Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
Class AA
• Beckett Arthur had a big day with 20 points and Cayvey LaRance backed him with 10 for No. 3 Missoula Hellgate in a 54-40 triumph over Kalispell Glacier. The Knights led by only four at halftime but created breathing room with a 15-11 third quarter and pulled away from there. Keifer Spoonhunter scored 10 points, and Jaxson Olsen and Weston Price added nine apiece for the Wolfpack.
• Billy Kelly scored 17 points, Jake Olson added 15 and Butte used a huge fourth quarter to rally past Kalispell Flathead 60-49. Kenley Leary added 10 for the Bulldogs, who outscored the Braves 25-13 over the final eight minutes after trailing by one. Gabe Adams scored 15, Ethan VandenBosch 11 and Ezra Epperly 10 for Flathead.
• Alex Germer paved the way with 18 points and No. 1 Missoula Sentinel started slow but built a head of steam in the second quarter en route to thumping Helena Capital 68-51. Tony Frohlich-Fair added 17 and Hayden Kolb 12 for the Spartans, who led by two points after one quarter but built the gap to 12 at halftime. Hayden Opitz scored 14 and Brayden Koch 10 for the Bruins.
• Kade Olson scored 11 points, Dayne Jarrett added 10 and Missoula Big Sky held off a late Helena push for a 56-44 win. Jake Gardanier added nine for the Eagles, who led by seven after one quarter and put away the game with a 25-7 third quarter. Kaden Huot led the Bengals with 12 points.
Class A
• Jace Fitzgerald scored 13 points, Cole Truman added 12 and top-ranked Dillon fended off a stiff challenge from Hamilton 43-41. Jonathan Kirkley scored eight for the unbeaten Beavers, who led by one at halftime and four after three quarters. Austin Drake scored 15 points and Tyler Burrows 10 for the Broncs.
• Kooper Oxarart was unstoppable with 38 points as Malta rolled past Harlem 77-54. Oxarart had 25 by halftime and 33 after three quarters. Rex Williamson added 17 points and Connor Tuss 12 for the Mustangs.
• Kellen Detrick scored 19 points in helping visiting Havre win at No. 4 Lewistown 59-49. The Blue Ponies also received 10 points from Caden Jenkins. Havre led 30-27 at halftime, then widen its advantage with a 13-5 spurt in the third quarter. Lewistown got 17 points from Fischer Brown and 10 from Jalen Robinson.
Class B
• Keenan Russell led the way with 15 points, Raef Konzen added 12 and Missoula Loyola held off a fourth-quarter Anaconda push for a 51-41 victory. Parker Pratt scored eight for the Rams, who led by 16 entering the final eight minutes. Braedon Sawyer scored 19 and Eli Saltenberger 12 for the Copperheads.
• Joe Demontiney led three players in double figures with 16 points and Rocky Boy put nine players in the scoring column in a 74-26 thumping of Choteau. Joe Standing Rock added 13 points and Teague Stump 10 for the Stars, who led by 22 at halftime and upped the margin to 38 after three quarters.
• Ozzie King had the hot hand with 20 points and Aidan Thompson was right there with 19 to lead No. 9 Deer Lodge over Arlee 76-50. Logan Nicholson added 15 and Brodey Freeman had 10 for the Wardens, who led 25-11 after one quarter. Ben Harlow scored 14 for the Warriors.
• Caden Holgate and Tate Bowler were a potent one-two punch with 22 points apiece and No. 3 Manhattan got back on the winning track with an 80-58 rout of Big Timber. The Tigers led by four after one quarter and built the margin to 11 by halftime. Codee Mehus and Connor Gisecke scored 11 points apiece for the Herders.
• Beau Neal pumped in 26 points and JP Briney added 17 as No. 8 Florence-Carlton started fast and finished off Eureka 73-56. Levi Posey added 11 and the Falcons soared to a 10-point first-quarter lead before padding it to 27 by halftime. Danny Dunn and TJ Carr scored 12 apiece for the Lions, and Gavin Bates added 11.
• Logan Leck and Rhett Reynolds had 14 points apiece in No. 4 Shelby's 50-40 victory at Class C No. 3 and previously unbeaten Belt. Shelby led 26-25 at halftime, but widened its margin to 38-31 after three quarters. Reynolds scored six of his points in the final quarter. Aidan McDaniel finished with nine points for Belt.
Class C
• Cooper Frank and Baylor Pospisil scored 13 points apiece and No. 7 Bridger needed a fourth-quarter push to nip Plenty Coups 50-47 and remain perfect on the season. Quin Gillespie and Rod Zentner added nine apiece for the Scouts, who trailed 42-37 entering the fourth quarter. Irvin Crow scored 16 and Cyrus Caufield 12 for the Warriors.
• A 22-point performance by Matthew Kaiser helped No. 6 Twin Bridges to a 72-30 victory over Gardiner. Charlie Kruer added 15 points and Riky Puckett had 10 for the Falcons. Kaiser also grabbed five rebounds. Evan Geungerich had 11 points to lead Gardiner, and teammate John McDonald pulled down 10 rebounds.
• In an overtime shootout, Brand Ostler poured in 33 points and Ian Swanson nearly kept pace with 27 as Ennis rallied from seven down in the fourth quarter to tie it and then won 80-76 over Shields Valley. Only four players scored for the Rebels, but all reached double figures: Dylan Flatt with 33, Aidan Jenkins 22, Cole Flatt 11 and James Collins 10.
• William Sanguins scored 18 points and Kade Erickson provided 12 as Broadview-Lavina dug out of an early hole and rallied past Reed Point-Rapelje 53-29. Connor Glennie added eight for the Pirates, who trailed by eight points after the first quarter and four at halftime. Broadview-Lavina outscored the Renegades 35-7 in the second half. Chase Keating scored 16 to lead Reed Point-Rapelje.
• Rylan Doheny led three players in double figures and Dutton-Brady pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 55-47 triumph over Valier. Tyler Ellsworth added 14 and Tyce Erickson 10 for the DiamondBacks, who led by a point entering the final eight minutes. Brett Stoltz scored 16 and Brody Connelly 15 for the Panthers.
• Mayson Palen scored 14 points, Andrew Tallon chipped in with 11 and Philipsburg had 13 players score in a 69-34 romp over Lincoln. Andrew Brown scored 16 to lead the Lynx.
Girls Basketball
Class AA
• Alex Covill led a balanced offense with 12 points and No. 1 Missoula Hellgate remained unbeaten with a rugged 43-34 win over Kalispell Glacier. Bailee Sayler added nine for the Knights, who held a four-point lead before sneaking away in a 14-9 fourth quarter. Ellie Keller scored 18 for the Wolfpack, but no other player scored more than five points.
• Taylee Chirrick scored 21 points and Sydney Pierce added 14 as No. 3 Billings West won again, 56-35 over No. 5 Bozeman. Chirrick scored 14 first-half points, including West’s final six of the first quarter, to push the Bears from an 8-6 deficit to a 32-16 lead by halftime. The freshman also had team highs in rebounds (6) and steals (5). Gabby Klein scored 11 points and Avery Burkhart had 10 for the Hawks. West improved to 10-0, and their average margin of victory is 32.7 points.
• Lauren Lindseth came up big with 21 points and Shania Gardipee chipped in with 11 to lead Great Falls CMR past Belgrade 64-45. Alex Madsen added nine for the Rustlers, who led by four after one quarter and 11 at halftime. Grace Garvert led the Panthers with 13 points, and Naomi Reanier provided 11.
• Dani Bartsch had a big night with 22 points, Mara McGinley provided 15 more and Jaymee Sheridan backed them with 13 for No. 2 Helena Capital in a 65-38 romp over Missoula Sentinel. Brooke Stayner scored 13 and Challis Westwater eight for the Spartans.
Class A
• Ainsley Shipman scored 12 points and Dillon broke away from a two-point halftime deficit and defeated Hamilton 39-29. The Beavers led by five entering the fourth quarter. Layne Kearns led all scorers with 14 for the Broncs.
• No. 2 Havre got a game-high 19 points from Yelena Miller and 11 more from Lacy Waid in a 65-26 victory over Lewistown. Sadie Filius chipped in eight for the victorious Blue Ponies. Aniya Ross’ six points led Lewistown. Brooke Weinheimer had five for the Eagles.
• Isabelle Erickson drained 20 points and Mya Hansen added 15 to give No. 1 Billings Central a 63-32 dispatching of Glendive. Jillian Litwiller scored 16 and Madison Wahl eight for the Red Devils.
Class B
• Megan Baxter popped in 19 points and Faith Frields helped with 11 for No. 7 Thompson Falls in a 60-53 triumph over No. 10 Bigfork. Jody Detlaff added eight for the Blue Hawks, who led by 13 entering the fourth quarter. Emma Berreth led all scorers with 26 points and Callie Martinz had 10 for the Valkyries.
• Brooklyn Wyllie scored nine points and Columbus spread the scoring wealth in a 43-22 triumph over Three Forks. Payton West added eight points and the Cougars put nine players in the scoring column. Ashlyn Swenson scored seven for the Wolves.
• Lodge Grass beat Fairfield 55-49 for its fourth straight win. Lodge Grass’ Shantell Pretty On Top led all players with 22 points, and Diamond Amyotte added 14 for the Indians (7-7). Emma Woods led the Eagles with 15 points, and Tori Jones scored nine.
• Bailey Finn drained 23 points, Hailee Brandon helped with 13 and top-ranked Big Timber kept its perfect season moving along with a breezy 80-33 trouncing of Manhattan. Kameryn Ketcham and Emily Cooley produced nine apiece for the Herders, who led by four points after one quarter but embarked on a 31-6 surge over the next eight minutes. Olleca Severson scored 12 for the Tigers.
• Kyla Bohne scored 12 points, and Michael Shea and Jadyn Pluid added 10 apiece to propel No. 6 Eureka past Florence-Carlton 53-33. Kasidy Yoeman led the Falcons with 11, and Kylie Kovatch added 10.
Class C
• Mesa Butler and Alexis Hagl scored nine points apiece to lead balanced Harlowton-Ryegate over Fromberg 51-15. Nine players scored for the Engineers, who led by only four at halftime but upped the gap to 17 by halftime. Jaycie Lowery's 10 points paced the Falcons.
• Asha Comings scored 19 points, Rachel Ward added 18 and Philipsburg had little trouble in downing outgunned Lincoln 59-12. Reece Pitcher added 11 for the Prospectors, who allowed three points in each quarter to the Lynx. Jenna Templeton scored six for Lincoln.
• It was a sister act for No. 1 Fort Benton, as Emerson Giese scored 22 points and Aspen Giese produced 20 in a 74-23 drubbing of Chinook. Abby Clark added 12 for the Longhorns, who led 26-8 after one quarter in their first game since suffering a 56-51 to Class A power Havre. Bree Swanson paced the Sugarbeeters with eight points.
• Loni Orcutt paved the way with 14 points and Emma Valdez had 10 to lead Valier to its 61-38 victory over Dutton-Brady. Chloe Sealey had 14 points and Nadely Chapman provided 10 for the DiamondBacks.
• No. 7 Belt received 11 points from Lindsey Paulson and 10 from Raily Gliko in beating Class B Shelby 38-23. The Huskies led 29-10 at halftime, then survived a scoreless third quarter. Shelby experienced a scoreless second quarter. Maddison Underdal was responsible for 16 of Shelby's 23 points.
• Lacey Lawrence scored 13 points, Brooke Murnion provided 12 and Lindsay Lawrence chipped in with 11 as Jordan coasted past Plevna 64-29. Brenna Murnion added nine for the Mustangs, who led 18-5 after one quarter. Chloe Tudor and Jaeda Paul scored 11 apiece for Plevna.
• Kaitlyn McColly had her way with 25 points, Jaycee Erickson added 13 and Kelsee Cummings chipped in with 10 to power No. 2 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale over Frazer 80-5. Justine Smoker had three of Frazer's points.
20-Point Club
38: Kooper Oxarart, Malta
33: Brand Ostler, Ennis
33: Dylan Flatt, Shields Valley
27: Ian Swanson, Ennis
26: Beau Neal, Florence-Carlton
26: Emma Berreth, Bigfork
25: Kaitlyn McColly, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale
23: Bailey Finn, Big Timber
22: Matthew Kaiser, Twin Bridges
22: Caden Holgate, Manhattan
22: Tate Bowler, Manhattan
22: Aidan Jenkins, Shields Valley
22: Shantell Pretty On Top, Lodge Grass
22: Emerson Giese, Fort Benton
22: Dani Bartsch, Helena Capital
21: Taylor Chirrick, Billings West
21: Lauren Lindseth, Great Falls CMR
20: Beckett Arthur, Missoula Hellgate
20: Ozzie King, Deer Lodge
20: Aspen Giese, Fort Benton
20: Isabelle Erickson, Billings Central
