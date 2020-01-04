Editor's note: Full Court Press will be continually updated through the night as results arrive.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• In a game that featured five technical fouls, Jake Olson pumped in 26 points and Butte ran away from Missoula Big Sky 66-53. Two of the technicals went against Big Sky coach Ryan Hansen within 10 seconds in the second quarter, resulting in an ejection. The Bulldogs scored 26 points in the quarter to run away from the Eagles, who were led by Tre Reed's 20 points. Tommy Mellott scored 16 points for Butte, 14 from the free-throw line. Ben Maehl scored 15 for Big Sky.
• Bridger Grovom dropped in 17 points and Brayden Koch added 12 as Helena Capital used dominant middle quarters to power past Great Falls CMR 69-42. The Bruins led by four after one quarter but went on a 20-3 spree in the next eight minutes and followed up with an 18-3 third quarter. Rogan Barnwell's 12 points led the Rustlers.
• Logan Brown popped in 14 points and Helena outlasted Belgrade 40-19. Nobody scored more than four points for the Panthers, who trailed 22-8 at halftime.
• Second-ranked Missoula Sentinel took a 57-45 home win over Great Falls. Alex Germer scored 17 points and Tony Frohlich-Fair added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Spartans.
• Senior Josh Erbacher scored a game-high 16 points in a 52-49 home win for Class AA Billings West (4-1) over Class A Billings Central (3-3). The Golden Bears, who led by 11 in the final two minutes, also got nine points each from senior Logan Meyer and juniors Neil Daily and Teagan Mullowney. Sophomore Mason Yochum led the Rams with 13 points, and sophomore Brock Blatter and junior Nate Sasich each added nine.
Class A
• Brendon Johnson tallied 34 of his 41 points in the second half as Livingston defeated visiting Dillon 61-55. Johnson knocked down six 3-pointers and also shot 11 of 12 from the foul line for the Rangers. Dillon led 34-33 after three quarters, but Livingston closed out the contest on a 28-21 spurt. Johnson was responsible for 22 four-quarter points, nailing three 3-pointers and going 9 of 10 at the line. Sage McMinn finished with 13 points for the Rangers.
• In a battle of ranked teams, No. 2 Butte Central stopped No. 4 Hamilton 54-41. Trey Searle led the Broncs (5-2) with 13 points. The Maroons moved to 7-0.
• Mason Pyron scored a game-high 19 points in Frenchtown’s 43-40 win at Polson. Colton Graham’s 13 points led Polson. The Broncs outscored the Pirates 14-7 in the fourth quarter.
Class B
• In a thriller, Shepherd used an 8-2 run in the second overtime to fend off Forsyth 67-61. The teams had identical scores in the second and fourth quarters plus overtime. Karter Michels sscored 14 points and Colton Zubach and Colt Hando added 10 apiece for the Fillies. Mike Lira led all scorers with 23 for the Dogies, who also got 15 from Rylan Kuntz and 12 from JW Bonomo.
• Kylar Gochanour and Braedon Sawyer each scored 17 points, Michael Galle added 16 and Peyton Klanecky contributed 14 to lead Anaconda past Arlee 78-72. Cody Tanner had 24 points -- including i5-for-5 from 3-point range -- Tapit Haynes 17 and Billy Fisher 14 for the Warriors. Arlee 51-49 entering the fourth quarter but the Copperheads poured in 29 points to rally for the win.
• Dawson Laverell scored 15 points and Tristin Matzik added 13 as Big Timber coasted past Whitehall 57-35. The Herders broke open the game with a 17-7 third-quarter run.
• Bigfork posted a 56-53 home win over Missoula Loyola. Nick Mitzel scored 20 points and Jaden Job 18 to lead the Rams. Walker Fisher scored 16 for the Vikings.
• Evan Douma scored a game-high 21 points and Caden Holgate added 11 as Manhattan routed Townsend 55-30. Gavin Vandenacre topped the Bulldogs with 10.
Class C
• Sam Leep poured in 27 points, Josiah Amunrud added 24 and top-ranked Manhattan Christian ran all over White Sulphur Springs 100-56. The Eagles used a 35-point second quarter for a 63-32 halftime lead and didn't let up until the fourth quarter. Caidin Hill scored 11 and Tebarek Hill 10 for MC.
• Caden Rettig gave the boxscore a workout, with 29 points, seven steals, six assists and five rebounds in North Star's 74-70 victory over visiting Conrad. The victors also received 16 points and seven rebounds from Hayden Massar. Conrad received 20 points and 12 rebounds from Kade Harwood. North Star used a 30-19 scoring surge in the third quarter to move in front.
• Stanley Jarvis pumped in 14 points and Jaden Koon added 11 as Sunburst blasted Augusta 70-20.
• Caleb Senner scored 14 points, Grady Gonsioroski added 12 and Gabe Gonsioroski had 10 to lead Richey-Lambert over Circle 65-31.
• Thompson Falls pummeled visiting Troy, 69-17, after holding the Trojans scoreless in the second quarter. Sidney Akinde led the Bluehawks with 14 points.
• Noxon used 16 points by Rylan Weltz to claim an overtime win at Charlo 47-44. Aiden Galloway added 13 points for the Red Devils. Nate Clark paced the Vikings with 15 points.
• Caleb Ball poured in 30 points and John Pruitt tallied 17 to lead St. Regis to a 76-27 romp over Victor. Nicholas Day added 11 for the Tigers. Skyler Webberson led Victor with 10.
• Jack Solberg led with 15 points and Darian Holecek scored 12 as Westby-Grenora rallied past Bainville 52-51 by outscoring the Bulldogs by eight points in the second half. Derek Bowker led all scorers with 24 points for Bainville and Jesse Strickland added 10.
• Mick O'Connor had a big night with 23 points and Jared Pardee added 16 as Ekalaka rolled all over Wibaux 63-26. Jaden Pardee added 10 for the Bulldogs. For Wibaux, Tel Lunde scored 13 points.
• Garrett McMillen scored 13 points and Tucker Johnstone added 10 for Park City in a 53-28 win over Broadview-Lavina.
• Philipsburg used a big third-quarter run (17-7) to cruise to a home win over Drummond 49-29. Brian Ward led the Prospectors with 17 points. Colt Parsons led the Trojans with eight points.
• Beau Kuhbacher led five players in double figures with 17 points as Broadus overwhelmed Northern Cheyenne 78-48. The Hawks raced to a 29-15 first-quarter lead. Dillon Gee had 16 points, Johnny Richards 14, Marcus Mader 11 and Tayden Gee 10 for Broadus.
• Corbin Lonebear scored a game-high 21 points and Shaun Ball added 14 to lead Dodson over Nashua-Opheim 70-32. Sawyer Sibley topped the Porcupines with nine.
• Ty Herzog had 24 points, Daynon Bear 16 and Chase Keating 12 for Reed Point-Rapelje in a 56-34 romp over Fromberg. Carson Nelson had 13 points and Brandon Dobson 12 for Fromberg.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• McKayla Kloker nearly matched Belgrade in scoring by herself, falling one shy with 25 in Helena's 60-26 trouncing of the Panthers. Emily Feller added nine points for the Bengals.
• Butte took down Missoula Big Sky 54-20 behind a game-high 15 points from Mackenzie Tutty. The Bulldogs raced to a 32-12 halftime edge. Corbyn Sandau and Abbe Felizer each tallied seven points for Big Sky.
• Mara McGinley led the way for the Bruins with nine points and Dani Bartsch managed eight as Helena Capital improved ro 4-0 by downing Great Falls CMR 39-29. Allie Olsen scored six for CMR.
• Fifth-ranked Missoula Sentinel scored a 39-28 win at Great Falls. Brooke Stayner and Challis Westwater each scored 12 points to lead the Spartans.
Class A
• Mya Hansen poured in 24 points and Olivia Moten-Schell chipped in with 16 as Billings Central made it 2-for-2 against Class AA teams on the weekend with a 52-44 win over Billings West. The teams were deadlocked at 33-all entering the fourth quarter when the Rams took over. Maddie Albrecht led the Golden Bears with nine points.
• Marie Five led with 21 points and Hardin pulled away from Laurel in the second half for a 61-42 victory. The Bulldogs led 24-18 at halftime.
• Hamilton edged host Butte Central in a thriller 53-52. Taryn Searle scored 13 points and Layne Kearns 14 for the Broncs.
Class B
• Class B No. 1-ranked Missoula Loyola boosted its record to 7-0 with a 46-37 win at Bigfork. The Breakers outscored the Vals 25-14 in the middle quarters. Lani Walker scored 24 points and Sam Clevenger added 17 for Loyola. Ansleigh Edgarton tallied 13 points for Bigfork.
• Lindsay Hein was the game's only player in double figures with 20 points and Forsyth coasted by Shepherd 54-28. The Dogies led 16-8 after one quarter and pitched an 8-0 shutout in the second quarter.
• Logan Stetzner scored 16 points and Sami Johnson added 10 as Anaconda had little trouble with Arlee 62-24. The Copperheads led 40-17 at halftime and went on a 22-3 run in the third quarter. Cheyenne Pablo's eight points topped the Scarlets.
• Bailey Finn led with 14 points and Hailee Brandon had 11 for Big Timber in a 63-46 victory over Whitehall. Alyssa Boshart added 10 for the Herders. Whitehall received a game-high 22 points from Jada Clarkson and 16 from Brynna Wolfe.
• Taylor Noyes scored 14 points, Sterling Owens 12 and Peyton Vogl 10 to lead Townsend over Manhattan 43-33 by pulling away in the fourth quarter. Jasmine Grossman led the Tigers with eight points.
• Eureka held off host St. Ignatius for a 53-45 win. Megan Hampton and Maggie Graves each scored 16 points for the Lions, and Hampton had 10 rebounds. Azia Umphrey tallied 12 points for the Bulldogs.
Class C
• Kylee Kleppen led three players in double figures with a game-high 22 points as Plentywood rolled over Brockton 65-22 after pitching a 23-0 shutout in the first quarter. Annie Kaul added 17 points and Emma Brensdal had 12 for the Wildcats. Trinity Bauer led Brockton with 11.
• Justice Albers scored 13 points and Lily Knoll contributed eight for Reed Pointi-Rapelje in a 38-20 win over Fromberg. Siera Guffey had 14 for Fromberg.
• Haylie Conradsen had the hot hand with 27 points and Taryn Hagler added eight as Savage outlasted Fairview 45-33. A 10-3 second quarter was the big difference for the Warriors.
• Jessy Barger led with 14 points and Shelbie Jackson added 12 to lead Cascade over Heart Butte 49-37.
• Kylee Altmiller was the game's high scorer with 17 points and Kaylah Standeford added 10 as Plains squeaked past Darby 45-42. Kim Curry added eight for Plains. Amber Anderson scored 13 for Darby.
• North Star's Jade Wendland came away with 31 points in leading the Knights past Conrad 59-44. She shot 12 of 17 from the field, and also finished with eight steals and four assists. Teammate Kenidee Wolery contributed eight points and eight steals. Brae Eneboe led the Conrad Cowgirls with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
• Layni Schieffer's 20 points led the way and Marni Schieffer contributed 11 as Wibaux used a strong second half to pull away from Ekalaka for a 58-48 win. The teams were tied at 22-all at halftime before the Longhorns outscored the Bulldogs 18-11 in the third quarter. Kari Kittleman scored 14 points and Tyra O'Connor had 12 for Ekalaka.
• Thompson Falls dumped visiting Troy, 64-11. Ellie Pardee, Faith Frields and Megan Baxter each tallied 10 points for the Bluehawks.
• Sydney Labatte scored 17 points and Sydney Dethman added 12 to lead Froid-Lake over Culbertson 48-36.
• Charlo steamrolled visiting Noxon 62-21. Liev Smith poured in 18 points for the Vikings. Avery Burgess scored 12 points for Noxon.
• Melony Fetter led four players in double figures with 17 points as Dodson pummeled Nashua-Opheim. Lindsey Fetter and Christina Jaynes each scored 16 points and Kataya Killeagle added 11 for the Coyotes. Devin Fromdahl topped Nashua-Opheim with10 points.
• Isabelle Adams and Hayley Story scored 11 points apiece and Park City whipped Broadview-Lavina 37-20.
• Macy Hill led with 11 points and Sunny Shoupe had 10 to lead St. Regis over Victor 44-12.
20-Point Club
41: Brendon Johnson, Livingston
31: Jade Wendland, North Star
31: Tia Stahl, Winnett-Grass Range
30: Caleb Ball, St. Regis
29: Caden Rettig, North Star
27: Haylie Conradsen, Savage
27: Sam Leep, Manhattan Christian
26: Jake Olson, Butte
25: McKayla Kloker, Helena
24: Mya Hansen, Billings Central
24: Cody Tanner, Arlee
24: Lani Walker, Missoula Loyola
24: Josiah Amunrud, Manhattan Christian
24: Logan Leck, Shelby
24: Ty Herzog, Reed Point-Rapelje
24: Derek Bowker, Bainville
23: Mike Lira, Forsyth
23: Treydyn Bauer, Brockton
23: Mick O'Connor, Ekalaka
22: Kylee Kleppen, Plentywood
22: Jada Clarkson, Whitehall
21: Marie Five, Hardin
21: Corbin LoneBear, Dodson
21: Evan Douma, Manhattan
20: Tre Reed, Missoula Big Sky
20: Lindsay Hein, Forsyth
20: Kade Harwood, Conrad
20: Layni Schieffer, Wibaux
20: Nick Mitzel, Missoula Loyola
Wrestling
• Great Falls topped the 31-school standings at the Tom LeProwse Bozeman Invitational. The Bison finished with 199 points, Billings Senior was second at 175.5, followed by Rapid City (S.D.) Stevens at 173. The list of champions included Hunter Ketchem (103) of Billings Skyview, Carter Schmidt (113) of Belgrade, Colton Martello (120) of Great Falls CMR, Drake Rhodes (126) of Billings West, Carson DesRosier (132) of Helena Capital, Leif Schroeder (138) of Bozeman, Brock Rodrigues (145) of Bozeman, Hunter Meinzen (152) of Missoula Big Sky, Cooper Voorhees (160) of Rapid City Stevens, Cooper Hoffman (170) of Dillon, Noah Kovick (182) of Capital, Elijah Davis (205) of Great Falls and Trey Yates (285) of Colstrip.
• Kalispell Flathead had three individual champions and won the Pacific Northwest Classic in Spokane, Washington. Cade Troupe won at 126 pounds, Asher Kemppainen at 132 and Tanner Russell at 170; Troupe was voted Outstanding Wrestler. Flathead scored 214.5 points Mount Spokane (Wash.) was second at 182 and Spokane Mead was third at 148. Kalispell Glacier's Josh Melton was the 106-pound champion and the Wolfpack finished 12th out of 17 teams.
