Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
BOYS
Class AA
• No 4 Helena 57, Kalispell Glacier 45: Jaxan Lieberg hit for 24 points and the Bengals built a 29-15 first-half lead en route to their sixth win of the season. Colter Petre netted eight points, and Dylan Mosness and Dylan Christman added seven points each. Cohen Kastelitz drained 17 points for the Wolfpack. Tyler McDonald chipped in with eight.
• No 2 Billings West 63, Great Falls CMR 40: Mitchell Fogelsong scored 14 points to lead a balanced offense for the Golden Bears. Billy Carlson added 11 points, and Teagan Balfanz and Cooper Tyson both finished with 10 as the Bears took a double-digit lead in the second quarter and didn't relenquish it. Trigg Mapes of CMR scored 18 points to lead all scorers.
• Bozeman 65, No. 3 Billings Skyview 57: Trailing 46-42 going into the final quarter the Hawks mounted a furious rally, outscoring the Falcons 23-11 down the stretch. Kellen Harrison led the offense with 17 points. Jake Casagranda scored 11 and Chapman Wiehardt added seven. Lane Love poured in 27 points for the Falcons to lead all scorers. Ben Howells netted 12 and Anthony Schacht 10.
Class A
• No. 3 Billings Central 60, Glendive 53: For the second night in a row, the Rams erased an early deficit to come away with a victory. Kyler Northrop dropped in six 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to help wipe out an 18-point deficit in the second quarter. Kaden McMinn added 10 points for the Rams. Michael Murphy scored 22 points for Glendive, which was outscored 43-24 in the second half.
Class C
• Cascade 70, Valier 18: James Lewis hit for 16 points, Caiden Sekutorski netted 12 and Carter Casavant added 10 for the Badgers, who won their seventh game of the season.
• Terry 51, Jordan 42: Leonardo Mogni dropped 15 points, Luke Holden scored nine and Logan Murr seven for the Terriers. No stats were reported for Jordan.
• Plenty Coups 66, Fromberg 57: The Warriors earned their second victory of the season, getting a monster game from Ledrain Hugs, who netted 30 points. Enson Kills Pretty Enemy scored 13 points. Brandon Dobson drained 24 points for the Falcons, with Ciaran McKevitt dropping 20.
• No. 10 Drummond 57, Victor 32: Colt Parsons buried 21 points, Ben Bradshaw contributed nine, and Brody Rasor and Mike James hit for seven points each. Jordan Mclane drained 14 points and Brandon Bowen nine for Victor.
• Noxon 56, Alberton 21: The Red Devils logged their first win of the season, grabbing an 18-0 first-quarter lead and keeping the heat on the Panthers the rest of the way. Justice Kaiser and Ricky Williams scored 11 points apiece, Brian Risch tallied eight points and Aiden Curry added seven. Jonah Renaud scored 10 points for Alberton, with Shea Fredette contributing nine.
MCAA
• Yellowstone County Homeschool Knights 73, Foothills Christian 60: The Knights evened their record at 4-4, riding a monster game from Jesiah Stutts, who burned the nets for 38 points. Luke Sullivan scored 14 points. Rafe Thompson led FCS with 23 points, with Greg Nicholson draining 14 points and Mason Cyr adding 11.
• Yellowstone County Homeschool Knights 30, Foothills Christian 26: Avyonna Leonard scored 10 points, with Sharayah Wenning hitting for six points and Bryar Knox adding five. Kelcie Fulbright netted seven points to lead Foothills, with Emery Olson and Addison Teini adding six points apiece.
GIRLS
Class AA
• Helena 58, Kalispell Glacier 49: Alex Bullock knocked down 21 points, Ashley Koenig scored eight and Madi Todorovich seven as the Bengals (4-3) picked up the road win. Avery Kraft added seven points and McKenna Morris pitched in with six. Reese Ramey dropped 17 points for the Wolfpack (2-6), with Noah Fincher and Sarah Downs netting 10 points each.
• No. 2 Helena Capital 47, Kalispell Flathead 28: The Bruins moved to 6-1 with a road win at Kalispell, limiting the Bravettes to just 13 first-half points. Megan Swanson carried the offense with 21 points. Kayla Almquist tallied six points. Kennedy Moore scored 10 points to lead the Bravettes. Avery Chouinard contributed eight.
• No. 5 Billings West 70, Great Falls CMR 40: The Golden Bears seized a quick 17-2 lead to remain unbeaten in conference play at 4-0. Layla Baumann netted a game-high 16 points. Elle Stock and Halle Haber scored 12 points each, and Kourtney Grossman hit for 10. Rhema Pace scored 11 points for the Rustlers, with Kacey Christensen adding nine.
• Billings Senior 62, No. 3 Bozeman Gallatin 55: The Broncs took a 20-12 first-quarter lead that the Raptors couldn't overcome the rest of the way. Karsen Breeding tallied 14 points, Novelle McQuiston hit for 11 and Jada Davis added nine for the Raptors. No stats were reported for Billings.
Class A
• No. 1 Billings Central 73, Glendive 36: Kamryn Reinker hit four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points despite not scoring a point in the first quarter as the Rams went on to win their eighth game in a row to start the season. Coral Old Bull added 14 points for Central, which had a 36-15 lead by halftime. Mallory Robinson made three 3-pointers and went 4 for 4 from the foul line to lead Glendive with 13 points.
Class C
• No. 4 Manhattan Christian 53, Three Forks 23: The Eagles went up 11-0 in the first quarter and led 25-9 at halftime. Ava Bellach scored 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and swept up 12 rebounds. Bella Triemstra netted three 3-points as well and finished with 11 points. Grace Aamot added nine points. Tanya Hauswer and Brielle Davis scored six points each to lead the Wolves.
• Cascade 64, Valier 19: The Badgers collected their eighth win of the year, cruising past the Panthers (0-9). Alaina Barger and Sophia Mortag poured in 15 points apiece, and Kenzie Hauk netted 11. Braedyn Johnson chipped in with eight points. Hylee Layne and Kinley Kovatch scored eight points apiece for Valier.
• Savage 49, Culbertson 46: After trailing by five at halftime, the Warriors rallied in the final quarter, outscoring the Cowgirls 17-10 to pick up their fourth win. Cambry Conradsen knocked down 17 points and Teah Conradsen netted 15. Makena Hauge had a big night for the Cowgirls with 18 points. Destiny Thompson scored 13.
• Wibaux 33, Beach, N.D. 24: The Longhorns improved to 5-4, riding 12 points from Annika Lunde and 11 from Rylee Pederson. Elorah Amsler kicked in eight points. Tyra Feldmann led Beach with 11 points.
• North Star 59, Turner 43: Kaytlyn Domire poured in 22 points for the Knights, who pulled out to a 16-point halftime lead. Laynie Sattoriva tallied 14 points, and Kira King and Rainee Watson scored 10 points each. Dakota Krass netted 11 points to lead the Tornadoes. Bridget Reed and Cassidy Grabofsky contributed eight points apiece.
• Roberts 74, Reed Point-Rapelje 25: The Rockets improved to 8-1 in a blowout, going up 38-2 in the opening quarter. Taylee Chirrick burned up the nets with 29 points. Laynee Holdbrook scored 16 points, with TJ Chirrick draining eight. Kamille Herzog scored eight points for the Renegades (1-10).
• Plenty Coups 60, Fromberg 12: Brynecia Hugs went off for 31 points, Anessa Gutierrez and Kallen Stewart dropped 11 points apiece, and Chezirae Flat Lip added eight. Fromberg's Cali Gonzales scored six points and Venessa Hidalgo collected four.
• Bridger 57, Lockwood JV 38: Sidney Frank drained 18 points, Dylann Pospisil tallied 15 and Nikki Roberts 12 for the Scouts. Mya Goltz added nine points. No stats were reported for Lockwood JV.
20-Point Club
38: Jesiah Stutts, Yellowstone County Homeschool
31: Brynecia Hugs, Plenty Coups
31: Ledrain Hugs, Plenty Coups
29: Taylee Chirrick, Roberts
27: Lane Love, Billings Skyview
24: Jaxan Lieberg, Helena
24: Branden Dobson, Fromberg
23: Rafe Thompson, Foothills Christian School
23: Kyler Northrop, Billings Central
22: Kaytlyn Domire, North Star
22: Michael Murphy, Glendive
22: Kamryn Reinker, Billings Central
21: Alex Bullock, Helena
21: Colt Parsons, Drummond
21: Ava Bellach, Manhattan Christian
21: Megan Swanson, Helena Capital
20: Ciaran McKevitt, Fromberg
