Editor's note: Full Court Press will be updated as we receive results.
Boys Basketball
CLASS AA
• Jacksen Burckley scored 19 points and Liam Romei helped with 17 as Billings Senior jumped to a seven-point lead after one quarter and held on to down Bozeman Gallatin 66-53. Reagan Walker added 12 for the Broncs, who led by 14 at halftime. Tyler Nansel and Rylan Schlepp scored 14 points each for the Raptors.
• Hayden Opitz scored 16 points and Helena Capital bolted to a 13-point lead after one quarter and maintained the margin to the final horn in a 43-30 crosstown win over Helena. Trysten Mooney scored eight for the Bruins, who led by 17 entering the fourth quarter. Bergin Luker scored eight for the Bengals.
• Host Billings Skyview drilled 13 3-pointers in beating Great Falls CMR 72-42. Ten Falcons buried threes, with Ky Kouba leading the way with three. Abe Sybert also helped spur the Falcons with his game-high 15 points. Brooks Nelson and Kouba added 12 apiece. Skyview jumped ahead 27-8 in the first quarter. It was a 44-11 spread by halftime. Skyview shot 13 of 25 from 3-point territory. Trey Wasson led CMR with 12 points.
CLASS A
Eastern A
• A put-back from Brock Blatter with less than 15 seconds left turned out to be the game-winner in No. 4 Billings Central’s 47-46 divisional title win over No. 3 Laurel. Blatter scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Junior Brackenridge had 10 points, Malachi Stewart had nine and Marcus Wittman added eight points, four rebounds and three assists for the Rams. Wylee Schnetter led the Locos with 13 points, and Colter Bales finished with 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.
• Lewistown claimed the divisional consolation trophy with a 66-60 overtime win over Hardin. Royce Robinson led all players with 25 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Bryce Graham had 13 points and eight rebounds, Luke Clinton had 11 points and eight boards, and Fisher Brown added 11 points for the Golden Eagles. Kevion Ladson led Hardin with 15 points and six rebounds, Teivon Ramos had 12 points and Hance Three Irons added 10. Both teams qualify for the state tournament next week in Great Falls.
• Luke Clinton paced a balanced Lewistown offense with 17 points and the Golden Eagles soared into the consolation final with a 62-39 rout of No. 5 Glendive. Jalen Robinson added 13 for Lewistown, which opened a 13-point halftime lead and won the final two quarters by four points each. Ten players scored for the Golden Eagles. Riley Basta scored 10 for the Red Devils. Lewistown meets Hardin for third place.
• Hardin returned to the state tournament for the sixth straight season with a 62-55 win over Havre in a loser-out game. Hardin’s Bryson Roger scored a game-high 20 points (10 of 11 free throws), and Teivon Ramos added 19. Clint Owens scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Kellen Detrick had 17 points and five boards and Caden Jenkins added 10 points. Hardin led 17-12 after one quarter, 26-23 at halftime and 40-38 through three quarters.
Western A
• Jonathan Kirkley scored 15 points and top-ranked Dillon kept its perfect season rolling with a 42-32 victory over No. 2 Polson for the divisional championship. Cole Truman added eight for the Beavers, who led by one point entering the fourth quarter but outscored the Pirates 19-11 from there. Colton Graham scored 15 and Xavier Fisher nine for Polson.
• Elijah Tonasket took scoring honors with 18 points, Girma Detwiler added 12 and Ronan took over in the third quarter and then held off a Butte Central rally to win 54-49 for third place. The Chiefs outscored the Maroons by nine in the third quarter to lead 41-32 entering the last eight minutes. Dougie Peoples scored 19 and Egan Lester 15 for Butte Central. Both teams advance to the state tournament in Great Falls next week.
• Kyle Holter scored 16 points, Dougie Peoples added 15 and Butte Central rallied in the second half for a 49-38 win over Hamilton to move into the consolation final against Ronan. Drew Badovinac added eight for the Maroons, who trailed by 11 at halftime. Austin Drake scored 20 and Liam O'Connell nine for the Broncs.
• Leonard Burke was nearly unstoppable with 38 points and Ronan needed nearly every one in holding off Frenchtown 62-59 for a berth in the consolation final against Butte Central. The teams were tied after one quarter and at halftime, but the Chiefs led by five entering the fourth quarter. Elijah Tonasket backed Burke with 10 points. Brandon Finley scored 20, Wyatt Hayes 16 and Carson Shepard 10 for the Broncs.
CLASS B
District 1B
• In the game of the day, Logan Leck poured in 27 points and Montana Griz commit Rhett Reynolds added 19 to lead No. 4 Shelby to a nip-and-tuck nail-biter over No. 5 Fairfield 71-70 in double overtime for the championship. Neither team led by more than a point at the end of a quarter and the game was tied at 57-all after regulation play. Taylor Parsons scored nine to help the Coyotes' cause. Kaelob Flores and Daniel Faith had 14 apiece to lead the Eagles, and Brayden Kolwyck provided 11.
• Joe Demontiney pumped in 23 points, Ben Crebs added 15 and Rocky Boy held off a late Conrad rally to finish third with a 58-52 win over the Cowboys. Sean Gibson added 11 for the Bears, who led by 13 entering the fourth quarter.
• In the other game, Cut Bank downed Great Falls Central 47-32 for fifth place.
District 2B
• Malta defeated Glasgow 48-38 to win the district crown. In the third-place game, Harlem outlasted Wolf Point 73-66.
District 4B
• Nate Bouchard led No. 3 Huntley Project with 22 points and six rebounds and Jake Fox chipped in with eight points as the Red Devils slipped by Columbus in 45-42 for the district championship. The game featured eight ties and six lead changes. Colby Martinez scored 18 and Caden Meier 13 for the Cougars.
• Trey Allen dumped in points and No. 6 Red Lodge broke away from a one-point halftime lead to down Joliet 45-35 to earn third place and advance to divisional play. Jay Jetmore added nine for the Rams, who led by five after three quarters. Kelly Lind provided eight points for the J-Hawks.
District 5B
• Caden Holgate dumped in 20 points and Corban Johnson added 14 for No. 2 Manhattan, which bounced back from a four-point halftime deficit to rally past Townsend 65-59 for the district title. Tate Bowler helped with 12 for the Tigers, who outscored the Bulldogs 22-15 in the third quarter. Gavin Vandenacre scored 17, Trey Hoveland 13, Ryan Racht 11 and Braden Racht 10 for Townsend.
• In the third-place game, Three Forks edged Big Timber 50-47.
CLASS C
Northern C
• Hayden Diekhans drained 20 points to lead No. 8 Fort Benton to a dramatic 46-45 double-overtime victory over No. 2 Belt for the divisional crown. Jaxen DeHaven scored nine for the Longhorns, who led by seven entering the fourth quarter. Aidan McDaniel scored 13, Bridger Vogl 12 and Garrett Metrione nine for the Huskies.
• Ethan Bell capped a huge day with 29 points — including 16-for-16 from the free-throw line in the second half — to lead four players in double figures as Chinook raced past Heart Butte 76-59 for the third-place trophy. Toby Niederegger scored 17 points, and Reese Elliot and Oskar Pula provided 13 each for the Sugarbeeters. Jordan Calf Looking led four players in double figures with 15 points for Heart Butte. Cameron Falcon added 13, Thomas Young Running Crane 11 and Dillon Kipp 10.
• Jordan Calf Looking led the way with 18 points as Heart Butte pulled away from a one-point halftime lead to outlast No. 9 Simms 63-55 to move into the divisional consolation final. Cameron Falcon scored 15 and Dillon Kipp provided 13 for the Warriors. Dallin Nelson finished his season with a 22-point morning, and Carter McDowell added 16 for the Tigers, who lost their final two games after starting the season 17-0.
• Ethan Bell pumped in 24 points and Chinook bounced back from his one-point overtime heart-breaker on Friday night to trounce Roy-Winifred 65-41 to earn a shot at Heart Butte in the consolation final. Reese Elliot added 16 and Toby Niederegger 10 for the Sugarbeeters, who led by nine after one quarter and built the lead from there. Justin Stulc led all scorers with 25 for the Outlaws.
Southern C
• Chance Goltz paced four players in double figures with 16 points to lead No. 7 Bridger to the divisional championship with a 65-50 romp over Broadus. Baylor Pospisil added 13, Cooper Frank 11 and Lucious Payovich 10 for the Scouts. Dillon Gee topped the Hawks with 16, followed by Marus Mader with 14 and Wyatt Gee 13. The loss forces Broadus into a challenge game against Melstone at 6 p.m. Monday in Miles City for a state berth.
• Bryce Grebe had the hot hand with 31 points and Tyler Kombol added 18 as the duo combined for all but two of Melstone's points in a 51-49 triumph over Harlowton-Ryegate for third place and a challenge matchup with Broadus. The Broncs led by four at halftime and outscored the Engineers 7-5 in OT. Joe Alvarez scored 21 points and Colter Woldstad provided 13 for Harlowton-Ryegate.
• Gus Adams led three players in double figures with 18 points as Melstone eliminated Plenty Coups 60-41 to move into the consolation final against Harlowton-Ryegate. Bryce Grebe added 17 and Tyler Kombol 16 for the Broncs, who led by two after one quarter but upped it to nine at halftime and 21 after three quarters. Zane Plainfeather led the Warriors with 14 points.
• Colter Woldstad scored 13 points, Ryan Fenley added 11 and Joe Alvarez had 10 as No. 10 Harlowton-Ryegate regrouped from its dramatic overtime loss Friday night to KO Wibaux 53-43 and earn a slot in the consolation final. On the morning after the Engineers rallied from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit only to fall in OT, they jumped to a 16-2 lead after one quarter. Colten Miske scored 11 points, and Kreed Eskew and Birch Obrigewitch added 10 apiece for the Longhorns.
Western C
• Logan Leep scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds, Seth Amunrud produced 15 points and nine rebounds, and No. 3 Manhattan Christian avenged its only defeat of the season by crushing No. 4 Twin Bridges 67-23 to win the divisional title. Willem Kimm added 14 points and nine boards for the Eagles, who led 31-11 at halftime. Tate Smith scored six for the Falcons, who were 7-for-46 (15.2%) from the floor a week after knocking off Manhattan Christian for the district crown.
• Jackson Nye's 18 points led the way as Harrison-Willow Creek jumped to an eight-point first-quarter lead and built it from there for a 59-32 win over Philipsburg to move into the consolation final. Luke Cima provided 14 points and Kyle Homner 10 for the Wildcats. Brian Ward led the Prospectors with 12 points.
• In other games, Shields Valley thumped No. 6 Valley Christian 64-45 to move into the third-place game against Harrison-Willow Creek. The Rebels won that game as well, 56-41.
Girls Basketball
CLASS AA
• Paige Bartsch scored 14 points and sister Dani Bartsch added 12 in their final regular-season game for Helena Capital as the No. 1 Bruins shifted into auto-pilot for a 41-27 win over Missoula Big Sky. Parklyn Heller added nine for Capital, which led by nine after one quarter and 15 at halftime. Corbyn Sandau paced the Eagles with eight points.
• Sydney Pierce scored 11 points, Kaitlin Grossman added 10 points and seven rebounds, and No. 3 Billings West reversed a one-point deficit after one quarter and rolled to a 58-36 win over Great Falls. Kaycee Rider added nine for the Golden Bears, who led by six at halftime but made it 19 after three quarters. Alison Harris scored 10 points and led with six rebounds for the Bison.
• Alex Covill hit for 16 points, Bailee Sayler chipped in with 10 and No. 2 Missoula Hellgate raced to a 14-point lead after one quarter and coasted past Kalispell Flathead 46-25. Kennedy Moore scored 12 to lead the Bravettes.
• Cami Harris hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points to help No. 4 Billings Skyview defeat Great Falls CMR 60-26. Brooke Berry added 14 points and Breanna Williams had 13 for the Falcons, who led 33-15 by halftime. Lauren Wilkins scored six for the Rustlers.
• Allie Cummings connected for 14 points, including three 3-pointers, and Billings Senior cruised to a 57-24 win at Bozeman Gallatin. Olivia LaBeau added 10 points for the Broncs. Senior was in command 31-15 by halftime. Makyah Albrecht led Gallatin with eight points.
CLASS A
Eastern A
• Mya Hansen hit the go-ahead basket on a driving layup with 8.3 seconds to go and top-ranked Billings Central hung on to beat No. 2 Havre 44-43 in the championship game. Havre's Sadie Filius was awarded two free throws with 0.1 seconds left but both shots hit off the back of the rim. Hansen and Isabelle Erickson scored 13 points apiece for Billings Central, which won the divisional title for the third straight year. Filius led the Blue Ponies with 15 points. Kylie Walker added 13 points, all in the second half, and Yelena Miller had 10 points for Havre. The game featured 12 ties and 14 lead changes.
• Kylee Old Elk and Alyssa Pretty Weasel each scored 11 points as No. 3 Hardin took out Glendive 50-39 in the third-place game. The Bulldogs outrebounded the Red Devils 45-15, led by nine from Nevaeh Alden. Jillian Littwiller pumped in a game-high 19 points for Glendive, and Codi Nagle had a game-high 11 rebounds.
• Third-ranked Hardin earned its way back to the state tournament after a 58-33 elimination win over No. 5 Laurel. Kamber Good Luck buried 6 3-pointers on 8 attempts and finished with 23 points. Overall, the Bulldogs made 10 of 19 from the 3-point line. Hardin, which lost to No. 2 Havre in the semifinals, had a 33-13 lead by halftime and never trailed. Morgan Maack led Laurel with 10 points by going 8 for 10 from the foul line.
• Glendive earned its first state tournament berth since the 2017-18 season with a morning win over Livingston, 45-27. Madison Wahl scored 21 points and had four steals for the Red Devils, who held Livingston to 10 second-half points. Glendive also shot 50% from the floor in the second half. Taylor Young scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Rangers.
Western A
• Maddie Robison had a big night with 21 points to lead unbeaten and fourth-ranked Columbia Falls past Ronan 59-54 for the divisional crown. La Kia Hill helped with 13 points and Hannah Schweikert produced 10 for the Wildkats, who led by 11 at halftime and saw the Maidens pull within three after three quarters. Areanna Burke and Jaylea Lunceford scored 11 apiece for Ronan, which also received 10 from Olivia Heiner.
• Layne Learns paced Hamilton with 18 points and the Broncs built a nine-point first-quarter lead and held on to KO Whitefish 31-28 for the third-place trophy. Gracie Smyley topped the Bulldogs with 11 points. Both teams earned berths at the state tournament next week in Great Falls.
• Grace Smyley led with 16 points, Brook Smith added 13 and Jadi Walburn chipped in with 12 as Whitefish recovered from a five-point deficit at the end of one quarter to knock out Browning 56-48. The Bulldogs outscored the Indians 15-7 in the second quarter to lead by three at halftime. Tatum Running Crane scored 16 and Chalissa Kipp 12 for Browning.
• Layne Kearns scored 16 points and Mya Winkler helped with 11 as Hamilton stayed alive with a 48-37 triumph over Dillon. The Broncs won the first three quarters in building a 15-point lead entering the final eight minutes. Ainsley Shipman topped the Beavers with 15 points.
CLASS B
District 2B
• Maddie Williamson paved the way with 16 points and Addy Anderson backed her with 14 to help No. 4 Malta regroup from a four-point deficit after one quarter to tip Glasgow 58-53 for the district crown. The M-ettes led by one at halftime and five after three quarters. Abrianna Nielsen scored 23 and Carly Nelson 10 for the Scotties.
• Taya Trottier's 17 points led the way for Harlem, which created a seven-point gap after one quarter and held on to defeat Wolf Point 40-37 in the third-place game. Alaynee Hawley backed her with 10 for the Wildcats. Sierra Hamilton and JayLee Azure scored nine apiece to lead the Wolves.
District 4B
• Payton West provided 17 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots as Columbus ruled over the 4B with a 39-30 win over Roundup in the championship game. The Cougars limited the Panthers to just five first-half points. It was 15-5, in favor of Columbus, at halftime and 30-17 going into the fourth quarter. Roundup shot just 12.5%. Sawyer Wiggs contributed 10 points for Columbus, which hit 45% of its shots. Molly Hamilton knocked down a pair of 3-pointers. Tia Stahl finished with eight points for Roundup.
• Merrin Schwend led with 13 points, and Skyler Wright hauled down 15 rebounds as Joliet shrugged off a fourth-quarter surge by Red Lodge for a 37-32 overtime win in the third-place game. The J-Hawks led by eight entering the final eight minutes before the Rams closed on a 16-8 run. Joliet outscored Red Lodge 5-0 in the extra session. Alicia Fouts scored 11 for the Rams.
District 5B
• Bailey Finn poured in 32 points, Hailee Brandon provided 21 more and top-ranked Big Timber needed all of them to fend off Whitehall 72-69 in double overtime for the district championship. Emily Cooley added 13 for the unbeaten Herders, who outscored the Trojans 14-11 in the second extra session. Maxine Hoagland scored 18, and Jada Clarkson and Brynna Wolfe added 17 each for Whitehall.
• Cia Stuber scored 12 points, Rachel Van Blaricom added 10 and Jefferson pulled away in the third quarter for a 43-35 triumph over Manhattan in the third-place game. Sam Zody was next with nine for the Panthers, who trailed by two at halftime but were up 32-25 after three. Olleca Severson paced the Tigers with 14 points.
CLASS C
Northern C
• Aspen Giese put her team on her shoulders with 17 points as No. 5 Fort Benton outscored No. 9 North Star by seven in the final quarter for a 35-31 win and the divisional championship. The Longhorns trailed 23-20 entering the final eight minutes. Shayla Borlaug scored 10 to lead the Knights, who will now face Roy-Winifred in a challenge game for the division's second slot at state in Lockwood.
• Isabelle Heggem led with 15 points and sister Madeline Heggem backed her with 13 as No. 6 Roy-Winifred kept its season alive with a 54-41 dispatching of Box Elder to move into the consolation final. Trinity Edwards added 12 for the Outlaws, who won every quarter and outscored the Bears by eight in the eight minutes after intermission. Kayla Momberg scored 13 and Breanna Bacon 12 for Box Elder. Roy-Winifred will face North Star in a challenge game Monday for the division's second berth at state.
Southern C
• Avery Eike scored 11 points, and Koye Rindal and Kayla Kombol reinforced her with nine apiece as Melstone took over in the fourth quarter for a 34-27 win over Jordan and the divisional championship. The Broncs trailed 21-18 entering the final eight minutes and won despite going without a field goal over the final 6:11. Kombol made 9 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter. Melstone won the division despite playing the late season without the state's leading scorer, Draya Wacker, who is out for the season with a knee injury. Abby Pierce scored 13 points and had nine rebounds for the Mustangs, who will join the Broncs at state.
• Codi Melton pumped in 24 points, Heidi LaBree added 19 to give her 42 for the day, and Ekalaka finished the tournament with a flourish by routing Plenty Coups 69-46 in the third-place game. Ella Owen added 11 for the Bulldogs, who led by only two at halftime but bumped the gap to 14 after three quarters. Keane Blacksmith scored 16 for the Warriors.
• Serena Flatlip had the hot hand with 20 points and Plenty Coups overcame a two-point halftime deficit to oust Custer-Hysham 41-33 and move into the consolation final. The Warriors outscored the Rebels 11-4 in the third quarter to lead by five. Brooklyn Ragland scored 17 and McKenzie Morrison 12 for Custer-Hysham.
• Heidi LaBree poured in 23 points to lead Ekalaka to its 49-33 rout of Bridger and a slot opposite Plenty Coups in the consolation final. Codi Melton added 12 for the Bulldogs, who reached its 16-point margin by halftime. Emily Adkins led the Scouts with 13 points.
20-Point Club
38: Leonard Burke, Ronan
32: Bailey Finn, Big Timber
31: Bryce Grebe, Melstone
29: Ethan Bell, Chinook
27: Logan Leck, Shelby
25: Justin Stulc, Roy-Winifred
25: Royce Robinson, Lewistown
24: Ethan Bell, Chinook
24: Codi Melton, Ekalaka
23: Kamber Good Luck, Hardin
23: Heidi LaBree, Ekalaka
23: Joe Demontiney, Rocky Boy
23: Abrianna Nielsen, Glasgow
22: Dallin Nelson, Simms
22: Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project
22: Logan Leep, Manhattan Christian
21: Madison Wahl, Glendive
21: Billy Boone, Valley Christian
21: Hailee Brandon, Big Timber
21: Joe Alvarez, Harlowton-Ryegate
21: Maddie Robison, Columbia Falls
20: Serena Flatlip, Plenty Coups
20: Austin Drake, Hamilton
20: Brandon Finley, Frenchtown
20: Bryson Rogers, Hardin
20: Trey Allen, Red Lodge
20: Caden Holgate, Manhattan
20: Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton
