Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Missoula Hellgate 49, Billings Skyview 43: Griffin Kinch scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Knights hold off the Falcons. An 11-4 third quarter pushed Hellgate’s lead from four points to 36-25 going into the fourth quarter. Asher Topp and Brogan Callaghan added 10 points each for Hellgate. Lane Love scored 15 points and Rhyse Owens added 13 points for Skyview.
• Great Falls CMR 64, Kalispell Flathead 47: Rogan Barnwell had the hot hand with 26 points and the Rustlers raced to a 20-8 first-quarter lead en route to thumping the Braves. Gavin Grosenick added eight points for CMR. Joseph Hansen scored 19 and Drew Lowry 10 for Flathead.
• Great Falls 46, Kalispell Glacier 44: The Bison built a 15-point lead in the second quarter then survived a frantic Wolfpack rally in the final minute. Glacier’s Ty Olsen was fouled on a 3-point field goal attempt with one second remaining, but missed the first free throw. Reed Harris and Cale Gundlach each scored 13 points for Great Falls. John Pyron had 8 for Glacier.
• Billings Senior 57, Missoula Sentinel 54: Cactus Runsabove scored 14 points to lead four players in double figures and the Broncs rallied in the fourth quarter to edge the Spartans. Melo Pine scored 13, Liam Romei 12 and Chazz Haws 11 for Senior, which trailed by five points entering the final eight minutes. Kaden Sheridan had 17 points and Brady Rupert nine for Sentinel.
• Billings West 58, Missoula Big Sky 55: Sam Phillips scored 19 points, Gabe Hatler 11 and Billy Carlson 10 as the Golden Bears survived a game with the Eagles that was tight the entire way. Big Sky led 30-28 at halftime but West won the third quarter 17-11. Shane Shepherd tossed in 19 points and Caden Bateman 13 for the Eagles.
• Bozeman Gallatin 76, Butte 67: Eli Hunter had the hut hand with 25 points and the Raptors gradually built a lead in toppling the Bulldogs. Garrett Dahlke had 13, Rylan Schlepp 10 and Tyler Nansel nine points for Gallatin. Jace Stenson connected for 17 points, Casey Merrifield 14 and Kooper Klobauer 13 for Butte.
CLASS A
• Kellogg (ID), East Helena 41: Kobe Mergenthaler scored 15 points and Kaeden Sager 10 in a losing effort for the Vigilantes, who trailed by a point after one quarter but saw the deficit swell to six at halftime and 17 after three quarters.
• Lewistown 65, Polson 47: Royce Robinson's 20 points led three Golden Eagles in double figures en route to a win over the Pirates at the Western A Tournament in Frenchtown. Bryce Graham tossed in 14 and Fischer Brown 13 for Lewistown. Colton Graham had 17 for Polson, which led 26-25 at the half. Lewistown outscored Polson 40-20 after halftime.
• Billings Central 52, Havre 38: Quentin McEvoy scored 16 points and Cayden Merchant added 14 as the Rams topped the Blue Ponies. Defending Class A champion Central improved to 2-0.
• Livingston 62, Stevensville 21: Wilson Saile led with 20 points and Payton Kokut backed him with 17 as the Rangers broke from a tight game early to sting the Yellowjackets. Kaden McMinn and Drew Rogge hit for nine each for Livingston. Lorenzo Grazzani scored eight for Stevi.
• Miles City 65, Lockwood 59: The two-pronged attack of Dalton Polesky (22 points) and Zach Welch (20) carried the Cowboys past the Lions. Ryder Lee added 15 points for Miles City, which used a 22-11 second quarter to lead by 10 at halftime.
• Butte Central 46, Bigfork 37: Dougie Peoples pumped in 23 points and Eric Loos did his part with 16 as the Maroons raced to a 19-6 lead after one quarter and held off the Class B Vikings. Colin Wade scored 11 points for Bigfork.
• Dillon 65, Ronan 35: Jonathan Kirkley scored 16 points, and Connor Curnow and Callahan Hoffman added 13 apiece as the Beavers raced to a 21-9 lead and walloped the Chiefs in the Western A Tip-Off tournament. Max Davis added nine for Dillon. Marlo Tonasket and Ruben Couture scored nine each for Ronan.
• Hamilton 54, Libby 45: Eli Taylor put up 23 points, Asher Magness added 13 and the Broncs pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat the Loggers. Tyson Rostad added 11 for Hamilton, which led by a point entering the final eight minutes. Caden Williams with 15, TJ Andersen with 12 and Cy Stevenson with 11 points paced Libby.
CLASS B
• Thompson Falls 55, Choteau 46: Nathan Schraeder scored 15 points, Adam Childers provided 11 and Jesse Claridge 10 as the Bluehawks rode a decisive second quarter to a win over the Bulldogs in Shelby. Thompson Falls led by a point after one quarter but outscored Choteau 16-7 in the second quarter.
• Three Forks 59, Malta 46: Owen Long was on fire with 27 points and the Wolves dominated the second half on the way to a convincing win in a battle of two of the top teams in the class. Michael O'Dell added 13 and Jacob Buchingnani eight for Three Forks, which trailed 24-21 at halftime but outscored Malta by 10 in the third quarter. Rex Williamson tallied 19 points for the Mustangs.
• Townsend 63, Shields Valley 47: Ryan Racht connected for 17 points and Gavin Vandenacre added 14 as the Bulldogs rallied from a nine-point halftime defict to rout the Rebels in the second half. Trey Hoveland scored 10 points and Jesus Garcia nine for Townsend. Kaden Acosta fired in 22 points, Dylan Flatt had 10 and Cole Flatt nine for Shields Valley.
• Big Timber 50, Red Lodge 48: Trevor Roberts led the way with 15 points, Rory Lannen added 12 and Kuirt Gullings 11 as the Herders held off the Rams late. Owen Reynolds scored 14 points, and Walker Roos and Jacob Stewart provided 10 apiece for Red Lodge. Big Timber trailed by a point entering the fourth quarter.
• Florence-Carlton 61, Shelby 59 (OT): In one of the best games of the night, Beau Neal scored 18 points and Blake Shoupe added 15 as the Falcons outlasted the Coyotes with a 6-4 overtime. Aiden Wayne added eight for Florence-Carlton, which led by three at halftime but trailed by a point after three quarters. Trenton Emerson and Rhett Reynolds drained 22 points for Shelby.
• St. Ignatius 48, Eureka 47: Cedrick McDonald pumped in 24 points and Zoran LaFrombois backed him with 10 as the Bulldogs nipped the Lions. Ross McPherson added eight for Mission.
CLASS C
• Belt 44, Chinook 32: Bridger Vogl led three players in double figures with 14 points as the Huskies started with a 16-6 first quarter and held off the Sugarbeeters. Garett Metrione added 13 points and Reece Paulson 10 for Belt. Toby Niederegger scored 17 for Chinook.
• Dillon JV 58, West Yellowstone 43: Kyler Engellant scored 21 and Carter Currow 18 for the Beavers JV in the win over the Wolverines. Dillon led by eight after one quarter and four at halftime. Zach Gould led West Yellowstone with 20 points, followed by Josh Everest with nine.
• Froid-Lake 77, Cut Bank 49: Javonne Nesbit poured in 30 points as the Redhawks started fast and ran away from the Wolves in the Shelby tournament. Patton Bighorn scored 14 and Mason Dethman 12 for Froid-Lake, which led 43-22 at halftime. Jaydas Running scored 18, Dale LaPlant 11 and Robert Reagan eight for Cut Bank.
• Lone Peak 42, Gardiner 37: Max Romney and Ben Saad tossed in 11 points apiece as the Bighorns rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to topple the Bruins. Gus Hammond added eight for Lone Peak. Preston Roberts scored 14 and Zeb Huelva 10 for Gardiner.
• Geraldine-Highwood 58, Absarokee 18: Bryson Bahnmiller had the hot hand with 31 points and Wyatt Mortenson helped with nine as the Rivals pounded the Huskies. Geraldine-Highwood led 15-5 after one quarter and led by 22 at halftime.
• Centerville 34, Sunburst 28: Cole Detton scored 11 points and Keegan Klasner nine as the Miners held off the Refiners. Cade Hanson and Josh Kearns provided 11 points apiece for Sunburst.
• Winnett-Grass Range 67, Fromberg 44: Led by the 16 points provided by Walker Doman and Brady Bantz, the Rams beat Fromberg in Broadview. Ten WGR players scored. The Rams were in command 42-14 by intermission. Brandon Dobson led Fromberg with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
• Fairview 59, Richey-Lambert 29: Kanyon Taylor pumped in 20 points and Hunter Sharbono helped with 12 as the Warriors trounced the Fusion. Grady Gonsioroski led Richey-Lambert with 19 points but no other played scored more than three points.
• Circle 63, Brockton 23: Beau Beery had a big night with 28 points and Jace Curtis had his back with 14 as the Wildcats crushed the Warriors. Circle led 31-9 by halftime and scored 27 points in the third quarter to put away the game.
• Culbertson 42, Savage 39: Colin Avance scored 12 points and Payton Perkins had 11 as the Cowboys held off a late run by the Warriors. Maurice Bighorn had eight points for Culbertson, which led by eight entering the fourth quarter. Cade Tombre and Zane Pilgeram had 10 points each for Savage.
• Manhattan Christian 64, Deer Lodge 29: Seth Amunrud pumped in 22 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had three steals, and four players scored eight points as the Eagles routed the the Class B Wardens. Jackson Leep, Logan Leep, Mason Venema and Willem Kimm all had the eight points. Manhattan Christian outscored Deer Lodge 32-9 in the second half.
• St. Regis 62, Victor 39: Tanner Day led the way with 21 points, Kaleb Park chipped in with 16 and John Pruitt had 12 for the Tigers, who led by 11 at halftime and broke it open with a 20-6 third quarter.
• Big Sandy 43, Dutton-Brady 42: Braydon Cline's 14 points, including two 3-pointers in the decisive fourth quarter, helped lift the Pioneers to victory at the Dutton tournament. Big Sandy led 32-30 heading into the final stanza. Lane Demontiney and Wylee Snapp contributed eight points apiece overall for the Pioneers. The game's top scorer was Dutton-Brady's Aidan Reeve with 18 points, including four 3-pointers
• Broadview-Lavina 72, Ekalaka 47: Kade Erickson was on fire with 29 points and Hunter Brown contributed 15 as the Pirates raced past the Bulldogs. Connor Glennie and Lee Karpstein had nine apiece for Broadview-Lavina.
• Bridger 62, Custer-Hysham 38: Jace Weimer was tops with 21 points, Baylor Pospisil pitched in with 14 and Quin Gillespie had 11 for the Scouts in a romp over the Rebels. The game was tied 12-12 after one quarter but Bridger's 23-8 run over the next eight minutes was the difference.
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 57, Cascade 44: Blake Harmon had the hot hand again for the Hawks, draining 24 points in topping the Badgers. Kyle Harmon added 14 for C-J-I, which led 19-7 after one quarter and pulled away with a 17-7 third quarter.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• Billings West 55, Missoula Big Sky 29: Kaitlin Grossman scored 12 points and Megan Voegele 11 as the Golden Bears routed the Eagles. Sydney Pierce chipped in with eight points for West, which won each quarter by at least five points. Audrey Hale scored nine for Big Sky.
• Missoula Hellgate 53, Billings Skyview 47: Alex Covill scored 15 points and Bailee Sayler added 14 as the Knights held off a fourth-quarter surge to edge the Falcons. Keke Davis contributed 11 points for Hellgate, which led 49-37 entering the final eight minutes. Brooke Berry scored 19 and Breanna Williams 14 for Skyview.
• Billings Senior 64, Missoula Sentinel 51: Lauren Cummings pumped in 18 points and the Broncs built a 20-point lead after three quarters on the way to a big win over the Spartans. Brenna Linse added 15 points, Allie Cummings 13 and Kennedy Venner nine for Senior. Sentinel received 16 points from Brooke Stayner, nine from Olivia Huntsinger and eight from Emily McElmurry.
• Butte 54, Bozeman Gallatin 39: Ashley Olson led with 13 points, and Laura Rosenleaf and Kodie Hoagland chipped in with 12 each as the Bulldogs opened with a solid win over the Raptors. Gallatin led 11-10 after one quarter before Butte took the halftime lead 21-17 and then took control with a 16-8 third quarter. Tylar Clary added eight points for Butte. Keaton Lynn scored nine for Gallatin.
CLASS A
• Dillon 56, Ronan 35: Halle Fitzgerald led with 11 points and Jordyn Walker backed her with 10 as the Beavers downed the Maidens in the Western A Tip-Off in Frenchtown. Dani Coffman scored 12 points to lead Ronan.
• Kellogg (ID) 62, East Helena 36: Montana Pierson scored nine points and Ella Pickett seven for the Vigilantes, who led 13-12 after one quarter but saw Kellogg spring away in an 18-1 second quarter.
• Billings Central 55, Havre 54 (OT): Hailey Euell made the game-tying free throws with 7.6 seconds left in regulation and the Rams went on to defeat the Blue Ponies in a rematch of last season’s championship game won by Havre in double overtime. Mya Hansen scored 17 points and Alaina Woods had 12 for the Rams, who took the final lead on a free throw by Hansen with 25.9 seconds left in OT. Jade Wendland led Havre with 15 points, and Avery Carlson and Yelena Miller both had 14.
• Frenchtown 31, Whitefish 21: Sadie Smith scored nine points and Alexis Godin seven as the Broncs ground out a win over the Bulldogs. Bailey Smith scored nine for Whitefish.
• Columbia Falls 63, Corvallis 24: Maddie Robison was high scorer with 17 points and Lexi Oberholtzer helped with 11 as the Wildkats pummeled the Blue Devils. Madeline Gilder scored 13 for Corvallis.
• Stevensville 44, Livingston 37: Claire Hutchinson scored 21 points, 14 coming during a second-half surge, as the Yellowjackets beat the Rangers at the Western A Tournament in Frenchtown. Stevensville led 21-20 at halftime before pulling away. Livingston's leading scorer was Taylor Young with 15.
CLASS B
• Anaconda 57, Stillwater Christian 34: Makena Patrick dumped in 18 points and Maniyah Lunceford backed her with 11 as the Copperheads drubbed Stillwater. Sami Johnson and Alyssa Peterson added eight apiece for Anaconda, which led by only six at halftime. Macy Zemacko scored nine for Stillwater Christian.
• Florence-Carlton 61, Shelby 16: Trista Williams led with 16 points, Kasidy Yeoman provided 13 and Kylie Kovatch helped with 12 as the Falcons trounced the Coyotes. Quinn Saggs added eight points for Florence-Carlton. Jori Clary scored 10 for Shelby.
• Jefferson 53, Colstrip 49: Brynna Wolfe hit for 17 points and Dakota Edmisten backed her with 12 as the Panthers knocked off the Fillies a night after Colstrip surprised defending state champion Big Timber. Izzy Morris added eight points for Jefferson.
• Huntley Project 73, Harlem 51: Paige Lofing scored 22 points and Macy Rose connected on five 3-pointers on her way to 17 points to lead the Red Devils to their second consecutive win at the Class B Tip Off in Lockwood. Lily Zimmer added 14 points for the Red Devils, who hit 10 3-pointers in the game. Chloe Messerly led Harlem with 18 points and Taya Trottier finished with 13.
• Eureka 44, St. Ignatius 42: Ixone Coteron led with 12 points and Jadyn Pluid added 10 as the Lions nipped the Bulldogs. Kooper Page scored 16 points and Madyson Currie provided 11 for Mission.
• Bigfork 64, Butte Central 48: Braeden Gunlock hit for 19 points and Emma Berreth backed her with 12 as the Valkyries rode a third-quarter surge past the Maroons. Scout Nadeau added 12 for Bigfork, which outscored Butte Central 24-7 in the third quarter. Brooke Badinovac's 23 points led all scorers for the Maroons, and Ella Moodry chipped in with 13.
CLASS C
• Belt 43, Chinook 26: Lindsey Paulson poped in 14 points and Raily Gliko added eight as the Huskies won their second straight in the Shelby tournament by downing the Sugarbeeters. Alexus Seymour scored 17 for Chinook but no other player scored more than two.
• Roy-Winifred 42, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 39: Isabelle Heggem led the way with 21 points and the Outlaws outscored the Mavericks 12-3 in the fourth quarter in an early showdown of two of the state's best Class C teams. Laynee Elness added nine for Roy-Winifred. Jaycee Erickson scored 13 points, Teagan Erickson 12 and Paige Wasson eight for North Country.
• Froid-Lake 49, Cut Bank 41: Baylee Davidson paced the Redhawks with 15 points and Carolyne Christoffersen provided 12 in a win over the Class B Wolves at the Shelby tournament. Mara Salevold and Dasani Nesbit added eight each for Froid-Lake. Makenna Burke scored 11, Destini Anderson nine and Kendra Spotted eight for Cut Bank.
• Shields Valley 61, Townsend 17: Andi Estes led four players in double figures with 12 points as the Rebels put the hurt on the Class B Bulldogs. Haven Sager and Jaeli Jenkins had 11 points and Morgan Fairchild 10 for Shields Valley, which led 22-6 after one quarter and never let up. Kennedy Vogl and Kady Clark each scored six for Townsend.
• Fairview 44, Richey-Lambert 39: Megan Asbeck rained 24 points and Brailey Anderson helped with 14 as the Warriors outlasted the Fusion. The game was tied after one quarter but Fairview went into halftime with a six-point gap.
• St. Regis 48, Victor 29: Macy Hill scored 19 points, Baylee Pruitt added 14 and Averie Burnham hit for 10 as the Tigers whipped the Pirates. St. Regis led 20-14 at halftime but went on a 22-8 surge in the third quarter.
• Gardiner 50, Lone Peak 40 (OT): Sophia Darr hit for 14 points and the Bruins outscored the Bighorns 12-2 in overtime. Gardiner led 20-15 at halftime only to see Lone Peak regroup to lead by one after three quarters. Kate King scored 12 points and Maddie Cone 11 for the Bighorns.
• Centerville 43, Sunburst 28: Twelve points by Mollie Kerkes led the way as the Miners downed the Refiners in Dutton. Centerville put eight girls in the scoring column, including seven points from Maddy Burgess. Sunburst's Claire Bucklin was the game's top scorer with 12 points. Tara Robins added nine.
• Culbertson 27, Savage 20: Makena Hauge scored 14 points and Megan Granbois helped with 11 as the Cowgirls used an 11-4 second quarter to grind out a victory over the Warriors. Teah Conradsen had 12 points for Savage.
• Big Sandy 58, Dutton-Brady 27: Freshman Eva Yeadon scored a game-high 19 points in directing the Pioneers to a win at the Dutton tournament. Eva Wagoner added 10 points, eight in the first half, as Big Sandy built a 39-7 bulge by intermission. The Pioneers converted on 13 of 16 free throws. Chloe Sealey scored nine points for Dutton-Brady, which shot 7 of 22 at the foul line.
• Manhattan Christian 66, Deer Lodge 28: Ava Bellach continued her torrid ways with 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Eagles registered another blowout with a rout of the Class B Wardens. Natalie Walhof helped with 10 points and eight rebounds for Manhattan Christian, and Jadyn VanDyken and Bella Triemstra provided eight points apiece. Taryn Lamb led Deer Lodge with 11 points.
• Circle 67, Brockton 29: Jaylyn Curtiss led with 13 points and Alexis Moline added 12 as the Wildcats smothered the Warriors. Jenna Holland chipped in with nine points for Circle, which led 24-9 after one quarter.
• Bridger 44, Custer-Hysham 31: Dylann Pospisil and Cassidy Schwend scored nine points apiece and the Scouts broke from a 17-all halftime tie with a 16-7 third quarter to down the Rebels.
20-Point Club
31: Bryson Bahnmiller, Geraldine-Highwood
30: Javonne Nesbit, Froid-Lake
29: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
28: Beau Beery, Circle
27: Owen Long, Three Forks
26: Rogan Barnwell, Great Falls CMR
26: Ava Bellach, Manhattan Christian
26: Brooke Badovinac, Butte Central
25: Eli Hunter Bozeman Gallatin
24: Megan Asbeck, Fairview
24: Cedrick McDonald, St. Ignatius
24: Blake Harmon, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
23: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
23: Aaron Powell, Corvallis
23: Eli Taylor, Hamilton
22: Dalton Polesky, Miles City
22: Seth Amunrud, Manhattan Christian
22: Paige Lofing, Huntley Project
22: Kaden Acosta, Shields Valley
22: Trenton Emerson, Shelby
22: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
21: Isabelle Heggem, Roy-Winifred
21: Kyler Engellant, Dillon JV
21: Tanner Day, St. Regis
21: Jace Weimer, Bridger
20: Zach Gould, West Yellowstone
20: Royce Robinson, Lewistown
20: Wilson Saile, Livingston
20: Zach Welch, Miles City
20: Kanyon Taylor, Fairview
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.