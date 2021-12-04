Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them.
Boys Basketball
CLASS A
• Glendive 68, Laurel 62: Riley Basta poured in 25 points, and Michael Murphy and Max Eaton added 13 apiece as the Red Devils downed the Locomotives. Glendive led by a point entering the fourth quarter but outscored Laurel 20-15 to win it.
• Whitefish 61, Hamilton 50: Talon Holmquist had a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Bodie Smith added 15 points as the Bulldogs held off the Broncs. Logan Conklin added nine points for Whitefish, which led led by five points after three quarters and shot 58% from the field. Eli Taylor scored 15 points and Liam O'Connell provided 11 for Hamilton.
CLASS B
• Lame Deer 93, Plenty Coups 49: Journey Emerson led five players in double figures with 25 points as the Morning Stars opened their season with a romp over the Warriors. Kendell Russell did his share with 20 points, Moses Sanders added 19, and Kenneth Crazymule and Myron Redsleeves 11 apiece for Lame Deer.
• Thompson Falls 65, Troy 39: Jesse Claridge drained 23 points to lead four players in double figures as the BlueHawks rallied past the Trojans. Braxton Dorscher scored 11 and Ben Cooper and Adam Childers 10 apiece for Thompson Falls, which trailed 10-6 after one quarter but turned the game with a 19-11 second quarter and 19-5 third-quarter burst.
CLASS C
• Terry 63, Nashua 18: Rodrigo Takano concluded his hot opening weekend with 27 points as the Terriers made it two straight in the Class C Showcase in Glasgow with a pummeling of the Porcupines. Victor Delgado added 12 points and Francesco Comuzzi 11 for Terry, which received 32 points from Rodrigo on Friday night. Kevan Viste's nine points led Nashua.
• Fairview 63, Culbertson 45: Colin Avance scored 14 points and Isaiah Bighorn added nine for the Cowboys, who were tied with the Warriors at halftime but saw Fairview pull away with a 17-6 third quarter. Maurice Bighorn and James Kirkaldie scored six apiece for Culbertson. No statistics were received from Fairview.
• Broadus 71, Circle 43: Dillon Gee pumped in 19 points, Tytan Hanson added 13 and Marcus Mader contributed 13 as the Bulldogs rolled past the Wildcats. Broadus led 22-8 after one quarter and built the lead to 38-13 by intermission.
• Centerville 61, Sunburst 28: Cole Detton led the way with 19 points, Chaz Dilley added 16 and Keegan Klasner 12 as the Miners buried the Refiners. Cade Hutchins had nine points for Centerville, which led by seven at halftime.
• Harlowton-Ryegate 69, Park City 28: Colter Woldstad scored 13 points, Kenyan Davis 12 and Angus Glennie 10 as the Engineers crushed the Panthers. Ezra Bolotsky and Bergen Mysse contributed to Harlowton-Ryegate's balanced attack with eight points. Gage Witt scored 16 to lead Park City.
• Shields Valley 73, Lone Peak 43: Dylan Flatt poured in 29 points, Cole Flatt added 19 and Kaden Acosta chipped in with 10 as the Rebels used a big third quarter to pull away from the Bighorns. Leading 26-15 at halftime, Shields Valley went on a 32-11 run in the third quarter.
• Manhattan Christian 77, White Sulphur Springs 31: Mason Venema had the hot hand with 25 points and Seth Amunrud added 16 as the Eagles overwhelmed the Hornets. Logan Leep provided 12 points and Sam Carlson 10 for Manhattan Christian, which finished third in the state last year.
• Philipsburg 74, Alberton-Superior 36: Andrew Tallon led all scorers with 27 points and Hayden Mason backed him with 18 as the Prospectors rode a big second quarter to a rout of the Bobcats. Cava Babbitt added 13 for Philipsburg, which broke from a tie after one quarter to lead 37-14 at halftime.
• Westby-Grenora 71, Brockton 30: QuinnDale Pretty Paint scored 12 points and Blair Stump added nine for the Warriors in a loss to the Thunder. Westby-Grenora led 25-14 at halftime but extended the lead by 10 points in the third quarter before routing Brockton 26-6 in the final eight minutes. No statistics were received from Westby-Grenora.
• Fromberg 41, Reed Point-Rapelje 35: Brandon Dobson led with 14 points and Ciaran McKevitt chipped in with 12 as the Falcons rode a big third quarter to a win over the Renegades. Fromberg trailed 20-16 at halftime but outscored Reed Point-Rapelje 15-4 over the next eight minutes. Blade Blodgett scored 11 and Chance Keating nine for the Renegades.
• Drummond 69, St. Regis 38: Trey Phillips led the way with 18 points as the Trojans used a 21-5 second quarter to break open a close game and drub the Tigers. Chase Goldade added 14 points and Colt Parsons 13 for Drummond.
• Turner 51, Frazer 46: Carson Maloney's 15 points paced a balanced Tornadoes attack in a tight win over the Bearcubs. Ryan Doyle added 14 points and Trever Kimmel 12 for Turner, which led 13-4 after one quarter and held off Frazer in the fourth quarter. Keein Ackerman led all scorers with 22 points for the Bearcubs, and John Hotomanie added 13.
• Twin Bridges 67, Ennis 53: Sam Konen and Riky Puckett shared scoring honors with 15 points as the Falcons bounced back from a halftime deficit to outast the Mustangs. Connor Nye added 11 points for Twin Bridges, which trailed 35-33 at the break. Clintin Buyan scored 18 points and Jeremya Mauch 11 for Ennis.
• Lustre Christian 49, Plentywood 48: In the nail-biter of the night, Eli Lenihan scored 16 points and Cayden Klott added 12 as the Lions nipped the Wildcats. Kolden Hoversland added 11 for Lustre, which trailed 12-4 after one quarter by was up by three entering the final eight minutes. Reese Wirtz scored 16, Caydon Trupe 11 and Connor Howard 10 for Plentywood.
Girls Basketball
CLASS A
• Hamilton 57, Whitefish 29: Taryn Searle poured in 26 points and Layne Kearns backed her with 20 as the Broncs opened with a convincing win over the Bulldogs. Hamilton hit 12 3-pointers, built a 21-9 lead after one quarter and put away the game with a 19-4 third quarter. Taylor Means and Bailey Smith scored nine points apiece for Whitefish.
• Laurel 63, Glendive 25: Emma Timm led all scorers with 20 points, Madison Erving added 14 and Alyse Aby chipped in with 12 as the Locomotives crushed the Red Devils. Laurel led by 10 points after one quarter and 32-9 at halftime. Codi Nagle scored eight points for Glendive.
CLASS C
• Philipsburg 37, Alberton-Superior 13: Lucia Lee and Asha Comings scored 10 points apiece and the Trojans bolted to a 17-0 first-quarter lead and cruised from there against the Bobcats. Reece Pitcher added seven for Philipsburg. Trinity Donaldson scored five to lead Alberton-Superior.
• Park City 27, Harlowton-Ryegate 18: Leigha Grabowska scored eight points and Isabelle Adams provided seven as the Panthers held the Engineers to two first-half points. Park City led 7-2 at halftime and outscored Harlowton-Ryegate 12-5 in the third quarter.
• Culbertson 59, Fairview 23: Makena Hauge had the hot hand with 24 ponits and Megan Granbois backed her with 14 as the Cowgirls pummeled the Warriors. Destiny Thompson added seven for Culbertson, which outscored Fairview by at least eight points in each quarter. Brooklyn Anderson led the Warriors with eight points.
• Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 58, Richey-Lambert 17: Jaycee Erickson tossed in 16 points, and Teagan Erickson and Paige Wasson added eight apiece as the Mavericks thumped the Fusion.
• Twin Bridges 46, Ennis 14: Lexi Stockett led with nine points and Allie Dale added eight as the Falcons built a 38-6 halftime lead and coasted past the Mustangs.
• Manhattan Christian 67, White Sulphur Springs 36: Katelyn Van Kirk led with 17 points and Ava Bellach added 14 as the Eagles stung the Hornets with a big first half. Grace Aamot added 11 for Manhattan Christian, which led 37-11 at halftime.
• Reed Point-Rapelje 32, Fromberg 21: Loli Jarrett scored nine points and Kylee Bryant eight to lead the Renegades past the Falcons. Reed Point-Rapelje led by a point after one quarter but built the lead to six by halftime.
• Nashua 44, Terry 32: Tia Dees pumped in 21 points and Kaitlynn Miller helped with 13 as the Porcupines pulled away in the third quarter for a win over the Terriers. Nashua led 20-18 at intermission but outscored Terry 15-3 over the next eight minutes. Carmen Lacquement led Terry with 12 points.
• Shields Valley 55, Lone Peak 42: Jaeli Jenkins led with 15 points and Aspen Sanderson helped with 13 as the Rebels built a six-point lead after one quarter and expanded it in the third quarte rto down the Bighorns. Haven Sager added eight for Shields Valley.
• Westby-Grenora 60, Brockton 32: Elizebeth Field was high scorer with 18 points and Kiarra Brunelle chipped in with 15 as the Thunder rained down on the Warriors beginning with an 18-2 first quarter. Emma Smart added 11 points for Westby-Grenora, which led 38-8 at halftime.
• Jordan 43, Savage 37: Lindsay Lawrence scored 15 points, and Abby Pierce and Lacey Lawrence did their part with nine each as the Mustangs broke away from a tie after three quarters to down the Warriors. Teah Conradsen scored 10 points for Savage.
• Turner 56, Frazer 40: Cassidy Grabofsky scored 16 points and Katie Kimmel provided eight as the Tornadoes raced to a 19-6 first-quarter lead and outlasted the Bearcubs. Baily Beston led all scorers with 27 points for Frazer, which also received nine from Liana Jackson.
• Plentywood 71, Lustre Christian 36: Liv Wangerin had a big night with 26 points and the Wildcats put up 30 in the first quarter on the way to a romp over the Lions. Emma Brensdal and Annie Kaul added 11 apiece for Plentywood. Aubri Hulzrichter had a hot hand for Lustre, scoring 22.
20-Point Club
29: Dylan Flatt, Shields Valley
27: Rodrigo Takano, Terry
27: Andrew Tallon, Philipsburg
27: Baily Beston, Frazer
26: Taryn Searle, Hamilton
26: Liv Wangerin, Plentywood
25: Riley Basta, Glendive
25: Journey Emerson, Lame Deer
24: Makena Hauge, Culbertson
24: Mason Venema, Manhattan Christian
23: Jesse Claridge, Thompson Falls
22: Keein Ackerman, Frazer
22: Aubri Hulzrichter, Lustre Christian
21: Talon Holmquist, Whitefish
21: Tia Dees, Nashua
20: Layne Kearns, Hamilton
20: Emma Timm, Laurel
20: Kendell Russell, Lame Deer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.