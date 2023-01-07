Editor's note: Games will be reported as we receive them throughout the night.
BOYS
Class AA
• Billings Senior 56, Great Falls CMR 53: Mackey Burckley scored 20 points for the Broncs, who outscored the Rustlers 29-22 in the second half of a well-contested game. Teylor Ronish had nine points, Joshua Goudy scored eight, and Brighton McCaffrey and Jaiden Turner added seven points each. Trigg Mapes netted 16 points for CMR, with River Wasson adding nine.
• Helena 61, No. 3 Missoula Hellgate 57: The Bengals (4-1) overcame a 21-12 first-quarter deficit with a third-quarter run of their own, outscoring the Knights 20-10 and holding on for the win. Teven Wetzel drained 20 points to go with Jaxan Lieberg's 18 and 11 points by Colter Petre. Easton Sant had a game-high 25 points for the Knights; Donovyn Headswift added 13.
• No. 4 Billings Skyview 48, Great Falls 41: The Falcons put away the victory with a big fourth-quarter run, outscoring the Bison 18-7. Nine players made the scoring column, led by Lane Love with 13. Anthony Schacht netted 12 and Rhyse Owens scored eight. Evan Brown and Keaton Stuckman tallied 10 points each for Great Falls.
Class A
• Dillon 63, Stevensville 39: The Beavers (6-2) took command in the second quarter with an 18-4 run. Ten players made the scoring column, led by Treyton Graham and Kyler Engellant with 12 points each. Tyler Lagunas tallied nine points and Damon Skradski popped for eight. Ted Tackes drained 14 points for the Yellowjackets, with Gracan Trevine adding nine.
• Laurel 52, Sidney 46: After trailing 22-19 at the half, the Locomotives (2-5) outscored the Eagles 33-24 down the stretch for their second win of the season. Krew Hunter and Trey Hull dropped 12 points apiece, Eli Weisenberger scored 10 points and Cody Dennis nine. Chase Waters scored 15 points for the Eagles, with Cooper McNally netting 11.
• No. 1 Lewistown 65, Miles City 49: The undefeated Golden Eagles took care of business, grabbing a 24-12 first-quarter lead and outscoring the Cowboys 15-7 in the second period. Fischer Brown went off for 29 points, with Royce Robinson draining 15. Dylan Gundlach knocked down 18 points for the Cowboys, with Logan Muri adding 10 and Ed Brooks nine.
• Ronan 67, St. Ignatius 61: The Chiefs broke a 33-33 halftime score with a 20-13 run in the third quarter and held off the Bulldogs down the stretch. Marlo Tonasket led a balanced attack with 13 points. Kolby Finley and Josiah Misah drained 12 points apiece and Ted Coffman hit for 11. Zoran LaFrombois was unstoppable for the Bulldogs, pouring in 33 points to lead all scorers.
• Columbia Falls 77, Shelby 28: The Wildcats rolled up 50 first-half points to cruise to their fifth victory. Nine players hit the scoring sheet, led by Cody Schweikert's 15 points. Mark Robison hit for 14 points and Jace Hill tallied 11. Randon Richman dropped 10 points to lead the Coyotes, with Kyle McDermott scoring nine.
• Laurel 52, Sidney 46: The Locomotives (2-5) outscored the Eagles 33-24 in the second half to carve out the victory. Trey Hull and Krew Hunter dropped 12 points each, and Eli Weisenberger netted 10. Chace Waters scored a game-high 15 points, with Cooper McNally netting 11.
• No. 5 Billings Central 69, Lockwood 56: A 3-point barrage from Brayden Osse in the first half and Kyler Northrop in the second helped the Rams hold off the Lions. Osse, who finished with 18 points, hit four 3s to help Central lead 36-34 at halftime. Northrop took over in the second half, hitting five 3-pointers for a game-high 27 points as the Rams pulled away. Tyce Casterline led Lockwood with 13 points. The teams combined for 19 3-pointers, with Central making 11 and Lockwood eight.
Class B
• Malta 84, Roundup 23: Bodhi Brenden led nine players in the scoring column with 28 points as the Mustangs notched their fifth win. Stockton Oxarart drained 15 points and Dawson Hammond 14. Seth Siewing chipped in with eight points. No scoring results were reported for Roundup.
• No. 3 Bigfork 69, Deer Lodge 36: The Vikings moved to 6-2 with a blowout win over the Wardens, seizing a 20-10 first-quarter lead. Cole Knopik went off for 27 points, Isak Epperly drained 15 and Jack Jensen netted eight. No scoring results were reported for Deer Lodge.
• No. 4 Red Lodge 58, Shepherd 43: The Rams outscored the Mustangs 19-4 in the second quarter and 19-10 in the third to claim their sixth win. Jacob Stewart and Thomas Bunchanan led a balanced attack with 11 and 10 points respectively, and 10 players hit the scoring column. Hank Rossow drained 12 points for the Mustangs, with Evan Bellmontez hitting for 11.
• No. 8 Poplar 72, Dodson 45: The Indians rolled up 28 first-quarter points en route to their fifth win of the season. Delray Lilley hit for 23 points, with Kaniel Ricker scoring 14 and Geordy Medicine Cloud 13. Mickey Jaynes drained 18 points for the Coyotes (0-4), with Junior Stiffarm dropping 11.
• Troy 76, Alberton 25: The Trojans seized a 23-6 lead in the opening quarter and took home their first win of the season. Trevor Grant hit for 20 points, Paxton Fisher was right behind with 19, and Carson Orr tallied nine points. Shea Fredette and Jonah Renaud scored 11 and 10 points respectively for the Panthers (0-8).
Class C
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 66, Hays-Lodgepole 24: The Hawks got their seventh win in easy fashion, leading 13-4 after the first period and then going on a 24-1 run in the second. Braden Mattson drained 19 points and Blake Harmon 18 to lead the offense. Davontae Sullivan netted five points for the T-Birds, with Kaleb Walker adding four.
• No. 10 Heart Butte 74, Power 23: Thomas Young Running Crane had a monster game, draining 31 points for the Warriors, who won their seventh straight. Casey DeRoche, Jr. and Riley Reevis netted 16 points apiece. Jared Boetticher scored 10 points and Trey Stengrimson six for the Pirates.
• Simms 70, Valier 32: The Tigers led 33-14 at halftime and put an exclamation point on the win with a 30-14 third-quarter run. Kyler Smerker led the charge with 19 points. Ezra Leach drained 17 and Tony Stetson and Scotty Sivumaki pitched in nine points apiece.
• Broadus 74, Plevna 32: Marcus Mader went off for 26 points and Dillon Gee dropped 20 as the Hawks (5-2) cruised to an easy win. Gyme Kelly scored 14 points for Plevna, with Tate Poppe netting seven and Jordan Paul contributing six.
• Drummond 58, Lincoln 36: Colt Parsons put on a show, knocking down 37 points for the Trojans (8-1). Broday Rasor hit for nine points, Trey Phillips netted eight and Mike James four. Roegun Dietz dropped 15 points for the Lynx, with Teegan Riddle scoring 10.
• No. 2 Harlowtown-Ryegate-Judith Gap 79, Reed Point-Rapelje 24: The Engineers took a 23-2 first-quarter lead to remain undefeated. Trevor Clarke and Landen Bryant netted eight points apiece for the Renegades. No scoring results were reported for HRJG.
GIRLS
Class AA
• No. 2 Billings Skyview 66, Great Falls 36: Breanna Williams poured in 18 points as the Falcons (5-1) built a 38-9 halftime lead. Taryn Salveson added 10 points, Ava Peterson hit for nine, and Charlize Davis and Angel Martin contributed eight points apiece.
• Missoula Hellgate 44, No. 4 Helena 30: The Knights broke away in the final quarter with an 18-11 run to seal their third win of the season. Alex Covill netted 14 points, Gianna Passuccio hit for nine and Chloe Larsen chipped in with seven points. Alex Bullock led the Bengals with eight points. Avery Kraft added six and Logan Todorovich four.
Class A
• No. 3 Dillon 68, Stevensville 25: The Beavers went up 18-8 in the first quarter and never slowed down en route to their eighth straight win. Kenleigh Graham and Halle Fitzgerald were the big guns on offense with 17 points each. Kylie Konen netted eight points and Sydney Petersen seven. Claire Hutchinson carried the Yellowjackets with 13 points.
• No. 1 Billings Central 73, Lockwood 27: A 3-pointer by Jessa Larson spurred a 23-4 Rams run through the first and second quarters as Central posted a second straight dominant win. In winning back-to-back games over Livingston and Lockwood, Central outscored its opponents 145-43. Kamryn Reinker led the Rams with 19 points, Coral Old Bull had 13 and Larson finished with 10. Dani Jordan led Lockwood with 11 points.
Class B
• No. 1 Bigfork 72, Deer Lodge 12: The Valkyries ran their record to 8-0 in a blowout of the Wardens. Paeten Gunlock dropped 19 points and Braeden Gunlock knocked down 18. Scout Nadeau scored 10 and Madison Chappuis added seven. No scoring results were reported for Deer Lodge.
• Cut Bank 61, Whitefish 30: Mackenzie Johnson drained 15 points, Makenna Burke hit for 12 and Kendra Spotted Bear added nine as the Wolves routed the Bulldogs. Ainsley Scott scored seven points and Jude Perry six for Whitefish.
• No. 6 Baker 80, Colstrip 36: Madison O'Connor fueled the Spartans' high-octane offense with 32 points. Jocelyn Graham and Hope Gonsioroski dropped 11 points each, and Saraya Afrank pitched in with nine. Malea Egan poured in 18 points for the Fillies, with Paige Neimen adding six.
• Wolf Point 54, Harlem 23: The Wolves used a 14-5 second-quarter surge to pull away for their fourth win. Jelle Garfield knocked down 13 points, Azalei Ackerman scored 11 and Sierra Hamilton hit for 10. No scoring results were reported for Harlem.
Class C
• Wibaux 38, Alexander, N.D. 30: Elorah Amsler knocked down 12 points, Rylee Pederson scored nine and Annika Lunde eight for the Longhorns, who used a 10-4 second-quarter run to build a lead they wouldn't relenquish. No scoring results were reported for Alexander.
• Gardiner 66, Sheridan 27: The Bruins pulled away with a 22-3 second-quarter run to earn their fourth win of the season. Catherine Gronning scored nine points and Jazz Fast Horse eight for Sheridan. No scoring results were reported for Gardiner.
• No. 5 Manhattan Christian 51, Shields Valley 22: The Eagles rolled to an easy victory, getting 13 points from Ava Bellach and 12 from Miranda Wyatt. Grace Aamot dropped nine points and Bella Triemstra contributed eight. Nora Dominick scored six points and Shayne Taylor five for the Rebels.
• Simms 63, Valier 23: Abigail DeVos led four players in double figures as the Tigers routed the Diamondbacks. Kenzie Allen scored 12 points, with Reese McGurran and Baylee Herman netting 10 points apiece. Aubrey Bowers drained eight points for Valier, with Kinley Kovatch adding six.
• Westby-Grenora 30, Fairview 26: Erika Christian netted 11 points, and the Thunder (4-4) went on a 12-6 run in the final quarter to seal the victory. Kiarra Brunelle hit for nine points and Abby Lowes added four. Kallee Hopes netted 11 points for Fairview, with Carly Buxbaum scoring five.
• Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52, Hays-Lodgepole 42: The Hawks evened their record at 4-4 behind a big night from Jayla Ramberg, who drained 22 points. Aaliyah Standiford netted 10 points and Brynn Kammerzell contributed seven. Shaydyn Blount netted 11 points for the Thunderbirds, with Alliya Pretty Paint and Nina Fox hitting for 10 points apiece.
• Absarokee 48, Fromberg 13: The Huskies had 10 players in the scoring column in their blowout of the Falcons. Tandy Planichek led the offense with 10 points. Shayla Russell and Julianna Feddes netted seven points apiece. Vanessa Hidalgo scored eight points and Madison Birrer five for the Falcons.
• Westby-Grenora 30, Fairview 26: Erika Christian scored 11 points and the Thunder outscored Fairview 23-11 in the second half break away and even their record at 4-4. Kiarra Brunelle added nine points. Kalle Hopes tallied 11 points for Fairview.
• Augusta 59, Sunburst 17: Payton Levine drained 19 points and Gracie Orem tallied 13 as the Elk ran past the Refiners. Gracie Hill added eight points and Sallie Orem and Bethany Lane chipped in five apiece. Nikki Nau collected 10 points for the Refiners.
20-Point Club
37: Colt Parsons, Drummond
33: Zoran LaFrombois, St. Ignatius
32: Madison O'Connor, Baker
31: Thomas Young Running Crane, Heart Butte
29: Fischer Brown, Lewistown
28: Bodhi Brendan, Malta
27: Tyler Northrop, Billings Central
27: Cole Knopik, Bigfork
26: Marcus Mader, Broadus
25: Easton Sant, Missoula Hellgate
23: Delray Lilley, Poplar
22: Jayla Ramberg, Chester-Joplin-Inverness
20: Mackey Burckley, Billings Senior
20: Teven Wetzel, Helena
20: Dillon Gee, Broadus
20: Trevor Grant, Troy
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.