Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors, managers and even parents to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class AA
• Butte 58, No. 2 Helena 49: The Bulldogs handed the Bengals their first conference defeat, using a 19-4 run in the second period to open a sizeable lead and weathering a fourth-quarter Bengals rally. Jace Stenson hit for 18 points, with Cameron Gurnsey and Hudson Luedtke dropping nine points apiece and Casey Merrifield netting eight. Cael Murgel led Helena with 18 points. Jaxan Lieberg tallied 13.
• No. 3 Missoula Hellgate 54, Kalispell Flathead 43 : The Knights ran out to a 13-3 first-quarter lead and went up 37-15 by halftime. Donovyn Headswift and Mario Rosemond collected 11 points apiece for the Knights (6-2, 9-2), with Leo Filardi and Connor Dick adding nine points each. Noah Cummings scored 17 points to lead the Braves (0-7, 0-11).
Class A
• Browning 67, Ronan 54: The Indians upped their conference record to 6-1, with Maurice Redhorn and Brayds Vielle sharing top scoring honors with 18 points each. Tommy Running Rabbit netted 15 points. Kolby Finley poured in 18 points for the Chiefs (2-5, 5-8). Laurance Lozeau and Jordan Gatch tallied eight points apiece.
• Miles City 66, Laurel 49: The Cowboys held off the Locomotives for their fifth conference win and tenth overall. Ryder Lee dropped 20 points, Logan Muri hit for 16, and Dylan Gundlach and Ed Brooks tallied 10 points apiece. Tanner Knaub drained 14 points for Laurel (1-2, 5-7).
Class B
Class C
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 55, Sunburst 29: Braden Mattson knocked down 24 points and the Hawks ran away from the Refiners, building a 28-8 halftime lead. Karson Pulst tallied 13 points and Blake Harmon added five for the Hawks, 7-3 in conference play and 11-3 overall. Conlan Kerfoot led the Refiners with 16 points.
• Simms 75, Dutton-Brady 50: Kyler Smerker knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points. Ezra Leach drained 19 points, and Kaleb Sawyer and Scotty Sivumaki dropped 13 and 11 points respectively for the Tigers (5-3, 7-5). Aiden Reeve buried 18 points for the Diamondbacks. Jayden Bucher scored 12 and Preston Tyler hit for 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
GIRLS
Class AA
• Helena 51, Butte 24: The Bengals built a 23-13 first-half lead and ran away in the third quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 17-7 and upping their conference record to 5-2 (7-3 overall). Maloree English and Avery Kraft led a balanced offense with eight points apiece. Alex Bullock, Kylee Gardipee and McKenna Morris drained seven points apiece. Cadence Graham led Butte with seven points.
Class B
• No. 1 Bigfork 68, Missoula Loyola 33: The Valkyrie juggernaut rolled on, crushing the Breakers. Paeton Gunlock dropped 20 points, with Scout Nadeau netting 15 points and Braedon Gunlock 13. Madison Chappuis added seven points. No stats were reported for Loyola. The victory put Bigfork at 8-0 in conference play and 14-0 overall.
Class C
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 64, Sunburst 56: The Hawks won their third conference game and improved to 6-8 overall, using a 23-12 third-quarter run to solidify their lead. Brynn Kammerzell tallied 14 points, Brie Mattson 12 and MaRae Small 10. Claire Bucklin shot the lights out for Sunburst, netting 26 points. Nikki Nau drained 12 points for the Refiners (2-6, 3-9).
• Froid-Lake 36, Westby-Grenora 31: The Redhawks outscored the Thunder 35-17 in the second half en route to their third conference win (4-5 overall). Dasani Nesbit collected 14 points and Baylee Davidson hit for 10. Abby Lowes had 13 points for the Thunder. Erika Christian added five.
• Culbertson 51, Fairview 31: The Cowgirls rolled to their fifth conference win (12-3 overall), getting 16 points from Destiny Thompson, who dropped four 3-pointers. Makena Hauge scored 12 points, with Perla Burciaga and Alicyn Ator contributing seven points apiece. Macy Tjelde dropped 14 points to lead the Warriors (3-4, 5-7).
• No. 6 Roberts 80, Bridger 34: The Rockets won their seventh straight conference game behind a stunning 51 points from Taylee Chirrick. Hailey Croft netted 10 points and Laynee Holdbrook contributed eight. Dylann Pospisil drained 15 points for the Scouts (5-2, 8-5). MacKenzie Griffin added seven points.
• Circle 42, Savage 28: The Wildcats (7-2, 11-4) trailed early, then ran away in the second half, outscoring the Warriors 24-9. Alexis Moline led a balanced offense with 14 points. Laura Guldborg drained nine points, and Grace Gackle and Madeline Moline added six points each. No stats were reported for Savage.
• Bainville 71, Brockton 30: The Bulldogs took a 19-3 first-quarter lead and went up 36-7 at halftime en route to their third conference victory. Elsie Wilson led 11 players in the scoring column with 16 points. Kendra Romo drained 10 points and Hailey Berwick chipped in with nine. KayJay First That Walks scored 11 points for the Warriors (0-6, 1-11).
• Plentywood 59, Richey-Lambert 23: The Wildcats remained perfect on the season (6-0, 13-0), pulling away from the Fusion with a 17-5 second-quarter run. Emma Brensdal dropped 17 points. Annie Kaul scored 15 points and Mallory Tommerup 12. Lauren Prevost scored 10 points to lead the Fusion (1-9, 2-12).
• Simms 55, Power-Dutton-Brady 17: Laura Zietzke went off for 27 points as the Tigers rolled to 6-2 in conference play and 9-3 overall. Zietzke nailed four 3-pointers in the win. Macy Herman and Reese McGurran chipped in with five points apiece. Haley May and Jersey Somerfeld scored four points apiece for the Diamondbacks (3-5, 4-7).
• St. Regis 64, Two Eagle River 24: The Tigers evened their conference mark at 5-5 (8-6 overall) behind 27 points from Macy Hill. Shyla Dalka added nine points and Averie Burnham seven. No stats were reported for the Eagles.
• Wibaux 66, Terry 45: The Longhorns ran out to a 20-6 first-quarter lead and went on to even their conference record at 3-3 (7-6 overall). Elorah Amsler led four players in double figures with 26 points. Grace Begger scored 12, Annika Lunde 11 and Rylee Pederson 10. Carmen Lacquement poured in 21 points for the Terriers, with Kiera Chaska draining 18 points.
• Absarokee 44, Fromberg 7: Tandy Planichek netted 12 points, Julianna Feddes hit for 10 points and Adisyn Kennedy added six as the Huskies evened their conference mark at 4-4. Annika Birrer scored all of Fromberg's seven points.
20-Point Club
51: Taylee Chirrick, Roberts
27: Laura Zietzke, Simms
27: Macy Hill, St. Regis
26: Claire Bucklin, Sunburst
26: Elorah Amsler, Wibaux
26: Carmen Lacquement, Terry
24: Braden Mattson, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
23: Kyler Smerker, Simms
20: Paeton Gunlock, Bigfork
20: Ryder Lee, Miles City
