Editor's note: Full Court Press will be continually updated through the night as results arrive.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Jackson Burckley knocked down two timely 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Reece Connolly added another key trey as Billings Senior rallied at home to beat Class A Billings Central 63-59. The Broncs (4-7) had lost to the Rams (7-6) on a last-second shot at Central on Jan. 2. This time around, Connolly nailed a 3-pointer right before halftime to help stake Senior to a 33-29 lead. Central used a 22-8 spurt to lead 51-41 going into the fourth quarter. Senior answered with a 22-8 run of its own in the fourth to win by four. Connolly led Senior with 16 points. followed by Junior Bergen 14, Burckley 12 and Nick Eliason 10. The Broncs had eight 3-pointers. Marcus Wittman and Nate Sasich notched 12 points apiece for the Rams. Charlie Parkan tossed in 10.
• Billings Skyview stormed past Class A Laurel for a 68-36 home win. After trailing 11-9 through one quarter, the Falcons outscored the Locomotives 25-5 in the second and 34-20 in the second half. Eleven players scored for Skyview (7-4), led by Cameron Ketchum and Sam Tranel with 12 points each and Trent Moseman with 10. Colter Bales led Laurel (7-6) with 18 points.
• A 13-4 second quarter helped Helena Capital, the No. 3 Class AA team in the 406mtsports.com rankings, beat Western AA foe Kalispell Glacier 54-37. Parker Johnston, Trevor Swanson and Malachi Syvrud each scored 11 points for the Bruins (9-2, 6-1). Weston Price led the Wolfpack with 10 points.
• A 22-point performance from Alex Germer led No. 4 Missoula Sentinel to a 74-40 win at Butte. Tony Frohlich-Fair scored 16 points, and Hayden Kolb added 12 for the Spartans (9-2, 6-2). Tommy Mellott led the Bulldogs with nine points.
• A game-high 22 points from Kaden Huot led Helena to a 58-49 Western AA win over Kalispell Flathead. Huot shot 5 of 7 on 3-pointers and 7 of 8 on free throws. Hayden Ferguson added 15 points (6 of 10 on field goals) for the Bengals (4-7, 3-4), who outscored the Braves 10-6 in the second quarter and 26-17 in the third to overcome a 16-10 deficit at the end of the first. Joston Cripe led Flathead with 13 points, and Gabe Adams added 11.
Class A
• Brendon Johnson hit three 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Livingston's 58-44 victory at home over Class B Townsend. Rylee Watt also scored 10 points for the Rangers. Livingston jumped ahead 21-7 in the first quarter, but Townsend closed the gap to 28-25 by halftime. An 18-11 third quarter put the Rangers up by 10 heading into the fourth. Tyler Christensen led Townsend with 13 points.
• Kellen Detrick's 22 points helped Havre notch a 59-45 win over Class B Malta. Jake Huston added 14 points for the Blue Ponies, and Conner Tuss led the Mustangs with nine.
Class B
• Beau Neal scored a game-high 22 points to pace Florence-Carlton in a 69-38 win at Class A Stevensville. Blake Shoupe added 18 points for the Falcons (8-5), J.P. Briney had 11 and Levi Posey added 10. Kellan Beller led the Yellowjackets (0-11) with 15 points.
• A 25-10 third quarter helped Arlee pull away from Class C Plains and win 75-54. Arlee's Billy Fisher scored a game-high 21 points, and Cody Tanner added 17 for the Warriors (5-8). Treydon Brouillette led the Horsemen (11-3) with 18 points, and Jake Weyers had 11.
Class C
• Top-ranked and reigning state champion Manhattan Christian started fast and finished with a 79-34 win over visiting White Sulfur Springs. The Eagles (13-1) received 16 points from Josiah Amunrud, 13 from Seth Amunrud and 10 from Sam Leep. Manhattan Christian led 23-5 after one quarter. The Eagles drilled 11 3-pointers overall. Leep also had seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Sam Davis finished with 14 points for White Sulphur Springs.
• A big second half lifted St. Regis to a 64-49 nonconference win over No. 9 Seeley-Swan. The Tigers trailed 34-26 at halftime and outscored the Blackhawks 38-15 in the second half. Andrew Sanford led St. Regis (13-1) with 18 points, Nicholas Day had 15 and John Pruitt added 12. Seeley-Swan's Quinlan Ream scored a game-high 20 points, and Dakota Wood added 13 for the Blackhawks (11-3).
• A 21-point outburst from Alex Schriver helped No. 6 Fairview cruise to a 66-24 Eastern C win over Savage. Gabe Schipman added 11 points for the Warriors (13-1, 12-0), and Kanyon Taylor scored 10.
• Balanced scoring helped Bridger hold off Harlowton-Ryegate for a 66-58 Southern C win. Jace Weimer led the Scouts (10-4, 8-2) with 18 points, Baylor Pospisil scored 17, Kalen Pospisil had 16 and Jake Kallevig added 10.
• Westby-Grenora earned a 45-29 Eastern C win over Bainville. The Thunder led 27-26 through three quarters and outscored the Bulldogs 18-3 in the fourth. Owen Nelson led Westby-Grenora (9-5, 8-3) with 12 points, and Keegan Nelson added 10. Jesse Strickland scored 12 for Bainville (7-9, 5-8).
• Matt Eike scored 19 points, including shooting a perfect 8 for 8 at the foul line during the fourth quarter (9 for 9 overall), and visiting Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap finished strong in a 64-58 victory at Reed Point-Rapelje. Eike's teammate Zack Thomas chipped in with 13 points. Reed Point-Rapelje led 44-43 going into the fourth quarter, but H-M-JP closed the game with a 21-14 spurt. Ty Herzog led the host Renegades with 24 points, including five 3-pointers. Daynon Bear and Bud Ullery notched 12 points apiece.
• Ashton Campbell's 21 points helped Absarokee pull out a tight Southern C win, 65-60 at home against Park City. Colton Young scored 16 points, and Tucker Sullivan added 13 for the Huskies (9-6, 6-5). Austin Dennis led the Panthers (10-4, 8-4) with 15 points, Garrett McMillen had 13 and Caleb VanDoren added 10.
• A 19-0 first quarter set the tone in Alberton-Superior's 49-26 Western C victory over Lincoln. Isaac Miller led the Mountain Cats (10-5, 8-1) with 15 points, and Bryan Mask scored 13.
MCAA
• Billings Christian rolled to a 94-27 home win over Foothills Christian. Drew Ouradnik led Billings Christian with 24 points, and Brayden Osse added 23. The Warriors led 36-7 after one quarter and 68-13 at halftime.
• Drew Ouradnik scored 25 points in Billings Christian's 80-35 win over Great Falls Homeschool. Brayden Osse chipped in 17 points, and Filipp Smirnov added 15 for the Warriors, who led 50-16 at halftime.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Helena Capital, the top-ranked team in the 406mtsports.com Class A rankings, maintained its flawless record with a 60-39 Western AA win at Kalispell Glacier. Paige Bartsch led the Bruins (11-0, 7-0) with 17 points, and Dani Bartsch added 12.
• An 11-3 third quarter helped No. 3 Missoula Sentinel pull away from Butte and earn a 54-45 Western AA victory. Sentinel's Lexi Deden led all players with 20 points, and Challis Westwater added 15 for the Spartans (9-2, 5-2). Makenna Carpenter led the Bulldogs with 17 points.
Class A
• No. 2 Billings Central snapped a two-game losing streak with a 55-37 win over Class AA Billings Senior. Olivia Moten-Schell scored 17 points, and Isabelle Erickson added 10 for the Rams (11-2). The Broncs fell to 3-8.
• Havre’s Kyndall Keller led all players with 15 points, including 10 in the second half, as the No. 3 Blue Ponies (13-1) defeated Malta at home, 61-45. The M’Ettes, No. 10 in Class B, were led by Maddie Williamson’s nine points.
• Sammi Spitzer scored 15 points and Maeson Cotter was close behind with 13 as Laurel won at home 48-43 against Class AA Billings Skyview with a fourth-quarter rally. The Locomotives outscored the Falcons 18-8 in the final eight minutes to gain the win. Laurel trailed 35-30 at the end of three quarters, but Spitzer and Cotter both came away with some pivotal free throws. Cotter also nailed a 3-pointer during the comeback. Brooke Berry tallied a game-high 21 points for Skyview.
• Kodie Vondra's 16 points paced Livingston in a 68-40 home win over Class B Townsend. Ryleah Ford scored 11 points, and Abby Kokot added 10 for the Rangers. Mel Woodward led the Bulldogs with 12 points.
Class B
• A 17-6 first quarter fueled Baker in a 65-52 Southern B win at Lame Deer. Halle Burdick led the Spartans with 15 points, Anika Ploeger had 12 and Shelby Moore added 11. Lame Deer's Madison Doney scored a game-high 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Her teammate Kyleah Blackwolf finished with 12 points.
Class C
• Dyauni Boyce came away with 27 points in helping highlight No. 3 Roy-Winifred's 52-29 conquest over visiting Denton-Geyser-Stanford. Boyce shot 9 of 16 from the field and 9 of 11 at the foul line. The Outlaws went on a 19-4 scoring spree in the second quarter to build a 29-14 advantage by intermission. Sydney Von Bergen had 18 points for D-G-S.
• No. 4 Charlo stayed perfect with a 52-24 Western C victory at Noxon. Charlo's Conner Fryberger scored a game-high 13 points, and Carlee Fryberger added 12 for the Vikings (12-0, 8-0). Avery Burgess led Noxon with 12 points.
• Jenna Rust's 21 points led No. 6 Westby-Grenora to a 44-15 Eastern C win at Bainville. Kiarra Brunelle added 12 points for the Thunder (13-1, 11-0). Aubrey Picard led the Bulldogs (4-9, 2-6) with six points.
• No. 8-ranked Plenty Coups received 20 points from Sylvie Stewart and 19 from Lois Flat Lip in winning at Fromberg 93-31. The Warriors were up 31-4 by the end of the first quarter. Twelve Plenty Coup players scored overall. Tayzha Stewart also drilled three 3-pointers en route to 11 points for the victors. Fromberg received 13 points from Jaycie Lowery.
• Bridger improved to 10-5 overall and 9-3 in the Southern C with a 38-32 overtime win over Harlowton-Ryegate. Mya Goltz and Jenna Kallevig led the Scouts with eight points apiece. The Engineers (11-3, 9-2) outscored Bridger 11-4 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, and the Scouts won the extra period 11-5.
• Shyan Krass scored a game-high 23 points to lead Turner to a 49-42 Northern C win over Box Elder. Emma Billmayer added 13 points for the Tornadoes (8-5, 6-3). Sarah Parisian led the Bears (6-6, 5-5) with 17 points. Turner trailed 11-8 after one quarter but outscored Box Elder 17-5 in the second.
• A game-best 15 points from Hayley Story helped Park City earn a 35-27 Southern C win over Absarokee. Sydney Kluth added 11 points for the Panthers (10-4, 9-4). Kaiya Holmquist led the Huskies (4-10, 2-9) with nine points.
• Danielle Horan supplied 16 points and Dakota Auck 15 as Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap prevailed at Reed Point-Rapelje 49-34. The visitors raced ahead 13-4 in the first quarter and were in control 28-12 at halftime. Carlee Blodgett led the Renegades with 11 points. Teammate Justice Alberts added 10.
• Jadyn Gackle's 12 points helped make the difference as Fairview slipped past visiting Savage 36-34 in overtime. Gackle scored five of her points in OT, going 3 of 4 from the foul line. Teammate Montana Zevenberger also made two key free throws in overtime. Haylie Conradsen was Savage's top scorer with 15 points.
• A 15-point night from Baylee Davidson helped Froid-Lake earn a 51-33 Eastern C win at Culbertson. Carolyne Christoffersen added 10 points for the Redhawks (11-2, 9-2). Makena Hauge led the Cowgirls (8-6, 4-6) with 14 points.
• Seeley-Swan had 13 players score points in a 60-36 nonconference win over St. Regis. Klaire Kovatch led the Blackhawks (12-2) with 11 points, and Sarah Maughan added 10. St. Regis' Sunny Shoupe led all players with 13 points, and Macy Hill added 11. Seeley-Swan led 21-7 after one quarter, 39-13 at halftime and 52-17 through three quarters.
• Sophia Darr led all players with 20 points to propel Gardiner to a nonconference win over Harrison-Willow Creek. Alexis McDonald and Josie Thomas each tallied 12 points for the Bruins (6-4, 3-3), who outscored Wildcats 26-13 in the fourth quarter to pull away. Dana Lerum led Harrison-Willow Creek with 16 points.
• Alberton-Superior overcame 17 points from Alexis Cannon and edged Lincoln 26-24 for a Western C win. Payton Milender and Sorren Reese each scored six points for the Mountain Cats (9-6, 5-2), who outscored the Lynx 10-4 in the fourth quarter.
20-Point Club
27: Dyauni Boyce, Roy-Winifred
27: Shane Kimmel, Turner
25: Drew Ouradnik, Billings Christian
24: Ty Herzog, Reed Point-Rapelje
24: Drew Ouradnik, Billings Christian
23: Shyan Krass, Turner
23: Brayden Osse, Billings Christian
22: Kellen Detrick, Havre
22: Alex Germer, Missoula Sentinel
22: Kayden Huot, Helena
22: Brendon Johnson, Livingston
22: Beau Neal, Florence-Carlton
21: Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview
21: Ashton Campbell, Absarokee
21: Billy Fisher, Arlee
21: Jenna Rust, Westby-Grenora
21: Alex Schriver, Fairview
20: Sophia Darr, Gardiner
20: Lexi Deden, Missoula Sentinel
20: Quinlan Ream, Seeley-Swan
20: Sylvie Stewart, Plenty Coups
