Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Cam LaRance and Rollie Worster combined for 34 points as Missoula Hellgate pulled away from Billings West for a 59-46 win. The game was tied 24-24 late in the second quarter before the Knights began to pull away at the end of the half and into the third quarter. LaRance scored 18 points and Worster 16. The Knights made 17 of 21 free throws. Josh Erbacher led West with 13 points and Logan Meyer added nine.
• Billings Senior topped Missoula Big Sky 78-62 behind 24 points from Junior Bergen and 19 points from Jacksen Burckley. The duo combined to hit eight of the Broncs’ 10 3-pointers. Tel Reed and Ben Maehl each had 15 points for Big Sky, and Draven Lincoln added 11 points. Senior was 15 of 18 from the line and Big Sky made 12 of 16.
• Alex Germer paced Missoula Sentinel with 24 points and six rebounds as the Spartans completed a season-opening sweep with a 71-59 win at Billings Skyview. Sentinel outscored the Falcons 29-12 in the fourth quarter.
• Bridger Grovom scored a game-high 21 points and Brayden Koch added 18 as Helena Capital demolished defending state champion Bozeman 75-44. The Bruins led 30-7 early in the second quarter and never were threatened. Capital assisted on 16 of its 24 field goals. Carter Ash led Bozeman with 10 points.
• Drew Wyman led with 25 points and Levi Torgerson contributed 18 as Great Falls withstood a fourth quarter rally and held off Kalispell Glacier 62-61. The Bison outscored the Wolfpack 20-12 in the final eight minutes. Gabe Longin added 12 points for Great Falls. KJ Johnson topped Glacier with 17 points and Weston Price added 13.
Class A
• Jack Cline scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures in scoring as Miles City trounced St. Labre 77-45. Quest Savery had 16 points, Haden Warren 13 and Jayden Venable 11 for the Cowboys. Vince Brady's 16 points topped Class B St. Labre.
• Josh Warp and Kellen Detrick scored 19 points apiece as Havre fought off visiting Billings Central 64-59. Warp knocked down four 3-pointers and Detrick shot 9 of 11 from the foul line. The Blue Ponies shot 24 of 36 at the line, Havre used a 21-9 scoring surge in the second quarter to go up 37-22 by halftime. Central received 16 points from Brock Blatter and 14 from Mason Yochum.
• Brendan Johnson led with 21 points, Jake Gauthier added 12 and Livingston rallied in the fourth quarter for a 57-53 victory over Lewistown. Bryce Graham had 13 points and Carson Weeden 11 for the Golden Eagles.
Class B
• Cory Chaney scored 14 points and Jake Kindel added 12 to lead Eureka to a 62-45 romp over Conrad. Jarek Shepard's 20 points -- 15 on 3-pointers -- led Conrad, which also received 12 from Kade Herwood.
• Jaden Job collected 20 points as Missoula Loyola pushed its record to 2-0 with a 60-53 win over Wolf Point in Shelby.
Class C
• Treydyn Bauer pumped in 20 points and Malcolm Yellow added 12 to lead Brockton past Frazer 43-35. John Hotomanse led Frazer with 14 points and Klein Ackerman added nine.
• Jacob Jessen's 15 points led the way as Winnett-Grass Range toppled Reed Point-Rapelje 38-32. Daynon Bear's 17 points were a game high for the Renegades. The Rams led by seven points at halftime and kept Reed Point-Rapelje at arm's length the rest of the way.
• Josiah Amunrud was the game's top scorer with 22 points and Sam Leep contributed 19 as defending state champion Manhattan Christian rolled past Great Falls Central 78-31. The Eagles led 47-15 at halftime. Drew Newman's 14 points led Great Falls Central.
• Luke Cima led with 13 points and Joe Cima added 10 in Harrison-Willow Creek's dominant 59-24 win over Lone Peak. Frankie Starz was the only Big Horns player in double figures, with 14 points.
• Chase Keating's 15 points sparked Reed Point-Rapelje to a 47-25 win over Custer-Hysham at Lavina. Daynon Bear scored 11 points for the well-balanced Renegades and Ty Herzog was close behind with 10. Reed Point-Rapelje jumped out to a 16-4 first-quarter lead. Preston Long finished with 11 points for Custer-Hysham.
• Sloan McPherson's 23 points helped highlight Savage's 40-30 victory over the Glendive JVs in Lambert. Teammate Logan Nelson added 10 points for the Warriors (2-0). Savage's 11-4 spurt in the second quarter led to an 18-11 halftime cushion.
• Grady Gonsioroski scored 18 points and Blake Lien had 11 as Richey-Lambert steamrolled Wibaux 68-22. Colton Miske had 10 for Wibaux.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Bailey King and Brenna Linse scored 12 points each to help hand coach Connor Silliker his first career victory in a 56-15 win over Missoula Big Sky. The Broncs built leads of 21-3 after the first quarter and 34-6 at the half as 10 players finished in the scoring column. Erin Murphy had six points for Big Sky.
• A strong start helped Missoula Sentinel to a 58-46 win over Billings Skyview. Seven Spartans scored in the first quarter and they led 22-9 after the first eight minutes. Jayden Salisbury scored 14 points and Lexi Deden added 12 for Sentinel. Cami Harris led Skyview with 19 points and Brooke Berry finished with 11.
• With a roster that includes eight sophomores and one freshman, Missoula Hellgate opened the season with a weekend sweep in Billings by downing West 46-36. Addie Heaphy and Bailee Sayler, who hit the final tiebreaking basket, led with nine points for Hellgate, and Lauren Dick and Perry Paffhausen both had eight.
• Helena Capital got 13 points from Paige Bartsch and 12 from sister Dani Bartsch in a 42-30 win at Bozeman. Addi Eckstrom scored 13 points for the Hawks.
Class A
• Four Billings Central players scored in double figures as the Rams raced past two-time defending state champion Havre 59-46. Sophomore Solei Elletson led Central with 15 points, senior Olivia Moten-Schell scored 13, junior Isabelle Erickson had 12 and sophomore Mya Hansen (a Montana commit) added 10. Havre senior and fellow Lady Griz commit Kyndall Keller led all players with 25 points.
• New Laurel coach Eddie Cochran collected his first win as his Locomotives (1-1) won at home against Poplar 79-37. Sammi Spitzer's 25 points and Mason Cotter's 23 paved the way for Laurel. Teammate Grace Timm added 17. Poplar's Keandra Martell scored a team-high 11.
• Maddie Robison poured in 26 points -- 18 on 3-point shots -- as Columbia Falls coasted past Stevensville 59-30. Kennedy Prast had seven points for Stevi.
Class B
• Kenna Pitcher's game-high 27 points led the way as Fairfield downed Three Forks 48-35. The Eagles jumped ahead 18-9 and took command 24-14 by intermission. Pitcher notched 14 of her points during the first half. She shot 9 of 12 from the foul line overall. Teammate Madison Rosenbaum contributed 10 points. Kendall Lynn collected 13 points for Three Forks. Kinzee Howey finished with 10.
• Jada Clarkson and Brynna Wolfe each scored 15 points and Whitehall had little trouble with rival Deer Lodge 54-20. Natalie Spring's six points led the Wardens.
• Destinee Twomoons scored 16 points, Priscilla Flatmouth had 14 and Tegan Ewing contributed 11 as St. Labre overpowered Class A Miles City 58-21. Maddi Moore and Kaylee Hirsch had five points apiece for Miles City.
• Sam Clevenger scored 21 points and Lani Walker added 20 for Missoula Loyola, which completed a weekend sweep with a 61-45 win over Shepherd in Shelby.
• Macee Murphy and Emily Poole wound up with 17 points each in Huntley Project's 54-33 triumph over visiting Twin Bridges. The Red Devils prevailed despite shooting just 15 of 42 from the foul line. Murphy shot 7 of 12 from the line. Poole's total included two 3-pointers. Huntley Project led 28-23 at halftime, but expanded its advantage to 43-30 by the end of the third period. Ashleigh Guinnane had 13 points for Twin Bridges.
• Darby Johnson's 13 points led three players scoring in double figures for Big Timber, which beat Ennis 60-20. Teammate Bailey Finn and Emily Cooley chipped in with 11 points apiece. Big Timber was up 19-6 after one quarter and maintained the upper hand. Johnson nailed three 3-pointers. Ennis' top scorer was Landri Paladichuk with nine points.
Class C
• Kimber Schlapman had 13 points and Lexy Buhler added 11, but Darby fell in overtime to Salmon (Idaho) 46-40. Dessa Riching led the Savages with 14 points.
• Jadyn Gackle was the game's high scorer with 21 points and Montana Zevenbergen added 11 as Fairview edged Culbertson 36-34. Faith Bowland had 12 points and Fallon Sun Rhodes added 10 for the Cowgirls.
• Katelyn Christensen had a game-high 18 points and McKenzie Cannon scored 15 to lead Hot Springs to a 68-16 romp over Victor. The Savage Heat led 23-0 after one quarter and also pitched a shutout in the fourth quarter. Bella Scichilone topped the Pirates with 10 points.
• Hailey Fiske had 23 points and 30 rebounds in Broadview-Lavina’s 51-35 win over Fromberg. Callie Beckett added 12 points for the Pirates (2-1). Siera Guffy had 17 points for Fromberg.
• Carlee Blodgett scored a game-high 26 points, 20 during the second half, in Reed Point-Rapelje's 45-23 win over Custer-Hysham in Lavina. RPR led 24-19 going into the fourth quarter. Blodgett accounted for 16 points in the last period. Ciara Fagone finished with 11 points for the victors. Brooklyn Ragland led Custer-Hysham with 10 points.
20-Point Club
35: Tia Stahl, Winnett-Grass Range
27: Kenna Pitcher, Fairfield
26: Carlee Blodgett, Reed Point-Rapelje
26: Maddie Robison, Columbia Falls
25: Kyndall Keller, Havre
25: Sammi Spitzer, Laurel
25: Drew Wyman, Great Falls
25: Caden Smerker, Simms
24: Junior Bergen, Billings Senior
24: Alex Germer, Missoula Sentinel
24: Riley Reimer, Valley Christian
23: Mason Cotter, Laurel
23: Hailey Fiske, Broadview-Lavina
23: Rylan Doheny, Dutton-Brady
23: Sloan McPherson, Savage
22: Josiah Amunrud, Manhattan Christian
21: Jadyn Gackle, Fairview
21: Sam Clevenger, Missoula Loyola
21: Brendan Johnson, Livingston
20: Treydyn Bauer, Brockton
20: Jarek Shepard, Conrad
20: Lani Walker, Missoula Loyola
20: Jaden Job, Missoula Loyola
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.