a 67-47 romp over Kalispell Flathead. Brady Lang added nine for the Hawks. Hunter Hickey had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Braves, and Gabe Adams had 10 points as well.
Class A
• Famous Lefthand hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key as time expired and scored a game-high 26 points to give top-ranked Hardin a 61-60 escape against Livingston. The Rangesr' Brendon Johnson also had 26 points. Johnson hit five 3-pointers and was 7-of-8 from the foul line; Lefthand had two 3-pointers and was 4-for-6 from the line. Hardin led 19-9 after the first quarter, but it was close the rest of the way: Livingston led 31-29 at the half and the score was tied 47-47 after the third quarter.
• Haden Warren scored 16 points, Jayden Venable and Dalton Polesky added 11 apiece, and Miles City used a fourth-quarter rally to overcome Havre 48-43. The Cowboys trailed 39-37 entering the final eight minutes and 20-15 at halftime. Jake Huston and Mason Rismon each had 11 points for the Blue Ponies.
• Libby took down Ronan behind a strong first half, eventually winning 44-36. The Loggers outscored the Chiefs 30-12 in the first 16 minutes, with Jay Beagle ending with 16 points and Cade Williams tacking on 11. Trey Don't Mix led the Chiefs with nine points and Saul Blackweasel had seven.
• Butte Central's senior-heavy team shared the wealth against Stevensville, with Braden Harrington leading the way with 14 points and 10 players scoring in a 51-36 victory over the Yellowjackets. Ryan Wahl added 10 points for the Maroons. Kellan Bellar topped Stevi with 14 points.
Class B
• Trey Stampfel and Colby Martinez scored 18 points each to help Columbus get past Shepherd 66-57. Stempfel also had 12 rebounds. The Cougars rushed out to a 22-5 lead before the Mustangs got within 31-25 at the half. Shepherd’s Jaxen DeHaven led all scorers with 27 points – he made 6 of 14 3-point attempts – and teammate Colt Hando grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds.
• Acton Snyder and Johnny Rappold led the way with 19 points each and Kolby Kovatch dropped in 16 as Choteau rolled past Townsend 72-50. Gavin Vandenacre led Townsend with 15 points.
• Logan Leck had the hot hand with 22 points but Rhett Reynolds (18 points) and Tanner Watson (16) were right behind in Shelby's 67-49 victory over Rocky Boy. The Coyotes led by a point after one quarter but outscored the Stars 25-14 leading up to intermission.
• JT Baer poured in 29 points and was a one-man show in Colstrip's 66-60 victory over Class A Glendive. Six of Baer's teammates scored from five to eight points as the Colts held off a late rush by the Red Devils. Glendive outscored Colstrip 28-22 in the final quarter.
• Missoula Loyola led by just four points heading into the fourth quarter before turning on the afterburners in a 68-56 home win over Florence. Liam Haffey paced the Rams with 24 points. JP Briney scored 22 points for the Falcons.
• St. Ignatius earned an 84-46 win at Troy behind Jedi Christy's 22 points and Layne Spidel's 17. Ricki Fisher scored 18 points for Troy.
Class C
• Colton Young popped in 18 points and Ashton Campbell helped with 11 as Absarokee outlasted Reed Point-Rapelje for a 55-41 win. The game was tight most of the way until the Huskies went on a 17-10 fourth-quarter run.
• Beau Simonson led four players in double figures with 12 points for Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale in its 56-39 win over Brockton. Loden Idler and Jon Rey Taylor had 11 each, and Jesse Lee finished with 10 for the Mavericks.
• Garrett Diekhans poured in 25 points and Jace Thompson added 15 to lead Fort Benton past North Star 69-57 after the Longhorns trailed by seven points heading into the second quarter. Hayden Massar topped North Star with 19 points and Caden Rettig had 14.
• Ryan Roth was nearly unstoppable with 36 points and Brock Proulx also had 12 to lift Big Sandy to its 77-63 win over Hays-Lodgepole. The Pioneers outscored the Thunderbirds 23-14 in the second quarter to create space.
• Johnny Richards led with 17 points and Marcus Mader added 15 points and five assists as Broadus pummeled Wibaux 68-18. Dillon Gee had 10 points, and Tayden Gee had six points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks.
• Jack Solberg had a game-high 20 points and Keegan Nelson chipped in with 16 for Westby-Grenora in its 65-26 rout of Savage. Darian Holecek provided nine points for the Thunder.
• Derek Bowker was the go-to guy with 23 points but Braeden Romo and Jesse Strickland each added 18 points to lead Bainville to a 65-47 triumph over Plentywood. The Bulldogs trailed 25-20 at halftime but blew open the game with an 18-5 third quarter and outscored the Wildcats by 10 in the fourth.
• Garrett McMillen was tops with 21 points and Austin Daniels added 15 for Park City in a 57-10 pasting of Fromberg. The Panthers led 32-6 at halftime.
• Terry Allmer led with 20 points, Kolden Hoversland added 17 and Lustre Christian pitched a 17-0 shutout in the second quarter en route to a 52-32 victory over Culbertson. Lustre led 16-11 after one quarter.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Paige Bartsch scored 15 points and No. 3 Helena Capital shrugged off a slow start to overcome Billings Senior 55-41..Olivia LeBeau scored eight points for the Broncs, who led 12-5 after one quarter only to see the Bruins seize control with a 15-4 second eight minutes.
• Willa Albrecht had 22 points and sister Maddie Albrecht provided 11 as No. 4 Billings West handed three-time defending state champion and top-ranked Helena its seconds defeat 53-43. The Golden Bears led 39-38 entering the final quarter but outscored the Bengals 14-5. McKayla Kloker and Kylie Lantz each had nine points to lead Helena, which fell by 10 points to Billings Senior on Friday night as well.
Class A
• Hardin rebounded from its overtime loss to No. 1 Billings Central with a 63-37 win over Livingston. The Bulldogs, third in the 406mstports.com rankings, rolled to a 22-8 first-quarter lead. Marie Five and Kylee Old Elk both scored 16 points or Hardin, which saw its five-game losing streak end in Friday’s 60-56 loss to the Rams.
• Evynne Alexander scored a game-high 14 points and Maliyah LeCoure added 13 for Stevensville in its 43-24 triumph over Butte Central. Sofee Thatcher led the Maroons with nine points.
• Ronan held off Libby for a 35-23 home win. Jaylea Lunceford scored 14 points and Regan Clairmont added 10 for the Maidens. McKenzie Proffitt scored seven points for the Loggers.
Class B
• Payton West scored 15 points and Brenna Rouane had 14 points and 12 rebounds to help Columbus defeat Shepherd 52-35. Columbus outscored Shepherd 18-8 in the fourth quarter to break open the game. Sawyer Wiggs scored 11 points to give the Cougars three double-digit scorers. Lyndsey Kale led the Fillies with 10 points.
• Senior guard Syd Koppang scored a game-high 17 points and top-ranked Missoula Loyola pushed to 6-0 with a 62-38 win over rival Florence. The Falcons, runnersup at the state tournament last season but hit hard by graduation, had 27 turnovers in the first half and trailed at intermission 40-12. Lani Walker and Sam Clevenger had seven points apiece for the Breakers.
• Kylee Nelson led with 14 points, Allie Kunze assisted with 12 and Sidney Meeks added 10 as Malta cruised past Poplar 75-32 after jumping to a 20-point lead after the first quarter. Holly Colgan's seven points led the Indians.
• Townsend's highest scorer only had nine points -- by Peyton Vogl -- but a balanced offense was enough to slip past Choteau 27-19. Kennedy Vogl and Kadyn Braaten each had seven for the Bulldogs. Nicole Krone led Choteau with 12 points.
• Madison BigBack led a balanced Colstrip attack with 11 points as the Colts held off Class A Glendive 46-36. Baily Egan had eight points and five other Colts had either five or six. The game was tied at 27-all entering the fourth quarter.
Class C
• Jenna Rust led the way with 18 points and Westby-Grenora dumped Savage 49-27. Elizabeth Field score 14 points and Kiarra Brunelle added 11 for the Thunder, who led 14-5 after one quarter and were never threatened.
• Alexis Moline scored 12 points and Sierra Nagle chipped in with 10 to lift Circle over Fairview 42-20. Jadyn Gackle matched the game high with 12 points and Montana Zevenberger added 11 for Fairview, which fell behind 24-10 at halftime.
• Sarah Billmayer and Shyann Krass each poured in 22 points and Brooke Reed contributed 14 to carry Turner to a breezy 70-34 win against Chester-Joplin-Inverness. The Tornadoes led 23-6 after one quarter and 42-14 at intermission.
• Hayley Story led a parade of Park City scorers with 20 points and Abby Hoffman added 10 as the Panthers whipped Fromberg 61-16. Nine players scored for Park City, which led 16-1 after one quarter.
• Brooke Schraner led all scorers with 20 points and Kolby Pimperton added 11 as No. 1 Belt rebounded from its nine-point loss to No. 4 Roy-Winifred on Friday with a 56-25 thumping of Class B Fairfield. Belt led 30-12 at halftime and used a 15-1 third quarter to blow it open. Kenna Pitcher's 11 points led Fairfield.
• Kia Wasson and Kaitlyn McColly had 15 points each and Kelsee Cummings helped with 10 as Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale rolled past Brockton 57-8. The Mavericks led 41-6 at halftime.
• McKenzie Clark's 19 points paved the way and Aspen Giese's 14 points provided support in Fort Benton's 63-41 victory over North Star.
• Abby Pierce was tops with 16 points and 10 Jordan players scored in the Mustangs' easy 54-14 win over Plevna. Jordan led 20-7 at the half and outscored the Cougars 20-4 in the third quarter.
20-Point Club
36: Ryan Roth, Big Sandy
29: JT Bear, Colstrip
27: Jaxen DeHaven, Shepherd
26: Logan Meyer, Billings West
26: Jacksen Burckley, Billings Senior
26: Famous Lefthand, Hardin
26: Brendon Johnson, Livingston
25: Garrett Diekhans, Fort Benton
24: Liam Haffey, Missoula Loyola
23: Tia Stahl, Winnett-Grass Range
23: Shane Kimmel, Turner
23: Derek Bowker, Bainville
23: Daynon Bear, Reed Point-Rapelje
22: Austin Welsh, Turner
22: Sarah Billmayer, Turner
22: Shyann Krass, Turner
22: Willa Albrecht, Billings West
22: Logan Leck, Shelby
22: JP Briney, Florence
22: Jedi Christy, St. Ignatius
21: Garrett McMillen, Park City
20: Brooke Schraner, Belt
20: Hayley Story, Park City
20: Deshon Shambo, Hays-Lodgepole
20: Jack Solberg, Westby-Grenora
20: Terry Allmer, Lustre Christian
Wrestling
• Missoula Big Sky took the 2019 Great Falls-CMR Holiday Classic team title with 204.5 points and crowned three individual champions. Great Falls finished in second with 193.5 and Billings Skyview rounded out the top three with 176 points, just edging fourth-place Billings Senior (175.5). Big Sky 152-pounder Hunter Meinzen won his title with an 8-2 decision over Billings Skyview's Paolo Salminen. Dougie Swanson followed that up with a pin of Cut Bank's Austin Vanek. Jett Rebish rounded out the Big Sky champions with a sudden victory win over Helena Capital's Noah Kovick.
• Polson claimed the Buzz Lucey title in Eureka with 190 team points. Eureka (159), Kalispell Glacier (123), Kalispell Flathead (113) and Arlee (79) rounded out the top five. The Pirates had eight wrestlers in the championship finals, with four taking titles. Maysn Cowell pinned Kalispell Glacier's Curtis Wiley for the first win of finals for Polson, pinning Wiley in 1:06. Polson also got pins from Kendrick Baker, Logan Adler and Jamison Webster at 126, 160 and 205. Kyle Durden (132), Nathan Schmidt (138), Johnny Fehr (170) and Dominick Babcock (182) were all winners for the host Lions.
• Kalispell Flathead won the team trophy and five Braves took home championships at the Best of the West Individual Tournament in Pasco, Washington. Cade Troupe won at 126 pounds, Brendan Barnes at 138, Fin Nadeau at 145, Noah Poe-Hatten at 152 and Tanner Russell at 170. All but Nadeau were unbeaten in the tournament. Flathead ran away from second-place Newberg (Oregon) by almost 60 points.
