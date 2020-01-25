Editor's note: Full Court Press will be continually updated through the night as results arrive.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Billings Skyview earned a 65-52 win at No. 5-ranked Great Falls. Payton Sanders led the Falcons (5-4) with 17 points, Julius Mims had 13 and Ky Kouba added 11. Great Falls’ Drew Wyman scored a game-high 24 points, and Levi Torgerson added 13. The Bison (8-2) trailed 16-8 after one quarter and 37-20 at halftime.
• Junior Bergen’s 23 points lifted Billings Senior to a 53-45 road win over Great Falls CMR. Jacksen Burkley added 12 points for the Broncs (3-6), and Rogan Barnwell led the Rustlers (2-6) with 15. Senior trailed 13-8 after one quarter but outscored CMR 16-5 in the second quarter. A 17-11 fourth helped the Broncs pull away.
• Rollie Worster and Abe Johnson scored 18 points apiece, and Cam LaRance added 16 as top-ranked Missoula Hellgate overwhelmed Butte 81-46. Beckett Arthur added 12 for the Knights, who led 28-3 after one quarter. Kenley Leary led Butte with 17 points.
Class A
• Third-ranked Hamilton boosted its record to 10-2 with a 58-49 non-conference win at Columbia Falls. Trey Searle scored 21 points and Carson Rostad 20 for the Broncs. They teamed up for 14 points in the second quarter when the Broncs opened a 31-24 lead. Dillon Schipp scored 12 points for the Northwestern A Wildcats (1-9) and Danny Henjum chipped in with 11.
• Host Havre rallied late to beat Miles City 56-44. The Blue Ponies trailed 36-32 after the third quarter. Kellen Detrick led Havre with 16 points. Logan Muri had 17 for the Cowboys.
• Riley Spoonhunter poured in 21 points and Browning rallied in the fourth quarter for a 62-56 victory over Whitefish. The Runnin' Indians trailed 41-36 entering the final eight minutes. Deion Mad Plume's nine points backed Spoonhunter. Sam Menicke scored 21 points, Talon Holmquist added 12 and Jayce Cripe 11 for the Bulldogs.
• Top-ranked Hardin ran its season record to 13-0 by winning at Livingston 70-60. Famous Lefthand scored 18 points for the Bulldogs, followed by teammates Kidd LittleLight (14), Cayden Redfield (13) and Trae Hugs (10). Hardin led 51-34 going into the final quarter. Both LittleLight and Lefthand dropped in three 3-pointers apiece. Brendon Johnson accounted for 27 of Livingston's points. He also made three 3-pointers. Livingston outscored Hardin 26-19 in the final eight minutes.
• Brandon Finley and Hank Rugg each scored 13 points and fourth-ranked stunned No. 2 and previously unbeaten Butte Central 50-44. Zack Baker added 10 points for the Broncs, who trailed by a point after one quarter but used an 18-9 second-quarter run to put the Maroons at arm's length. Jared Simkins and Matt Simkins each scored 12 points for Butte Central.
• Corvallis jumped to an 11-point halftime lead and held off Dillon for a home win 43-40. Jaymark Liedle paced the Blue Devils with 21 points and Caleb Warnken added 16.
• Libby outscored Ronan 23-13 in the second half and came away with a 37-24 home win. Chandler Bower had 10 points for the Loggers. Elijah Tonasket had 10 points for the Chiefs.
Class B
• No. 10 Shelby's three-headed monster of Rhett Reynolds, Tanner Parsons and Logan Leck were on point again in the Coyotes' 72-61 victory over No. 6 Rocky Boy. Reynolds led the way again with 18 points, and Parsons and Leck each provided 17. Rocky Boy's Blake Cantrell led all scorers with 21 points, Sage Bradley scored 14 and Sean Gibson added 11. Shelby raced to a 10-point lead after one quarter and grew the cushion to 15 after three.
• Damon Gros Ventre poured in 18 points, and Colton Collins, Jaxon McCormick and Ty Moccasin each contributed 10 as No. 1 Lodge Grass kept rolling with a 65-44 home win over Joliet. The Indians jumped to a 10-point lead after one quarter and took over with a 17-10 fourth quarter. Paxton McQuillan topped the J-Hawks with 10 points and Deon Bradley added eight.
• Brad Cichosz’s 29 points weren’t enough for No. 7 Harlem, which lost 58-51 at Wolf Point. Lance St. Germaine led the Wolves with 26 points, Antone Manning had 12 and Nick Page added 10. The Wildcats fell to 10-2 and 5-1 in conference.
• Keely Bake notched 17 points and Conor Murray 12 in Fairfield's 53-42 win at Belt. Fairfield is ranked fifth in Class B, while Belt is No. 7 in Class C. The Eagles used a 14-3 spurt to move ahead 34-27 by halftime. Aiden McDaniel collected 14 points for Belt.
• Eureka won a shootout against Anaconda 67-66. The Lions regained the lead with two minutes to play after last leading 15-14 at the end of the first quarter. AJ Pacella scored 14 points for Eureka, Cory Chaney added 13 and Alex Lowe chipped in 12. Lions point guard Austin Satori dished out eight assists to go with six points.
• Rocco McMakin scored 17 points, Journey Emerson added 16 and Tandon Whistling Elk had 10 to lead No. 9 Lame Deer over Red Lodge 66-47. The Morning Stars led by only nine at halftime but pulled with with a 21-12 third quarter and outscored the Rams by 11 in the fourth.
Class C
• Christian Melby led three players in double figures with 13 points and Westby-Grenora rolled over Savage 67-27. Ridge Sargent scored 11 points and Clayton Ledahl added 10 for the Thunder, who led 18-5 after one quarter and built the margin to 23 by halftime.
• Danner Haskins pumped in 23 points, and Carson Callison and Aaron Waddle notched 10 apiece to lift Alberton-Superior over Drummond 58-39. The MountainCats led 11-2 after one quarter, upped the margin to 13 at halftime and were up by 24 entering the final eight minutes. Caleb Parke scored 12 to lead the Trojans.
• Jace Thompson and Max Lane’s 19 and 15 points led No. 3 Fort Benton over North Star 70-57. North Star was paced by an 11-point trio of Caden Rettig, Garrett Spicher and Gavin Spicher.
• Bryce Grebe knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 17 points as No. 4 Melstone remained unbeaten at 12-0 by winning at Ekalaka 38-37. Shayden Cooke added 11 points for the Broncs, who led by four points going into the fourth quarter. Grebe tallied six of his points during the decisive final period. Mick O'Connor scored a game-high 19 points for Ekalaka.
• Scobey's Parker and Brayden Cromwell scored 16 points apiece and the No. 5-ranked and undefeated (12-0) Spartans beat Dodson 49-48. Brayden Cromwell gathered nine of his points in the fourth quarter and Parker Cromwell drilled a timely 3-pointer down the stretch. Dodson received 16 points from Shaun Ball, 13 from Zarek Jones and 12 from Corbin Lone Bear.
• Loden Idler led with 16 points and Aiden Albus added 14 as Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale jumped to a big early lead and throttled Brockton 64-32. The Mavericks led 23-8 after one quarter and upped the gap to 33 points by halftime.
• Tyler Davis scored 13 points and Cullen Duggan added 11 as Darby built a 20-point first-quarter lead and coasted to a 69-35 rout of Lincoln. The Tigers led 24-4 after one quarter and led by 30 at halftime.
• Clarence Stewart poured in 34 points to lead Plenty Coups to a 73-60 win over Reed Point-Rapelje. Brendon Falls Down added 15 points for the Warriors (11-2), and Zane Plainfeather scored 10. For the Renegades (4-9), Daynon Bear scored 17 points, Ty Herzog and Chase Keating each had 15 and Bud Ullery added 13. Plenty Coups trailed 54-51 through three quarters and outscored Reed Point-Rapelje 22-6 in the fourth.
• Cy Nunn and Walker Doman each scored 17 points and Matthew Weller contributed 11 for Winnett-Grass Range in a 65-54 victory over Denton-Geyser-Stanford. The Rams trailed by a point at halftime but regrouped to lead by seven after three quarters. WGR used 34 second-half points to pull away. Parker Donaldson scored a game-high 22 for D-G-S. Kein Carpenter added 13 and Dylan Taylor 11.
• Tyson Flickinger poured in 25 points and teammate Caydon Trupe was right there with him with 20 to lift Plentywood to its 78-67 win over Bainville. Chris Hagan added 16 points for the Wildcats.
• Dawson Murnion and Keenan Murnion each scored 11 points and Jordan ground out a 39-26 win over Wibaux. Colten Miske scored 11 as well for the Longhorns.
• Reese Elliot scored 19 points, Ethan Bell added 18 and Oskar Pula contributed 13 for Chinook in a 63-40 rout of Box Elder. The Sugarbeeters led by 12 points after one quarter and were never threatened. Kadyn Doran scored 10 points, and Tyrus LaMere and Malique Rosette had eight apiece for the Bears.
• Seeley-Swan used 34 points by Owen Mercado to win at Philipsburg 61-51. Kade Cutler scored 18 points for the Prospectors.
• Noxon scored a 55-53 win over Two Eagle River. Rylan Weltz paced Noxon with 27 points.
• Jackson Widhalm led four players in double figures with 22 points as Power beat visiting Valier 65-58. He received plenty of help from teammates Brandt Streit (14), Ben Lehnerz (14) and Spencer Lehnerz (12). A 20-14 outburst in the fourth quarter made the difference for Power. Brody Connelly wound up with 21 points for Valier.
• John Pruitt scored 22 points, Tanner Day added 11 and Andrew Sanford contributed 10 for St. Regis in a 71-31 trouncing of Victor. The Tigers led by only eight points after a quarter but used a 26-9 second quarter to pull away.
• Ryan Roth led the way with 23 points, and Kody Strutz and Kade Strutz each scored nine points for Big Sandy in a 51-43 victory over Hays-Lodgepole. Daniel Henry scored 13 points and Lane Kirkaldie added 11 points for the Thunderbirds.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Allie Olsen scored 18 points and No. 5 Great Falls CMR made 14 of 20 foul shots in the fourth quarter to get past Billings Senior 52-48. The Rustlers, coming off a loss to Billings Skyview the night before, trailed 28-21 at the half and 37-32 at the end of the third quarter before overtaking the Broncs with a 20-point fourth quarter. Jensen Keller led Senior with 10 points. Kiely Gunderson added 14 points for the Rustlers.
• Jorgie Hawthorne deflected Brooke Berry’s layup attempt just enough right before the buzzer to preserve a 27-25 Great Falls victory over Billings Skyview. Hawthorne put the Bison ahead 26-25 with 44 seconds left, and a free throw from Ryen Palmer put the lead at 27-25. But when Palmer missed the second free throw with 9.8 seconds to go, Berry raced down the court and a trailing Hawthorne got there in time to redirect Berry’s shot. Palmer finished with nine points for the Bison and Berry led Skyview with eight.
• Second-ranked Missoula Hellgate defeated host Butte 57-45 to improve to 8-1. The Knights outscored Butte 23-12 in the final quarter. The Knights were led by Keke Davis’ 15 points from the bench, while Lauren Dick and Alex Covill each totaled 11 points. Addy Heaphy and Bailee Sayler rounded out Hellgate’s top scorers, with nine and seven. Hailey Herron had 15 points for the Bulldogs.
Class A
• Kylee Pittman scored 11 points and Tylia DeJohn added 10 to lift Dillon over Corvallis 47-26. The Beavers pitched a 12-0 shutout in the first quarter and built the margin to 18 by halftime. Madeline Gilder's seven points led the Blue Devils.
• No. 2 Havre overpowered Miles City 75-22 as Kyndall Keller pumped in a game-high 20 points for the Blue Ponies. Harley Meged had eight for Miles City. The Blue Ponies led 37-6 at the half.
• Dulci Skunkcap scored 15 points, Chalissa Kipp added 13 and fourth-ranked Browning edged Whitefish 50-48. Gracie Smyley had a game-high 17 points for Whitefish. Jadi Walburn added 15 points and Mikenna Ells followed with 10.
• Claire Bagnell led with 17 points and Faith Rebich scored 13 in Frenchtown's 54-39 win over Butte Central. Delaney Hasquet scored 15 points to lead the Maroons.
• Josie Windauer, Hannah Schweikert and Maddie Robison all scored 13 points and No. 5 overcame a sluggish start to rout Hamilton 56-32. The Wildkats trailed 13-6 after the first quarter but turned it around with a 19-9 seconds quarter and then blew it open by outscoring the Broncs by 17 over the final eight minutes. Taryn Searle had 11 points and Layne Kearns 10 for Hamilton.
Class B
• Maddison Underdal poured in 23 points, Bailey Johnson added 15 and Brook Luly chipped in with 12 to lead Shelby to a 60-33 romp over Rocky Boy. The Coyotes led by seven at halftime and nine after three quarters but ran away with it on the strength of a 21-3 fourth quarter. Angela Gopher's nine points led Rocky Boy.
• Kailee Henry scored 24 points, and Taya Trottier added 16 as No. 2 Harlem beat Wolf Point 62-50 for a Northern B win. Mya Fourstar led the Wolves (4-8) with 18 points, and J’Elle Garfield and Tori Nyguard each scored 10. The Wildcats (11-1) rebounded from their first loss of the season, 49-40 at Malta on Friday.
• No. 8 Columbus held host Three Forks scoreless in the second quarter en route to a 53-26 road victory. The Cougars, who led 35-4 at intermission, were sparked by the 14 points of Liz Lorash and the 12 of Brooklyn Wyllie. The Cougars outscored the Wolves 16-0 during the second period.
• Priscilla Flatmouth scored 24 points and Sweets Bearcomesout added 21 as No. 4-ranked St. Labre won at home over Baker 73-46. The Braves (10-2) scored 43 second-half points. Maddison Bighorn chipped in with 10 points for the victors. Baker's Shelby Moore also finished with 10 points.
• MiShayne Bearchum had a huge night with 35 points, 18 rebounds four steals and two blocked shots, Iesha Eaglefeathers had 20 points, and Paris McLean provided 13 points and 11 rebounds as Lame Deer blew past Red Lodge 94-56. Madison Doney added 11 points for the Morning Stars, who led 55-30 at halftime. Lilly Fouts scored 19 points and Alice Fouts added 12 for the Rams.
• Rachel Van Blaricom scored 23 points, shooting 12 of 14 from the foul line, in leading Jefferson to a 56-44 victory at Manhattan. Lauryn Armstrong added 15 points to the Jefferson attack. Jefferson used a 15-5 fourth-quarter uprising in securing the win. Ella Halverson came through with 11 points for Manhattan.
Class C
• Jenna Rust led the way with 22 points and Elizabeth Field contributed 14 to lead No. 6 Westby-Grenora over Savage 48-37. The Thunder led by six points at halftime and pulled away in the fourth quarter. Haylie Conradsen topped the Warriors with 13 points and Teah Conradsen contributed 10 points.
• Lexie Feddes scored 10 points and Absarokee rode a big fourth quarter to a 30-25 victory over Shields Valley. The Huskies trailed 21-17 entering the final eight minutes before finishing on a 13-4 run. Tyler Deford topped the Rebels with 10 points.
• Makena Hauge led a balanced Culbertson offense with 16 points and the Cowgirls coasted past Lustre Christian 46-25. Megan Granbois scored nine and Fallin Sun Rhodes eight for Culbertson, which led by 11 points at halftime and doubled the margin after three quarters.
• Visiting Cascade dominated Sunburst 61-38. The Badgers were led by Shelbie Jackson’s game-high 24 points. The Refiners were led by Jeena Albarano’s 17 points.
• No. 1 Fort Benton (12-0) came out firing and routed North Star 69-45. The Longhorns' Megan Clark and Aspen Giese each had 16 points and teammate McKenzie Clark contributed 12. Jade Wendland had 14 points and Kenidee Wolery 10 for North Star.
• Draya Wacker scored a game-high 25 points and No. 5 Melstone remained undefeated at 12-0 by winning at Ekalaka 60-56. Wacker and Kaigen Roskelley, who scored 16 points, had big fourth quarters for the Broncs. Melstone led 42-39 going into the closing eight minutes. Koye Rindal added 13 points for the winners, including three 3-pointers. Ekalaka received double-digit scoring from Heather Labree (14), Heidi LaBree (11) and Ella Owen (10).
• Brooke Schraner scored 15 points as No.3 Belt won at home against Class B Fairfield 68-26. Teammate Lindsey Paulson added 11 points. Eight Huskies tallied five or more points. Belt also knocked down nine 3-pointers. The Huskies were in control 39-12 by intermission. Fairfield received 15 points from Kenna Pitcher.
• Kaitlyn McColly led the way with 17 points, Kia Wasson added 16 and Jaycee Erickson had 12 to lead Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale to a 71-18 romp over Brockton. The Mavericks led 25-5 after one quarter and 45-9 at halftime. Hally Eder led Brockton with eight points.
• Gracee Lekvold led the way with 27 points and Ellie Linder chipped in with 14 as Scobey defeated Dodson 58-36. Christina Jaynes led Dodson with 11 points and Kataya Killeagle scored 10.
• No. 9 Plenty Coups cruised to a 75-30 win over Reed Point-Rapelje. Sylvie Stewart led the Warriors (10-1) with 16 points, Serena Flat Lip and Catherine Monroy each scored 13, Sephra Covers Up had 11 and Kodi Big Lake added 10. Carlee Blodgett led the Renegades (5-7) with 11 points.
• Sydney Von Bergen's 21 points helped visiting Denton-Geyser-Stanford win 52-46 at Winnett-Grass Range. Van Bergen connected on five 3-pointers. D-G-S also received 12 points from Mariah Schott. The visitors bolted into the lead 16-6 in the first quarter. The game's top scorer was WGR's Tia Stahl with 24 points.
• Courtney Herman popped in 22 points and Lauren Krenning added nine to lead Richey-Lambert over Nashua 40-35. Alyssa Hill added eight for the Fusion.
• Sisters Layni Schieffer and Marni Schieffer each scored 15 points and Ceara Miske added 11 as Jordan fended off arch-rival Wibaux 61-24. The Longhorns led by two points after one quarter but ran away with it behind a 17-3 second quarter and 17-5 third quarter. Maggie Pluhar and Sophie Kreider each had six points for the Mustangs.
• Sydney Phillips led with 16 points and Hannah Bradshaw popped in 10 to lead Drummond over Alberton-Superior 50-32. The Trojans led by seven after one quarter and 10 by halftime. Emmah Baughman, Isabella Pereira and Sorren Reese each scored seven for the MountainCats.
• Amber Anderson scored 13 points, Kylie Schlapman added nine and Darby jumped to an 11-point first-quarter lead and outlasted Lincoln 35-19. Alexis Cannon scored 11 for the Lynx, and Alyvia Blotkamp had the other eight.
• Klaire Kovatch scored 19 points and Kara Good had 10 for Seeley-Swan in a 65-53 victory over Philipsburg. The Blackhawks raced to a 22-8 first-quarter lead. Rachel Ward led the Prospectors with 20 points.
• Sydney Kluth led with 18 points and Hayley Story provided 11 to lead Park City over Roberts 44-39. A 12-4 third quarter was the difference for the Panthers, who trailed by a point at halftime. Hailey Croft scored 14 and Emma DeVries 11 for the Rockets.
• Amara Bodkins and Sierra Sievers scored 10 points apiece for Power in a 46-41 triumph over Valier. Erica Ramsey scored nine points and Emma Valdez added eight for Valier.
20-Point Club
35: MiShayne Bearchum, Lame Deer
34: Clarence Stewart, Plenty Coups
34: Owen Mercado, Seeley-Swan
29: Brad Cichosz, Harlem
27: Brendon Johnson, Livingston
27: Gracee Lekvold, Scobey
27: Rylan Weltz, Noxon
26: Lance St. Germain, Wolf Point
26: Ryan Bogden, Cascade
25: Tyson Flickinger, Plentywood
25: Draya Wacker, Melstone
24: Drew Wyman, Great Falls
24: Shelbie Jackson, Cascade
24: Kailee Henry, Harlem
24: Priscilla Flatmouth, St. Labre
24: Tia Stahl, Winnett-Grass Range
23: Maddison Underdal, Shelby
23: Danner Haskins, Alberton-Superior
23: Junior Bergen, Billings Senior
23: Braden Morris, Jefferson
23: Ryan Roth, Big Sandy
23: Rachel Van Blaricom, Jefferson
22: Jenna Rust, Westby-Grenora
22: Parker Donaldson, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
22: Courtney Herman. Richey-Lambert
22: Jackson Widhalm, Power
22: John Pruitt, St. Regis
21: Brody Connelly, Valier
21: Blake Cantrell, Rocky Boy
21: Trey Searle, Hamilton
21: Sam Menicke, Whitefish
21: Sweets Bearcomesout, St. Labre
21: Jaymark Liedle, Corvallis
21: Sydney Von Bergen, Denton-Geyser-Stanford
20: Carson Rostad, Hamilton
20: Iesha Eaglefeathers, Lame Deer
20: Rachel Ward, Philipsburg
Wrestling
• The No. 1-ranked Sidney Eagles clinched their third Class A duals championship at Lewistown High School. The Eagles blitzed Whitefish in the first round 74-0 and defeated Dillon 70-6 in the second. Sidney's first encounter with No. 9 Laurel in the third round proved no different as the Eagles dominated the Locomotives 57-9. Entering the final round, the two-time defending state champions defeated Laurel 57-9 once more.
• Huntley Project repeated as the Class B-C Duals champion with a 65-12 victory over Townsend at the Paris Gibson Education center in Great Falls. Whitehall downed Jefferson 42-33 for third. Overall, 20 Class B-C teams were entered. On Friday, teams competed in pool play matches in Fairfield, Cascade and Conrad and the top eight teams out of those pools wrestled Saturday at Paris Gibson.
• Great Falls High captured the Class AA Duals title in Great Falls with a 51-12 victory over Kalispell Flathead in the first-place match. It is the Bison’s fifth title since 2010, and their first since 2014-15 season.
