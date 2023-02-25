Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors and district managers to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class AA
• Kalispell Glacier 69, Missoula Hellgate 62: Kaid Buls came up big with 24 points and Cohen Kastelitz did his share with 14 as the Wolfpack closed the regular season by knocking off the Knights. Noah Dowler scored 11 more points, and Adam Nikunen and Ty Olsen chipped in with nine apiece for Glacier, which trailed by four after one quarter but won the next eight minutes 21-8 to take control. Easton Sant scored 16, Mario Rosemond 13, Connor Dick 12 and Chance McNulty nine for Hellgate.
Class A
Eastern A
• Billings Central 59, Lockwood 50: Kyler Northrup went for 19 points, Darcy Merchant added 14 and Kaden McMinn backed them with 10 as the Rams kept moving and eliminated the Lions on the strength of a 25-12 second quarter. Caleb Cole scored 13 points and had four blocks, and Jaren KnowsHisGun provided 11 points and eight rebounds for Lockwood.
• Havre 62, Hardin 45: Crawford Terry paced four players in double figures with 14 points and also plucked seven rebounds as the Blue Ponies pulled away late from the Bulldogs. Tre Gary, Kash Keller and Shane Patacsil all had 10 points for Havre, and Gary had a double-double with 11 boards. Antonio Espinoza scored 10 points and Elias Stops At Pretty Place grabbed eight rebounds for Hardin.
Western A
• Hamilton 66, Browning 50: Asher Magness (22 points) and Cole Dickemore (20) were a dynamic duo for the Broncs, who leapt to a 14-point halftime lead and kept the Indians at arm's length the rest of the way. Canaan Magness added 11 for Hamilton. Maurice Redhorn III scored 14 points, Brayds Vielle 12, Jamerson Lazy Boy 10 and Robert Reagan eight for Browning.
• Dillon 60, Columbia Falls 60: Carter Curnow scored 15 points, Max Davis backed him with 10 and the Beavers rode a decisive second quarter past the Wildcats in an elimination game. Tyler Lagunas added nine points for Dillon, which turned a one-point lead after one quarter into nine at intermission. Jace Hill led Coumbia Falls with 16 points, followed by 12 from Alihn Anderson and eight apiece from Mark Robison and Cody Schweikert.
Class B
Western B
• St. Ignatius 67, Florence-Carlton 56: Zoran LaFrombois continued his torrid scoring with 37 points and the Bulldogs stayed alive with an elimination win over the Falcons. Cedric McDonald scored 11 and Kenny Ness 10 for Mission. Patrick Duchien scored 12 points, Trapper Oster nine and Tyler Abbott and Jesse Padilla eight for Florence-Carlton.
• Thompson Falls 45, Anaconda 42: Jacob Britt scored 15 points and Bryson Lecoure added nine as the Bluehawks moved on by rallying in the second half to nip the Copperheads. Thompson Falls trailed 25-19 by halftime. River Hurley scored 16, Tanner Cromwell 11 and Cael Mikalatos eight for Anaconda.
Class C
Northern C
• Box Elder 71, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 66: Matthias Blackbird had the hot hand with 22 points to lead four players in double figures as the Bears advanced by fending off the Hawks. Tracen Jilot scored 15, Skylar Walker 11 and Alex Four Colors 10 for Box Elder, which trailed by one at halftime. Blake Harmon led all scorers with 27 points, Ryland St. John added 16, and Karson Pulst and Braden Mattson added eight each for CJI.
• Roy-Winifred 62, Great Falls Central 37: Shad Boyce netted 22 points and Ethan Carlstrom had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Outlaws shot down the Mustangs. Wyatt Wickens chipped in with 13 for Roy-Winifred, which led by 10 at halftime before domination the next 16 minutes. Relic Smith scored 12 and Austin Armstrong eight for Great Falls Central.
Western C
• West Yellowstone 72, Darby 54: Ben Hales was high man with 22 points and Josh Everest backed him with 15 as the Wolverines advanced by eliminating the Tigers. Taylor Hales added 11 for West Yellowstone, which trailed by a point at intermission. Stevan Gabric and Hooper Reed scored 18 each, with Gabric nearing a double-double with nine rebounds. Cullen Duggan and Will Martin chipped in with eight each in Darby's finale.
• Lone Peak 70, Drummond 57: Isaac Bedway and Max Romney shared scoring honors with 19 points apiece to pace four players in double figures as the Big Horns rode a big third quarter past the Trojans in an elimination game. Gus Hammond added 13 and Ebe Grabow 11 for Lone Peak, which turned a four-point halftime margin into 13 after three quarters. Colt Parsons led all scorers with 21 for Drummond. Brody Rasor added 14.
GIRLS
Class A
Eastern A
Third place
• Billings Central 68, Laurel 43: Kamryn Reinker led a balanced offense with 16 points as the Rams secured third place with a romp over the arch-rival Locomotives. Annika Stergar scored 13 points, Coral Old Bull 12 and GG Hastings eight for Billings Central, which sped to a 38-21 halftime lead. Kaitlyn Dantic scored nine and Alyse Aby eight for Laurel. The Rams qualified for the state tournament; Laurel will face the No. 5 seed from the Western divisional for a state berth at a time and place to be determined.
• Laurel 51, Miles City 46: Alyse Aby pumped in 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and added four steals as the Locomotives steamed ahead by fending off a late Cowgirls rally. Kaytlyn Dantic scored 11 points and Emma Timm 10 points, and Sannah Windy Boy had seven boards for Laurel, which led by 16 entering the final quarter. Lainey Smith popped in 16 points and Jillian Kanduch added 10 points and seven boards for Miles City.
• Billings Central 66, Lewistown 37: Kamryn Reinker led the balanced Rams with 14 points in a cushy loser-out romp over the Golden Eagles. Lily Bland scored 10 and GG Hastings nine for Billings Central, which led by 27 after three quarters. Aniya Ross scored 18 and Kiya Foran nine in Lewistown's final game.
Western A
• Browning 46, Polson 37: Lish Spoonhunter led the way with 13 points, Jerel White Grass added 11 and Mecca Bullchild eight as the Indians rebounded from a loss by pulling away from the Pirates in the fourth quarter. Browning led by two entering the final eight minutes. Mila Hawk scored 16 and Julia Barnard nine for Polson. Browning and Columbia Falls will meet later for fifth place to decide which team earns a shot at Eastern A No. 4 Laurel for a berth at state.
• Dillon 65, Columbia Falls 57 (OT): Kenleigh Graham led four players in double figures with 17 points and the Beavers KO'd the Wildkats in overtime. Kylie Konen scored 12, Leila Stennerson 11 and Halle Fitzgerald 10 for Dillon, which won the extra session 13-5. Taryn Borgen scored 18 points, and Hope McAtee and Emalee Alton provided 13 apiece for Columbia Falls.
Class B
Western B
• Anaconda 52, Thompson Falls 39: Meela Mitchell was high scorer again with 17 points, and Maniyah Lunceford and Larkin Galle helped with 13 points each as the Copperheads kept their season alive with a loser-out triumph over the Bluehawks. Anaconda led 32-17 at halftime before Thompson Falls cut the gap to seven entering the fourth quarter. Ellie Baxter scored 16 points, and Chesney Lowe and Gabi Hannum added eight each for the Bluehawks.
Class C
Northern C
• Chinook 48, North Star 40: Hallie Neibauer led with 15 points and Alexus Seymour helped with 10 as the Sugarbeeters rebounded from their first defeat of the season to down the Knights. Bree Swanson scored nine for Chinook, which trailed by a point entering the fourth quarter. Rainee Watson scored 12, Kira King 11 and Kaytlyn Domire eight for North Star.
• Belt 35, Highwood 26: Kylee Permann led with 16 points and Hattie Bumgarner added eight as the Huskies eliminated Highwood. Ellie Aron scored 14, Trinity Tinsen 10 and Lauren Crowder nine for Highwood.
Western C
• Ennis 61, Superior 29: Payton Mallett scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Marlyssa Ledgerwood added 12 points and seven rebounds to power the Mustangs over the Bobcats in a loser-out game. Marisa Snider added 13 points for Ennis, which led by 12 at halftime and won the fourth quarter 19-2. Lanie Crabb scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds for Superior.
20-Point Club
37: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
27: Blake Harmon, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
22: Ben Hales, West Yellowstone
22: Asher Magness, Hamilton
22: Matthias Blackbird, Box Elder
22: Shad Boyce, Roy-Winifred
21: Colt Parsons, Drummond
20: Cole Dickemore, Hamilton
