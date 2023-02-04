Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors, managers and even parents to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class AA
• Billings Skyview 66, Great Falls 52: The Falcons burst out of the gate with 21 points in the first quarter and closed the game with a 22-point fourth quarter to beat the Bison. Lane Love scored 35 points -- giving him 67 during the Falcons' weekend against the Great Falls schools -- and Rhyse Owens 12 points and Anthony Schact 10. Great Falls was led by Wyatt DeVoss and Gatlin Sutherland, who scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.
• No. 3 Bozeman 53, No. 1 Billings West 50: Jake Casagranda's three-point play in the closing moments proved to be the difference as the Hawks (10-2, 8-1) moved past the Golden Bears (11-2, 7-2) into first place in the Eastern AA. Kellen Harrison led the Hawks with 12 points and Kash Embry and Luke Smith added 11 points each to help the Hawks win their seventh in a row and end the Bears' nine-game winning streak. West was led by Cooper Tyson and Billy Carlson with 13 points each.
• No. 2 Missoula Hellgate 51, No. 4 Helena 28: The Knights built a 24-11 first-half lead and pulled away for good in the third quarter with a 18-11 run. Donovyn Headswift hit for 18 points to lead all scorers. Asher Topp added nine points and Easton Sant had eight. Dylan Christman tallied nine points for the Bengals (6-3, 8-4). Hellgate improved to 7-2 in conference play and 10-3 overall.
• Great Falls CMR 69, Billings Senior 56: The Rustlers pulled away from the Broncs in the second half by outscoring Senior 34-21 after the game was tied at the break. Trigg Mapes scored 16 second-half points on his way to a team-high 23 for the Rustlers. Mapes had a combined 52 points on the Rustlers' weekend trip to Billings. Tyler Moore pitched in with 11. The Broncs' Jaiden Turner hit four 3-pointers and had a game-high 26 points.
Class A
• Corvallis 67, East Helena 43: Aaron Powell knocked down 19 points and Derek Criddle scored 12 as the Blue Devils took an 18-7 first-quarter lead and rolled to their sixth win of the season. Tyler Weis added 11 points and Ryan Hutchinson eight. Colter Charlesworth led the Vigilantes (4-7, 7-9) with 17 points.
• No. 3 Hamilton 55, Dillon 53: The Broncs (8-2, 13-2) used a 24-16 fourth-quarter rally to knock off the Beavers on the road. Canaan Magness and Eli Taylor scored 10 points each, with Cole Dickmore and Asher Magness adding nine apiece. Kyler Engellant paced Dillon with 18 points. Carter Curnow scored 13.
• No. 1 Lewistown 60, Miles City 46: The Golden Eagles used a 17-7 second-quarter run to take control, holding off the Cowboys down the stretch. Logan Muri dropped 18 points for Miles City, with Ryder Lee scoring 14.
• No. 5 Billings Central 72, Sidney 46: The Rams improved to 5-2 in conference play and 10-5 overall, using 24 points from Kyler Northrop to overrun the Eagles (0-5, 1-13). Kaden McMinn netted 12 points and Jaden Sanchez 10. Chase Waters led Sidney with 17 points.
Class B
• Poplar 87, Dodson 45: The Class B Indians scored 56 first-half points in routing the Class C Coyotes. Delray Lilley buried 25 points, Geordy Medicine Cloud hit for 15 and Allen Russell 10. Junior Stiffarm netted 14 points for Dodson. Mikey Jaynes scored 13 and Sebastian Best 11.
Class C
• Custer-Hysham 62, Northern Cheyenne 38: Layne Duncan led five players in double figures with 14 points, and the Rebels evened their season record at 7-7 (4-4 in conference play). Alex Russell hit for 12 points, and Tucker Keith, Jake Snively and Ethan Weinmeister all scored 10 points each. No stats were reported for Northern Cheyenne.
• Reed Point-Rapelje 45, Absarokee 35: The Renegades picked up their second win of the season, finishing with a 13-1 fourth-quarter surge. Axel Blodgett finished with 18 points. Dawson Otis tallied eight points, Trevor Clarke seven and Blade Blodgett six. No stats were reported for Absarokee.
• Cascade 76, Dutton-Brady 44: The Badgers broke away with a 28-6 second-quarter surge, improving their conference mark to 9-2 (11-4 overall). Caiden Sekutorski dropped 23 points, including three 3-pointers. James Lewis hit for 18 points, and Carter Casavant hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Tyson Hemry led the DiamondBacks with 18 points. Preston Tyler added seven.
• Melstone 59, Broadus 40: The Broncs captured their 11th win of the season, finishing off the Hawks with a 15-8 run in the final period. Bryce Grebe knocked down 18 points, Michael Bergin scored 15 and Junis Kraetzchmar 12. Dillon Gee netted 15 points for the Hawks (7-0, 10-4). Marcus Mader added 11 points.
• Shields Valley 59, Lima 37: The Rebels used a 22-4 third-quarter run to take command of the game and post their fifth conference win (6-9 overall). Nate Hogenson drained 13 points, with Kyle Jerke and Daniel Hogenson netting 10 points each. Jace Page added nine. No stats were reported for Lima.
GIRLS
Class AA
• Billings Senior 34, Great Falls CMR 33: Abby Thompson scored the go-ahead basket with about 15 seconds remaining and the Broncs then made a defensive stop to win back-to-back one point games, edging the Rustlers one day after beating Great Falls 56-55. Lauren Cummings had 17 points to lead Senior, while Rhema Pace had a team-high nine points, all on 3-pointers, for CMR.
• No. 3 Helena Capital 44, Missoula Big Sky 41: Jada Clarkson netted 15 points and the Bruins fought off the Eagles (3-6, 5-7) to earn their sixth conference win (9-3 overall). Megan Swanson scored 12 points, and Gracie Mockel and Kathryn Emmert added six points apiece. Kadynce Couture and Avory DeCoite scored 17 and 14 points respectively for Big Sky.
• Helena 46, No. 5 Missoula Hellgate 43: The Bengals built a 27-19 halftime lead and withstood a third quarter rally from the Knights to win their sixth conference game (8-4 overall). Avery Kraft led a balanced offense with 15 points. Maloree English scored seven points, and Kylee Gardipee and Lauren Heuiser added five apiece. Chloe Larsen drained 16 points for the Knights and Alex Covill scored 12 points.
• Billings Skyview 40, Great Falls 33: The Falcons nearly blew a 10-point halftime lead, but managed to pull off the win after the Bison closed to within one point after the third quarter. Breanna Williams paced the Falcons with 20 points as Skyview won its fourth straight despite being held to a second-lowest single-game point total. Ashlyn Jones scored 11 points and Abby McDonald finished with 10 for the Bison.
Class A
• No. 3 Billings Central 63, Sidney 47: GG Hastings hit for 16 points and the Rams used a big second quarter to pull away from the Eagles. The Rams led 13-7 after the first quarter but turned that into a 36-16 lead by halftime. Lily Bland added 12 points for the Rams.
• Havre 63, Hardin 56: The Blue Ponies (12-4) won their seventh straight, opening a 22-5 lead in the first quarter and withstanding a late rally from the Bulldogs. Aiyanna Big Man scored 11 points to lead Hardin, with Dierra Takes Enemy and Diamond Amyotte scoring 10 points each. No stats were reported for Havre.
Class B
• St. Ignatius 73, Deer Lodge 32: Kooper Page scored 24 points, Elannah Flat Lip had 14 and Kieran Incashola 13 for the Bulldogs, who cruised past the Wardens to collect their fifth conference win (10-4 overall). Izzy Evans contributed 10 points and Kason Page added six. No stats were reported for Deer Lodge.
• No. 4 Big Timber 64, Jefferson 44: Kameryn Ketcham knocked down 21 points and Bailey Finn drained 18 as the Herders built a 34-14 halftime lead and cruised on to their seventh conference win (14-1 overall). RaeAnna King chipped in with eight points. Cameron Toney scored 17 points for the Panthers (6-3, 12-5). MacKenzie Layng scored 11.
• Poplar 62, Dodson 47: The Class B Indians broke away with a 22-9 run in the second quarter and down the Class C Coyotes, improving their overall record to 10-5. Morgen Nordwick hit for 16 points, Kessee Erickson scored 12 and Cammie Martell and Saydee Archambault added seven points apiece. Kataya KillEagle drained 16 points to lead Dodson. Lindsey Fetter scored 12 and Jazlyn KillEagle netted 10.
• No. 3 Malta 67, Roundup 9: The M-ettes notched their 14th win (8-0 in conference play), blowing past the winless Panthers. Allison Kunze led 10 players in the scoring column with 14 points. Kelbie Nelson scored 13 points and Madison Williams contributed seven. Tori Avila scored four points for Roundup.
Class C
• Custer-Hysham 60, Northern Cheyenne 44: The Rebels seized a 25-6 first-quarter lead and faced little resistance the rest of the way, notching their fifth conference win and ninth overall. Olivia Yochum led four players in double figures with 15 points. Bess Gasvoda and Sam Leligdowicz netted 12 points each, and Tavee Duncan scored 11. Taleesha Pine led the Eagles (0-8, 1-8) with 11 points. Kira McConnell and Steveny Littlebird scored 10 points each.
• Cascade 45, Power-Dutton-Brady 42: The Badgers got past the DiamondBacks (3-7, 4-10) to remain undefeated in conference play at 11-0 (13-2 overall). Kenzie Hauk dropped five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points. Braedyn Johnson tallied 10 points, with Alaina Barger adding six. Jersey Somerfeld and Quinci Neuman drained 12 and 10 points respectively for the DiamondBacks.
• Fort Benton 58, Box Elder 38: Emerson Giese poured in 23 points, Hailee Wang scored 13 and Angeline Riener added eight for the Longhorns (8-4, 10-6). Melyah Oats drained 11 points for the Bears (6-7, 8-8), with Wapan Blackbird and Tayleigh Sunchild contributing six points each.
• No. 4 Chinook 63, Turner 26: The Sugarbeeters extended their unbeaten streak to 16-0. Alexus Seymour poured in 26 points and Hallie Neibauer scored 14. Cassidy Grabofsky and Natalie Richman led the Tornadoes with seven points apiece.
• Circle 55, Bainville 39: Madeline Moline knocked down 16 points, Tina Hogan and Alexis Moline netted nine points each, and the Wildcats upped their season record to 9-2 in conference play and 13-4 overall. Elsie Wilson scored 13 points for the Bulldogs. Hailey Berwick netted 10.
• Broadview-Lavina 46, Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 43: The Pirates took command in the third quarter, outscoring the Engineers 18-11 and winning their sixth conference match (9-7 overall). Adi Tuszynski scored 13 points and LouAnn Peters 12. Hailey Fiske added eight points. Grace Anderson led the Engineers with 17 points. Sam Fenley scored 12.
• Wibaux 39, Jordan 33: The Longhorns upped their record to 9-6 overall and 4-3 in conference play, getting 17 points from Elorah Amsler and eight from Annika Lunde. Lindsay Lawrence drained 12 points for the Mustangs (4-3, 9-5).
• Drummond 59, Victor 4: Lexi Nelson led four players in double figures with 19 points as the Trojans rolled to 11-1 in conference play and 14-2 overall. Remington Cline dropped 12 points, and Kimber Parsons and Charlee Cline scored 11 points each.
• No. 5 Roberts 75, Terry 27: The Rockets won their eighth straight conference match (14-1 overall), grabbing a 24-4 first-quarter lead. Taylee Chirrick poured in 32 points, Laynee Holdbrook dropped 19 and Hailey Croft 11. Carmen Lacquement led the Terriers with 11 points.
• No. 5 Twin Bridges 71, West Yellowstone 40: The Falcons rolled on, bursting from the gate with a 20-6 first-quarter to pull away and earn their 12th straight conference win (16-1 overall). Allie Dale led 10 players in the scoring column with 20 points. Callie Kaiser drained 10 points and Kyle Pancost nine. No stats were reported for West Yellowstone.
• Absarokee 50, Reed Point-Rapelje 27: Julianna Feddes netted 12 points and Shayla Russell 10 for the Huskies, with Tandy Planichek adding seven. Rylie Tinsley and Loli Jarrett scored eight points apiece for the Renegades. The Huskies evened their conference mark at 4-4 and 7-9 overall.
• No. 3 Plentywood 58, Froid-Lake 15: Emma Brensdal poured in 20 points, Paityn Curtiss had 11 and Audrey Sampsen nine as the Wildcats remained perfect on the season at 8-0 and 15-0. Mara Salvevold scored five points for the Redhawks (4-3, 5-8).
• Culbertson 50, Richey-Lambert 36: The Cowgirls improved to 6-1 in conference play and 13-3 overall. Makena Hauge dropped four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points. Destiny Thompson scored 10 points and Perla Burciaga chipped in with eight. Brie Mullin tallied 10 points for the Fusion (1-11, 2-14). Kiera Rains added nine points and hit three 3-pointers.
• Augusta 56, Sunburst 47: The Elks broke away in the second half, outscoring the Refiners 28-17. Payton Levine scored a game-high 25 points, with Kadee Carlbom and Sallie Orem adding 10 points each. Claire Bucklin drained 24 points for the Refiners (4-7, 5-10), and Nikki Nau tallied 14 points.
20-Point Club
35: Lane Love, Billings Skyview
32: Taylee Chirrick, Roberts
26: Jaiden Turner, Billings Senior
26: Alexus Seymour, Chinook
25: Payton Levine, Augusta
25: Delray Lilley, Poplar
24: Kooper Page, St. Ignatius
24: Kyler Northrop, Billings Central
24: Makena Hauge, Culbertson
23: Trigg Mapes, Great Falls CMR
23: Emerson Giese, Fort Benton
23: Caiden Sekutorski, Cascade
21: Kameryn Ketcham, Big Timber
20: Breanna Williams, Billings Skyview
20: Allie Dale, Twin Bridges
20: Emma Brensdal, Plentywood
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.