Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
BOYS
Class AA
• Bozeman Gallatin 47, Great Falls CMR 37: The Raptors took a quick 17-8 first-quarter lead and faced little resistance the rest of the way. Eli Hunter scored a game-high 20 points. Quinn Clark netted 12 and Zad Rodarte added eight for Bozeman, now 5-1 in conference play and 7-2 overall. Trigg Mapes tallied 17 points for the Rustlers (1-5, 3-7).
Class A
• Dillon 67, Anaconda 35: Treyton Graham hit for 13 points, Carter Curnow netted 12 and Kyler Engellant 10 as the Beavers blew past the Class B Copperheads, improving to 8-4 overall. River Hurley poured in 15 points for Anaconda, with Gabe Galle adding eight.
Class B
• No. 2 Bigfork 63, St. Ignatius 30: The Vikings stifled the Bulldogs, building a 31-17 halftime lead to go 7-0 in conference play and 10-2 overall. Isak Epperly and Nick Walker scored 15 and 12 points respectively, with Landon Byerman contributing nine. Zoran LaFrombois led all scorers with 23 points for the Bulldogs (5-2, 6-5).
• Bonners Ferry (ID) 67, Eureka 33: Braden Casazza scored eight points, Trent Truman and Cole Sartori netted five points each, and Keenan McDole and Samuel Guainazzi added four points apiece for the Lions.
Class C
• Northern Cheyenne 64, Reed Point-Rapelje 59: Landen Bryant and Blade Blodgett dropped 14 points apiece, with Axel Blodgett scoring 13 for the Renegades (0-6, 1-12). No stats were reported for Northern Cheyenne.
• Broadus 70, Ekalaka 32: The Hawks erupted for 29 first-quarter points and a 20-point lead, and cruised to their sixth straight conference win. Dillon Gee tallied 16 points and Marcus Mader hit for 13. Cooper Zimmer scored 10 points. No stats were reported for Ekalaka.
• Shields Valley 55, Absarokee 41: Nate Hogenson shot the lights out with 29 points for the Rebels. Kyle Jerke netted 12 and Robbie Anderson and Hunter Willis contributed five points apiece. Jaxon Gallagher buried 23 points for the Huskies. Tristen Phillips added seven.
• Plentywood 49, Savage 31: Carson Solberg hit for 14 points, with Easton Tommerup netting 13 and Noah Murray eight. Cade Tombre led the Warriors with 11 points. Sayer Erickson chipped in with seven.
• Cascade 61, Sunburst 59: The Badgers rallied from a 37-31 halftime deficit to outscore the Refiners 15-6 in the third quarter, then held on in the fourth. Caiden Sekutorski dropped 19 points, with Brent Ethridge netting 11 and James Lewis 10. Conlan Kerfoot shot lights out for Sunburst, putting up 36 points. Connor Sullivan knocked down 21.
• Broadview-Lavina 60, Custer-Hysham 39: The Pirates pulled away for good with a 22-4 third-quarter run, notching their fifth conference win against a single loss. Kade Erickson couldn't be stopped, pouring in 32 points. Connor Glennie tallied 14 points and William Sanguins seven. No stats were reported for Custer-Hysham.
• Fairview 68, Richey-Lambert 37: The Warriors remained unbeaten in conference play at 5-0 with a takedown of the Fusion (2-5, 4-6). Jeff Tjelde went off for 24 points. Hunter Sharbono collected 21 and Tyler Loan nine. Josh Sponheim scored 17 points for the Fusion. Nick Engesser netted 16.
• Valier 53, Power 51: Jacob Kuka scored 20 points and Jonas Horn had 13 as the Panthers fought off Power at home. Valier led 24-11 after the first quarter, but the game was knotted at 44-all heading into the final period. Kuka accounted for five of the Panthers' nine fourth-quarter points. Horn contributed a key 3-pointer. Tanner Vick scored 17 points for Power, including five of his team's seven points in the fourth. Jared Boetticher added 10 points.
• Bainville 54, Westby-Grenora 42: The Bulldogs held a narrow 33-35 lead entering the final quarter, then pulled away with a 19-9 surge to clinch the win. Alex Strickland hit for 21 points, Ayden Knudsen netted 14 and Samuel Butikofer tallied 11. Adam Paine scored 11 points and Cole Gebhardt eight for the Thunder.
GIRLS
Class AA
• No. 3 Bozeman Gallatin 69, Great Falls CMR 47: The Raptors built a 42-21 halftime lead and cruised to their fourth conference victory. Jada Davis knocked down 20 points, Karsen Breeding tallied 12 and Addie Swanson added nine. No stats were reported for CMR.
Class A
• No. 4 Laurel 70, Livingston 24: The Locomotives led 25-10 after the first quarter and 48-15 at halftime, improving to 3-1 in conference play and 10-1 overall. Kaitlyn Dantic led 10 players in the scoring column with 18 points. Alyse Aby and Emma Timm collected 10 points apiece. Lily Weimer had eight points for the Rangers (0-4, 1-8), with Veronica Turck adding seven.
• No. 3 Browning 45, Whitefish 18: The Indians remained perfect at 6-0 and 11-0 after thrashing the Bulldogs (1-4, 3-6). Lish Spoonhunter led 10 players in the scoring column, hitting 11 points. Mecca Bullchild and Kalcie Connelly netted six points each. Jude Perry had nine points for Whitefish.
• Polson 39, Libby 27: The Pirates upped their conference mark to 4-1, riding 14 points from Julia Barnard. Mila Hawk scored nine points and Grace Simonich added eight. Madison Vincent knocked down 10 points for the Loggers.
• Frenchtown 69, East Helena 30: The Broncs upped their conference record to 6-1, running out to an 18-7 first-quarter lead and going up 37-14 at halftime. Mason Quinn drained 17 points, Haylee Kaufman hit for 15 and Sadie Smith tallied 11. Dymon Root led the Vigilantes (2-6, 5-7) with 11 points. Montana Pierson scored seven.
• Tikigaq, Ak., 62, Ronan 43: Playing tournament games in Alaska, Ronan's Lauryn Buhr scored 17 points, with Leina Ulutoa and Arianna Zepeda netting seven points apiece. No stats were reported for Tikigaq.
• West Anchorage, Ak., 51, Ronan 42: Arianna Zepeda netted nine points, Olivia Heiner scored eight and Lauryn Buhr added seven for Ronan, playing in a tournament in Alaska.
• No. 2 Dillon 75, Anaconda 36: Halle Fitzgerald dropped 20 points, Ariel Thomas and Kenleigh Graham scored 11 apiece, and Kylie Konen netted 10 for the undefeated Beavers (7-0, 12-0), who had 10 players in the scoring column. Maniyah Lunceford and Meela Mitchell tallied 19 and 15 points respectively for the Copperheads.
Class B
• No. 2 Huntley Project 58, Joliet 43 : The Red Devils (5-1, 10-1) used an 18-6 run in the second quarter to take control of the game. Paige Lofing, Lily Zimmer and Ivy Grimsrud scored 12 points apiece. Maddison Akins netted 11 points. No stats were reported for Joliet.
• No. 5 Big Timber 67, Three Forks 44: Kameryn Ketcham dropped 17 points and Bailey Finn 15 as the Herders improved to 6-1 in conference play. Laney Ketcham added 11 points. Madelyn Tesoro netted 14 points for the Wolves, with Tanya Hauser scoring 11.
• Bonners Ferry (ID) 64, Eureka 39: Kara Stanger collected 15 points, Dylan Sharp netted 10 and Remmi Tanger four points for the Lions (2-4, 3-9).
Class C
• Cascade 80, Sunburst 67: The Badgers ran their unbeaten streak in conference play to eight games, breaking open a close game with a 32-20 run in the third quarter. Alaina Barger buried 26 points, with Kenzie Hauk netting 17 and Harlie Jackson 12. Claire Bucklin led all scorers with 31 points for the Refiners. Ella Samsal scored 14 and Tara Robins 13.
• Bainville 48, Westby-Grenora 36: Hailey Berwick scored a game-high 15 points, with Elsie Wilson and Miah Pippenger contributing eight points apiece. Tally Berwick chipped in with six points. Emma Smart had 14 points for the Thunder. Erika Christian contributed eight points.
• Bridger 47, Plenty Coups 35: The Scouts grabbed a quick 17-6 lead in the first quarter and led by nine at halftime before going on a 13-3 run in the third quarter to seal the win. Mya Goltz drained 19 points. Nikki Roberts scored nine and Dylann Pospisil eight. Brynecia Hugs collected 16 points for the Warriors.
• Seeley-Swan 54, Victor 18: The Blackhawks faced little resistance from the Pirates, going up 18-3 in the opening quarter and leading 37-7 at halftime. Kyla Conley scored 13 points and Emily Maughan 10 for Seeley, which improved to 7-1 in conference play and 10-1 overall. Darby Gleason added six points and Trista Alexander scored five.
• No. 3 Plentywood 48, Savage 36: The Wildcats won their fifth straight conference game and eleventh overall to stay unbeaten. Emma Brensdal collected 17 points and Annie Kaul scored 13. Audrey Sampsen contributed eight. Teah Conradsen led Savage (2-2, 5-2) with 14 points.
• No. 9 Drummond 59, Darby 27: The Trojans improved to 9-0 in conference play and 12-1 overall, pulling away from the Tigers with a 21-6 run in the second quarter. Lexi Nelson netted 16 points, Lizzy Perry knocked down 14 and Sawer Hessler tallied 13. Kimber Parsons added 11 points. Kylie Schlapman scored seven points for Darby (4-4, 5-7).
• Culbertson 37, Lustre Christian 31: The Cowgirls picked up their third conference win in a tight game with the Lions, outscoring them 13-7 in the final quarter for the win. Destiny Thompson netted 14 points, including one 3-pointer. Makena Hauge drained 11 points and hit a 3-pointer as well. Megan Granbois added six points. Alexa Reddig and Grace Brown hit for 12 points apiece to lead the Lions (3-3, 4-7).
• Shields Valley 40, Absarokee 31: The Rebels picked up their first conference win of the season, overcoming a 25-17 halftime deficit with a 15-5 third-quarter run. Makenzie DeFord led a balanced offense with 10 points. Asha Jerke tallied eight points, Andie Estes netted seven and Tyler DeFord six. No stats were reported for Absarokee.
• Turner 49, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 37: Dakota Krass drained 20 points as the Tornadoes built a 26-10 halftime lead and held off the Hawks down the stretch. Ali Doyle scored 11 points and Cassidy Grabofsky chipped in with six. MaRae Smail tallied 13 points for the Hawks. Brie Mattson added eight points.
• Reed Point-Rapelje 64, Northern Cheyenne 19: Lily Herzog knocked down 20 points and Kamille Herzog 16. Rylie Tinsley and Jayda Grayless chipped in with nine points each. No stats were reported for Northern Cheyenne.
• Augusta 51, Heart Butte 46: The Elks (7-2, 8-4) took the lead in the third quarter with a 15-7 run, then held on in the final stanza as the Warriors' rally fell short. Payton Levine dropped 21 points for Augusta. Kodee Shalz drained 17 points and Gracie Hill contributed seven. Bobbi Tailfeathers and Talissa Calf Boss Ribs netted 13 points apiece for Heart Butte, with Jaede Morning Star scoring 10.
• Froid-Lake 53, Brockton 31: Baylee Davidson scored 18 points, Dasani Nesbit had 14 and Mara Salvevold five for the Redhawks. Ava Lone Bear netted 11 for the Warriors, with KayJay First That Walks pitching in with six points.
• Fairview 40, Richey-Lambert 26: The Warriors pulled away in the fourth quarter with a 12-1 run to grab their second conference win. Kallee Hopes scored 13 points. Macy Tjelde hit for eight points and Brailey Anderson seven. Brie Mullin and Lauren Prevost netted eight points apiece to lead the Fusion.
20-Point Club
36: Conlan Kerfoot, Sunburst
32: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
31: Claire Bucklin, Sunburst
29: Nate Nogenson, Shields Valley
26: Alaina Barger, Cascade
24: Jeff Tjelde, Fairview
23: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
23: Jaxon Gallagher, Absarokee
21: Connor Sullivan, Sunburst
21: Alex Strickland, Bainville
21: Payton Levine, Augusta
21: Hunter Sharbono, Fairview
20: Lily Herzog, Reed Point-Rapelje
20: Dakota Krass, Turner
20: Halle Fitzgerald, Dillon
20: Jada Davis, Bozeman Gallatin
20: Eli Hunter, Bozeman Gallatin
20: Jacob Kuka, Valier
