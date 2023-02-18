Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors, managers and even parents to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class A
• Frenchtown 68, Corvallis 32: The Broncs exploded from the gate, going up 22-1 in the opening quarter and rolling past the Blue Devils. Eli Quinn led the charge with 15 points. Carter Anciaux drained 13 points, Connor Michaud followed with 12 and Sully Belcourt hit for 11. Kellen Klimpel added nine. Cameron Whiteley scored seven points for Corvallis.
Class B
District 1B
Third place
• Rocky Boy 56, Shelby 50: Teague Stump knocked down 14 points, Joe Standing Rock collected 11 and Jayden Gopher added eight as the Stars took down the Coyotes in the third-place game. Trenton Emerson drained a game-high 21 points for Shelby. Kyle McDermott scored 12 points and Randon Richman added 11.
• Shelby 63, Choteau 45: Randon Richman drained 21 points and Trenton Emerson was right behind with 19 as the Coyotes kept their season alive by racing to a 23-4 first-quarter lead and downing the Bulldogs. Kyle McDermott scored 16 for Shelby, which led by 25 at intermission. Cameron Blair and Kellen Meyer scored 10 points apiece and Dax Yeager added nine in Choteau's finale.
• Rocky Boy 66, Conrad 51: Teague Stump and Domitri Standing Rock shared scoring honors with 15 points each, and Joe Standing Rock added 14 points and five assists as the Stars kept moving by whipping the Cowboys. Teagen Arnold scored 13 points, Brayden Stordahl provided 12 points and eight rebounds, and Samuel Blanchard had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Conrad.
District 7B
• St. Ignatius 74, Troy 35: Zoran LaFrombois was unstoppable with 44 points for the Bulldogs, who led 23-7 after one quarter on the way to crushing the Trojans. Kellen McClure added eight for Mission. Trevor Grant scored nine and Paxton Fisher eight for Troy.
District 2C
• Fairview 67, Bainville 38: Hunter Sharbono was high man with 22 points and Tyler Loan chipped in with 19 for the Warriors, who burst from a five-point lead after one quarter to outscore the Bulldogs 20-4 in the second quarter. Jeff Tjelde netted 13 for Fairview. Samuel Butikofer scored 11, Ayden Knudsen 10 and Alex Strickland eight for Bainville.
District 4C
• Wibaux 56, Ekalaka 46: Kreed Eskew led the way with 18 points and Wyatt Ree backed him with 17 to lead the Longhorns past the Bulldogs. Trey Knight added eight for Wibaux, which led by five at intermission but won the third quarter 17-9. Chase Loehding scored 12, Jace Pardee nine and J.W. Elmore and Caleb Frye eight each for Ekalaka.
District 5C
• Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 74, Northern Cheyenne 40: Kenyan Davis had the hot hand with 29 points and Joe Alvarez chipped in with 12 as the Engineers roared past the Eagles. Angus Glennie added 10 for Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap, which led 26-6 after one quarter. Nate LongSioux scored 21 and King Mexican Cheyenne 11 for Northern Cheyenne.
District 8C
• Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 56, Centerville 48: Axel Becker pumped in 21 points and Tyce Smith did his share with 15 as the Bearcats eliminated the Miners. Ace Becker added 12 for DGSG. Luke Kelley led Centerville with 17 points and Keegan Klasner provided 16.
• Great Falls Central 68, Winnett-Grass Range 59: Relic Smith buried 25 points to pace four players in double figures as the Mustangs took care of Brady Bantz and the Rams. Brandon Bliss scored 17, Max Leray 11 and Austin Armstrong 10 for GFCC. Bantz scored 30, Jace Bantz added 14 and Jace Dunkel had 11 for Winnett-Grass Range.
District 9C
• North Star 48, Fort Benton 46: Landis Arganbright had a big day with 19 points to help the Knights rally past the Longhorns. Fort Benton led 35-31 entering the fourth quarter. Garrett Spicher and Gavin Spicher scored 13 points apiece, and Parker Hansen added 12 for North Star.
• Big Sandy 70, Turner 57: Braydon Cline was high among four players in double figures with 17 points and the Pioneers pulled away in the third quarter to down the Tornadoes. Isaac Pedraza scored 15, Wylee Snapp 13 and Layne DeMontiney 12 for Big Sandy. Ryan Doyle led all scorers with 22 points for Turner, which also received 10 from Trent Billmayer and nine from Tate Beck.
District 12C
Third place
• Harrison-Willow Creek 61, Lone Peak 31: Campbell Smith and Aaron DeFrance shared scoring honors with 15 points each and the Wildcats rode an 18-5 second quarter past the Big Horns in the third-place game. Kace Wagner added nine and Joe Cima eight for Harrison-Willow Creek. Isaac Bedway scored 11 and Gus Hammond nine for Lone Peak.
• Harrison-Willow Creek 60, Shields Valley 41: Campbell Smith and Sage Buus scored 13 points apiece, Joe Cima added 12 and Aaron DeFrance 11 as the Wildcats stayed alive by routing the Rebels. Andrew Todd Bacon added nine for Harrison-Willow Creek, which led by eight at halftime. Nate Hogenson scored 13 and Jace Page 11 for Shields Valley.
• Lone Peak 52, Ennis 39: Max Romney was high man with 20 points and Gus Hammond provided 14 as the Big Horns overcame a slow start to shackle the Mustangs. Isaac Bedway scored eight for Lone Peak, which outscored Ennis 22-8 in the second quarter. Clinton Buyan scored 11 and Ryker Swanson eight for the Mustangs.
District 13C
Third place
• Philipsburg 46, Valley Christian 32: Andrew Tallon was high man again with 20 points and Cayhel White provided 10 as the Prospectors took third place by rolling past the Eagles. Eric Pitcher and Cavan Babbitt scored eight apiece for Philipsburg, which won the second quarter 20-9. Zeke Gildewell scored 16 and Daniel Stoltz 12 for Valley Christian.
• Valley Christian 44, Seeley-Swan 40: Zeke Gildewell scored 16 points and brother Caleb Gildewell added 10 for the Eagles, who turned a one-point halftime deficit into a six-point lead entering the fourth quarter on the way to eliminating the Blackhawks. Ben Haley scored 13 points and Connor Matthew 10 for Seeley-Swan.
• Philipsburg 42, Lincoln 33: Andrew Tallon led the way with 18 points and Eric Pitcher added six to lead the Prospectors past the Lynx. Teegan Riddle scored 14 and Kayden Riddle nine for Lincoln.
District 14C
• Superior 51, Two Eagle River 35: Tucker Donaldson and Orion Plakke shared scoring honors with 15 points each and the Bobcats rolled to a 16-6 lead after one quarter in dispatching the Eagles. Thomas Spotted Eagle scored 11 and Cal Burke nine for Two Eagle River.
• Hot Springs 44, Noxon 36: Weston Sloanaker scored 13 points, Garth Parker 10 and Quincy Styles-Depoe nine as the Savage Heat knocked out the Red Devils. Shane Murray scored 13 and Sam Christensa nine for Noxon.
GIRLS
Class B
District 1B
• Fairfield 65, Rocky Boy 38: Emma Schenk drained 19 points, Paige Christensen 16 and Toryn Martinez 15 as the Eagles soared past the Stars on the strength of a 24-8 first quarter. Jayci Demontiney scored 15 and Amiya Four Souls nine for Rocky Boy.
District 5B
Third place
• Jefferson 58, Townsend 24: Izzy Morris outscored her Elkhorn rivals all by herself with 28 points and Emma McCauley padded the numbers with eight as the Panthers took third place by thumping the Bulldogs. Emily Bird scored seven for Townsend, which went scoreless in the fourth quarter.
• Townsend 55, Whitehall 52: Ella Begger had the hot hand with 20 points and Emily Bird provided 11 as the Bulldogs stayed alive by tripping the Trojans. Holly Newman added nine and Kaitlyn Noyes eight for Townsend. Maxine Hoagland scored 13 points, and Lauren Cima and Lindsay Briggs had 11 each for Whitehall.
District 6B
Championship
• Missoula Loyola 56, Anaconda 48: Charlotte Cummings and Gio Horner shared scoring honors with 14 points each and four Breakers scored in double figures in a win over the Copperheads for the district crown. Addie Nault added 11 and Drew Lamb 10 for Loyola, which rallied from a five-point deficit after one quarter and took control with a 19-6 third quarter. Mariyah Lunceford scored 17, Meela Mitchell 16 and Larkin Galle 14 for Anaconda.
Third place
• Florence-Carlton 73, Deer Lodge 26: Maggie Schneiter scored 19 points, Josie Lewis 13 and Olivia Coulter 10 as the Falcons locked up the Wardens in the third-place game.
District 7B
Third place
• St. Ignatius 68, Eureka 39: Cora Matt paved the way with 20 points and the Bulldogs raced to a 20-8 lead after one quarter en route to routing the Lions for third place. Kason Page added 12 points, Elannah Flat Lip 10 and Kooper Page nine for St. Ignatius.
• Eureka 51, Troy 11: Dylan Sharp was the game's only double-figures scorer with 14 points and Aubrey Casazza added nine as the Lions roared past the Trojans. Kara Stanger added eight for Eureka, which led 15-2 after one quarter. Brooklynn Reid scored four for Troy.
• St. Ignatius 55, Plains 16: Kooper Page was tops with 17 points and Izzy Evans provided 11 as the Bulldogs raced to a 25-6 first-quarter lead and walloped the Trotters. Izzy Crabb scored five for Plains.
Class C
District 4C
• Jordan 58, Plevna 13: Javon Dutton led the balanced Mustangs with 12 points, and Brooke Murnion and Skylar Lawrence added 11 each in a romp over the Cougars. Jordan led 36-6 at halftime. Hayden Lane scored eight for Plevna.
• Wibaux 47, Terry 19: Annika Lunde went for 16 points and Ellie Peoples helped with nine as the Longhorns blew out the Terriers. Wibaux led 28-8 at halftime and built the margin to 28 after three quarters. Carmen Lacquement scored five for Terry.
District 5C
• Broadview-Lavina 60, Reed Point-Rapelje 16: Hailey Fiske was overpowering again with 20 points and 15 rebounds as the Pirates advanced with a romp over the Renegades. Adi Tuszynski added 17 points and pulled down seven boards, and LouAnn Peters had eight points for Broadview-Lavina. Lily Herzog scored six in Reed Point-Rapelje's final game.
District 8C
• Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 50, Great Falls Central 29: Shaylee Berg led the balanced Bearcats with 18 points in a rout of the Mustangs. BriElla Becker had 13 points and eight players scored for DGSG. Mari Anderson led all scorers with 20 for Great Falls Central.
• Belt 48, Centerville 37: Aaliyah Gaylord led with 15 points and Kylee Permann provided 14 to help the Huskies KO the Miners. Addison Urick helped with 10 for Belt, which overcame a one-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to outscore Centerville 22-10. Mollie Kerkes scored 14 for the Miners.
District 10C
• Augusta 44, Heart Butte 19: Payton Levine led the way with 11 points, and Gracie Hill and Kodee Shalz each had eight as the Elk broke open a tight game in the second half. Shay White scored six for Heart Butte, which was outscored 16-4 in the fourth quarter.
• Power-Dutton-Brady 47, Sunburst 26: Haley May netted 12 points and nine Diamondbacks scored in a rout of the Refiners. Violet Rehm scored nine and Jersey Somerfeld eight for Power-Dutton-Brady. Ella Samsal scored 11 for Sunburst.
District 12C
• Lone Peak 55, Gardiner 28: Jessie Bough pumped in 16 points and Maddie Cone 13 for the Big Horns, who sprinted to a 17-5 first-quarter lead and rolled past the Bruins. Vera Grabow added 10 and Kate King eight for Lone Peak. Ellie Reinertson and Sophie Darr scored 11 each for Gardiner.
• Ennis 61, West Yellowstone 51: Marisa Snider had the hot hand with 23 points and Payton Mallett backed her with 10 to lead the Mustangs past the Wolverines. Rylee Klasna added nine for Ennis, which led by three after one quarter but won the next eight minutes 20-7. Tristan Finney and Ari Spence each scored 16 for West Yellowstone, which also received eight from Tiara Norris.
District 13C
• Philipsburg 55, Valley Christian 33: Montannah Piar drained 18 points and Rachel Ward 11 for the Prospectors, who led by nine at halftime and blew it open with a 16-3 third quarter. Ramsey Smith scored eight for Philipsburg. Carmandee Coghlan scored 19 and Lanaya Gedney eight for Valley Christian.
• Darby 36, Lincoln 22: The Tigers spread the wealth nine players dividing the points, led by Kyleigh Flux with seven. Darby led 25-10 at halftime. Krymzen Dempster scored nine for Lincoln.
District 14C
• St. Regis 46, Noxon 36: Macy Hill scored 19 points, Shylah Dalka added nine and Averie Burnham eight as the Tigers clawed past the Red Devils in the third-place game. St. Regis qualified for the game by downing Two Eagle River 50-34 in the morning. Emily Brown completed a 64-point day with 24 more points for Noxon, and Seanna Richter added eight.
• Noxon 47, Hot Springs 42: Emily Brown was a one-person wrecking crew with 40 points and the Red Devils rallied from a 10-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to eliminate the Savage Heat. Lily DeTienne scored 19 and Lauryn Aldridge 12 for Hot Springs.
20-Point Club
44: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
40: Emily Brown, Noxon
35: Malea Egan, Colstrip
32: Ada Bieler, Choteau
30: Brady Bantz, Winnett-Grass Range
29: Kenyan Davis, Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap
28: Izzy Morris, Jefferson
25: Relic Smith, Winnett-Grass Range
24: Emily Brown, Noxon
23: Marisa Snider, Ennis
23: Leina Ulutoa, Ronan
23: Wyatt Babb, Glasgow
22: Hunter Sharbono, Fairview
22: Ryan Doyle, Turner
21: Randon Richman, Shelby
21: Trenton Emerson, Shelby
21: Nate LongSioux, Northern Cheyenne
21: Axel Becker, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine
21: Samantha Fenley, Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap
20: Hailey Fiske, Broadview-Lavina
20: Ella Begger, Townsend
20: Max Romney, Lone Peak
20: Mari Anderson, Great Falls Central
20: Andrew Tallon, Philipsburg
20: Kylie Kovatch, Choteau
20: Cora Matt, St. Ignatius
