Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors, managers and even parents to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class AA
• No. 2 Billings West 58, Great Falls CMR 49: The Golden Bears rolled to their ninth conference win (13-2 overall), getting 15 points from Mitchell Fogelsong, with Billy Carlson netting 12 and Hunter Saks 10. AJ Moser chipped in with seven points. River Wasson scored a game-high 21 points for the Rustlers (5-6, 7-8). Trigg Mapes added 10 points.
• No. 1 Bozeman 66, No. 5 Billings Skyview 53: The Hawks broke away with a 22-8 surge in the third period and closed out the Falcons for their tenth conference victory (12-3 overall). Kellen Harrison did the heavy lifting with 18 points. Rocky Lencioni netted 15, and Kash Embry scored nine. Lane Love sank a game-high 20 points for the Falcons (5-6, 8-7), with Ben Howells scoring 12.
• Billings Senior 57, Bozeman Gallatin 48: The Broncs improved to 5-6 in conference play and 5-10 overall. Mackey Burckley scored 16 points and Teylor Ronish 15. Joshua Goudy contributed nine points. Jacob Sonju led three players in double figures for Gallatin with 15 points. Garrett Dahlke tallied 12 points and Eli Hunter scored 10.
Class A
• No. 2 Butte Central 62, No. 3 Hamilton 51: The Maroons outscored the Broncs in every quarter and ran their record to a perfect 12-0 in conference games and 17-1 overall. Dougie Peoples drained 21 points, Eric Loos had 15 and Owen McPartland 11. Asher Magness tallied 13 points for the Broncs, with Canaan Magness adding 11 points and Max Cianflone eight.
• Billings Central 57, Glendive 51: Kade Boyd drained 14 points, Kyler Northrop netted 11 and Jaden Sanchez nine for the Rams, who used a 19-6 third-quarter run to pull away from the Red Devils. Carter Amsler dropped 15 points and Levi Eaton 14 for Glendive.
• Dillon 52, Frenchtown 51 (OT): The Beavers won a thriller in overtime, edging the Broncs 8-7 in the extra frame. Kyler Engellant led Dillon with 18 points. Carter Curnow netted 14 points and Max Davis eight. Connor Michaud scored a game-high 24 points for the Broncs. Eli Quinn and Kellen Klimpel contributed eight points apiece.
Class B
• Malta 73, Shelby 57: The Mustangs pulled away with a 17-9 run in the second quarter, and ended their regular season at 6-2 in conference games and 13-5 overall. Treyton Wilke led four players in double figures with 20 points. Jared Eggebrecht dropped 18 points, Bohdi Brenden scored 14 and Stockton Oxarart 12. Kyle McDermott led all scorers with 26 points for the Coyotes (6-4, 8-9). Trenton Emerson scored 16 points.
• Thompson Falls 53, Seeley-Swan 50: The Class B Blue Hawks raised their record to 9-8 overall, edging the Class C Blackhawks. Jesse Claridge led the offense with 22 points, Bryson LeCoure tallied 12 and Jacob Britt eight. Nic Little led four players in double figures for the Blackhawks with 13 points. Connor Matthew drained 12 points, and Tyler Haines and Klayton Kovitch added 10 points apiece.
• No. 4 Wolf Point 74, Scobey 62: There was offense galore as the Class B Wolves topped the Class C Spartans. Kraven Silk drained 22 points, Juliun Benson hit for 21 and Kelby Bauer 10 for the Wolves, who ended their regular season at 16-2 overall and undefeated in conference play (8-0). Braxton Wolfe hit for 21 points and John Carney 20 to lead the Spartans (4-4, 6-8).
• Columbus 55, Three Forks 31: The Cougars ended their regular season at 8-2 in conference play and 13-5 overall, with Hayden Stefferson knocking down 29 points. Mason Meier scored 11 and Cash Kramer chipped in with six points. Shane Williams netted 19 points for the Wolves (6-3, 8-9).
• No. 1 Missoula Loyola 87, Anaconda 59: Noah Haffey buried a game-high 24 points, and the top-ranked Rams closed the regular season undefeated in conference play at 8-0 (17-1 overall). Reynolds Johnson drained 15 points, and Ethan Stack and Jack Clevenger tallied 11 points each. Gabe Galle netted 16 points to lead the Copperheads (4-4, 9-7), and River Hurley knocked down 14 points.
Class C
• Harrison-Willow Creek 73, Twin Bridges 35: Joe Cima led a trio of players in double figures with 19 points, and the Wildcats blew past the Falcons. Aaron DeFrance netted 18 points and Campbell Smith 17. Sage Buus added six points. Evan Smith and Reid Johnson scored nine points each to lead the Falcons.
• St. Regis 51, Victor 27: The Tigers ended their regular season at 10-2 in conference games and 15-3 overall. Caleb Ball drained 20 points and Hunter Stolla hit three 3-pointers to finish with 10 points. Kaleb Park hit two 3-pointers. Landon Nuttall netted 11 points for the Pirates, with Cale Alber contributing seven.
• No. 5 Heart Butte 76, Simms 54: The Warriors completed a perfect regular season, 12-0 in conference matches and 17-0 overall. Riley Reevis hit for 21 points and Thomas Young Running Crane scored 18. Casey DeRoche Jr. netted 12 points. Ezra Leach couldn't be stopped, pouring in 30 points for Simms to lead all scorers. Kyler Smerker added 10 points.
• Lincoln 59, Alberton 18: Teegan Riddle poured in 22 points, Roegun Dietz hit for 10 and Kayden Riddle scored eight for the Lynx. Jonah Renaud scored 12 points to lead the Panthers.
• Broadus 69, Ekalaka 36: Dillon Gee scored 20 points, Eli Heacock netted 15 and Paysen Kuhbacher contributed 10 for the Hawks, who wrapped up the regular season with a big road win to go 10-0 in conference play and 13-4 overall. Jaxon Bilbrey netted eight points and Cooper Zimmer six. No stats were reported for Ekalaka.
• Roberts 64, Fromberg 55: Nate Weber tallied 20 points, with Thommy Howard and Joe Allen netting 12 points each. Ciaran McKevitt led Fromberg with 18 points. Brandon Dobson scored 12 and Hunter Gleason contributed eight points.
• Philipsburg 50, Superior 40: Andrew Tallon poured in 22 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career. Cavan Babbitt and Eric Pitcher added 10 points each for the Prospectors. Isaac Miller netted 12 points and Orion Plakke 11 for the Bobcats.
• Northern Cheyenne 71, Reed Point-Rapelje 41: The Eagles ran out to a 22-11 first-quarter lead and went up 38-22 at halftime en route to their second win on the season. Trevor Clarke led the Renegades with 13 points. Maxwell Hanes drained 12 and Jason Shane added seven. No stats were reported for Northern Cheyenne.
GIRLS
Class AA
• No. 1 Billings West 58, Great Falls CMR 43: The top-ranked Golden Bears poured it on in the first half, going up 30-14 and closing out the Rustlers. Halle Haber drained 12 points and Kourtney Grossman 10, with Layla Baumann and Elle Stock adding nine points each. The Bears are now 11-0 in conference play and 13-1 overall. Sophie Madsen, Macie Wheeler, Rhema Pace and Kacey Christensen all scored seven points each for CMR.
• No. 3 Bozeman Gallatin 59, Billings Senior 48: The Raptors won their seventh conference game and 11th overall, with Jada Davis going off for 24 points. Ave Odegard scored 11 and Novelle McQuiston eight. Piper Jette and Lauren Cummings scored 15 and 11 points respectively for the Broncs (6-5, 6-9). Eva Blatchford chipped in with seven points.
Class A
• Frenchtown 49, No. 1 Dillon 40: The Broncs (10-2, 13-4) derailed the Dillon Express, handing the Beavers their first loss of the year. Hamilton took an eight-point lead in the first quarter and outscored Dillon 30-27 in the second half. Sadie Smith knocked down 17 points and Madison Kaufman 16, with Mason Quinn scoring eight. Halle Fitzgerald and Sydney Petersen scored 12 points each to lead Dillon (11-1, 17-1).
• No. 3 Billings Central 46, Glendive 29: The Rams powered their way to 7-0 in conference play (14-2 overall), blowing out the Red Devils with a 17-0 run in the final quarter. Coral Old Bull tallied 14 points to lead a balanced offense. Jessa Larson tallied nine points, Annika Sterger eight and Ruby Gray six. No stats were reported for Glendive (0-7, 2-15).
• Hamilton 63, Butte Central 46: The Broncs jumped out to a 24-11 first-quarter advantage and went on to post their ninth conference win (12-5 overall). Taryn Searle drained 19 points and Emilee Searle netted 12. Taylor McCarthy hit for nine points and Ayda Griffin scored eight. Brooke Badovinac couldn't be stopped, raining down 35 points for the Maroons (1-11, 3-15). Mollie Drew added seven points.
• Lockwood 49, Livingston 38: Dani Jordan scored 19 points and Lawren DeCrane 14 for the Lions (7-9), with Lanee Casterline adding five and Tailey Harris four. No stats were reported for Livingston.
Class B
• Columbus 48, Three Forks 24: The Cougars wrapped up the regular season at 7-3 in conference play and 9-7 overall, downing the Wolves with 16 points from Katelyn Hamilton and 14 from Izzy Gurie. Tanya Hauser scored five points to lead nine players in the scoring column for Three Forks (3-6, 6-9).
• Red Lodge 71, Joliet 65: Brayli Reimer poured in 28 points and Ellis Mastel drained 25 for the Rams, with Abigail DeRennaux adding 15 points. No stats were reported for Joliet.
• Anaconda 62, Missoula Loyola 52: Meela Mitchell and Maniyah Lunceford dropped 24 and 21 points respectively for the Copperheads, who closed their regular season at 7-1 in conference games and 12-3 overall. Hayden Lunceford chipped in with eight points. Gio Horner led the Breakers (6-2, 12-6) with 18 points. Charlotte Cummings dropped 17 points.
• No. 4 Big Timber 46, Manhattan 36: Bailey Finn led a trio of players in double figures with 21 points as the Herders finished the regular season at 9-1 in conference play and 17-1 overall. Kameryn Ketcham knocked down 13 points and RaeAnna King scored 10. Gracie Millimen hit for 15 points to lead the Tigers. Camdyn Holgate added nine points.
• No. 2 Baker 79, St. Labre 15: Madison O'Connor dropped 22 points and Kayl Hadley scored 11 for the Spartans, who closed their regular season at 16-2 overall. Avery O'Connor and Eve Uecker added eight points apiece. Emily Enos and Jocelyn Graham chipped in with five points each.
Class C
• No. 1 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 89, Frazer 17: The Mavericks closed out their regular season with a perfect record, 10-0 in conference play and 18-0 overall, as they ran away from the Bearcubs. Paige Wasson and Teagan Erickson poured in 25 and 23 points respectively. Shelbie LaBrie and Mattea McColly drained eight points apiece. Lianna Jackson scored nine points to lead Frazer.
• No. 3 Plentywood 57, Westby-Grenora 29: The Wildcats finished the regular season without a loss, downing the Thunder to go 10-0 and 17-0. Mallory Tommerup knocked down 23 points, with Paityn Curtiss scoring 10. Audrey Sampson added eight points and Emma Brensdal seven. Emma Smart and Kiarra Brunelle scored six points each for W-G.
• Bridger 55, Plenty Coups 37: Sidney Frank netted 18 points, Mya Goltz scored 15 and Nikki Roberts nine for the Scouts. Cassidy Schwend added eight points. No stats were reported for Plenty Coups.
• Froid-Lake 64, Bainville 48: The Redhawks took charge in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Bulldogs 40-28 to post their sixth conference win (7-8 overall). Dasani Nesbit dropped 21 points to lead four players in double figures. Brooklyn Nordwick tallied 14 points, Mara Salvevold scored 11 and Baylee Davidson 10. Elsie Wilson poured in 19 points for the Bulldogs. Brecklyn Pippenger hit for 14, and Miah Pippenger and Hailey Berwick netted 12 points each.
• Simms 54, Heart Butte 34: The Tigers blew the game open with a 23-7 run in the second quarter and closed out their regular season at 9-4 in conference games and 13-5 overall. Kodiann Lynn drained 17 points, Macy Herman knocked down 10 and Abigail DeVos scored nine. Bobbi Tailfeathers led the Warriors (4-8, 4-13) with nine points. Talissa Calf Boss Ribs added seven points.
• Culbertson 43, Savage 38: The Cowgirls improved to 7-2 in conference play and 14-4 overall. Makena Hauge dropped three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Destiny Thompson scored 14 and Megan Granbois added eight points. Teah Conradsen hit for 11 points and Cambry Conradsen 10 for the Warriors; Cambry hit a pair of three-pointers.
• Wibaux 49, Plevna 23: Ashlynn Varner scored 20 points and Annika Lunde 18 for the Longhorns, who closed out their regular season at 6-4 in conference play and 10-7 overall. Hayden Lane netted 12 points to lead the Cougars (0-9, 1-14).
• Broadview-Lavina 75, Custer-Hysham 36: The Pirates closed out the Rebels with a 24-6 run in the fourth quarter, ending their regular season on a winning note. Hailey Fiske went off for 27 points to lead three players in double figures. Kaytlyn Egge tallied 16 points and Callie Beckett 11. Sam Leligdowicz carried the Rebels with 12 points.
• Philipsburg 55, Superior 43: The Prospectors sealed the victory with a 24-16 run in the final quarter, finishing their regular season with a 10-3 mark in conference matches and 14-4 overall. Gretchen Hill led the offense with 21 points, Rachel Ward tallied 13, and Montannah Piar and Lucia Lee added nine points apiece. Josie Crabb drained 20 points for the Bobcats (13-0, 16-2). Payton Milender scored 10 points.
• Absarokee 29, Park City 19: Julianna Feddes collected nine points, Mary Arthun added seven and Avery Gates five for the Huskies. Abby Adams and Leigha Grabowska scored four points each for the Panthers.