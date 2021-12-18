Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Helena Capital 56, No. 4 Billings Senior 48: The Bruins won their third straight and earned a weekend sweep of ranked Billings teams with the win. Brayden Koch pumped in 27 points for Capital, which defeated No. 1 West on Friday. Reagan Walker hit six 3-pointers for Senior (3-1) and finished with 20 points.
No. 1 Billings West 74, Helena 66: Sam Phillips scored 25 points to help the top-ranked Golden Bears bounce back from Friday’s loss to Helena Capital. Phillips scored 19 of his points in the first half, and either scored or assisted on the Bears’ first 15 points. Gabe Hatler added 18 points for West and Colter Petre led Helena with 20 points.
• Kalispell Glacier 56, Bozeman Gallatin 55: Connor Sullivan led with 20 points and the Wolfpack rallied from a 10-point halftime hole to edge the Raptors, who missed three free throws in the final 34 seconds. Ty Olsen scored 11 points and Will Salonen 10 for Glacier. Eli Hunter led Gallatin with 18 points and Rylan Schlepp provided 10.
• No. 2 Bozeman 74, Kalispell Flathead 47: One night after setting a Class AA record with 16 3-pointers, the Hawks hit 11 more in dismatling the Braves. Ty Rogers scored 22 points, Ty Huse and Kellen Harrison added 13 and Jackson Basye produced 11 for Bozeman. Luca Zoeller scored 17 points and Gavin Chouinard added 12 for Flathead.
CLASS A
• Frenchtown 57, Stevensville 21: Kellen Klimpel scored 12 points and Carter Anciaux backed him with 10 to lift the Broncs past the Yellowjackets. Frenchtown led 17-2 after one quarter and 37-8 at halftime. Eli Quinn added nine for the Broncs. Cole Olson and Lorenzo Grazzano scored six for Stevensville.
• No. 3 Hardin 71, Livingston 59: The Bulldogs (3-1) had four players score points in double figures in taking care of the visiting Rangers. Hance Three Irons (15), Bryson Rogers (14), Troy Hugs (14) and Elias Stops (13) were the big guns for Hardin. Three Irons also grabbed 14 rebounds for a double-double, while Rogers recorded five steals. Livingston's Payton Kokot was the game's highest scorer with 26 points. Kaden McMinn pulled down 14 rebounds and Drew Rogge had 10.
• No. 4 Butte Central 56, Dillon 42: Dougie Peoples pumped in 32 points to power the Maroons past the Beavers. Butte Central led by a point at haltime but outscored Dillon by 13 in the third quarter. Jonathan Kirkley scored 13 for Dillon.
• No. 2 Lewistown 75, Lockwood 29: Fischer Brown took his turn to lead the Golden Eagles in scoring with 25 and Bryce Graham added 15 in a blowout of the Lions. Luke Clinton scored 11 more for Lewistown.
• Polson 59, Libby 51: Colton Graham had the hot hand with 22 points and the Pirates turned a one-point deficit after three quarters into an eight-point triumph over the Loggers. Jarrett Wilson scored 12 for Polson. Caden Williams popped in 21 points adn TJ Anderson 15 for Libby.
• No. 2 Billings Central 59, Miles City 57 (OT): Clay Oven scored 14 points to lead four players in double figures as the Rams outlasted the Cowboys. JJ Sanchez scored 12 points, and Kyler Northrup and Cayden Merchant added 10 for Billings Central. Dalton Polesky led all scorerse with 20 points for Miles City, and Ryder Lee added 15.
CLASS B
• St. Labre 60, Forsyth 43: Nadan Whiteclay poured in 30 points and Solan Medicinebull backed him with 14 as the Braves bounced back from a one-point halftime deficit to rout the Dogies. St. Labre went on a 20-9 spree in the third quarter to lead by 10. Michael Sorenson scored 14 and Connor Stahl 10 for Forsyth.
• No. 1 Lodge Grass 71, Baker 60: Damon Gros Ventre kept his scoring ways with 29 points, DC Stewart added 18 and Ty Moccasin provided 15 as the Indians downed the Spartans.
• Shelby 67, Rocky Boy 57: Rhett Reynolds had the hot hand with 24 points, Trenton Emerson had 15 and Taylor Parsons 14 for the Coyotes in their triumph over the Stars. Shelby led by seven at halftime. Joe Demontiney scored 21 and Sean Gibson 14 for Rocky Boy.
• Fairfield 58, No. 4 Belt 51: Daniel Faith's 15 points paced the Eagles against the Class C Huskies. Kaelob Flores scored 11, and Brian Ward and Tyson Schenk provided nine apiece for Fairfield.
• Harlem 71, Poplar 64: RJ Ramone supplied a staggering 52 points as the Wildcats won at home over Poplar. He knocked down seven 3-pointers along the way. Ramone hit for 12 points in the first quarter and 15 more in the second as the Wildcats led 37-32 at halftime. He added 11 more in the third and 14 in the fourth. Poplar's Delray Lilley and Dennis Redeagle scored 16 points apiece. Harlem was ahead 53-51 heading into the game's closing eight minutes.
• Manhattan 68, Jefferson 58: Markus Fenno paced four players in double figures with 14 points as the Tigers rode a decisive second quarter to a win over the Panthers. Corbin Johnson scored 13, and Evan Duoma and Wyatt Jones posted 11 apiece for Manhattan, which outscored Jefferson 25-12 in the second quarter. Tyler Harrington led all scorers with 27 points and Wade Rykal chipped in with 10 for the Panthers.
• Joliet 55, Huntley Project 39: The J-Hawks pitched a 13-0 shutout in the first quarter and Paxton McQuillan drained 13 points in a triumph over the Red Devils. Parker Cook scored 24 for Huntley Project. Hayden Ward and Seth Bailey provided nine each for Joliet.
• No. 3 Lame Deer 77, Red Lodge 45: Journey Emerson had another 40-plus night with 42 points to fuel the Morning Stars' rout of the Rams. Kenny Crazymule and Moses Sanders scored nine apiece for Lame Deer. Jacob Stewart scored 14 points, and Walker Boos, Landen Tomlin and Skyler Quenzer all scored eight points for Red Lodge.
CLASS C
• Harlowton-Ryegate 56, Reed Point-Rapelje 10: Colter Woldstad scored 17 points to outscore the opposition by seven and the Engineers ran away from the Renegades. Joe Alvarez scored nine for Harlowton-Ryegate, which led 33-3 at halftime and pitched a 14-0 third-quarter shutout.
• Sunburst 68, Cascade 56: Colan Kerfoot's 24 points made a big difference in the Refiners' victory. He had 10 points during the first quarter as Sunburst jumped ahead quickly by an 18-8 count. Kerfoot had eight more points in the third quarter during a 20-10 spree by the Refiners. Cade Hanson (16 points) and Josh Kearns (13 points) were also big contributors to the win. Carter Casavant had 15 points for Cascade. Pierre Gautron and Justin Smith added 14 and 12 for the Badgers.
• Scobey 65, Dodson 41: Reagan Machart scored 22 points, and Gage Hallock and Jace Bilbey backed him with 10 apiece as the two-time defending state champion Spartans routed the Coyotes to win their 57th consecutive game and break the record set by Missoula Sentinel from 1962-65. Braxton Wolfe added nine points for Scobey.
• White Sulphur Springs 69, Lone Peak 55: Shaw Davis unloaded for 36 points for White Sulphur Springs in beating Lone Peak. He received plenty of help in the form of 12 points from Sam Davis and 10 from Tyson Hanson. WSS raced ahead 22-4 in the first quarter and never looked back. Max Romney provided 21 of Lone Peak's points. Teammate Gus Hammond contributed 14.
• Drummond 69, Lincoln 25: Caleb Parke drained 23 points and Colt Parsons helped with 11 as the Trojans built a 28-4 first-quarter lead and raced past the Lynx. Andrew Brown and Teegan Tybo scored nine points each for Lincoln.
• Centerville 59, Winnett-Grass Range 53: Chaz Dilley led with 18 points and Keegan Klasner provided 16 as the Miners rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat the Rams. Eathan Upchurch scored nine for Centerville, which outscored Winnett-Grass Range 27-12 in the third quarter.
• No. 10 Lustre Christian 73, Culbertson 31: Kaden Hoversland was a one-man wrecking crew with 28 points as the Lions thumped the Cowboys after building a 21-6 first-quarter lead. Colin Avance scored 13 for Culbertson.
• No. 6 Broadus 59, Wibaux 35: Wyatt Gee led with 13 points, and Marcus Mader and Dillon Gee backed him with 10 each as the Hawks took care of the Longhorns. Tytan Hanson also had eight points for Broadus.
• Fort Benton 49, North Star 47: Andrew Ballantyne compiled 14 points, four rebounds and three assists as the Longhorns triumphed at North Star. Fort Benton trailed 17-8 after the first quarter, but outscored North Star 41-30 the rest of the way. Cody Evans finished with eight points and nine rebounds for the Longhorns. Rhett Wolery produced a game-high 20 points for North Star. He also had seven rebounds.
• Fairview 58, Plentywood 46: Jace Vitt drained 19 points and Kanyon Taylor was next with 15 as the Warriors pulled away in the fourth quarter for a win over the Wildcats. Hunter Sharbono added 11 and Tyler Loan eight for Fairview, which led by seven entering the final eight minutes. Caydon Trupe led all scorers with 21 points and Reese Wirtz had 10 for Plentywood.
• Valier 57, Power 48: Three of the five Panthers who scored against Power reached double figures. Cam Stoltz topped the list with 19, followed by Jacob Kuka and Kamden Broesder with 15 apiece. A 30-point second half helped Valier, in a 27-all tie at halftime, break the game open. Trent Sturgile led Power with 13 points. Power connected on just 8 of 19 free throws. Valier was 15 of 29.
• No. 3 Bridger 43, Park City 37: Jace Weimer was tops with 14 points, and Quin Gillespie and Baylor Pospisil each scored 10 as the Scouts eked out a win over the Panthers. Gage Witt scored 12 and Jake Gauthier nine for Park City.
• Charlo 73, Philipsburg 28: Stetson Reum scored 19 points, Wesley Anderson had 16 and Keaton Piedalue 15 for the Vikings in their dispatching of the Prospectors. Andrew Tallon scored 15 and Hayden Mason eight for Philipsburg.
• Westby-Grenora 53, Savage 45: Erik Field paved the way with 21 points, Cole Gebhardt added 12 and Adam Paine 11 for the Thunder, who rode an 18-6 third quarter to a win over the Warriors. Caesn Erickson led all scorers with 22 points for Savage, and Hunter Sanders added 13.
• Big Sandy 54, Hays-Lodgepole 38: The Pioneers used Braydon Cline's game-high 30 points in registering a victory. Big Sandy used a 34-point outburst after halftime in subduing the visitors, who were down by four (20-16) Cline tallied 20 of his points following intermission. Tyshawn Shambo wound up with 18 points for Hays-Lodgepole.
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 50, Turner 42: Braden Mattson's 20 points were the difference in the Hawks' win over the Tornadoes. Blake Harmon and Karson Pulst added 10 pionts apiece. Ryan Doyle scored 16 and Trever Kimmel 10 for Turner.
• Roy-Winifred 54, Geraldine-Highwood 17: The Outlaws jumped to an 18-0 first-quarter lead and used a balanced attack led by 10 points each from Shad Boyce and Ethan Carlstrom to subdue the Rivals. Dylan Heble scored nine for Roy-Winifred. Cole Noble scored seven for Geraldine-Highwood.
• Broadview-Lavina 61, Absarokee 20: William Sanguins was one of four players in double figures with 18 points as the Pirates raced to a 25-7 first-quarter lead and coasted past the Huskies. Kade Erickson scored 16, Hunter Brown 11 and Connor Glennie 10 for Broadview-Lavina.
• Melstone 60, Ekalaka 30: Balance was the key as Bryce Grebe scored 11 points, Gus Adams 10 and Jannes Fuessel and Jayson Roth eight each for the Broncs, who led 19-8 after one quarter.
• Bainville 57, Richey-Lambert 49: Braedon Romo scored 20 points and Jesse Strickland 15 to offset the 25 by Grady Gonsioroski as the Bulldogs rode a 21-11 second quarter to a win over the Fusion. Ayden Knudsen scored 13 points for Bainville, and Reid Anderson added eight. Josh Sponheim scored eight for Richey-Lambert.
• No. 2 Froid-Lake 75, Brockton 39: Tyler Vivholm and Javonne Nesbit paved the way with 17 points apiece, and Patton Bighorn helped fuel the Redhawks' romp with 13 points against the Warriors. Connor Huft added eight for Froid-Lake. Kameron Rattling Thunder scored 12, and QuinnDale Pretty Paint and Wambidi Yellow Hammer provided eight each for Brockton.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• No. 1 Billings West 58, Helena 42: Layla Baumann led three players into double figures and the Golden Bears remained unbeaten at 4-0. Baumann finished with 15 points, followed Kaitlin Grossman and Taylee Chirrick, who both had 11 points. Maloree English led Helena with 11 points.
• No. 2 Helena Capital 48, Billings Senior 40: Second-ranked Capital rallied with a strong fourth quarter to take down the Broncs. Jada Clarkson scored 18 points to lead the Bruins, who outscored Senior 20-8 in the fourth quarter. Senior’s Brenna Linse led all scorers with 20 points and Lauren Cummings added 12.
• Kalispell Flathead 58, Bozeman 40: Maddy Moy scored 14 points and Clare Converse backed her with 11 as the Bravettes improved to 4-0 by dispatching the Hawks. Kennedy Moore added nine points for Flathead, which led 17-7 after one quarter. Emily Williams scored 10 points and Tailyn Black nine for Bozeman.
• Kalispell Glacier 69, Bozeman Gallatin 44: Bethany Sorenson poured in 21 points and Noah Fincher contributed 10 as the Wolfpack handled the Raptors by sprinting to a 19-point halftime lead. Kiera Sullivan scored nine for Glacier. Avery Walker scored 16 to lead Gallatin.
CLASS A
• No. 1 Hardin 76, Livingston 15: Five players scored in double figures and the balanced Bulldogs rolled to a 46-9 halftime lead on the way to trouncing the Rangers. Kylee Old Elk and Evelyn Old Coyote scored 12 apiece, Breanna Old Elk added 11, and Aiyanna Big Man and Dierra Takes Enemy provided 10 each for Hardin.
• No. 5 Dillon 69, Butte Central 62: The undefeated Beavers (3-0) won on the road despite a game-high 28 points from Butte Central's Brooke Badovinac. Dillon was sparked by the 19 points of Hailey Powell. She was supported by the 12 points of Evey Hansen and the 11 provided by Jordyn Walker. Nine players scored points for the Beavers, who trailed 32-29 at halftime. A 21-4 third-quarter surge by Dillon decided the outcome. Badovinac drilled two 3-pointers and shot 8 of 8 at the foul line.
• Polson 69, Libby 27: McKenna Hanson with 12 points was the game's only double-figures scorer as the balanced Pirates took care of the Loggers. Jaivin Bad Bear scored eight points and four other players had seven or six for Polson. Taylor Munro scored seven for Libby.
• Frenchtown 39, Stevensville 35: Demi Smith led all scorers with 15 points and the Broncs bolted to a 10-point first-quarter lead then held off the Yellowjackets. Carah Evans and Sadie Smith scored eight apiece for Frenchtown. Kelti Wandler scored nine and Lexy Perez eight for Stevi.
CLASS B
• Rocky Boy 40, Shelby 39: Abria Small led with nine points, and Jourdai Coffee and Ella Moore chipped in with eight apiece as the Stars nipped the Coyotes. Rocky Boy led 11-2 after one quarter, trailed by a point at halftime, and rebuilt the lead to three entering the fourth quarter. Jori Clary scored 13 points and Addison Richman eight for Shelby.
• Columbus 54, Shepherd 46: Aubrey Allison scored 19 points, Lyndsey Kale added 11 and Wilhelmina Wenze eight in a losing cause for the Fillies, who led 12-7 after one quarter but saw the Cougars win it with a 22-12 fourth quarter. No statistics were received from Columbus.
• Huntley Project 40, Joliet 29: Paige Lofing and Ivy Grimsrud had 12 points each to help the Red Devils improve to 4-1. Project led 16-15 at the half, but allowed just two points in the third quarter to take control. Joliet’s Kyelynn Coombe led all scorers with 13 points.
• Lodge Grass 53, Baker 38: Jordan Jefferson led the way with 20 points and Shantell Pretty On Top was right behind with 18 as the Indians took care of the Spartans after racing to a 21-6 first-quarter lead. Anika Ploeger scored 12 and Emily Shumaker nine for Baker.
• Red Lodge 70, Lame Deer 38: Brayli Reimer paced four players in double figures with 22 points and the Rams recovered from a one-point deficit after one quarter to outscore the Morning Stars 26-9 over the next eight minutes and run away with a victory. Ellis Mastel scored 12, and Krista Hartman and Isabelle Sager 10 each for Red Lodge. Paris Mclean led Lame Deer with 17 and Chelsea Spang added nine.
• Forsyth 79, St. Labre 22: Madeline Montgomery scored 20 points, and Becky Melcher and Jaeleigh Hlad were right behind with 19 apiece as the Dogies throttled the Braves. Mariska Fulton added 10 for Forsyth.
• Harlem 80, Poplar 40: Taya Trottier provided a 38-point performance in the Wildcats' resounding win against the Indians. She scored 19 points in the first quarter alone as Harlem constructed a quick 28-12 cushion. Trottier had 25 by halftime and 37 through three quarters. Teammate Chloe Messerly chipped in with 14 points overall. Poplar's top scorer Teagan Escarega had eight points.
• No. 1 Jefferson 50, Manhattan 23: MacKenzie Layng scored 11 points, Brynna Wolfe had 10 and the Panthers used a 16-5 second-quarter surge to drub the Tigers.
• No. 4 Malta 61, Wolf Point 57: Addy Anderson put up 20 points and the M-ettes recovered from a seven-point first-quarter hole with an 18-9 third quarter to trip the Wolves. Allison Kunze added 15 points and Kylee Nelson 13 for Malta. Hamyanie Campbell and Kaylandra St. Marks scored 14 each, Josie Kolstad 12 and Sierra Hamilton 11 for Wolf Point.
CLASS C
• North Star 46, Fort Benton 40: Laynie Sattoriva had a career night with 35 of her team's 46 points to lead the Knights over the Longhorns. The difference was the second quarter, when North Star outscored Fort Benton 13-6. Ashlee Wang scored 16 points and Cloe Kalanick 12 for the Longhorns.
• Cascade 42, Sunburst 32: Alaina Barger scored 15 points and the Badgers broke from a halftime tie to outscore the Refiners 11-2 in the third quarter on the way to their double-digit win. Claire Bucklin scored 14 for Sunburst.
• No. 5 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 45, Circle 25: Teagan Erickson drained 20 points and Jayce Erickson added nine as the Mavericks rolled past the Wildcats. Alexis Moline scored eight for Circle.
• Westby-Grenora 39, Savage 30: Elizabeth Field had another big game with 18 points and Sayler Stewart provided nine as the Thunder fended off the Warriors on the strength of a 7-0 third qurter. Teah Conradsen scored 12 for Savage.
• Broadview-Lavina 55, Absarokee 44: Hailey Fiske led the way with 23 points and Kaytlyn Egge backed her with 16 as the Pirates toppled the Huskies.
• Bainville 44, Richey-Lambert 42: Elsie Wilson and Tally Berwick scored 14 points apiece and the Bulldogs rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Fusion by five points in the third and fourth quarters.
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 61, Turner 47: Haddie Woods and Tatum Hull teamed for 46 points as the Hawks won big. Woods led the way with 26 points and six rebounds. Hull wasn't far behind with 20 points, six boards and three steals. The Hawks led 21-15 after one period and 33-23 by halftime. Teammates Averie Mattson (six steals) and Aria Miller (eight rebounds) supplied big moments. Dakota Krass led Turner with 13 points, followed by Cassidy Grabofsky (11 points) and Bridget Reed (10 points).
• Harlowton-Ryegate 46, Reed Point-Rapelje 22: Samantha Fenley scored nine points to lead the balanced Engineers to a romp over the Renegades. Gracie Anderson added eight for Harlowton-Ryegate. Lily Herzog scored 10 for Reed Point-Rapelje.
• Drummond 51, Lincoln 18: Lexi Nelson scored 12 points, Holly Hauptman 11 and Kamber Parsons 10 for the Trojans, who raced to an 18-0 lead after one quarter and routed the Lynx. Jonna Templeton and Kylee Copenhaver scored six points each for Lincoln.
• Culbertson 62, Lustre Christian 25: Megan Granbois and Makena Hauge were twin towers with 27 and 23 points as the Cowgirls pounded the Lions. Culbertson led 24-8 after one quarter. Alexa Reddig led Lustre with 15 points.
• No. 3 Roy-Winifred 55, Geraldine-Highwood 20: Laynee Elness popped in 19 points and Dakota Crabtree offered 10 as the Outlaws rolled to a 35-8 halftime lead and cruised past the Rivals. Isabelle Heggem scored eight for Roy-Winifred. Lydia Nelson scored seven for Geraldine-Highwood.
• Jordan 57, Plevna 28: Abby Pierce topped the Mustangs with 12 points and Lindsay Lawrence was next with 11 in a romp over the Cougars. Jordan led 22-6 after one quarter.
• Valier 38, Power 27: Emma Valdez supplied a game-high 14 points for the winning Panthers. Playing at home, Valier also received 10 points from both Loni Orcutt and Hylee Lane. Power was limited to just six second-half points after trailing by two (23-21) at intermission. Violey Rehm was Power's leading scorer with nine points.
• Charlo 56, No. 9 Philipsburg 39: The Vikings kept the Prospectors at arm's length from the get-go behind 19 points from Mila Hawk, 12 from Kassidi Cox and 11 from Sidney Bauer. Asha Comings scored 13, Reece Pitcher 11 and Rachel Ward 10 for Philipsburg.
• Centerville 37, Winnett-Grass Range 35: Mollie Kerkes scored 12 points and Kalyn Dow 10 in the Miners' narrow win at Winnett. Centerville was behind 30-26 going into the fourth quarter. Kerkes scored half her points down the stretch. Erika Benes had 13 points for Winnett-Grass Range overall. Zarry Moore had 10 and Shani Browning nine.
• Melstone 60, Ekalaka 46: Montana Lady Griz commit Draya Wacker showed she hasn't lost a step from her knee injury by scoring 20 points to lead the Broncs past a solid Bulldogs team. Avery Eike scored 15 and Kayla Kombol 13 for Melstone. Tyra O'Connor scored 16, Heidi LaBree 15 and Codi Melton 10 for Ekalaka.
• Alberton-Superior 61, Noxon 19: Payton Milender topped four players in double figures with 14 points as the Bobcats coasted past the Red Devils. Cassie Green scored 13, Darby Haskins 11 and Trinity Donaldson 10 for Alberton-Superior.
20-Point Club
52: RJ Ramone, Harlem
42: Journey Emerson, Lame Deer
38: Taya Trottier, Harlem
36: Shaw Davis, White Sulphur Springs
35: Laynie Sattoriva, North Star
32: Dougie Peoples, Butte Central
30: Nadan Whiteclay, St. Labre
30: Braydon Cline, Big Sandy
29: Damon Gros Ventre, Lodge Grass
28: Brooke Badovinac, Butte Central
28: Kaden Hoversland, Lustre Christian
27: Brayden Koch, Helena Capital
27: Megan Granbois, Culbertson
27: Tyler Harrington, Jefferson
27: Gracie Bravo, Lima
26: Haddie Woods, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
26: Payton Kokot, Livingston
25: Sam Phillips, Billings West
25: Grady Gonsioroski, Richey-Lambert
25: Fischer Brown, Lewistown
24: Colan Kerfoot, Sunburst
24: Rhett Reynolds, Shelby
24: Parker Cook, Huntley Project
23: Hailey Fiske, Broadview-Lavina
23: Makena Hauge, Culbertson
23: Caleb Parke, Drummond
22: Reagan Machart, Scobey
22: Brayli Reimer, Red Lodge
22: Caesn Erickson, Savage
22: Colton Graham, Polson
21: Max Romney, Lone Peak
21: Joe Demontiney, Rocky Boy
21: Caydon Trupe, Plentywood
21: Erik Field, Westby-Grenora
21: Caden Williams, Libby
21: Bethany Sorenson, Kalispell Glacier
20: Reagan Walker, Billings Senior
20: Teagan Erickson, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
20: Tatum Hull, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
20: Dalton Polesky, Miles City
20: Colter Petre, Helena
20: Brenna Linse, Billings Senior
20: Jordan Jefferson, Lodge Grass
20: Madeline Montgomery, Forsyth
20: Rhett Wolery, North Star
20: Braden Mattson, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
20: Addy Anderson, Malta
20: Draya Wacker, Melstone
20: Braedon Romo, Bainville
20: Connor Sullivan, Kalispell Glacier
