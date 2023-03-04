Hellgate vs Big Sky-25.jpg

The Hellgate girls celebrate after defeating Big Sky, 46-37 in Friday's high school semifinal match at the Western AA divisional tournament at Kalispell Flathead, Friday, March 3, 2023. The Knights will be advancing to Saturday’s championship tilt and also earned a trip to the Class AA state tournament next week in Butte.

 ANTONIO IBARRA, Lee Newspapers

Editor's note: Results are updated as we receive them. We rely heavily on coaches, athletic directors and district managers to input results into our 406 Sports "portal" as our source for Full Court Press. If you don't see your team's game(s) here, we encourage you to reach out to your AD and coach. If they don't have your school's unique login and password, we will provide it to them. 

