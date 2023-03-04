Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors and district managers to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them.
BOYS
Class AA
Eastern AA
• Bozeman Gallatin 65, Great Falls 49: Eli Hunter and Jacob Sonju shared scoring honors with 18 points apiece as the Raptors coasted past the Bison in a loser-out game. Zad Rodarte scored 10 points for Gallatin, which led by eight entering the fourth quarter. Ashton Platt scored 11 for Great Falls.
• Billings Skyview 76, Great Falls CMR 71: Lane Love was on fire with 36 points to outduel the Rustlers' Trigg Mapps (31) and help the Falcons clinch a state berth. Ben Howells scored 13 and Rhyse Owens eight for Skyview, which trailed by a point entering the fourth quarter. Tyler Moore backed Mapes with 15 and Hunter McMann added 10 for CMR.
Western AA
• Butte 79, Helena 64: Hudson Luedtke went off with 31 points and Jace Stenson had his back with 16 as the Bulldogs eliminated the Bengals. Cameron Gurnsey scored 15 for Butte, which led by four at halftime and seven entering the final eight minutes. Cael Murgel scored 22, Tevin Wetzel 13, Jaxan Lieberg 10 and Dylan Christman nine for Helena.
• Missoula Big Sky 62, Helena Capital 56 (OT): Josiah Cuaresma shouldered the load with 25 points and seven rebounds, and Isaiah Reed helped with 12 points and 12 assists as the Eagles held off the Bruins in OT to secure a berth at state. Carson Towe added eight for Big Sky. Hayden Opitz and Henry Gross scored 12 apiece, and Joey Michelotti provided 11 for Capital.
Class B
Northern B
• Fairfield 73, Poplar 62: Tyson Schenk led the way with 20 points and Cooper Christensen did his share with 18 as the Eagles kept moving by eliminating the Indians. Deron Lear added 11 and Brian Ward nine for Fairfield. Poplar led by seven at halftime but Fairfield wrested control with a 26-8 fourth quarter. Delray Lilley led all scorers with 27 points for Poplar, followed by Walker Burshia with 13 and Kaniel Ricker at 10.
• Rocky Boy 76, Cut Bank 65: Joe Standing Rock had the hot hand with 30 points and the Stars built a seven-point first-half lead on the way to KO'ing the Wolves. Jayden Gopher scored 15 and Domitri Standing Rock eight for Rocky Boy, which led by seven heading into the fourth quarter. Jaydas Runningwolf scored 22, Damien Burke 11, Jackson Black 10 and Preston Bird nine for Cut Bank.
Southern B
• Lodge Grass 58, Huntley Project 53: Lance LittleNest drained 20 points and Myron LittleLight put home 15 to lead the Indians past the Red Devils on the strength of a 19-8 second quarter. Toby Stewart added 11 for Lodge Grass, which led by six as the fourth quarter started. Parker Cook scored 12 points, and Connor Cook and Gage McNiven added 10 apiece.
Class C
Eastern C
• Plentywood 53, Froid-Lake 50: Noah Murray led the way with 19 points, Carson Solberg added 12 and Easton Tommerup 11 as the Wildcats advanced to play another game by nipping the Redhawks. Mason Dethman led all scorers with 26 points while pulling down 12 rebounds, and Patton Bighorn had eight points for Froid-Lake.
• Scobey 62, Savage 49: Braxton Wolfe was tops with 21 points and the Spartans raced to a 17-point halftime lead on the way to advancing to the third-place game with a triumph over the Warriors. Braum Handran scored 14 and John Carney 12 for Scobey. Sayer Erickson had 13 points, Cade Tombre 12 and Hunter Sanders eight for Savage.
Southern C
• Park City 55, Custer-Hysham 46: Chance Keating popped in 20 points, and Gage Witt and Zach Downing provided 12 points apiece as the Panthers outlasted the Rebels in an elimination game. Alex Russell and Layne Duncan each scored 14 points for Custer-Hysham, and Duncan added nine assists and five steals. Tucker Keith chipped in with eight points.
• Broadview-Lavina 67, Jordan 42: Kade Erickson (33 points) and William Sanguins (25) were a dynamic duo as the Pirates blew open a close game in the second quarter and rolled into the third-place game. Broadview-Lavina led by four after the first eight minutes before winning the second quarter 23-13.
GIRLS
Class AA
Eastern AA
• Bozeman Gallatin 61, Bozeman 43: Jada Davis was high scorer again with 17 points and Karsen Breeding helped with 14 as the Raptors made it three straight over their arch-rivals on the season and earned third place in the divisional by routing the Hawks. Ave Odegard added eight and Gallatin used a 20-7 second-quarter run to take control. Tailyn Black scored 13 and Megan Schell 10 for Bozeman.
• Bozeman 48, Great Falls 43: Tailyn Black's 13 points were high for the Hawks, who rode a 23-11 fourth quarter in rallying past the Bison in a morning loser-out game. Megan Schell scored 10, and Avery Burkhart and Lucy Walling eight for Bozeman, which entered the final eight minutes trailing 32-25. Ashlyn Jones scored 15, Dani Senger 10 and Kyasha Farmer eight for Great Falls.
• Bozeman Gallatin 59, Billings Senior 41: Freshman Jada Davis paved the way with 19 points and Jaeli Jenkins backed her with 13 as the Raptors advanced to a meeting with arch-rival Bozeman for third place by routing the Broncs. Aspen Evenson added nine for Gallatin, which led by two at halftime and blew it open in the second half. Lauren Cummings scored 17 and Viennah Meyer 12 for Senior.
Western AA
• Missoula Big Sky 43, Missoula Sentinel 39: In a case of deja vu, Kadynce Couture scored 21 points for the second straight game Saturday and the Eagles scored 43 points again, this time to slip past the Spartans for third place. Avory DeCoite was No. 2 on Big Sky's scoring list again as well, netting 10 to help her team erase a 13-point halftime deficit with a 14-3 third quarter. Olivia Huntsinger scored 10 and Emily McElmurry nine for Sentinel, and Kassidy Kirgan provided 10 rebounds. Both teams qualify for the State AA tournament next week in Butte.
• Missoula Big Sky 43, Butte 37: Kadynce Couture was tops with 21 points and Avory DeCoite added 12 as the Eagles rallied to win a loser-out slugfest with the Bulldogs after falling behind by six after one quarter. Big Sky led by two at halftime and one after three quarters. Cadence Graham scored 10 and Emmarie Richards eight for Butte.
• Missoula Sentinel 55, Helena 51: Olivia Huntsinger scored 15 points and the Spartans kept their season alive by edging the Bengals. Lilly Allen scored 11 points and grabbed eight boards, and Emily McElmurry added 10 points for Sentinel, which won the fourth quarter 18-13. Alex Bullock had 16 points and 16 rebounds to keep Helena in it. Ashley Koenig and Madi Todorovich added eight points apiece.
Class B
Southern B
• Columbus 45, Baker 42: In a game that was tight from start to finish, Katelyn Hamilton scored 12 points and Paige Lethert 10 to lead the Cougars past the Spartans for third place. Izzy Gurie added eight for Columbus. The two teams were tied 25-all at halftime before the Cougars took a six-point lead into the final quarter. Hope Gonsioroski, Kyal Hadley and Harlee Graham all had eight points for Baker. High-scoring freshman Madison O'Connor was held to five. Both teams qualify for next week's state tournament in Great Falls, Columbus for the third consecutive season.
• Baker 54, Shepherd 48: Madison O'Connor was the go-to player again with 15 points and Jocelyn Graham had her back with 12 as the Spartans moved qualilfied for their first berth at state in 12 years by outlasting the Fillies. Kyal Hadley added nine points and Hope Gonsioroski eight for Baker, which led by four after the first quarter and maintained arm's length. Wilhelmina Wenz scored 16, Aubrey Allison 10 and Hailey Dennison eight for Shepherd.
• Columbus 33, Manhattan 32: Natalie Gairrett scored 12 points and the Cougars held off a late Tigers surge for a nail-biter win and a berth in the third-place game. Katelyn Hamilton helped with eight points for Columbus, which led by seven entering the fourth quarter. Gracie Millimen scored 11 and Morgan Pavlik eight for Manhattan.
Class C
Southern C
• Melstone 56, Broadus 46: Koye Rindal had a big afternoon with 20 points and Avery Eike fashioned 12 points and seven rebounds as the Broncs took third with a decisive second half against the Hawks. Emma Myhre had nine points and nine rebounds, and Maggie Eike added eight points for Melstone, which trailed by three at intermission. Mia Mader had 17 points and seven boards, Zeason Schaffer added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Ciara McDowell had 10 points for Broadus. Melstone earlier moved into the third-place game by defeating Jordan 59-54.
• Broadus 56, Broadview-Lavina 55: Mia Mader led with 17 points and seven boards, and Emma Isaacs and Zeason Schaffer each added 15 as the Hawks held off a fourth-quarter Pirates rally to move into the third-place game. Broadus led 46-39 entering the final eight minutes. Hailey Fiske had another huge game with 27 points and 17 rebounds for Broadviewi-Lavina.
20-Point Club
36: Lane Love, Billings Skyview
33: Kade Erickson, Broadview-Lavina
31: Hudson Luedtke, Butte
31: Trigg Mapes, Great Falls CMR
30: Joe Standing Rock, Rocky Boy
27: Hailey Fiske, Broadview-Lavina
27: Delray Lilley, Poplar
26: Mason Dethman, Froid-Lake
25: Josiah Cuaresma, Missoula Big Sky
25: William Sanguins, Broadview-Lavina
22: Jaydas Runningwolf, Cut Bank
22: Cael Murgel, Helena
21: Kadynce Couture, Missoula Big Sky
21: Braxton Wolfe, Scobey
20: Chance Keating, Park City
20: Lance LittleNest, Lodge Grass
20: Tyson Schenk, Fairfield
