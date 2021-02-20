Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Drew Wyman scored 21 points, Tarel Rollins backed him with 19 and No. 2 Great Falls overwhelmed No. 5 Bozeman 70-33. Levi Torgerson added nine for the Bison, who led 23-6 after one quarter and upped the lead to 25 by halftime. Ryan Barnes scored eight to lead the Hawks.
• Billings Skyview made just 5 of 27 3-point attempts but the No. 4 Falcons still managed to walk away with a 58-39 win over Belgrade. Ky Kouba led the way for Skyview with 19 points, and Camron Ketchum added 12 and Payton Sanders 11. Skyview had 18 steals. Belgrade’s Ta’Veus Randle led all scorers with 23 points.
• Joston Cripe's 17 points led the way and Kalispell Flathead took care of business in overtime to defeat Helena 50-47. Ethan Vandenbosch chipped in with 12 for the Braves, who led by six at halftime. Evan Barber scored 17 and Kaden Huot 13 for the Bengals.
• Brayden Koch had the hot hand with 21 points and Helena Capital raced to a 16-point first-quarter lead en route to trouncing Kalispell Glacier 61-36. Malachi Syvrud added 14 for the Bruins. Connor Sullivan paced the Wolfpack with six points.
• Trey Wasson put up the biggest numbers with 21 points and Rogan Barnwell chipped in with 12 as Great Falls CMR pulled away in the second quarter on the way to a 65-51 victory over Bozeman Gallatin. The Rustlers trailed by two after one quarter but a 20-10 run gave them an eight-point halftime edge. Eli Hunter scored 18 and Rylan Schlepp nine for the Raptors.
CLASS A
• Riley Basta's 13 points led the way and Glendive rallied from a four-point deficit after one quarter to edge Laurel 47-40. Parker Buckley added nine for the Red Devils, who led by two at halftime and four after three quarters. Richard Cortese, Eli Weisenberger and Dalton Boehler shared scoring honors for the Locomotives with eight each.
• Wyatt Hayes, Devin Shelton and Brandon Finley scored eight points apiece and Frenchtown had just enough balance to offset 20 points from Butte Central's Dougie Peoples for a 44-39 triumph.
CLASS B
• Nathan Schraeder pumped in 21 points and Thompson Falls put five players into double figures scoring in surging past No. 7 Florence-Carlton 80-71. Kade Pardee scored 18, Cody Burk 13, Dante Micheli 12 and Tristan Subatch 10 for the Blue Hawks, who sprinted to a 29-15 first-quarter lead.
• Sean Gibson hit for 20 points and Joe Demontiney provided 18 as Rocky Boy built a big early lead, saw it slip to one by halftime, then pulled away in the second half to surprise No. 2 Shelby 68-56. Ben Crebs added 10 and Nacona Limberhand nine for the Stars, who pulled away with an 18-11 fourth quarter. Rhett Reynolds scored 22 and Logan Leck 11 for the Coyotes.
• Gavin Vandenacre led with 16 points, Devon Zeadow helped with 10 and Townsend took home the Elkhorn trophy with a 55-50 triumph over Jefferson. Ryan Racht scored eight for the Bulldogs, who trailed by three at halftime. Joe Visser's 21 points led all scorers for the Panthers, and Jake Genger added nine.
• Colby Martinez had the hot hand with 25 points and Columbus won at home over Shepherd 67-34. Martinez shot 11 of 13 from the floor, including 3 of 5 from 3-point territory. The Cougars also received 12 points and six rebounds from Mason Meier and 10 points from Caden Meier. Columbus led 35-20 at halftime, then went on a 20-8 run during the third quarter.The Cougars held a 26-15 rebounding edge and made nine 3-pointers. Malachi Warneke and Hayes Nydegger scored seven points apiece for Shepherd.
• Isak Epperly paced three players in double figures with 19 points and Bigfork used a big second quarter to romp past Anaconda 67-48. Walker Fisher added 16 and Dane Hanson 15 for the Vikings, who outscored the Copperheads 22-7 in the second quarter for a 15-point halftime lead. Eli Saltenberger scored 20 points and Landon Hurley 11 for Anaconda.
• Pierce Mortenson scored 15 points in leading Malta to a 47-30 road victory at Wolf Point. Teammates Kooper Oxarart and Connor Tuss contributed 10 points apiece. The Mustangs were in charge most of the way, constructing a 36-23 cushion after three quarters. Antoine Manning and Corey Martell had 11 points apiece for the Wolves.
• Jay Jetmore was tops with 18 points and Trey Allen backed him with 11 to lead No. 6 Red Lodge over Roundup 55-40. Corby Mann added eight for the Rams, who led by six at halftime and boosted the gap to 15 after three quarters. Kaide Griffith and Michael McHenry led Roundup with nine points apiece.
• Trevor Klind's 3-pointer in the second overtime made the difference as Glasgow outlasted visiting Sidney 61-60 in double overtime. The Scotties outscored the Class A Eagles 3-2 in the second OT. The 3-pointer was Klind's only points on the night. Keigan Skolrud led Glasgow with a game-high 27 points, including three in the first OT. Hunter Collinsworth chipped in with 15 overall. The game was knotted at 51-all at the end of regulation and 58-all after the first OT. Sidney was led by Kaston LeRoy and Jerome Entz with 15 points apiece. Parker Sinks added 14.
District 3B
• Damon Gros Ventre (22) points and Jadence Archilta (20) were double trouble for top-ranked Lodge Grass, which broke to a 13-point halftime lead and outlasted No. 10 Colstrip 77-70 for the championship. Gros Ventre and Archilta also had five rebounds apiece. Malachi Littlenest scored 15 and DC Stewart 10 for the Indians. Caleb Cole had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Rilee Small-Fisher scored 17 points and Kylan Mendoza 14 for the Colts.
• Journey Emerson led the way with 27 points, nine rebounds and two steals as Lame Deer pulled away from a tie after three quarters to down Baker 62-54 for third place and a play-in spot at divisionals. David Wick added nine points and Jerell Hiwalker hauled down 11 rebounds for the Morning Stars, who outscored the Spartans 24-16 in the fourth quarter. Logan Grahm scored 19 points and Konner Flint and Jaxon Tronstad added 11 apiece for Baker. Tronstad also had seven rebounds.
CLASS C
District 3C
• Unbeaten and top-ranked Scobey captured the championship in convincing fashion by defeating Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 70-35. Caden Handran led the way with 16 points, followed closely by teammates Parker Cromwell (15), Aidan Fishell (14) and Jayce Tande (11). Scobey jumped ahead 16-3 in the first quarter and was in control 26-14 by halftime. The Spartans added 26 points in the third quarter alone to build a 52-29 lead. Handran had 14 of his points in the quarter. Jon Rey Taylor led S-W-H with 12 points.
• Zarek Jones scored 17 points, Julian Benson had 14 and Michael Jaynes backed them with 12 as Dodson jumped to an 11-point lead after one quarter and fended off Lustre Christian 56-42 for third place. Cayden Klatt scored 17 and Elijah Lenihan nine for Lustre.
District 4C
• Dillon Gee scored 18 points, Marcus Mader added 16 and Broadus nipped Melstone 49-48 for the district crown. Bryce Grebe scored a game-high 20 to lead Melstone in the nip-and-tuck game.
• Turner Tooke scored 11 points, Jaden Pardee was right behind him with 10 and Ekalaka jumped to a nine-point first-quarter lead and held on to down Wibaux in the third-place game. Birch Obrigewitch led the Longhorns with nine.
District 6C
• Baylor Pospisil topped his team in scoring again with 19 points as No. 7 Bridger staged a fourth-quarter comeback to trip Harlowton-Ryegate for the title. Jace Weimer and Quin Gillespie added 10 apiece for the Scouts, who outscored the Enginners 14-9 over the final eight minutes. Colter Woldstad scored 15 and Ryan Fenley 13 for Harlowton-Ryegate.
• Kade Erickson drained 26 points and Hunter Brown backed him with 19 as Broadview-Lavina used a decisive third quarter to roll past Plenty Coups 66-49 in the third-place game. William Sanguins scored 14 for the Pirates, who led by five at halftime and increased the margin to 16 after three quarters. Irvin Crow led all scorers with 26 for the Warriors.
• Zane Plainfeather led four players in double figures with 16 points and Plenty Coups recovered from an early deep hole to down Park City 67-59 and advance to the consolation final. Toko Stops scored 15, Cyrus Caufield 13 and Sean Longroach 10 for the Warriors, who trailed by 10 after one quarter but tied it 30-all by halftime. Tucker Johnstone scored 18, Jake Gauthier 14 and Ben Kessler 11 for the Panthers.
District 8C
• Walker Doman continued his torrid day with 25 points — giving him 51 for the day — and Derrik Zimmerman popped in 17 as Winnett-Grass Range controlled the game from start to finish in a a 77-58 triumph over Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap for third place. Cy Nunn added 13 for the Rams, who led by 12 at halftime en route to securing a divisional berth. Carson Stevenson scored 15 and Carter Derks nine for the Titans.
• Carson Stevenson scored 15 points and Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap rolled to a 15-point halftime lead and dumped Geraldine-Highwood 58-37 to advance to the consolation final against Winnett-Grass Range. Carter Derks scored nine and Rowdy Smith eight for the Titans, who increased their margin to 21 after three quarters. Orrin Harris led the Rivals with 19 and Cole Noble added nine.
• Walker Doman had the hot hand with 26 points and Winnett-Grass Range used a decisive second quarter to put Denton-Geyser-Stanford at arm's length and move into the consolation final with a 53-41 triumph. Derrik Zimmerman added nine for the Rams, who trailed by a point after one quarter and took a seven-point lead into halftime. Ace Becker scored 15 points and Kain Vincent 12 for the Bearcats.
District 9C
• Behind 22 points from Hayden Diekhans, No. 8 Fort Benton ran away with the district crown by routing Chinook 57-40. Devin Bird added 14 for the Longhorns, who led by eight after one quarter and put away the game with a 13-6 fourth quarter. Oshar Pula, Toby Niederegger and Ethan Bell scored 11 apiece for the Sugarbeeters.
• Blake Harmon scored 20 points and brother Kyle Harmon provided 13 as Chester-Joplin-Inverness jumped to an 11-point halftime lead and stayed the course for a 52-39 win over Box Elder to finish third and earn a berth at divisionals. Braden Mattson and Kealy Haaland chipped in with nine for the Hawks. Tyrus LaMere had 10 and Gabe Saddler eight for Box Elder.
District 10C
• Tyler Ellsworth paced his team in scoring for the second consecutive game with 19 points and Dutton-Brady rode a huge third quarter to a 52-34 rout of Sunburst for third place and a spot at divisionals. Rylan Doheny chipped in with 13 points for the DiamondBacks, who broke from a 22-all halftime tie with a 22-3 third quarter. Cade Hansen scored 14 points for the Refiners.
• Tyler Ellsworth led with 13 points, Rylan Doheny added 10 and Dutton-Brady moved on to the consolation final with a 53-25 drubbing of Valier. Ten players registered in the scoring column for the DiamondBacks, who broke from a tie after the first quarter to lead by seven at halftime and put away the game with a 16-2 fourth quarter. Kamden Broesder led the Panthers with 13 points.
• Thirteen points from Stanley Jarvis and a huge third quarter sent Sunburst into the consolation final with a 49-41 win over Cascade. Jaden Koon added 11 points and Cade Hansen 10 for the Refiners, who were down six at halftime before unleashing a 22-7 blitz in the next eight minutes. Tim Achte score 14 and Gabe Waters 10 for the Badgers.
District 12C
• Undefeated and No. 2 Manhattan Christian was beaten by once-beaten and No. 6 Twin Bridges 52-44 in the championship game. Playing on the Eagles' home court, the Falcons received 24 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots from Matthew Kaiser. Teammate Charlie Kruer finished with nine points and 13 rebounds. Seth Amunrud led the Eagles with 15 points and six steals. Caidin Hill added nine rebounds and four steals.Twin Bridges led 19-15 at halftime and 35-24 going into the fourth quarter. The Falcons shot 20 of 34 from the foul line. The Eagles made just 20.5% of their field-goal attempts.
District 13C
• Riley Reimer scored 13 points and No. 5 Valley Christian staved off a stern challenge from Philipsburg for a 48-39 win and the district championship. Brennan Cox and Eyan Becker scored eight apiece for the one-loss Eagles, who outscored the Prospectors 21-11 in the final quarter to pull away. Kade Cutler scored 10 and Brian Ward nine for Philipsburg.
• Drummond stopped visiting Darby in the consolation final 38-32. The Trojans trailed by two heading into the final quarter but outscored the Tigers 14-6 down the stretch. Darby's Cullen Duggan led all scorers with 13 points. Trey Phillips led a balanced Drummond attack with 10 points and teammate Caleb Parke added nine.
District 14C
• Caleb Ball led the way with 19 points and St. Regis rebounded from a seven-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to down Alberton-Superior for the district crown. Andrew Sanford scored 17 and Tanner Day 10 for the Tigers, who outscored the Mountain Cats 15-5 in the final eight minutes. Aaron Waddle led all scorers with 24 points, Danner Haskins added 13 and Orion Plaake provided 10 for Alberton-Superior.
• Phil Marquez had a big night with 21 points and Roper Edwards pitched in with nine as Charlo rallied in the fourth quarter for a 46-42 win over Hot Springs for third place. Steson Reum added eight for the Vikings, who trailed 35-31 entering the final eight minutes. Jack McAllister scored 17 and Kyle Lawson nine for the Savage Heat.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• Allie Cummings scored 15 points, Brenna Linse added 11 and Billings Senior rallied in the fourth quarter to surprise No. 3 and previously unbeaten Billings West 43-42. The Broncs entered the final eight minutes trailing 39-33. Layla Baumann scored 12 and Sydney Pierce nine for West. Senior’s win ended West’s 28-game winning streak datingk to last season, and a 31-game Eastern AA regular-season winning streak. The Bears last lost a conference game on Jan. 19, 2019.
• Jessi Henckel scored 15 points and Brooke Berry added 12 points in Billings Skyview’s 59-36 win over Belgrade. The fourth-ranked Falcons led 27-16 at the half but put the game away in the third by outscoring the Panthers 21-2. Naomi Reanier led Belgrade with 14 points.
• Liz Heuiser had a big afternoon with 17 points and Helena recovered from a three-point halftime hole to down Kalispell Flathead 44-30. The Bengals outscored the Bravettes 18-9 in the third quarter. Clare Converse scored 10 for Flathead.
• Dani Bartsch drained 18 points to lead four players in double figures and No. 2 Helena Capital pummeled Kalispell Glacier 63-44. Mara McGinley, Audrey Hofer and Paige Bartsch all scored 12 for the Bruins, who led by 10 at halftime and built the margin to 22 after three quarters. Ellie Keller scored 14 for the Wolfpack.
• Alex Madsen scored 14 points, Chloe Pace produced 12 and Shania Gardipee did her share with 10 to lead Great Falls CMR past Bozeman Gallatin 66-45. Aspen Evenson scored 18 to lead all scorers for the Raptors, and Makinlee Naffziger added 14 and Keaton Lynn 10.
CLASS A
• Brooke Badovinac scored 10 points and hit the tie-breaking shot in the waning moments to give Butte Central a 38-36 win over Frenchtown. Delaney Hasquet led the Maroons with 11 points. Demi Smith scored 12 and Maddy Eggers 10 for the Broncs, who led by two entering the final eight minutes.
• Walker Running Crane led all scorers with 18 points to help Browning defeat Whitefish 39-31. The Indians led by a point entering the fourth quarter before outscoring the Bulldogs 17-10. Gracie Smyley scored 12 for Whitefish, which led by five at halftime.
CLASS B
• Rachel Van Blaricom's 19 points paved the way as Jefferson regrouped from a three-point deficit after three quarters to topple Townsend 52-27 in an Elkhorn showdown. Cia Stuber added nine for the Panthers, who used an 11-2 second quarter to lead by six at halftime and then went on a 19-6 third-quarter surge. Kennedy Vogl scored seven for the Bulldogs.
• No. 8 Anaconda steamrolled to a 69-30 home win over Bigfork as Makena Patrick scored 20 points. Alyssa Peterson added 11 and Sami Johnson 10 for the Copperheads. Maddison Chappius scored eight points and Callie Martinez six to lead the Valkyries.
• Sawyer Wiggs scored 13 points and Payton West provided 11 as Columbus jumped to a 17-4 lead and cruised to a 45-28 win over Shepherd. Ashley Carroll scored nine points for the Fillies.
• Brynna Wolfe put in 13 points and Jada Clarkson and Lindsay Briggs scored 11 apiece to help Whitehall top Three Forks 53-37. The Trojans turned an 18-16 halftime lead into the double-digit win by outscoring the Wolves 35-21 in the second half. Jasymn Murphy led Three Forks with 11 points.
• Megan Baxter was on fire with 27 points as No. 5 Thompson Falls drubbed Florence-Carlton 55-30. Jody Detlaff and Riley Wilson added eight apiece for the Blue Hawks.
• Vivi McDermott had the hot hand with 22 points and Maddison Underdal backed her with 18 to propel Shelby past Rocky Boy 65-48. Jori Clary added 14 for the Coyotes, who led by 13 at halftime. Kirsten LaMere topped the Stars with 17 and Ella Moore added nine.
• Gabi Bell and Taya Trottier led four players in double figures with 16 points apiece and Harlem built a seven-point first-quarter lead and maintained it for a 68-61 win over Poplar. Chloe Messerly provided 11 points and Alaynee Hawley 10 for the Wildcats. The Indians also had four players in double figures Morgen Nordwick (14), Macey Dionne (13), Teagan Escarcega (12) and Keandra Martell (10).
• Blythe Sealey scored 15 points and Tia Stahl was right with her at 14 as No. 3 Roundup had little trouble in dispatching Red Lodge 52-27. Meghan Eiselein chipped in with 11 for the Panthers. Emma Evenson had five for the Rams.
• Allison Kunze topped four players in double figures with 13 points and No. 4 Malta bolted to a 16-5 lead and coasted past Wolf Point 62-37. Kylie Hunter scored 12, Maddie Williamson 11 and Addy Anderson 10 for the M-ettes. J'Elle Garfield led the Wolves with 10, and JayLee Azure offered nine.
• Daley Aune's 18 points helped Glasgow down visiting Sidney 39-27. Aune scored 14 of her points in the second half to help break open a tight game. Olivia Schoepp finished with 13 points for Class A Sidney.
District 3B
• Baily Egan poured in 21 points and had four steals, Canzas Hisbadhorse provided 10 points and nine rebounds, and Maddie Bigback added 10 points to lead No. 2 Colstrip to a 61-36 drubbing of No. 9 and defending state co-champion Forsyth. The Fillies led by five at halftime and began to blow it open with a 19-10 third quarter. Lindsey Hein had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead the Dogies.
• Emily Shumaker scored 16 points and hauled down seven rebounds, and Peyton Janeway added a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds as Baker held off a late Lodge Grass surge to down the Indains 59-55 and earn the third-place trophy. Mya Hadley added 11 for the Spartans, who led by 10 points with three minutes to play and saw the lead drop to one before holding on. Shantell Pretty On Top was nearly unstoppable with 30 points for Lodge Grass, and Jordan Jefferson provided 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
CLASS C
District 3C
• Kia Wasson had the hot hand with 20 points, Jaycee Erickson was right there with 19 and No. 2 Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale poured it on No. 10 Scobey 67-31 for the district crown. Kaitlyn McColly provided 14 more points for the Mavericks, who led 16-3 after one quarter. Gracee Lekvold scored 14 for the Spartans.
• Alexa Reddig led three players in double figures with 19 points and Lustre Christian made 10 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off Dodson 51-49 for third place. Reddig was 4-for-4 from the line and scored six points in the final eight minutes. Ashley O'Hara and Grace Brown added 10 apiece for Lustre. Melony Fetter scored 17 and Kataya KillEagle 14 for Dodson.
District 4C
• Heidi LaBree's 18 points led the way and Ekalaka pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 45-38 triumph over No. 6 Melstone for the title. Ella Owen and Codi Melton scored 11 apiece for Ekalaka, which led by a point entering the final eight minutes. Kayla Kombol scored 16 and Koye Rindal 13 for Melstone.
• Lacey Lawrence scored 10 points to lead nine Jordan players in the scoring column and the Mustangs earned third place with a 43-12 rout of Custer-Hysham. Abby Pierce added nine for Jordan. Brooklyn Ragland topped the Rebels with five points. Both teams qualify for divisionals.
District 6C
• Emily Adkins paved the way with 16 points and Bridger rallied from a seven-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to defeat Harlowton-Ryegate 38-32 and win the championship. Hope Buessing scored eight for the Scouts, who outscored the Engineers 16-3 over the final eight minutes. Karli Lane scored 12 and Mesa Butler 11 for the Engineers.
• Hailey Croft scored 13 points, Brighid Doll added 11 and Roberts pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 40-32 win over Park City and a berth in the consolation final. Emma DeVries added 10 for the Rockets, who led by one point entering the final eight minutes before outscoring the Panthers 12-5. Abby Hoffman scored 12 for Park City.
District 8C
• Madeline Heggem scored 12 points to help No. 8 Roy-Winifred edge No. 7 Belt 35-28 for the district crown. The Outlaws held a 19-18 edge at halftime and held the Huskies to a long free throw in the third quarter to gain a bigger edge and lead 24-19. Lindsey Paulson led the Huskies with 10 points. The Outlaws’ win ended a 15-game winning streak for the Huskies, and Roy-Winifred leads the season series 2-1.
• Emma Bye scored nine points and Geraldine-Highwood secured a berth at divisionals by squeaking past Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 37-35 for third place. Jonna McCullough scored seven for the Rivals, who led by five entering the fourth quarter. Rabecca Lynn, Leisetta Martin and Danielle Horan all scored seven for the Titans.
District 9C
• Jade Wendland's 3-pointer with 14 seconds in overtime backed Kenidee Wolery's team-high 20 points as North Star shocked top-ranked and once-beaten Fort Benton 61-58 for the first district championship in school history. Wendland finished with 15 points, Shayla Borlaug 13 and Laynie Sattoriva 10 for the Knights, who raced to a 25-11 first-quarter lead and watched the Longhorns claw back. Emerson Giese led all scorers with 24 points for Fort Benton, which also received 12 from Aspen Giese and 11 from Ashlee Wang. Both teams advance to divisionals.
• Kyla Momberg poured in 28 points — 15 in the first quarter and Box Elder built a 20-6 lead — as the Bears earned the third-place trophy and a berth at divisionals with a 51-33 romp over Turner. Momberg had nine field goals and made five fourth-quarter free throws. Shyann Krass scored 15 and Brandy Calvert eight for the Tornadoes.
District 10C
• Payton Levine tossed in 19 points and Olivia Isakson 18 as Augusta claimed the championship with a 63-49 victory over Valier. Augusta used a 23-point second quarter to lead 39-28 by intermission. Levine scored 11 in the first half and Isakson 10. Valier received 14 points from Emma Valdez and Hannah Monroe. Loni Orcutt added 11.
• Jessy Barger scored 12 points — including three of Cascade's four points in overtime — as the Badgers took third place by nipping Simms 48-47. Caybree Ludvigson and Madison Wilson added nine apiece for the Badgers, who led 13-3 after one quarter but saw the Tigers come all the way back to lead by a point entering the final quarter. Laura Zeitzke scored 16 for Simms.
• Caybree Ludvigson paced all scorers with 14 points as Cascade started quickly and held off Power 42-36 to qualify for the consolation final. Jessy Barger added eight for the Badgers, who led 13-6 after one quarter and kept the Pirates at arm's length thereafter. Kinsey May scored 12 and Sierra Sievers eight for Power.
• Laura Zeitzke scored 14 points and Simms raced to a 20-5 lead in the first quarter and fended off Heart Butte 55-49 to advance to a consolation final meeting with Cascade. Faith Affliege added 11 and Lilly Woodhouse nine for the Tigers, who saw their lead dwindle to four entering the fourth quarter. Lish Spoonhunter scored 15, and Bobbi Tailfeathers, Sadee Cree Medicine and Sugar Spoonhunter all had 10 for the Warriors.
District 12C
• Fourth-ranked Manhattan Christian claimed the district title and remained undefeated with a 42-32 win over Ennis in the championship game. Kiersten Van Kirk scored 12 points for the Eagles (19-0), who limited the Mustangs to 10 second-half points. Landri Paladichuk led Ennis with 11 points.
District 13C
• Seeley-Swan won the title and the league's top seed to the divisional tournament with a 61-45 win over Philipsburg at home. Bethany Hoag led the fourth-ranked Blackhawks with 18 points, Sariah Maughan added 14, Emily Maughan 12 and Klaire Kovatch 10. Seeley-Swan's 36-12 halftime lead was too much for the Prospectors, who got 16 points from Asha Comings and 11 apiece from Amelia Hill and Reece Pitcher.
